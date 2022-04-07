About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องอบผ้าตั้งอยู่ในห้องซักรีด

เครื่องอบผ้าระบบไหนดี จบปัญหาผ้าไม่แห้ง ไร้กลิ่นเหม็นอับ

07/04/2022

การอบผ้าช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าแห้งไวทันใจ และหอมสะอาดเหมือนใหม่

เครื่องอบผ้า ตัวช่วยผ้าแห้งเร็วที่ควรมีติดบ้านไว้

 

แม้ทุกวันนี้เครื่องซักผ้าถูกออกแบบมาให้ใช้งานได้หลากหลายขึ้น ทั้งขจัดคราบฝังลึก ฆ่าเชื้อโรค ไปจนถึงการปั่นผ้าให้แห้งแบบหมาด ๆ ที่ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วขึ้นแม้บางครั้งสภาพอากาศไม่เป็นใจอย่างฤดูฝนหรือฤดูหนาวที่ไม่สามารถใช้แสงแดดตากผ้าได้เช่นเดียวกับฤดูร้อน ด้วยเหตุนี้ การมีเครื่องอบผ้าไว้ใช้งานที่บ้าน ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่คุ้มค่ากับเงินที่จ่ายไปไม่น้อย มีส่วนช่วยให้ชีวิตง่ายขึ้น ทำให้ผ้าแห้งไว มีกลิ่นหอม และไร้กลิ่นอับชื้นจากเชื้อรา

แต่ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเครื่องอบผ้ามาใช้งานที่บ้าน ทีมงาน LG ขอพาทุกคนที่สนใจและกำลังวางแผนซื้อเครื่องอบผ้า ไปทำความรู้จักประเภทของเครื่องอบผ้าว่ามีอะไรบ้าง แบบไหนถึงเหมาะสมกับที่พักอาศัยของคุณ เพื่อให้ได้เครื่องอบผ้าที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานและคุ้มค่ากับราคาที่จ่ายไป

เครื่องอบผ้า คือ ?

 

เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ถูกคิดค้นขึ้นมา เพื่อตอบโจทย์ความต้องการสำหรับผู้ที่มีความเร่งรีบต้องการใช้งานเสื้อผ้าชุดใดชุดหนึ่งในทันที ต้องซักผ้าในวันที่ฝนตกหรือไม่มีแดด ผู้ที่พักอาศัยในบริเวณที่แสงแดดเข้าไปถึง หรือมีพื้นที่ตากผ้าน้อย การใช้งานเครื่องอบผ้าหลังการซักจึงช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้ชีวิตได้เป็นอย่างดี นอกจากทำให้เสื้อผ้าแห้งสนิท ไร้กลิ่นอับชื้นโดยไม่ต้องง้อแสงแดดแล้ว ยังช่วยถนอมผ้าไม่ให้สีซีดเร็วเพราะรังสียูวี รวมถึงช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการทำงานบ้านอีกด้วย เนื่องจากใช้เวลาเพียง 1-1.30 ชั่วโมง ผ้าที่ซักแล้วก็จะแห้งสนิท แต่ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับปริมาณผ้าที่นำเข้าเครื่องอบผ้า ตลอดจนความชื้นของผ้าว่ามีมากเพียงใด โดยเครื่องอบผ้าบางรุ่นช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งสนิทเหมือนตากแดด แต่บางรุ่นจำต้องนำผ้าไปผึ่งลมอีกเล็กน้อย ฉะนั้นก่อนซื้อต้องพิจารณาฟังก์ชันและประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของเครื่องอบผ้าให้ดีก่อน

เลือกเครื่องอบผ้าแบบไหนดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่า เครื่องอบผ้าที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ทุกวันนี้มีประเภทและกลไกการทำงานที่แตกต่างกัน ส่วนประเภทของเครื่องอบผ้ามีอะไรบ้างนั้น ตามมาดูกัน

เครื่องอบผ้าแห้ง ภายในร้านซักผ้าแบบหยอดเหรียญ

เครื่องอบผ้าที่ช่วยให้คุณตากผ้าโดยไม่ต้องง้อแดด

(1) เครื่องอบผ้าแบบลมร้อน

 

สำหรับเครื่องอบผ้าระบบลมร้อนทำงานด้วยการเป่าลมร้อนใส่เสื้อผ้า แล้วระบายลมร้อนออกไปจากตัวเครื่อง ทำให้ในขั้นตอนการติดตั้งเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้ต้องมีการเจาะช่องเพื่อต่อท่อระบายลมร้อนและความชื้น แต่ถ้าไม่ต้องการต่อท่อระบายควรวางเครื่องไว้ในพื้นที่โล่งแจ้งเหมาะกับผู้ที่พักอาศัยบ้านเดี่ยว ทาว์นโฮมหรือทาวน์เฮ้าส์

(2) เครื่องอบผ้าระบบควบแน่น

 

เครื่องอบผ้าระบบควบแน่น เหมาะใช้งานในคอนโด หอพัก หรือบ้านที่ไม่สะดวกในการเจาะช่องเพื่อต่อท่อระบายลมร้อนและไอน้ำออกจากตัวเครื่อง โดยเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้ใช้การควบแน่นเพื่อทำให้ผ้าแห้ง ส่วนความชื้นหรือไอน้ำที่ถูกควบแน่นออกมาจะเก็บไว้ในพื้นที่บรรจุน้ำในตัวเครื่อง ซึ่งผู้ใช้งานต้องนำไปเททิ้งหลังอบผ้าเสร็จ แต่ผ้าที่นำไปอบไม่ได้แห้งสนิท อาจต้องนำไปตากแดดหรือผึ่งลมเพื่อไล่ความชื้นที่หลงเหลืออีกครั้ง

(3) เครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั๊มความร้อน

 

ใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องอบผ้าที่ใช้วิธีด้วยการลดแรงดันความร้อนบนเนื้อผ้า ซึ่งช่วยถนอมเสื้อผ้าให้มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนานขึ้น รวมถึงทำให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วและไร้กลิ่นอับชื้น แน่นอนว่าเครื่องอบผ้าที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีปั๊มความร้อนย่อมมีราคาที่สูงกว่าเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทอื่น แต่ถ้าคุณอาศัยอยู่บ้านหรือคอนโดซึ่งมีพื้นที่จำกัด เครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั๊มความร้อนคือตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ที่สุด

(4) เครื่องอบผ้าระบบลมร้อนแบบพกพา

 

ปิดท้ายด้วยเครื่องอบผ้าระบบลมร้อนแบบพกพาหรือเครื่องอบผ้าอเนกประสงค์ที่มีขนาดกะทัดรัด สามารถพกพาไปใช้งานยังสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ได้แถมใช้งานง่าย เพียงนำเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการอบแห้งนำไปแขวนภายใต้เครื่องอบผ้า จากนั้นเครื่องจะเป่าลมร้อนเพื่อไล่ความชื้นจนเสื้อผ้าแห้ง แม้เครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้จะมีข้อดีเรื่องความสะดวกสบาย เวลาพกพาไปใช้งานนอกสถานที่และใช้พื้นที่ตั้งเครื่องไม่เยอะ แต่มีข้อเสียตรงที่อบผ้าให้แห้งได้ไม่ดีเท่ากับเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ

เคล็ด (ไม่) ลับในการเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าพื้นที่ในการติดตั้ง

 

สำหรับพื้นที่ที่ติดตั้งเครื่องอบผ้าถือมีความสำคัญมาก เพราะเครื่องอบผ้าทุกประเภททำงานโดยใช้ความร้อนเป็นหลัก ฉะนั้นพื้นที่ที่นำเครื่องอบผ้ามาวางควรมีอากาศถ่ายเทดีพอสมควร รวมถึงอยู่ในจุดที่สามารถเทน้ำทิ้งได้ เมื่อหาพิกัดวางเครื่องอบผ้าได้แล้ว ลำดับต่อไปคือการวัดขนาดพื้นที่ให้เรียบร้อย เมื่อติดตั้งจริงจะได้ไม่มีปัญหาให้ปวดหัวเพราะเครื่องอบผ้าขนาดใหญ่จนเกินไป

ผู้หญิงกำลังหยิบเสื้อผ้าที่แห้งแล้วออกจากเครื่องอบผ้า

พื้นที่สำหรับตั้งเครื่องอบผ้า ควรเป็นจุดที่สะดวกในการนำผ้าเข้าและออกจากเครื่อง

  •  

ความจุของตัวเครื่อง

 

ความจุของเครื่องอบผ้าที่ซื้อควรมีขนาดเท่ากับเครื่องซักผ้าที่ใช้งานอยู่ หรือคำนวณความจุจากจำนวนของสมาชิกในบ้านและความถี่ในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า เช่น

 

● เครื่องอบผ้า ขนาดความจุ 7 กิโลกรัม เหมาะกับครอบครัวที่มีสมาชิก 2 คน หรือครอบครัวขนาดเล็กที่มีเพียงพ่อแม่ลูก

● เครื่องอบผ้า ขนาดความจุ 8 กิโลกรัม เหมาะกับบ้านที่มีสมาชิก 3-5 คน หรือครอบครัวขนาดกลาง

● เครื่องอบผ้า ขนาดความจุ 9 กิโลกรัม เหมาะกับครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ที่อาจมีเด็ก ๆ อยู่ด้วยหลายคน แต่ทั้งนี้สมาชิกในบ้านไม่ควรเกิน 10 คน มิฉะนั้นอาจต้องอบผ้าหลายรอบ

● เครื่องอบผ้า ขนาดความจุ 10 กิโลกรัม สามารถอบเสื้อยืด 50 ตัวได้แบบสบาย ๆ จึงเหมาะกับบ้านที่มีสมาชิก 10 คนขึ้นไป หรือครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ ดังนั้นบ้านไหนที่อยู่กันหลายคนและต้องการซักผ้ารวมกัน ขอแนะนำเครื่องอบผ้าที่มีความจุ 10 กิโลกรัม

ฟังก์ชันเสริมของเครื่องอบผ้า

 

นอกจากฟังก์ชันการใช้งานหลัก ๆ ของเครื่องอบผ้าที่ควรมี เช่น โปรแกรมการอบสำหรับเนื้อผ้าที่แตกต่างกัน สามารถเลือกระดับความแห้งได้ มีการแจ้งเตือนเมื่ออบผ้าเสร็จ หรือการปรับระดับความร้อน นอกเหนือจากนี้ควรพิจารณาเครื่องอบผ้าที่มีฟังก์ชันเสริมที่ครอบคลุมการใช้งานในชีวิตประจำวันมากขึ้นด้วย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น
ฟังก์ชัน Extra Dry :เป็นฟังก์ชันสำหรับกลุ่มเสื้อผ้าชิ้นใหญ่และอุ้มน้ำมากที่ต้องการทำให้แห้ง อย่างเสื้อกันหนาว ผ้าห่ม หรือผ้านวม
ฟังก์ชัน Delicate : ใช้อบเสื้อผ้าราคาแพง ผ้าลูกไม้หรือผ้าชนิดอื่นที่มีความละเอียดและบางมากนั่นเอง
เซนเซอร์ตรวจจับความชื้นของเนื้อผ้า : ระบบเซนเซอร์จะช่วยให้เครื่องอบผ้าสามารถตรวจจับความชื้นของเนื้อผ้า พร้อมตั้งเวลาให้พอดีที่จะทำให้ผ้าแห้งเองอัตโนมัติ

บริการหลังการขาย

 

ขึ้นชื่อว่าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าย่อมมีการเสื่อมสภาพตามอายุการใช้งาน ซึ่งเครื่องซักผ้าที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ล้วนมีการรับประกันและเงื่อนไขการซ่อมแซมที่แตกต่างกัน ฉะนั้นก่อนซื้อควรพิจารณาการรับประกันและบริการหลังการขายด้วย โดยเรื่องนี้สามารถสอบถามกับตัวแทนจำหน่ายได้โดยตรง

เครื่องอบผ้ายี่ห้อไหนดี ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งไว ไม่ต้องง้อแดด เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV09VHP2W

เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น RV09VHP2W

เครื่องอบผ้า LG มาพร้อม Smart WI-FI control สั่งงานง่ายผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

 

 

เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น RV09VHP2W ถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกสบายในชีวิตประจำวัน มีนวัตกรรม Gentle Care ช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าและป้องกันการหดตัวของใยผ้า เนื่องจากใช้ความร้อนในอุณหภูมิที่ต่ำและเป็นมิตรกับเนื้อผ้า นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Heat Pump ที่ช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้าและใช้เวลาอบผ้าน้อยกว่าที่เคย ทั้งยังสามารถเลือกโปรแกรม Allergy Care ฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้าจากการอบได้ถึง 99.9% ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าเสื้อผ้าของคุณสะอาดหมดจด ที่สำคัญสามารถสั่งงานและตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องอบผ้าได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3F

เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3F

 

เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้าแอลจี มีระบบ Sensor Dry ตรวจจับความชื้นอัตโนมัติ

 

 

เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3F ระบบควบแน่น มีเทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry ที่ช่วยตรวจจับความชื้นของผ้าอัตโนมัติ ทำให้ผ้าที่อบแห้งและนุ่มฟู ง่ายต่อการรีดผ้าให้เรียบ ตัวเครื่องมีขนาดความจุถึง 10.5 กิโลกรัม ช่วยประหยัดในการอบผ้าไปได้เยอะทีเดียว ส่วนถังเก็บน้ำเครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่นนี้ เป็นแบบป้องกันการสะสมของแบคทีเรีย หมดปัญหาเรื่องการลืมเทน้ำในถังเก็บน้ำทิ้ง รวมถึงภายในตัวถังอบผ้าทำจากสแตนเลสที่ทนทาน ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะเกิดคราบสนิมมาติดเนื้อผ้า อีกทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชัน NFC เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมใหม่ ๆ ที่เครื่องอบผ้าของคุณไม่มีทางแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ที่สำคัญมีตะแกรงพิเศษสำหรับอบผ้าชนิดอื่นๆ โดยที่ไม่ต้องปั่น เช่น ผ้าไหม ผ้าขนสัตว์ ชุดชั้นใน รวมถึงรองเท้า ส่วนการรับประกันมอเตอร์อยู่ที่ 5 ปี และรับประกันตัวเครื่อง 1 ปี ตามเงื่อนไขที่กำหนด

หากถามว่าเครื่องอบผ้าระบบไหนดี คงตอบคำถามนี้ได้ยาก เพราะเครื่องอบผ้าแต่ละประเภทล้วนมีจุดเด่นที่แตกต่างกัน บางประเภทต้องต่อท่อเพื่อระบายลมร้อนหรือต้องนำน้ำไปเททิ้งหลังอบผ้าเสร็จ รวมถึงพื้นที่ในการติดตั้งก็ยังไม่เหมือนกัน นั่นหมายความว่า การมองหาเครื่องอบผ้าที่เข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตของคุณคือตัวเลือกที่ดีที่สุด สุดท้ายใครที่ตัดสินใจได้แล้วว่าต้องการซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าขนาดความจุและประเภทไหน ทาง LG มีเครื่องอบผ้าที่ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณแห้งเสร็จและสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึก นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเลือกจับคู่เครื่องอบผ้ากับเครื่องซักผ้าของ LG ได้อีกด้วย รับรองว่าเข้าได้กับทุกมุมบ้านของคุณอย่างแน่นอน ทั้งนี้ผู้ที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.