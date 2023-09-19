We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
A Tower of Laundry Innovation
Space-saving
A one-piece washing machine and dryer appliance that tucks into small spaces.
Easy-reach Control Panel
With Center Control™ design, you don't need to bend your back or step on a stool.
Fabric Care
AI technology to detect fabric texture & load size.
Time-saving
Wash and dry within 1 hour.
LG WashTower™
A Single Unit Washer and Dryer Tucks into Small Spaces
WashTower™ is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.
Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel
Compared with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.
*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.
Choose the WashTower™ that Fits Your Space
Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washes, while the smaller model is perfect for limited spaces.
Intelligent Technology
*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.
Time-saving
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%).
*Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
Allergy Care
Reduce Live House Dust Mites
Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG Allergy Care cycle reduces live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Condenser with Convenient Cleaning
The Auto Cleaning Condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
WashTower™
Installation Guide
WashTower is a One-unit set which fits your space optimally
Measurement Guide
Before installation, please check the below guide and watch Video by click “+” button below
1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance
2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance
Check Out How Your
Neighbors Installed
WashTower™
Parts & Kits
See what parts are included.
Parts & Kits
FAQ
The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1650 x 660
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
-
5 Star
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Drain+Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed14
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
No
-
Coton
-
Yes
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Bulky Item
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Steam Drum Care
-
No
-
Steam Hygiene
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Warm Air
-
No
-
Wool
-
No
-
Cloud Cycle
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
1180
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1180
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1650 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
-
128.0
-
Bar Code
-
8806091975898
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
Platinum Black
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Platinum Black
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
13
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
