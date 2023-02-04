About Cookies on This Site

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ

แอร์ 18000 Btu กินไฟกี่วัตต์ แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี ค่าไฟไม่พุ่ง

04/02/2023

สูตรคำนวณค่าแอร์ขนาด 18000 Btu

แอร์ขนาด 18000 Btu กินไฟไหม เลือกซื้อยี่ห้อไหนดี

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มาพร้อมความสะดวกสบาย หากใช้งานไม่ถูกวิธีมักมีปัญหาเรื่องค่าไฟตามหลังมาเสมอ โดยส่วนใหญ่แล้วปัญหาค่าไฟที่แพงเกินไปมักเกิดกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐาน ไม่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 หรือการเลือกใช้งานเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ไม่เหมาะสมกับที่อยู่อาศัย มักเป็นปัจจัยกระตุ้นทำให้ค่าไฟสูงจนต้องปาดเหงื่อทุกเดือนเช่นกัน โดยเฉพาะการเลือกซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศหรือแอร์ ที่ปัจจุบันมีให้เลือกหลายฟังก์ชัน หลายขนาด แต่ปกติแล้วการเลือกซื้อแอร์บ้าน ส่วนใหญ่ คนนิยมเลือกซื้อแอร์ขนาด 9000 Btu และแอร์ 12000 Btu ที่มีขนาดกำลังดี แต่ใครกำลังมองหาแอร์ที่มีขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นมาหน่อย สำหรับการติดตั้งในบ้าน ห้องนอนขนาดใหญ่ หรือโฮมออฟฟิศ อย่างแอร์ขนาด 18000 Btu แต่มีความกังวลว่าค่าไฟจะสูงจนเกินต้าน บทความนี้ LG ชวนทุกคนทำความเข้าใจว่าจริง ๆ แล้วแอร์ 18000 Btu กินไฟกี่วัตต์ มีสูตรคำนวณเบื้องต้นอย่างไร และเหมาะสำหรับติดตั้งในห้องขนาดไหนบ้าง ถึงจะช่วยให้รู้สึกคุ้มค่าและเซฟเงินในกระเป๋า

แอร์กินไฟกี่วัตต์ มีสูตรคำนวณเบื้องต้นอย่างไร?

ในการคำนวณค่าไฟแบบคร่าว ๆ ของแอร์ขนาด 18000 Btu ก่อนอื่นเจ้าของบ้านต้องรู้ก่อนว่าแอร์ที่ใช้เป็นระบบไหน แอร์ระบบธรรมดาหรือแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ จากนั้นต้องแปลงค่า Btu ให้เป็นวัตต์ก่อน โดย 1 Btu = 0.293071 วัตต์ ดังนั้นแอร์ขนาด 18000 Btu จึงมีค่าเท่ากับ 5,275 วัตต์/ชม. ดังนั้นจึงเป็นคำตอบว่าทำไมค่า Btu ยิ่งสูงค่าวัตต์ยิ่งมาก

สูตรคำนวณค่าแอร์ระบบธรรมดา

ค่าไฟต่อปี = จำนวนชั่วโมงที่ใช้งานต่อปี X กำลังไฟที่ใช้ (Watt) X ค่าไฟต่อหน่วย/100

ตัวอย่าง หากคุณใช้งานแอร์ขนาด 18000 Btu อัตรากินไฟหรือจำนวนวัตต์อยู่ที่ 5,275 วัตต์ ค่าไฟต่อหน่วย 4 บาท ใช้งานเฉลี่ยวันละ 8 ชั่วโมง = 2,920 ชั่วโมง/ปี หากคำนวณตามสูตรได้ผลลัพธ์ ดังนี้ ค่าไฟต่อปี 2,920 X 5,275 (จำนวนวัตต์) X 4 / 1000 = 61,612 บาท/ปี (โดยประมาณ) จากนั้นนำค่ารวมทั้งหมดหาร 12 (จำนวนเดือน) ค่าแอร์ต่อเดือนอยู่ที่ 5,135 บาท (โดยประมาณ)

สูตรคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ระบบ Inverter

ค่าไฟต่อปี = จำนวนชั่วโมงที่ใช้งานต่อปี X Cooling Capacity(btu/hr)/SEER(btu/hr/w) X ค่าไฟต่อหน่วย/1000

 

ตัวอย่าง >> ใช้แอร์ขนาด 18000 Btu ระบบ Inverter ที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 3 ดาว ค่า SEER อยู่ที่ 18.00 ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อหน่วย 4 บาท ใช้งาน 8 ชั่วโมง/วัน = 2,290 ชั่วโมง/ปี เมื่อคำนวณแล้วได้ผลลัพธ์ ดังนี้ ค่าไฟต่อปี = 2,920 X 18000/18.00 X 4.00/1000 = 11,680 บาท จากนั้นนำค่ารวมทั้งหมดหาร 12 (จำนวนเดือน) ค่าแอร์ต่อเดือนอยู่ที่ 974 บาท (โดยประมาณ)

 

หมายเหตุ : ค่า SEER หรือค่าประสิทธิภาพพลังงานตามฤดูกาล สามารถดูข้อมูลจำเพาะของสินค้าหรือสอบถามจากพนักงานขาย และค่า SEER ตามตัวอย่างข้างต้นเป็นเพียงการยกตัวอย่างจาก แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL New Classic รุ่น ISR18E1 ขนาด 18000 Btu เท่านั้น

 

สรุปแล้วหากต้องการคำนวณค่าไฟของแอร์ระบบธรรมดาและแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ด้วยตัวเอง จำเป็นต้องรู้ก่อนว่าในแต่ละวันเปิดแอร์กี่ชั่วโมง ค่าไฟต่อหน่วย และแอร์ที่เลือกใช้กินไฟกี่วัตต์ โดยจำนวนวัตต์ของแอร์แต่ละรุ่นจะมีข้อมูลเฉพาะบอกไว้อยู่แล้ว เมื่อรู้ข้อมูลทั้งหมดก็ช่วยให้การคำนวณค่าไฟตามสูตรข้างต้นเป็นเรื่องง่าย

แอร์ LG มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 3 ดาว

แอร์ LG ประหยัดไฟได้มากว่าด้วยฉลากประหยัดเบอร์ 5 ไฟสูงสุด 3 ดาว

จริงไหม? แอร์ 18000 Btu Inverter ช่วยประหยัดไฟได้มากกว่า

 

หากถามว่าแอร์ 18000 Btu เหมาะกับห้องแบบไหน? คำตอบคือแอร์ 18000 Btu เหมาะกับห้องธรรมดาที่ไม่โดนแดดขนาด 24 – 30 ตารางเมตร แต่สำหรับห้องที่โดนแดดอยู่บ่อยครั้งอยู่ที่ขนาด 21 – 27 ตารางเมตร ซึ่งการติดตั้งแอร์ให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง นอกจากช่วยเซฟค่าไฟได้ยังช่วยให้แอร์มอบอากาศที่เย็นสดชื่นได้อย่างเต็มที่และทั่วถึงอีกด้วย แน่นอนว่านอกจากแอร์ระบบธรรมดาแล้ว แอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ได้รับความนิยมมากในตอนนี้ ซึ่งหลายคนอาจสงสัยว่าทำไมคนยุคใหม่ถึงเลือกซื้อแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์กันมากขึ้น สาเหตุที่เป็นเช่นนั้นเพราะแอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์คือ ชิป CPU หรือสมองสั่งการอัจฉริยะ ที่ควบคุมการทำงานของแอร์ให้มีความเหมาะสม ช่วยให้แอร์มอบความเย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ไม่หยุดการทำงานทันทีเหมือนแอร์ระบบธรรมดา แต่ค่อย ๆ ลดรอบการทำงานของมอเตอร์ให้ช้าลงเพื่อให้อุณหภูมิภายในห้องคงที่ ช่วยป้องกันการกระชากไฟ ยืดอายุการใช้งานของมอเตอร์ ทำงานเสียงเงียบ และประหยัดพลังงาน 20 – 30 %

คำนวณค่าไฟผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ ช่วยคำนวณค่าไฟอย่างชาญฉลาด

 

ที่สำคัญในปัจจุบันแอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ถือว่าล้ำหน้าไปมาก เพราะคุณไม่ต้องนั่งคำนวณค่าไฟเองให้เสียเวลา อย่างแอร์ LG ที่สามารถเช็กค่าไฟของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ ที่มีโปรแกรมคำนวณค่าไฟให้แบบละเอียด โดยฟังก์ชันดังกล่าวจะแจ้งให้ทราบว่าค่าไฟของคุณอยู่ที่เท่าไหร่ ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับการใช้งานเป็นที่สุด ด้วยเหตุผลทั้งหมดจึงเป็นคำตอบได้ว่าแอร์ 18000 Btu Inverter ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน และทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่าแอร์ระบบธรรมดาอย่างแน่นอน

แอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดีขนาด 18000 Btu ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ ทำงานเสียงเงียบ

แอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี แนะนำแอร์ 18000 Btu ราคาคุ้มค่า มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 3 ดาว จาก LG ที่มาพร้อมระบบ Inverter ช่วยเซฟค่าไฟ ทำความเย็นได้รวดเร็ว ทนทาน เสียงเงียบ ช่วยตอบโจทย์ทุกการพักผ่อน นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชันกำจัดฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับอากาศภายในบ้านได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro ทำงานเสียงเงียบ

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 18,000 Btu เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบด้วย DUAL Inverter Compressor มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 และ Pre-Filter แผ่นดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ ที่ช่วยให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดมากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมี Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของความชื้น เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียที่อันตรายต่อสุขภาพ ที่สำคัญยังมีแผงวงจร PCB ที่ทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชากที่แรงด้นไฟที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นถึง 450 โวลต์ ซึ่งมากกว่าค่าเฉลี่ยโดยทั่วไปของเครื่องปรับอากาศประมาณ 14%* และ Gold Fin™ ที่เคลือบด้วยวัสดุชั้นดี ป้องกันการสึกกร่อนและขึ้นสนิม ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN สีใหม่ สวยหรูสบายตา

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ขนาด 18,000 Btu ตกแต่งบ้านให้สวยยิ่งกว่าด้วยดีไซน์ ARTCOOL™ สีเขียวหาสมุทร Deep Green Ocean สีใหม่ ที่ช่วยให้บ้านดูสวยหรูสบายตา แอร์ Dual Inverter Compressor เย็นสบายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ลดการใช้พลังงาน และช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มาพร้อม Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะบนพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% ที่สำคัญยังช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่ขั้นตอนแรกด้วย Pre-Filter และยังมี Fine Dust Filter กำจุดฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ให้เหลือเพียงอากาศสะอาดภายในบ้าน ควบคุมการใช้งานได้อย่างอิสระผ่าน Voice Assistant และ แอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

