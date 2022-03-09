About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
บรรยากาศฝนตกถนนเปียก

10 ที่เที่ยวหน้าฝนใกล้กรุงเทพ บรรยากาศดี วิวสวยหลักล้าน

09/03/2022

ที่เที่ยวหน้าฝนสวย ๆ ใกล้กรุงเทพ

ที่เที่ยวธรรมชาติหน้าฝน บรรยากาศดี สายกรีนต้องไปชิลล์

ตอนนี้หลายจังหวัดในประเทศไทยเริ่มเข้าสู่ฤดูฝนอย่างเต็มรูปแบบ และสายฝนที่เทกระหน่ำลงมาคงทำให้หลายคนรู้สึกไม่อยากออกไปไหน เพราะกลัวว่าสายฝนจะทำลายบรรยากาศและทำให้ร่างกายเฉอะแฉะ แต่บรรยากาศแบบนี้แน่นอนว่าคงเป็นฤดูท่องเที่ยวที่ถูกใจสายกรีนไม่น้อย เพราะหยดน้ำฝนที่เทลงมามักทำให้ผืนป่ากลายเป็นสีเขียวขจี และได้กลิ่นอายความเป็นธรรมชาติแบบขั้นสุดเสมอ แถมธรรมชาติยังช่วยบำบัดร่างกาย อารมณ์ และฮีลจิตใจของคนได้เป็นอย่างดีอีกด้วย วันนี้ LG ชวนทุกคนเที่ยวหน้าฝนใกล้กรุงเทพ รับรองเลยว่าสดชื่น บรรยากาศดี มีครบทั้งที่เที่ยวหน้าฝนสายลุย สายชิลล์ และสายอินเลิฟ

ชวนไปชิลล์ที่เที่ยวหน้าฝนใกล้กรุงเทพ บรรยากาศสดชื่น

1. อุทยานแห่งชาติพุเตย จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

หากมองหาที่เที่ยวธรรมชาติเงียบ ๆ ใกล้กรุงเทพ แนะนำอุทยานแห่งชาติพุเตย จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี เป็นสถานที่ที่ถูกโอบกอดไปด้วยผืนป่าสีเขียว อีกทั้งมีน้ำตก และวิวพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นยามเช้าสวย ๆ ให้ได้ชมอีกด้วย

2. หุบป่าตาด จังหวัดอุทัยธานี

หากใครไปที่นี่แนะนำว่าให้ไปช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาว จะเป็นช่วงซีซั่นของการเที่ยวหุบป่าตาด จังหวัดอุทัยธานี ที่นี่เป็นป่าดึกดำบรรพ์ที่ซ่อนอยู่ในถ้ำหินปูนขนาดใหญ่ มีอายุเก่าแก่ถึง 245 – 286 ล้านปี โดยถ้ำแห่งนี้เกิดจากการกัดเซาะของน้ำฝนเป็นเวลานานหลายปี จนทำให้เกิดเป็นโพรงถ้ำขนาดใหญ่ และเมื่อเพดานหินทลายลงมา พืชพรรณต่าง ๆ ก็ร่วงหล่นลงมาด้วย ทั้งหมดนี้จึงเป็นเหตุผลทำให้ที่นี่กลายเป็นป่าในถ้ำที่สวยงามและน่าผจญภัย

โขลงช้างกำลังเดินในป่า

อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่

3. อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่

อยากเที่ยวป่าเขาแต่ไม่อยากเดินทางไกล “อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่” อาจตอบโจทย์คุณได้เป็นอย่างดี เพราะที่นี่เป็นอุทยานฯ ขนาดใหญ่ที่มีพื้นที่ครอบคลุมถึง 4 จังหวัด และแม้ว่าพื้นที่บางส่วนจะปิดไม่ให้นักท่องเที่ยวเข้าเยี่ยมชมในช่วงหน้าฝน แต่ทั้งนี้ก็มีหลายจุดที่เปิดให้นักท่องเที่ยวเข้าไปสัมผัสธรรมชาติด้วยเช่นกัน แต่หากใครอยากสัมผัสวิวธรรมชาติสวย ๆ แบบจัดเต็ม แนะนำเที่ยว 3 วัน 2 คืนหน้าฝนที่เขาใหญ่ จะช่วยเก็บบรรยากาศได้ครบกว่าไปเช้าเย็นกลับ

4. บางกระเจ้า จังหวัดสมุทรปราการ

บางกระเจ้าเป็นที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพช่วงโควิดที่ได้รับความนิยม เพราะที่นี่เปรียบเสมือนปอดกลางกรุงเทพ ที่เป็นแหล่งรวมพันธุ์ไม้มากมาย ซึ่งในปี 2549 ที่นี่ถูกยกให้เป็น The best Urban Oasis of Asia หรือ ปอดกลางเมืองที่ดีที่สุดในเอเชียจากนิตยาสาร Time เหมาะสำหรับการพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ มีกิจกรรมให้ทำมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น ปั่นจักยานเที่ยวในหมู่บ้าน ให้อาหารปลา อีกทั้งยังมีร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ และของอร่อย ๆ ให้กินอีกด้วย

5. ทุ่งโปรงทอง จังหวัดระยอง

“ทุ่งโปรงทอง” เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงอนุรักษ์ที่มีทั้งป่าชายเลน แหล่งอนุบาลสัตว์น้ำขนาดเล็ก และความสวยงามของป่าโกงกางรวมถึงไม้โปรงเขียวขจีที่มองแล้วสบายตา หากใครต้องการเพิ่มความโรแมนติกแนะนำว่าให้ไปที่นี่ในช่วงเวลาเย็น จะเห็นวิวพระอาทิตย์ลาลับขอบฟ้า พร้อมส่องแสงสะท้อนจนป่าแห่งนี้กลายเป็นสีทองสวยงามเกินคำบรรยาย

6. น้ำตกพลิ้ว จังหวัดจันทบุรี

หากถามว่าหน้าฝนเที่ยวไหนดีใกล้กรุงเทพ? “น้ำตกพลิ้ว” จังหวัดจันทบุรี เป็นอีกสถานที่ที่เราอยากแนะนำ เพรษธนอกจากคุณจะได้สัมผัสกับความเย็นสดชื่นของสายน้ำแล้ว ในช่วงหน้าฝนยังทำให้น้ำตกแห่งนี้ถูกโอบกอดไปด้วยความเขียวขจีของต้นไม้ ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มความสวยงามได้เป็นอย่างดี

7. นอนแพริมน้ำ กาญจนบุรี

ที่เที่ยวหน้าฝนสุดโรแมนติกคงต้องยกให้บรรยากาศริมแม่น้ำแคว จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี ซึ่งที่นี่มีแพให้เลือกพักผ่อนแบบชิลล์ ๆ หลายแบบ ที่สำคัญยังมีกิจกรรมให้เลือกทำมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการล่องแพเปียกเล่นน้ำ พายเรือคายัค หรือนั่งเล่นสวีทหวานกันริมแพชมบรรยากาศก็ได้เช่นกัน

8. วังน้ำเขียว จังหวัดนครราชสีมา

 

วังน้ำเขียวในช่วงหน้าฝนเป็นอีกหนึ่งความสวยงามที่ใครเห็นก็ต้องหลงใหล สวยงามกระทั่งถูกขนานนามว่าเป็นสวิตเซอร์แลนด์เมืองไทย มีทั้งหมอกหน้าฝนที่สวยงามไม่แพ้หน้าหนาวให้ได้สัมผัส แถมยังมีวิวขุนเขา วิวอ่างเก็บน้ำ และดอกไม้นานาพันธุ์ให้ได้เชยชมอีกด้วย

9. สวนผึ้ง จังหวัดราชบุรี

ที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพที่สามารถท่องเที่ยวได้ตลอดทั้งปี แต่ในช่วงหน้าฝนและหน้าหนาว สวนผึ้งจะมีความสวยงามมากเป็นพิเศษ โดยเฉพาะหน้าฝนที่ได้บรรยากาศเย็นชุ่มฉ่ำ หอมกลิ่นธรรมชาติ จะเลือกไปเดินชิลล์ One Day Trip หรือเลือกพักผ่อนสักคืนสองคืนก็ได้เช่นกัน

10. ล่องแก่งหินเพิง จังหวัดปราจีนบุรี

ปิดท้ายกันด้วยกิจกรรมที่โดนใจสายแอดเวนเจอร์ “ล่องแก่งหินเพิง” แหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่มีชื่อเสียงในช่วงฤดูฝน โดยลักษณะการล่องแก่งของที่นี่เป็นแก่งหิน และต้องล่องผ่านแก่งต่าง ๆ กว่า 6 แก่งเพื่อให้ถึงปลายทาง น้ำไหลเชี่ยว เหมาะมากสำหรับคนที่หลงใหลในการผจญภัยสุดท้าทาย

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นที่เที่ยวหน้าฝนใกล้กรุงเทพที่เราแนะนำ และเมื่อได้ที่เที่ยวหน้าฝนที่ถูกใจแล้ว อย่าลืมท่องเที่ยวอย่างปลอดภัยด้วยการดูแลตัวเองและคนในครอบครัวไปพร้อมกัน เพราะช่วงนี้นอกจากไวรัสโควิด-19 ที่ต้องระวังแล้ว รอบตัวยังเต็มไปด้วยมลภาวะ เชื้อโรค และฝุ่นควันมากมายที่จ้องจะทำร้ายสุขภาพ

ผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ไอเทมสำคัญสำหรับการเดินทาง

ผู้ชายกำลังสวมหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ รุ่น AP551AWFA สวมใส่สบาย ช่วยลดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก

การมีตัวช่วยดี ๆ อย่างหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ รุ่น AP551AWFA ติดตัวไว้คงอุ่นใจได้ไม่น้อย เพราะหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG มีประสิทธิภาพในการขจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กในอากาศได้ถึง 94% ด้วยแผ่นกรองอากาศ HEPA ฟิลเตอร์ H13 class 2 ชิ้น พร้อมเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะตรวจจับการหายใจเข้าออก เพื่อปรับพัดลมแบบคู่ภายในหน้ากากให้เป่าอากาศตามอัตราการหายใจ สวมใส่สบาย หายใจสะดวก และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานด้วยเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ ช่วยให้เสียงที่เปล่งออกมาชัดเจน ฟังง่าย ดีไซน์ออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ แนบกระชับกับใบหน้า และป้องกันการรั่วไหลของอากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี ในส่วนของวัสดุทำมาจากซิลิโคนเกรดเดียวกับที่ใช้ทางการแพทย์ มั่นใจได้เลยว่าปลอดภัย ไม่เป็นอันตรายแน่นอน

หูฟัง LG รุ่น TONE-FP9W วางอยู่บนมือ

หูฟัง รุ่น TONE-FP9W ใช้ UV Nano กำจัดเชื้อโรคด้วยกล่องชาร์จ

เสริมความบันเทิงให้กับการเดินทางด้วยเสียงเพลง ผ่านเครื่องเสียง LG ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรส และเติมเต็มสีสันให้การเดินทางสนุกมากยิ่งขึ้น ตัวอย่าง LG TONE Free FP9W-Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds หูฟัง LG รุ่น TONE-FP9W ตัวช่วยมอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงด้วย Active Noise Cancellation ได้ยินเสียงเพลงชัดเจนขึ้นและลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก พร้อมพัฒนาระบบเสียงร่วมกับ Meridian ที่ช่วยให้ได้เสียงที่มีคุณภาพระดับพรีเมียม Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับได้อย่างแม่นยำ อีกทั้งยังมี Flex Action Bass ช่วยสร้างเสียงต่ำอันทรงพลังมากขึ้น โดยไม่ลดทอนความคมชัดหรือความละเอียด สามารถใช้งานได้ทั้งแบบ Plug และ Wireless พร้อมเพิ่มความมั่นใจเรื่องความสะอาดก่อนหยิบใช้งาน เพียงแค่ใส่หูฟังลงในกล่องชาร์จ เชื่อมต่อ และ UVnano ในกล่องจะทำการฆ่าเชื้อ 99.9% ภายในเวลา 5 นาที ถูกสุขอนามัย เหมือนใหม่ทุกวัน ปรับดีไซน์ให้สอดรับกับใบหูของคุณเพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้หูฟังหลุดมา สวมใส่สบาย และมีสไตล์มากขึ้นด้วยดีไซน์สวยหรู

หยดน้ำบนลำโพงบลูทูธ LG รุ่น Xboom Go PL7

ลำโพงบลูทูธ รุ่น Xboom Go PL7 เสียงพรีเมียมคมชัด มีประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำระดับ IPX5

 

หรือเลือกเป็นลำโพงบลูทูธ รุ่น Xboom Go PL7 ที่พัฒนาคุณภาพเสียงร่วมกับเทคโนโลยี Meridian ช่วยให้ได้คุณภาพเสียงแบบพรีเมียม ได้ยินเสียงเบานุ่มลึกและโทนเสียงชัดเจนทุกช่วงเวลา พร้อมสร้างเสียงเพลงให้มีชีวิตด้วย Sound Boost ขยายกำลังและพื้นที่ของเสียง เพียงกดปุ่มก็ช่วยเพิ่มระดับบรรยากาศได้ตามต้องการ Dual Action Bass ดังกระหึ่มด้วยเบสคู่ และไฟกะพริบตามจังหวะการสั่น สนุกได้กับทุกสภาพอากาศด้วยประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำระดับ IPX5 แบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้นาน 24 ชั่วโมง ไม่ว่าจะเดินทางไกลแค่ไหนก็หมดห่วงเรื่องการชาร์จ ดีไซน์เรียบง่ายแต่หรูหรา และยังสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับทีวี LG เพื่อรับชมคอนเทนต์ที่หลากหลายได้อีกด้วย

นอกจากหูฟังและลำโพงบลูทูธรุ่นที่แนะนำแล้ว LG ยังมีเครื่องเสียงรุ่นอื่น ๆ ให้คุณเลือกเป็นเจ้าของอีกมากมาย รับรองว่าเลยว่าไอเทมเหล่านี้ช่วยให้การเดินทางของคุณเต็มที่มากขึ้นแน่นอน หากสนใจหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG เครื่องเสียง หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ใด ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● 10 ที่เที่ยววันแม่ใกล้กรุงเทพ บรรยากาศดี ใกล้ชิดธรรมชาติ
● หูฟังไร้สายรุ่นไหนดี 2022 ดีไซน์สวย ตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก
● แนะนำลำโพง LG Sound Bar เสียงทรงพลัง จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง