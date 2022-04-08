About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงกำลังวิ่งออกกำลังกาย

5 หูฟังออกกําลังกาย 2022 กันเหงื่อ ตัดเสียงรบกวน

08/04/2022

หูฟังสำหรับออกกำลังกาย เสียงหนักแน่น กันเหงื่อ กันน้ำ.

หูฟังไร้สายสำหรับออกกำลังกาย คุณภาพเสียงดี พกพาสะดวก

ทราบหรือไม่ว่า? การฟังเพลงในขณะออกกำลังกาย ช่วยให้คุณสามารถเผาผลาญแคลอรี่ได้มากยิ่งขึ้น เนื่องจากเสียงเพลงที่ฟังทำให้ร่างกายสร้างการตอบสนองต่อจังหวะโดยอัตโนมัติ ส่งผลทำให้ร่างกายประสานการเคลื่อนไหวให้เข้ากับจังหวะดนตรี และกระตุ้นอัตราการเต้นของหัวใจให้มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น ดังนั้นหากคุณเริ่มหันมาใส่ใจสุขภาพและออกกำลังกายเป็นประจำ สิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้และจะมาทำให้การฟังเพลงของคุณสะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น นั่นคือ “หูฟังออกกำลังกาย” ที่ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อการออกกำลังกายโดยเฉพาะ สวมใส่สบาย ไม่หลุดร่วงเมื่อมีการเคลื่อนไหว.

 

LG ขอแนะนำหูฟังออกกำลังกาย ที่มีนวัตกรรมพิเศษกันน้ำ กันเหงื่อ รวมถึงการตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก ช่วยให้คุณสนุกกับการฟังเพลงออกกำลังกายมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมเพลิดเพลินไปกับเพลงสุดโปรด ด้วยระบบเสียงทรงพลัง สดใสและมีมิติ.

หูฟังออกกำลังกาย LG ดีไซน์สวย กันเหงื่อ กันน้ำ คุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม
1. หูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS- FN6

หูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS- FN6

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS- FN6 ดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยว.

หูฟังบลูทูธแบบไร้สายรุ่น HBS- FN6 มอบเสียงที่เต็มอารมณ์ ดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยว สวมใส่สบาย หูฟังรุ่นนี้ได้รับการป้องกันเป็นอย่างดีด้วยคุณสมบัติกันน้ำระดับ IPx4 ทนทานต่อฝนและเหงื่อ คุณสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจเวลาที่เหงื่อออกขณะออกกำลังกาย อีกทั้งหูฟังรุ่น HBS- FN6 ยังสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียได้สูงถึง 99.9% และสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับเพลงโปรดได้ยาวนานถึง 18 ชั่วโมง .

2. หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9 ตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก.

หูฟัง LG TONE-FP9 เสียงหนักแน่นและมีมิติ มาพร้อม Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับได้อย่างแม่นยำ มีการใช้มิกซ์ผสมผสานแบบรอบทิศทาง มอบเสียงที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น และยังมีระบบตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก ที่สำคัญเป็นหูฟังที่ใส่ใจสุขอนามัย ในขณะชาร์จช่วยลดแบคทีเรียได้สูงถึง 99.9% ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาทีเท่านั้น.

3. หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8 พลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด.

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8 ปลดล็อคความเป็นส่วนตัวคุณ ด้วยพลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8 ดีไซน์โดดเด่น มาพร้อมไดรเวอร์ขนาดใหญ่ เพื่อทำให้หัวใจคุณเต้นระรัวไปกับเสียงอันทรงพลัง อีกทั้งยังใช้มิกซ์ผสมผสานแบบรอบทิศทางเพื่อขยายเวทีเสียงให้มีความสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น สามารถตรวจจับและตัดเสียงรบกวนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ที่สำคัญคุณสามารถใช้งานหูฟังได้อย่างมั่นใจ ด้วยระบบการฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียสูง 99.9% ด้วยเคสชาร์จ UVnano.

4. หูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS-FL7

หูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS-FL7

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS-FL7 คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม.

หูฟังบลูทูธแบบไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS-FL7 ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่กำลังมองหาหูฟังไว้ใส่ออกกำลังกาย มาพร้อมมาตรฐาน IPX4 สามารถป้องกันละอองน้ำได้จากทุกทิศทาง ทำให้คุณสามารถสวมใส่ออกกำลังกายได้อย่างสบายใจในเวลาที่เหงื่อออก หรือแม้กระทั่งวิ่งฝ่าสายฝนเบา ๆ อีกทั้งยังมีคุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม ด้วยเทคโนโลยีจาก Meridian ผู้บุกเบิกด้านระบบเสียงความละเอียดสูงของอังกฤษให้เสียงคมชัดและแม่นยำ.

5. หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7 ลดเสียงรบกวนความถี่สูง.

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7 สวมใส่สบาย พกพาสะดวก มาพร้อมฟีเจอร์ Active Noise Cancellation ลดเสียงรบกวนความถี่สูงที่เราพบเจอในชีวิตประจำวัน เช่น เสียงสนทนา เสียงพูดคุยในร้านกาแฟ เสียงจอแจในออฟฟิศ และเสียงรถไฟใต้ ระบบเสียงได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษเพื่อถ่ายทอดเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึกและเต็มอิ่มมากขึ้น และยังสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย E. Coli และ S. aureus ได้ 99.9% ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ .

 

LG สุดยอดหูฟังเสียงทรงพลัง หนักแน่นและมีมิติ ให้คุณใส่ออกกำลังกายหรือทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างสบายใจแม้เวลาเหงื่อออกขณะออกกำลังกาย หรือวิ่งฝ่าฝน เนื่องจากหูฟังรุ่นดังกล่าว มีคุณสมบัติกันเหงื่อ กันน้ำ และสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียได้สูงถึง 99.9% รวมถึงตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก ที่สำคัญให้คุณฟังเพลงโปรดได้แบบส่วนตัว หากคุณสนใจเลือกซื้อหูฟังไร้สาย LG สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น..

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

5 วิธีเลือกหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดี เสียงชัด ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง
Smart TV ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2022 ภาพคมชัด เพิ่มอรรถรสความบันเทิง
10 วิธีแก้ไขแอร์ติดผนังไม่เย็น พร้อมบอกสาเหตุที่ควร

 

 

 