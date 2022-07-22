About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาว

เครื่องอบผ้ามีกี่แบบ? ใช้งานสะดวก ผ้าแห้งไวไม่ง้อแดด

07/22/2022

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยย่นระยะเวลาการซักผ้าให้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น

เครื่องอบผ้าผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่ง ผ้าแห้งเร็ว ไร้กลิ่นอับ

การซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าถือเป็นงานบ้านที่ใช้เวลาค่อนข้างมาก อีกทั้งยังมีข้อจำกัดในเรื่องของพื้นที่สำหรับตากผ้าโดยเฉพาะผู้ที่อาศัยอยู่ในอพาร์ทเม้นท์ คอนโดมิเนียม หรือหอพักที่มีพื้นที่จำกัดไม่สะดวกในการวางหรือติดตั้งราวตากผ้า ด้วยเหตุผลนี้ เครื่องอบผ้าจึงมีบทบาทสำคัญที่จะเข้ามาช่วยให้เสื้อผ้า รวมถึงชุดเครื่องนอนของคุณแห้งทันใช้ อีกทั้งยังช่วยกำจัดเชื้อโรค เชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไรฝุ่น และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์สร้างสุขอนามัยที่ดีให้กับคุณและสมาชิกในครอบครัว เพื่อให้สะดวกสำหรับการเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าไปใช้งาน เครื่องอบผ้าสามารถแบ่งประเภทได้ดังนี้

1. เครื่องอบผ้าแบบท่อลมร้อน (Venting)

เครื่องอบผ้าแบบท่อลมร้อน ลักษณะการทำงานจะเป็นการอบผ้าโดยการเป่าความร้อนใส่ผ้าแล้วระบายความร้อนผ่านท่อออกมาภายนอก ข้อดีคือช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งอย่างรวดเร็ว แต่ข้อเสียก็คือมีขนาดใหญ่กินพื้นที่ใช้งาน มีขั้นตอนการติดตั้งที่ค่อนข้างยุ่งยาก และจะต้องมีการเจาะผนังเพื่อต่อท่อระบายอากาศ.

2. เครื่องอบผ้าลมร้อนแบบพกพา (Portable Venting)

เครื่องอบผ้าลมร้อนแบบพกพาลักษณะการทำงานควบคู่กับแบบฟอยล์ห่อที่ช่วยกระจายความร้อนภายในฟอยล์ เพื่อทำให้เสื้อผ้าแห้ง ข้อดีคือสามารถพกพาฟอยล์ได้สะดวกม้วนไปได้หลายที่ ข้อเสียคือผ้าแห้งช้ากว่าแบบอื่น.

3. เครื่องอบผ้าแบบควบแน่น (Condensing)

เครื่องอบผ้าแบบควบแน่นลักษณะการทำงานจะใช้ความร้อนเป่าเสื้อผ้าเพื่อดูดเอาความชื้นไปเก็บไว้ในถาดรองภายในเครื่อง สามารถถอดถาดรองเพื่อเทน้ำทิ้งได้ โดยจะมีเสียงแจ้งเตือนเมื่อน้ำเต็ม ข้อดีคือใช้งานได้ในพื้นที่จำกัด ไม่ต้องต่อท่อระบายอากาศ ข้อเสียคือผ้าไม่แห้งสนิท ยังคงมีความชื้นในเนื้อผ้าเล็กน้อย แถมมีความร้อนสะสมค่อนข้างสูงจึงเหมาะกับการติดตั้งบริเวณที่มีอากาศถ่ายเทได้สะดวก.

4. เครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั๊มความร้อน (Heat Pump)

เครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั๊มความร้อนเป็นการอบผ้าโดยการปั๊มความร้อนเพื่อช่วยลดความดันในเนื้อผ้า ข้อดีคือช่วยทำให้ผ้าแห้งเร็ว ถนอมเนื้อผ้า ประหยัดพลังงาน แต่ข้อเสียคือมีราคาสูง.

แม่และลูกสาวพึงพอใจกับประสิทธิภาพของเครื่องอบผ้า

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งพร้อมใช้งาน.

ประโยชน์ของเครื่องอบผ้า

1. อบผ้าได้แห้งสนิทสามารถนำมาใส่หรือจัดเก็บเข้าตู้เสื้อผ้าได้ทันที.
2. ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีพื้นที่ตากผ้าโดยเฉพาะผู้ที่อยู่คอนโดมิเนียม อพาร์ทเม้นท์ หรือหอพัก.
3. ผ้าสะอาด ปลอดเชื้อโรค ไร้กลิ่นอับ.
4. สามารถซักผ้าได้ตลอดเวลาทุกสภาพอากาศ.
5. ผ้าไม่แข็งกระด้าง เนื้อผ้าเป็นทรงและนุ่มกว่าการนำไปตากแดด.
6. ถนอมสีผ้าจากการโดนแดดเลีย .
7. ป้องกันฝุ่นละอองและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ที่อาจเปื้อนเสื้อผ้าระหว่างตากผ้า.

เครื่องอบผ้า LG นวัตกรรมอบผ้าประหยัดพลังงานและเวลา

เครื่องอบผ้าแอลจี มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter HeatPump ช่วยมอบประสิทธิภาพการอบผ้าที่สูงกว่าและใช้เวลาน้อยกว่าที่เคย อบผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำไม่ทำลายเนื้อผ้า ช่วยลดรอยยับ ป้องกันการหดตัว เทคโนโลยี Allergy Care ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9% ด้วยการเพิ่มอุณหภูมิภายในถังให้สูงขึ้น 60 องศาเซลเซียส เหมาะสำหรับเสื้อผ้าเด็กอ่อน เครื่องนอน หรือเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการความสะอาดสูง .

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาว

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน.

นอกจากนี้ยังมีแอปพลิเคชั่น ThinQ และ Smart Pairing เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายสามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนโดยการเชื่อมต่อกับ Wi-Fi สั่งการได้จากทุกที่ รวมถึงดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมการทำงานเพิ่มเติมได้อีกด้วย นอกจากนี้  เครื่องอบผ้าLG รุ่น RVO9VHP2Wยังมาพร้อมกับตัวกรองใยผ้า 2 ชั้น และไฟส่องสว่างภายในถังอบ ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัยและที่สำคัญมาพร้อมการรับประกันมอเตอร์ 10 ปี และคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี.

 

 

เครื่องอบผ้า LG ตัวช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าแห้งเร็วและประหยัดเวลา หมดปัญหาไม่มีที่ตากผ้า ผ้าแห้งช้าไม่ทันใช้งาน อีกทั้งมาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัยช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดปลอดเชื้อและไรฝุ่นตัวการก่อให้เกิดภูมิแพ้ สำหรับท่านใดที่สนใจเครื่องอบผ้าแอลจี หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอื่น ๆ อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ทีวี ตู้เย็น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น..