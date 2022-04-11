About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงสวมแว่นและหมวก

ไอเดียชุดไปเที่ยวภาคเหนือหน้าหนาว แฟชั่นสวยๆ รับ Winter

11/04/2022

แฟชั่นเที่ยวเหนือหน้าหนาวแบบสวยๆ

แต่งตัวเที่ยวเหนือชิคๆ รับลมหนาว แฟชั่นเด็ดที่สาวๆ ต้องตำ

เชื่อได้เลยว่าฤดูหนาวคงเป็นฤดูสุดโปรดของใครหลายคน เพราะฤดูนี้นอกจากจะมีอากาศที่เย็นสบายแล้ว ประเทศไทยยังมีที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวบรรยากาศสวย ๆ รอต้อนรับการมาเยือนของนักท่องเที่ยวหลายแห่ง โดยเฉพาะที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวภาคเหนือ คงเป็นจุดหมายปลายทางยอดฮิตที่คนรักการเดินทางอยากไปเยือนสักครั้ง แต่การไปเที่ยวหน้าหนาวทั้งทีจะใส่เสื้อยืดกางเกงชิลล์ ๆ ไปคงไม่ได้ วันนี้ LG อาสาเป็นสไตลิสต์ส่วนตัว แชร์ไอเดียชุดไปเที่ยวภาคเหนือหน้าหนาว แฟชั่นสวยๆ รับ Winter ให้กับคุณผู้หญิง รับรองว่าดูสวยดูแพง ถ่ายรูปอัปลงโซเชียลเมื่อไหร่ยอดไลก์กระจายแน่นอน

แจกลิสต์ชุดเที่ยวเหนือหน้าหนาวแบบเลิศ ๆ ความสวยเต็มสิบ

ชุดเดรสลายดอก

ผู้หญิงสวมชุดเดรส

ชุดเดรสลายดอกกระโปรงยาวได้ลุคหวาน ๆ

เริ่มกันที่แฟชั่นหน้าหนาวแบบกระโปรง เป็นชุดเดรสลายดอกกระโปรงยาวคลุมเข่า ที่ให้ลุคสาวหวานแบบเบา ๆ และหากใครต้องการเพิ่มความเก๋ แนะนำใส่เป็นรองเท้าหนังสีดำหุ้มข้อแบบรูปตัวอย่าง ลุคนี้นอกจากจะได้ความน่ารักแล้ว ยังได้ความทะมัดทะแมงเหมาะกับการเดินถ่ายรูปอีกด้วย

เสื้อไหมพรมแบบบาง

ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อไหมพรม

เสื้อไหมพรมแบบบางเหมาะกับหน้าหนาวเมืองไทย

หน้าหนาวเมืองไทยบางครั้งก็จริง บางครั้งก็หลอก เพราฉะนั้นแนะนำเป็นลุคแต่งตัวหน้าหนาวไทยด้วยเสื้อไหมพรมแบบไม่หนา ใส่คู่กับกางเกงยีนส์ขายาว ลุคนี้ช่วยกันแดดกันลมหนาวได้ดี แถมสวมใส่แล้วยังออกมาน่ารักแบบไม่เวอร์อีกด้วย

หมวกไหมพรมและผ้าพันคอ

ผู้หญิงสวมหมวกไหมพรมและผ้าพันคอ

หมวกไหมพรมและผ้าพันคอช่วยกันลมหนาวได้ดี

แต่หากใครมีแพลนท้าทายความหนาวบนดอยที่อากาศหนาวจัด นอกจากจะสวมเสื้อไหมพรมหนา ๆ แล้ว อย่าลืมพกผ้าพันคอและหมวกไหมพรมติดไม้ติดมือไปด้วย รับรองว่าไอเทมทั้งสองชิ้นช่วยเพิ่มความอบอุ่นให้ร่างกายได้แน่นอน

ลุค All Black

ผู้หญิงสวมชุดสีดำ

ลุค All Black ช่วยพรางหุ่นให้เพรียวขึ้น

ใครอยากแต่งตัวหน้าหนาวให้ดูแพง หรือเป็นสาวสายเฟียสต้องไม่พลาดลุค All Black ที่แต่งตามได้ง่ายมาก เพียงแค่เริ่มจากการเลือกชุดเดรส รองเท้า แว่นตา และหมวกให้เป็นสีดำ เท่านี้ก็ได้ลุคเท่ ๆ ไว้ขึ้นไปถ่ายรูปหน้าหนาวที่ภาคเหนือ แถมลุคนี้ยังช่วยให้รูปร่างดูผอมเพรียวและพรางหุ่นได้เป็นอย่างดี แต่ใครอยากเพิ่มลูกเล่นให้ดูเก๋ดูชิค แนะนำพกไอเทมหูฟังบลูทูธ LG ติดตัวไปด้วย รับรองว่าช่วยปรับลุคให้เลิศขึ้นแน่นอน

ชุดเอี๊ยมสีสันสดใส

ผู้หญิงสวมชุดเอี๊ยม

ย้อนวัยหวานด้วยชุดเอี๊ยมน่ารัก ๆ

ย้อนวัยเด็กกันสักหน่อยกับชุดเอี๊ยมสีสันสดใส ลุคนี้เลือกเองได้เลยว่าจะใส่เอี๊ยมกระโปรง เอี๊ยมกางเกง หรือจะใส่เสื้อด้านในแบบไหน คุณแมตช์เองได้ตามใจชอบ รับรองว่าแต่งออกมาแล้วดูสวยน่ารัก จะเด็กหรือผู้ใหญ่ก็แต่งตามได้น่ารักสุด ๆ

ลุคน่ารักๆ สไตล์สาวขี้เล่น

ผู้หญิงยกขาหนึ่งข้าง

เเสื้อผ้าสีสันสดใสตัดกับความมินิมอลได้ลุคสวยไม่ซ้ำใคร

อยากแต่งตัวหน้าหนาวสไตล์เกาหลีมินิมอล แต่ก็อยากแทรกความสดใสด้วยเหมือนกัน แนะนำเป็นลุคนี้เลยเพียงแค่เลือกสีกระโปรงและเสื้อโค้ทสีพื้น ๆ แล้วตัดด้วยเสื้อและหมวกสีสันสดใส เพิ่มความทะมัดทะแมงให้การเดินทางด้วยรองเท้าผ้าใบสีขาว แต่งออกมาแล้วน่ารักไม่หยอกแน่นอน

ลุคหน้าหนาวสไตล์มินิมอล

ผู้หญิงใส่เสื้อเชิ้ตสีขาว

แต่งตัวมินิมอลเที่ยวเหนือหน้าหนาว

แต่หากใครอยากได้ความมินิมอลเกาหลีเกาใจแนะนำเป็นลุคนี้ แต่งตามง่าย ๆ เพียงแค่เลือกใส่เสื้อเอวลอยไว้ด้านใน แล้วคลุมทับด้วยเสื้อเชิ้ตสีขาวโอเวอร์ไซซ์ใส่คู่กับกางเกงยีนส์สักตัว ปิดท้ายด้วยหมวกทรงเก๋ ๆ สีน้ำตาล เท่านี้ก็ได้ลุคสวย ๆ ไว้เที่ยวเหนือแล้ว

เสื้อกันหนาวแบบฮู้ดและกางเกงยีนส์

ผู้หญิงถือแผนที่

เสื้อกันหนาวกับกางเกงยีนส์ช่วยให้เที่ยวได้คล่องตัว

ปิดท้ายกันด้วยแฟชั่นหน้าหนาวสบาย ๆ ใส่บ่อยได้ไม่มีเบื่อ กับเสื้อกันหนาวแบบมีฮู้ดสีสันสดใส ใส่คู่กับกางเกงยีนส์ตัวโปรดและรองเท้าผ้าใบเท่ ๆ สักคู่ ลุคนี้เหมาะมากสำหรับกิจกรรมที่ต้องลุย ๆ เช่น เดินศึกษาเส้นทางธรรมชาติ เดินขึ้นดอย หรือกิจกรรมแอดเวนเจอร์ต่าง ๆ รับรองว่าคล่องตัวและช่วยให้การเที่ยวสนุกขึ้นแน่นอน

หน้าหนาวปีนี้เตรียมไอเดียชุดไปเที่ยวภาคเหนือหน้าหนาวกันให้พร้อม เพราะนอกจากจะช่วยกันลมหนาวได้ดีแล้ว ยังเป็นไอเดียที่แต่งตามง่าย ไว้สำหรับถ่ายรูปน่ารัก ๆ เก็บไว้ในแกลอรี่ความทรงจำอีกด้วย แต่ถึงอย่างไรในตอนนี้รอบตัวยังมีเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ฝุ่นควัน และเชื้อโรคมากมายที่จ้องจะทำร้าย โดยเฉพาะโควิด-19 ตัวการอันตรายที่ทำให้สุขภาพแย่ลง ดังนั้นการเที่ยวทุกครั้งนอกจากจะวางแพลนที่เที่ยวและชุดสวย ๆ แล้ว อย่าลืมเตรียมไอเทมสำคัญที่ช่วยป้องกันคุณให้ห่างไกลจากโรคร้ายด้วย

ไอเทม LG ตัวช่วยดีๆ เพิ่มความปลอดภัยในการท่องเที่ยว

ผู้หญิงสวมหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ตัวช่วยกรองอากาศสะอาด

บอกลาฝุ่นควันและภาวะทางอากาศด้วย หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA ที่มีเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะตรวจจับการหายใจเข้าออกและปรับพัดลมตามอัตราการหายใจ ช่วยให้สวมใส่สบาย หายใจได้สะดวก มีตัวกรอง PuriCare HEPA เกรด H13 สองชิ้นที่ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดและสดชื่นมากยิ่งขึ้น (แนะนำให้เปลี่ยนหลังจากใช้งานไปแล้ว 1 เดือน โดยอิงจากการใช้งาน 8 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน) มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ ช่วยให้เสียงพูดของคุณชัดเจน ฟังง่าย หมดปัญหาเสียงพูดอู้อี้ ทั้งยังออกแบบดีไซน์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ แนบกระชับกับใบหน้าและลดการรั่วไหลของอากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี ที่สำคัญยังเป็นวัสดุซิลิโคนเกรดเดียวกับทางการแพทย์ที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบด้านความปลอดภัย ชิ้นส่วนถอดเปลี่ยนได้เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานที่ดี นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถใช้งานร่วมกับกล่อง UV case รุ่น 2 เพื่อทำการชาร์จไฟและฆ่าเชื้อโรคได้อีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว ใช้งานง่าย ผ้าแห้งไว ช่วยกำจัดไรฝุ่น

ในช่วงหน้าหนาวที่ท้องฟ้าปิดไม่ค่อยมีแสงแดด อาจทำให้การซักผ้าและการตากผ้าเป็นเรื่องที่ทำได้ยากขึ้น ดังนั้นการมีตัวช่วยดี ๆ อย่างเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อยเลยทีเดียว เพราะนอกจากจะมีประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดแล้ว ยังช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งแบบไม่ต้องง้อแดดอีกด้วย LG แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ความจุซัก 13 กก. และอบ 8 กก. เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าระบบ AIDD™ อัจฉริยะ ที่ทำหน้าที่ตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าและออกแบบการซักอัตโนมัติ เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซักและถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% และเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายด้วย Auto Dose จ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติซักผ้าตามปริมาณที่เหมาะสมแบบอัตโนมัติ สะอาดอย่างทั่วถึงภายใน 39 นาทีด้วย TurboWash™360° พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่า หัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีดครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง และเทคโนโลยี Steam+™ ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจ และลดรอยย่นของผ้า 30% ดีไซน์สวยงามและมีขนาดปุ่มควบคุมที่ใหญ่ขึ้น ทั้งยังควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงบอกกับเครื่องซักผ้าว่าต้องการอะไร ลำโพง AI จะรับฟังเสียงพูดของคุณและตรวจสอบโปรแกรมซักผ้าเพื่อแจ้งให้คุณทราบทันที ถังใหญ่ขึ้นในขนาดเครื่องที่เท่าเดิม

นอกจากสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวและเสื้อผ้าสวย ๆ แล้ว การป้องกันตัวเองให้ห่างไกลจากโควิด-19 ด้วยไอเทม LG เป็นอีกทางเลือกที่ช่วยให้การท่องเที่ยวของคุณและคนที่รักสนุกได้อย่างปลอดภัย หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

