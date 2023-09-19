About Cookies on This Site

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WK1310BST

WK1310BST

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

WK1310BST

A Tower of Laundry Innovation

It is the wall of a room that looks like a dressing room. Washtower is arranged in harmony with other furniture.

Space-saving

A one-piece washing machine and dryer appliance that tucks into small spaces.

The border of the center control panel is highlighted.

Easy-reach Control Panel

With Center Control™ design, you don't need to bend your back or step on a stool.

There is a washing machine door. There is a laundry inside the door and a shirt icon above it.

Fabric Care

AI technology to detect fabric texture & load size.

The animation shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

Time-saving

Wash and dry within 1 hour.

LG WashTower™

A Single Unit Washer and Dryer Tucks into Small Spaces

WashTower™ is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.

Washtower is arranged in harmony with other furniture

Washtower is placed on a white-toned balcony.

Washtower is placed in a multipurpose space under the stairs.

This is the wall of a room that looks like a utility room. Washtower is arranged in harmony with other furniture.

Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel

Compared with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.

Washtower is placed with stacked washer and dryer and highlights 45mm lower height and 85mm higher control panel.

Choose the WashTower™ that Fits Your Space

Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washes, while the smaller model is perfect for limited spaces.

It is side image that comparing the size and capacity with the 27-inch wash tower.

Washtower is placed on a white-toned balcony.It is side image that comparing the size and capacity with the 27-inch wash tower.

Intelligent Technology

Smart Pairing™

The Drying Cycle Syncs with the Washing Cycle Selected

Dryer setting is automatically selected based on which washing cycle you selected.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Auto Sense AIDD™ technology detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care.

*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.

Time-saving

The image shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour

The dryer starts to preheat before the end of washing, so drying takes less time.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%).
*Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.

TurboWash™360

Get Your Laundry Done in Less Time

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Allergy Care

Reduce Live House Dust Mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG Allergy Care cycle reduces live house dust mites.

  • Allergy Care by Washer

  • Allergy Care by Dryer

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Dual Inverter Heat Pump™

An Energy-saving Way to Dry

The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

The Auto Cleaning Condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

 

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

WashTower™
Installation Guide

WashTower is a One-unit set which fits your space optimally

Someone is measuring the size of the furniture using a tape measure.

Measurement Guide

Before installation, please check the below guide and watch Video by click “+” button below

It explains how much space is needed when installing the wash tower. We need 10cm for the back and 2.5cm for the left and right.

1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance

2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance

Check Out How Your
Neighbors Installed
WashTower™

Parts & Kits

See what parts are included.

Parts & Kits

Owner’s Manual
User Guide

FAQ

Q.

Does the LG WashTower have one plug?

A.

The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.

Q.

Does the LG WashTower offer a different warranty?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

Is this a stack model?

A.

The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.

SUMMARY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)
13
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1650 x 660
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

13

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1650 x 660

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

FEATURES (DRYER)

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

LoadSense

No

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Wash)

5 Star

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Cotton

Yes

AI Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Drain+Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed14

No

Sportswear

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Coton

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton +

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Jeans

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Quick 30

No

Quick Dry

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Refresh

Yes

Skin Care

No

Sportswear

No

Steam Drum Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

No

Warm Air

No

Wool

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

1180

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1180

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1650 x 660

Weight (kg)

128.0

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091975898

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Dryer)

Platinum Black

Body Color (Washer)

Platinum Black

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Full Touch LED

Door Lock Indication (Washer)

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

What people are saying

WK1310BST

WK1310BST

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

