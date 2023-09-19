We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED B3 77 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
*Source: omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of lg electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.Omdia.Com/ for more details.
Excellence on screen
α7 AI processor 4K Gen6
Evolution at its core
Enter the world of α-realism¹. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α7 AI processor 4K Gen6.
Ai super upscaling
The AI processing system uses AI noise reduction and AI super resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
Oled dynamic tone mapping
OLED dynamic tone mapping refines what's in the frame by applying the optimal tone curve for more natural HDR, contrast, and detail.
AI sound pro
AI sound pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 5.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Slimline design
Blends in. Stands out.
Inspire your interiors with the ultra-slim OLED that adds minimalist charm to your space.
An image of LG OLED B3 with a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking the city. LG OLED B3 on the wall of a modern room. The bottom corner of LG OLED B3's base.
*Gallery stand is supported by 65B3 and 55B3.
**Gallery stand sold seperately.
SELF-LIT OLED
No backlight necessary
Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume
With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.
Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.
An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Hear sounds and sights come together as one
TV and soundbar in harmony
Use your LG OLED TV with an LG soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.
More sound settings
Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG soundbar and automatically switch to soundbar mode, revealing 3 new settings.
*Soundbar mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
webOS 23 new home
Tailored to your liking
From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and sounds come to life
Spellbinding cinema
Scenes come to life with dolby vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of dolby atmos.
The true picture
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including netflix², paramount+, skyshowtime, disney+³, prime video⁴, apple tv+⁵, and LG channels.
Endless libraries of entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including netflix2, prime video3, and apple TV+4.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate gaming
Embark on epic gaming adventures
Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD freesync premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game dashboard & optimizer
Game settings at a glance
Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with game optimizer. Dive into sound tab and amplify the action or game tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from game dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
Cloud gaming
A world of games to play
Access geforce now directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*Geforce now subscription may be required.
The sports sensation
The only match for games that take your breath away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized sports alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α7 AI processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with multi view.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Image is for illustration purposes only.
*Only 65g3 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α7 AI processor 4K Gen6.
2.Netflix streaming membership required.
3.Amazon, prime video and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.Com, inc. Or its affiliates. Amazon prime membership and/or prime video fees apply. See primevideo.Com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for apple TV+. Apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
