About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เสื้อผ้าแขวนอยู่ที่ราวตากผ้า

รวมสีเสื้อมงคล 2565 เสริมดวงการงาน เงินทองไหลมาเทมา

03/2022/09

จสีเสื้อมงคลประจำวันเกิด 2565 ใส่แล้วดวงดี

เช็คตารางสีเสื้อเสริมดวงประจำวัน รับความเฮงตลอดทั้งปี

ในแต่ละปีเทรนด์การค้นหาที่มาแรงและได้รับความนิยมที่สุด คงหนีไม่พ้น “สีเสื้อมงคล” โดยเฉพาะสายมูทั้งหลายที่เชื่อในเรื่องของตารางสีเสื้อมงคล ตั้งแต่เข้าสู่ปี 2565 แน่นอนว่าทุกคนล้วนอยากมีชีวิตที่ดี เงินทองไหลมาเทมา ประสบความสำเร็จในชีวิต ดังนั้นการเลือกสวมใส่เสื้อผ้าตามตารางสีมงคล ถือได้ว่าเป็นที่พึ่งทางใจอย่างหนึ่งของแต่ละบุคคล บทความนี้จึงรวบรวมสีเสื้อมงคงประจำวัน 2565 เสริมดวงความปัง รวย ๆ เฮง ๆ ตลอดปีมาฝาก

เสื้อสีมงคลใส่แล้วปังเงินทองไหลมาเทมา

เช็คดวงประจำวันเกิด ใส่เสื้อสีไหนเสริมดวงดี เพิ่มความเฮง สีเสื้อมงคลประจําวันจันทร์

ผู้ที่เกิดวันจันทร์เป็นคนปากหวาน พูดเก่ง ช่างเอาอกเอาใจ แต่ขี้น้อยใจ งอนเก่ง และเป็นคนชอบคิดซับคิดซ้อน เหมาะสำหรับทำงานด้านการขาย ไม่ว่าจะหยิบจับอะไรเงินทองไหลมาเทมา

สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการงาน : สีเขียว สีเทา และสีครีม
สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการเงินและโชคลาภ : สีทอง สีส้ม สีม่วง และสีเหลือง
สีกาลกิณี : สีแดง

สีเสื้อมงคลประจําวันอังคาร

ผู้ที่เกิดวันอังคารเป็นคนขยันคล่องแคล่วว่องไว ทะเยอทะยานและดันทุรังสูง แต่เรื่องที่ต้องระวังเป็นพิเศษ คือ คำพูดคำจา ชอบประชดประชัน หากทำงานรับราชการหรือเป็นพนักงานรัฐวิสาหกิจจะดีกว่าไปทำอย่างอื่น รวมถึงลดเรื่องการเอาแต่ใจตัวเองลงบ้าง รับรองตำแหน่งการงานไปได้ไกล

สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการงาน : สีชมพู สีน้ำเงิน และสีม่วง
สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการเงินและโชคลาภ : สีส้ม และสีดำ
สีกาลกิณี : สีขาว สีครีม และสีเทา

สีเสื้อมงคลประจําวันพุธ

ผู้ที่เกิดวันพุธมีความกระตือรือร้นและอดทน เป็นคนทำมาหากินเก่ง พูดจาดี มีความรอบรู้ ผู้ใหญ่รักใคร่เอ็นดู ไปได้ดีในหน้าที่การงาน แต่ข้อควรระวังคืออย่าบ้างานจนเกิดเหตุ และต้องหมั่นดูแลสุขภาพให้ดีตลอดเวลา

สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการงาน : สีส้ม และสีทอง
สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการเงินและโชคลาภ : สีฟ้า สีน้ำเงิน และสีเทา
สีกาลกิณี : สีแดง และสีชมพู

สีเสื้อมงคลประจําวันพฤหัสบดี

ผู้ที่เกิดวันพฤหัสบดีเป็นคนซื่อสัตย์ ขยัน อดทน มีไหวพริบปฏิภาณ และมีความรับผิดชอบสูง อนาคต ด้านการงานจะเป็นคนใหญ่คนโตมีชื่อเสียง มีคนนับหน้าถือตา และมีความสุขในครอบครัว

สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการงาน : สีส้ม สีทอง สีน้ำเงิน และสีดำ
สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการเงินและโชคลาภ : สีขาว สีครีม สีเทา และสีแดง
สีกาลกิณี : สีม่วง

สีเสื้อมงคลประจําวันศุกร์

ผู้ที่เกิดวันศุกร์เป็นคนชอบเพ้อฝัน ชอบจินตนาการ ช่างเอาอกเอาใจ รักศิลปะ รักสวยรักงาม มีเสน่ห์ ดึงดูดความสนใจต่อเพศตรงข้าม แต่คนเกิดวันนี้มีอารมณ์เป็นใหญ่จะคิดจะทำอะไรขึ้นอยู่กับอารมณ์การงานเหมาะที่จะเป็นสถาปนิก ศิลปิน และครีเอทีฟ

สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการงาน : สีฟ้า สีน้ำเงิน และสีน้ำตาล
สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการเงินและโชคลาภ : สีชมพู สีแดง และสีเขียว
สีกาลกิณี : สีม่วง และสีเทา

สีเสื้อมงคลประจําวันเสาร์

ผู้ที่เกิดวันเสาร์เป็นคนมั่นใจตัวเองสูงมาก เงียบขรึม เก็บตัว ไม่ชอบวุ่นวายกับใคร ดื้อเงียบและถือดี ดูเหมือนใจเย็นแต่โมโหร้าย คนเกิดวันนี้ถ้าลดความหยิ่งและความถือดีในศักดิ์ศรีลงบ้าง จะเป็นคนที่มีอนาคตไกลในด้านหน้าที่การงาน

สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการงาน : สีน้ำตาล
สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการเงินและโชคลาภ : สีแดง และสีฟ้า
สีกาลกิณี : สีเขียว

สีเสื้อมงคลประจําวันอาทิตย์

ผู้ที่เกิดวันอาทิตย์มีความเป็นผู้นำสูง ชอบช่วยเหลือคนอื่น เป็นคนพูดจามัดใจคนเก่ง ไม่หวั่นไหวกับใครง่ายๆ ไม่ว่าชายหรือหญิงที่เกิดวันนี้จะประสบความสำเร็จด้านการงานเพียงเอาความสามารถที่มีอยู่ใช้ให้ถูกที่ถูกทาง

สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการงาน : สีส้ม สีแดง
สีเสื้อเสริมดวงการเงินและโชคลาภ : สีเขียว สีม่วง สีน้ำตาล และสีดำ
สีกาลกิณี : สีฟ้า และสีน้ำเงิน
ทั้งหมดนี้คือสีเสื้อมงคล 2565 เสริมดวงด้านการงาน การเงิน สามารถเลือกใส่สีเสื้อประจำวันเกิดของตัวเองได้เลย สายมูตัวจริงต้องไม่ควรพลาดเพิ่มความเป็นสิริมงคลให้กับตัวเองในด้านต่าง ๆ อย่างไรก็ตามนี่เป็นเพียงความเชื่อส่วนบุคคลขึ้นอยู่กับความสบายใจของผู้สวมใส่
นอกจากเสื้อสีมงคลประจำวันเกิดที่เรากล่าวไปข้างต้นแล้ว อย่าลืม! ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ และมีประสิทธิภาพการปั่นที่ทรงพลัง ถนอมเสื้อผ้าให้ดูใหม่และใช้งานได้ยาวนาน ควบคู่กับการใช้เครื่องอบผ้า LG ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียได้อย่างล้ำลึก นอกจากนี้ทาง LG มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมใหม่ในการดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดยิ่งขึ้นด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Stylerที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัด เชื้อแบคทีเรียและสารก่อภูมิแพ้

ตู้อบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ LG Styler นวัตกรรมใหม่เพื่อเสื้อผ้าที่คุณรัก

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC ช่วยดูแลรักษาเสื้อผ้าที่ยากต่อการซัก มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอบผ้า ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าได้มากถึง 99.9% (รับรองโดยสถาบัน BAF) และยังสามารถลดกลิ่นอับในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ใช้เทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์เข้าทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า อีกทั้งตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler มีเทคโนโลยี Gentle Dry ในการอบผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ ช่วยป้องกันปัญหาเสื้อผ้าหดตัวและความเสียหายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการอบลมร้อนได้เป็นอย่างดี ที่สำคัญมาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน Refresh ดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้ดูดีและมีกลิ่นหอมในเวลาเดียวกัน

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่

 

นอกจากนี้ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler สามารถดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณไม่ว่าจะเป็นชุดผ้าไหม ชุดนักเรียน ชุดสูท รองเท้าหนัง ตุ๊กตา ตลอดไปจนถึงหมวกกันน็อค อีกทั้งยังสามารถดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม Special Care เพิ่มเติมให้เหมาะสมกับการดูแลเนื้อผ้าชนิดพิเศษ ท่ามกลางสถานการณ์การแพร่ระบาดของโควิด-19 และฝุ่น PM2.5 ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler สามารถขจัดเชื้อโรคให้กับเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดของคุณให้สะอาดและถูกสุขอนามัย
หากคุณเป็นหนึ่งคนที่ต้องการดูแลและถนอมเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดให้มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน สีสวยเหมือนใหม่ตลอดเวลา แนะนำตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

 

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

 แบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าอยู่ได้นานกี่ชั่วโมง ภัยเงียบทำร้ายสุขภาพ
เครื่องอบผ้าระบบไหนดี จบปัญหาผ้าไม่แห้ง ไร้กลิ่นเหม็นอับ
 ตู้อบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ LG Styler นอกจากอบผ้า ทำอะไรได้อีกบ้าง