Nanocell Sports
Nanocell Sports

A top-down view of a football stadium.

Nanocell Sport.
Match Winning Performance.

Bring the stadium to life in your home with everything you need for the full gameday atmosphere.

The Secret to Pure Sport.

TV for The Big Games.

Get even closer to the action with an Ultra Large Screen. Every play is more realistic than ever when viewed with the undisturbed immersion of an LG NanoCell TV.

A scrollable image of three people watching baseball on a large wall mounted TV. As you scroll from left to right the screen gets bigger.
Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?

Where to Buy

100% Color Consistency

A Richer Matchday Experience.

With 100% Color Consistency, LG NanoCell TV displays colors richly and accurately. From the vibrancy of the stadium to the detail of team uniforms, see every color as if you were right there in the stands.

A large flatscreen TV mounted on a grey wall. The screen shows two football players in the middle of a game.

*Certified by Interteck that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 with 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*100% Color Consistency is not supported on the NANO85 50-inch model. It is supported on all other sizes of the NANO85 model, and all sizes of the NANO90, NANO95, and NANO99 models. All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Make Every Game a Home Game.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

5 people gathered in front of a wall mounted flatscreen TV watching a football game.

*Supported devices: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5).
*Speakers sold separately.

Sports Alert

Never Miss a Game Again.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.

A man and woman sat behind a coffee table in front of a wall mounted TV showing a football match.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Not available in Russia.

Motion Pro

Keep Up with All The Action.

Advanced motion handling technology reduces motion blur to deliver smooth action and a clear viewing experience even during fast-paced sport.

A woman playing tennis. The scene is repeated, the left shows it on conventional TV with blurred motion, the right shows it on LG NanoCell TV with sharp, clear pictures.

*Compared to conventional LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

