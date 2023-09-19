About Cookies on This Site

17 kg Washer with 10kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, White Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash ,True Steam , Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis ,ThinQ™

Specs

Reviews

Support

WS1710WHT

(2)
SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
Washer 17Kg, Dryer 10kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700 x 990 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Washer and Dryer In One
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Eco Hybrid

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

17

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 990 x 770

All Spec

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

17

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 990 x 770

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

What people are saying