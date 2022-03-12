About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังจุดธูปไหว้พระ

ปีชง 2566 มีปีอะไรบ้าง พร้อมบอกวิธีแก้ชง ดวงเฮงรับปีใหม่

12/03/2022

การจุดธูปบูชาเพื่อกราบไหว้สิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์คือหนึ่งในวิธีแก้ชง

ปีใหม่ 2566 ปีนักษัตรไหนชง เสริมดวงแก้ชงอย่างไรดี

 

ปีเก่า 2565 กำลังจะผ่านไปพร้อม ๆ กับปีใหม่ 2566 ก้าวเข้ามา แน่นอนว่าช่วงเวลาเปลี่ยนผ่านสำคัญของทุกปีหลายคนนอกจากทบทวนสิ่งที่ได้ทำมาตลอดทั้งปีแล้ว การจะวางแผนชีวิตของตนเองสำหรับปีหน้าฟ้าใหม่ สิ่งที่คนไทยให้ความสำคัญอย่างมากก็คือการเช็คดวงชะตา สำหรับปีใหม่ 2566 นี้มีปีนักษัตรไหนชงบ้าง วิธีแก้ชงต้องทำอย่างไร สำหรับคนที่กำลังอยากเสริมดวงชะตา แก้ปีชง 2566 พร้อมวิธีแก้ปีชงช่วยให้แคล้วคลาดตลอดปีตามมาดูกัน

ปีชงคืออะไร ทำไมต้องให้ความสำคัญ

 

สำหรับความหมายของ ปีชง ตามความเชื่อของชาวจีนหมายถึง การปะทะ การเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งใหญ่ที่อาจเป็นได้ทั้งเรื่องดีและเรื่องร้าย ส่งผลให้ชีวิตของคนนั้นเปลี่ยนแปลงไปในทางที่ดีขึ้นหรืออาจแย่ลง หากเป็นการเปลี่ยนแปลงในทางที่แย่อาจนำไปสู่อาการเจ็บไข้ได้ป่วยหรือประสบอุบัติเหตุร้ายแรงได้ โดยวันนี้จะมาพูดถึงปีชงในทางร้ายกัน ซึ่งแบ่งได้เป็นปีชงโดยตรง หรือชง 100% และปีชงร่วม ซึ่งมีความหมายแตกต่างกันดังนี้  

 

  •  ปีชง คือ ปีนักษัตรที่ได้รับผลกระทบมากที่สุด (ชง 100%)                                                                 
  •  ปีคัก คือ (ชงตัวเอง) หมายถึงปีนักษัตรเดียวกับปีนั้น ๆ จะทำอะไรก็มีแต่  เรื่องติดขัด ไม่ราบรื่นปีเฮ้ง คือ ปีนักษัตรที่ได้รับผลกระทบในเรื่องเคราะห์ กรรม ปัญหาอุปสรรค คดีความต่าง ๆ                                                      
  •  ปีผั่ว คือ ปีนักษัตรที่ได้รับผลกระทบในเรื่องการงาน ความรัก ครอบครัว  อาจมีเรื่องขัดแย้ง ไม่ราบรื่น

ปีชง 2566 มีปีนักษัตรไหนบ้าง แก้ชงอย่างไร

 

สำหรับปี 2566 ตรงกับปีนักษัตรเถาะ (กระต่าย) ส่วนปีชงมีปีนักษัตรดังต่อไปนี้

1. ปีชง 100% คือ ปีระกา

ปีระกา หรือผู้ที่เกิดในปี พ.ศ. 2464 2476 2488 2500 2512 2524 2536 2548 และ 2560 ตลอดปี 2566 ผู้ที่เกิดปีระกาต้องตั้งสติให้มั่น เพิ่มความระมัดระวังในการใช้ชีวิตทุก ๆ ด้านให้มากเป็นพิเศษ คำแนะนำเบื้องต้น ควรถือศีล กินมังสวิรัติ และการปฏิบัติกรรมฐาน

2. ปีคัก คือ ปีเถาะ

ปีเถาะ หรือผู้ที่เกิดในปี พ.ศ. 2458 2470 2482 2494 2506 2518 2530 2542 และ 2554 เป็นปีนักษัตรที่จะรู้สึกเหมือนทำอะไรก็ไม่ราบรื่น ต้องใช้ความพยายามมากเป็นพิเศษ และมักมีอุปสรรคไม่คาดหมายเกิดขึ้น คำแนะนำเบื้องต้น ควรทำบุญด้วยการปล่อยนกปล่อยปลา หรือไถ่ชีวิตโคกระบือ

3. ปีเฮ้ง คือ ปีชวด

ปีชวด หรือผู้ที่เกิดในปี พ.ศ. 2455 2467 2479 2491 2503 2515 2527 2539 และ 2551 ตรงกับปีนักษัตรชวดต้องระวังคือเรื่องของเคราะห์กรรมครั้งใหญ่ที่อาจทำให้คุณต้องเป็นคดีความขึ้นโรงขึ้นศาล อันอาจเกิดจากตัวคุณเองหรือถูกใส่ร้าย คำแนะนำเบื้องต้น ควรทำบุญด้วยการถวายเทียนหรือหลอดไฟให้ความสว่าง หรือการเติมน้ำมันตะเกียง

4. ปีผั่ว คือ ปีมะเมีย

ปีมะเมีย หรือผู้ที่เกิดในปี พ.ศ. 2461 2473 2485 2497 2509 2521 2533 2545 และ 2557 ปีนักษัตรมะเมียการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่จะเจอเกี่ยวข้องกับเรื่องสุขภาพและความรัก หมั่นเช็คร่างกายกับคุณหมอ ทานอาหารให้ครบ 5 หมู่ ออกกำลังกาย ส่วนเรื่องของหัวใจต้องมีสติในการพูดคุย คำแนะนำเบื้องต้น ทำบุญด้วยการบริจาคน้ำดื่ม หรือทำบุญที่เกี่ยวกับน้ำ

ปักหมุดสถานที่แก้ปีชง 2566 เสริมสิริมงคลแก่ชีวิต

ไท่ส่วยเอี๊ย เทพผู้คุ้มครองชะตาชีวิตวัดเล่งเน่ยยี่

วัดเล่งเน่ยยี่ หรือวัดมังกรกมลาวาส ย่านเยาวราช ภาพจาก : FB วัดมังกรกมลาวาส

วัดเล่งเน่ยยี่ หรือ วัดมังกรกมลาวาส อยู่แถวเยาวราช นิยมไปกราบไหว้เทพเจ้าไท้ส่วยเอี้ยเพื่อขอพรคุ้มครองให้เจอแต่สิ่งดี ๆ แคล้วคลาด จากภัยอันตรายทั้งปวง

วัดกัลยาณมิตรวรมหาวิหาร ตั้งอยู่บริเวณปากคลองบางกอกใหญ่ฝั่งใต้ นิยมไปแก้ชงด้วยการไหว้พระทำบุญคุ้มครองดวงชะตา

วัดทิพยวารีวิหารหรือวัดกัมโล่วยี่ ตั้งอยู่ที่ถนนตรีเพชร ย่านพระนคร นิยมไปแก้ชงด้วยการ ฝากดวงชะตาและสักการะองค์ไท้ส่วยเอี้ย

วัดไตรมิตรวิทยารามวรวิหาร ย่านเยาวราช นิยมไปขอพรความรัก พร้อมเสริมดวงชะตาให้เจอแต่สิ่งดีงาม

ศาลเจ้าพ่อเสือ ย่านพระนคร นิยมไปแก้ปีชงด้วยการสะเดาะเคราะห์ ขอพรในเรื่องการงาน การเงิน และโชคลาภ

วัดมังกรบุปผารามหรือวัดเล่งฮัวยี่ จังหวัดจันทบุรี นิยมไปแก้ปีชงด้วยการไหว้พระเสริมความเป็นสิริมงคลให้กับชีวิต

 

วิหารเทพสถิตพระกิติเฉลิมหรือศาลเจ้าหน่าจาซาไท้จื้อ จังหวัดชลบุรี นิยมไปแก้ปีชงด้วยการขอพรเกี่ยวกับการงาน การค้าขาย สุขภาพ และปัดเป่าความชั่วร้าย

แนะนำเคล็ดลับเดินสายแก้ปีชงให้ปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ

 

เดินสายไหว้พระทำบุญแก้ปีชงตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ให้ห่างไกลเชื้อโรค ฝุ่นและควันจากมลภาวะในอากาศ พร้อมดูแลเสื้อผ้าให้กลับมาสะอาดปลอดเชื้ออย่าง 100% ด้วยวิธีง่าย ๆ ด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG และ เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ที่มาพร้อมกับนวัตกรรมดูแลสุขภาพเหนือระดับ

1. หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare ปกป้องคุณจากมลภาวะ

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG อากาศสะอาดที่คุณสวมใส่ได้

 

การเดินทางท่องเที่ยวหลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้เลยกับการที่ต้องเผชิญกับมลภาวะจากฝุ่นละออง ควันพิษจากท่อไอเสียรถยนต์ หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA จะช่วยมอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ติดตัวคุณไปทุกที่ระหว่างที่คุณเดินทางท่องเที่ยว ผลิตจากวัสดุเกรดการแพทย์ปลอดภัย 100% ดีไซน์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ใส่สบาย หายใจสะดวก พูดได้ชัดเจน

 

2. เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นซักและอบในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้า

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยด้วยความสามารถซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งไว้โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตากและไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ เพียงกดปุ่มตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงานจนเสร็จก็สามารถนำผ้าออกมาใช้ได้ทันที

 

มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะมากขึ้น 18% ระบบ Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% มั่นใจได้ถึงความสะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้นด้วย ผลิตจากวัสดุที่แข็งแรงทนทานด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™

 

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ ปีชง 2566 พร้อมบอกวิธีแก้ชง ดวงเฮงรับปีใหม่ แนะนำอุปกรณ์ปกป้องสุขภาพสำหรับพกติดตัวระหว่างเดินทาง และหลังเดินทาง เป็นเจ้าของหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น

 

AP551AWFA และเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวผ้าแห้งสะอาดปลอดเชื้อพร้อมใช้ในทุกสถานการณ์ รวมทั้งสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ายี่ห้อ LG ประเภทอื่น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

