About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED Design Where to Buy Choose Your QNED Mini LED
QNED Design

LG QNED MiniLED TV mounted against a grey wall. The screen shows a close up of large plant leaves in different shades of green, blue, and red.

a View That's Flat Out Breathtaking.

Enhance your immersion and elevate your space with a TV that looks stunning whether it's on or off.

Sleek Design for a Stylish Finish.

LG QNED Mini LED is designed to be breathtaking. Optimized for wall mounting with a super slim design, even our biggest 86-inch Ultra Large Screen TV hangs almost flush against the wall to artfully enhance your home interior.

 

Two images of a large flatscreen TV mounted on a wall in modern interiors. The screens show nature scenes.

*Depending on the installation environment there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

Exquisitely Crafted from the Inside Out.

*Actual product may differ.
*Speakers sold separately.

Cinematic in Every Way.

LG QNED Mini LED's Cinema Screen is designed for ultimate immersion. The ultra-large, minimal bezel display maximizes your content for a spellbinding viewing experience.

Large flatscreen TV mounted against a wall in front of floor-to-ceiling windows. A small plant sits on a coffee table in front of the TV.

Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?

Where to Buy

Upgrade Your Study Routine with LG QNED Mini LED TV.

A young girl sat studying at a coffee table while watching a video lecture on a large, wall-mounted LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Enhance Your Workflow with LG QNED Mini LED TV.

A man sat on the floor holding a tablet pc and watching a video meeting on a large, wall-mounted LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Entertain in Style with LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Four people dancing and enjoying drinks at a house party while music is playing on a large, wall-mounted LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Choose Your QNED

There are two buttons. The first one, 'WHERE TO BUY', links to page that shows a location to buy and the other one, 'CHOOSE YOUR QNED', links to the QNED line-up page.