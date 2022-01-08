About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เช็คราคาเครื่องซักผ้าทุกรุ่น เลือกแบบไหนดี? ผ้าสะอาดทุกจุด

08/01/2022

ราคาเครื่องซักผ้าเป็นอีกปัจจัยสำคัญในการเลือกซื้อ

หมดกังวลเรื่องเสื้อผ้ากองโต กับเครื่องซักผ้าไอเทมเด็ดประจำบ้าน

ปัจจุบันเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ามีการพัฒนาฟังก์ชันเเละรูปเเบบ เพื่อให้สะดวกเเละเหมาะสมกับไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้บริโภคยุคใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ให้อากาศเย็นสบายและประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าที่เคย โดยเฉพาะ

แอร์บางรุ่นถูกออกเเบบเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการกรองฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรกมากขึ้นด้วย แผ่นกรองอากาศ 5 ขึั้นตอน เพื่อความเหมาะสมกับสภาพอากาศในปัจจุบันที่เต็มไปด้วยฝุ่น ควันและสิ่งสกปรก และเทคโนโลยี UVnano ซึ่งช่วยกำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียที่อาจสะสมอยู่ในใบพัดลมโพรงกระรอกในตัวเครื่อง หรือเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไอเทมที่ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดบ้านของคุณไม่ใช่เรื่องน่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป

นอกจากนี้ยังมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ไม่ว่าบ้านไหนก็คงมี นั่นคือ "เครื่องซักผ้า" เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าที่เราสวมใส่กันอยู่เป็นประจำในทุกวัน แต่การซื้อครื่องซักผ้าให้ถูกใจไม่ใช่เรื่องง่าย เพราะมีสิ่งที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาควบคู่กันไปด้วย ส่วนจะมีเรื่องอะไรที่ต้องดูบ้าง ตามทีมงาน LG มาดูขั้นตอนการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้ากัน

วิธีการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า ให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

(1) พื้นที่สำหรับวางเครื่องซักผ้า
ก่อนเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าเครื่องใหม่เข้าบ้าน ควรสำรวจพื้นที่ก่อนเพื่อหาตำแหน่งที่จะตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า แล้ววัดพื้นที่ว่ามีความกว้าง ความสูง และความลึกเท่าใด เพื่อเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าให้ได้ขนาดที่พอเหมาะกับพื้นที่ดังกล่าว รวมถึงดูว่าบริเวณที่วางเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่ใกล้จุดติดตั้งประปาและระบบไฟภายในบ้านหรือไม่ จะได้ไม่ต้องเสียเวลามาติดตั้งเพิ่มเติมภายหลัง

(2) ประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้า
ต่อมาให้พิจารณาประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้าที่ต้องการใช้งาน เนื่องจากแต่ละแบบมีข้อดีแตกต่างกัน โดยประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้าสามารถแบ่งได้ดังนี้

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง และเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า

 

 

ประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้า เป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยสำคัญในการซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง
เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติที่แบ่งถังสำหรับการใช้งานอย่างชัดเจน ด้านหนึ่งเป็นถังซักผ้าส่วนอีกด้านเป็นถังปั่นหมาด และเมื่อซักผ้าเสร็จแล้วต้องนำผ้าจากถังซักย้ายมาใส่ถังปั่นหมาดเอง

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน
มีลักษณะเหมือนถังซักผ้าทั่วไป เมื่อเปิดฝาด้านบนแล้วใส่เสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการซักเข้าไป พอเริ่มต้นทำงานเครื่องจะทำการปั่นผ้าแบบหมุนไปมาทางซ้ายขวาเพื่อให้เกิดแรงเหวี่ยง นอกจากนี้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนบางรุ่นมีโปรแกรมเพิ่มผ้าระหว่างการซัก ทำให้คุณสามารถใส่ชุดที่ต้องการซักเพิ่มเข้าไปได้โดยไม่ต้องเก็บไว้รอซักรอบถัดไป

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า
เป็นประเภทเครื่องซักผ้าที่ได้รับความนิยมในปัจจุบัน มีลักษณะเหมือนเครื่องซักผ้าทั่วไปเพียงเปลี่ยนจากเปิดฝาด้านบนมาเป็นเปิดด้านหน้าแทน ส่วนการหมุนของถังซักเป็นแบบวงล้อนั่นคือการหมุนให้ผ้าตกลงมาไปเรื่อย ๆ ช่วยให้ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจด ทั้งสามารถเลือกซักได้ทั้งน้ำร้อนและน้ำเย็น ถ้าใช้น้ำร้อนในการซักจะเป็นการฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียไปในตัวอีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว
โดยมากเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีฟังก์ชันอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียวจะมาในรูปแบบเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า โดยคุณสมบัติพิเศษของเครื่องรุ่นนี้ก็คือการใช้ไอน้ำอบผ้าให้แห้งโดยไม่ต้องนำไปตากแดด ทั้งยังช่วยลดสารก่อโรคภูมิแพ้

(3) ความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า
นอกจากประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้าแล้ว ความจุของเครื่องซักผ้าเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า โดยเทียบจำนวนผ้ากับความจุของถังซักผ้าเป็นกิโลกรัม

ตารางความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า

 

 

วิธีเลือกความจุของเครื่องซักผ้าตามจำนวนผ้า

(4) ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าในปัจจุบันมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย เพื่อให้การซักผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่ายและสะดวกสบายขึ้น เช่น

LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

 

 

แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG ปั่นสะอาด ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA

 
 
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ สามารถทำการซักและอบแห้งเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้าจากแบรนด์ LG ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องความทันสมัยและความทนทาน โดยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA มีความโดดเด่นด้านเทคโนโลยีมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ที่ช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานเงียบ ทนทาน และประหยัดไฟฟ้า ทั้งยังมีระบบการซัก 6 แบบ Motion DD หรือระบบถังซักหมุนได้ 6 ทิศทาง ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและถนอมผ้า เพื่อขจัดสิ่งสกปรกฝังแน่นให้หลุดได้ง่ายขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Auto Dose ที่จะทำการคำนวณปริมาณผงซักฟอกให้เหมาะสมกับจำนวนเสื้อผ้าในถังซัก และโปรแกรมการซักที่ตั้งไว้ของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ ยิ่งไปกว่านั้นยังมีเทคโนโลยี Steam™ ที่ใช้พลังของไอน้ำในการทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึก ลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับจากเสื้อผ้า รวมถึงฆ่าเชื้อโรคและกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่มองไม่เห็นได้ถึง 99.9% ช่วยลดความกังวลด้านสุขอนามัย ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ยังมีฟังก์ชันอบผ้าในตัว ทำให้ผ้าแห้งไวโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องง้อแดด

LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น TV2520SV7J

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ช่วยให้คุณสวมใส่เสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจ หมดกังวลเรื่องคราบสกปรกและสารก่อภูมิแพ้

นี่เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าจาก LG อีกหนึ่งรุ่นที่มีความน่าสนใจ เพราะเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น TV2520SV7J มีฟังก์ชันการซักมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นฟังก์ชัน Auto Pre-wash ที่ช่วยขจัดคราบฝังแน่นโดยไม่ต้องขยี้มือก่อนซัก หรือ AIDD™ โปรแกรมซักด้วยระบบ AI ที่สามารถปรับรูปแบบการซักให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติตามน้ำหนักและประเภทผ้า นอกจากนี้มีเทคโนโลยีซักผ้าด้วยไอน้ำซึ่งเรียกว่า Steam™ เข้ามาช่วยขจัดสิ่งสกปรกได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ อีกทั้งยังทำให้ผ้ามีความนุ่มเรียบ เวลานำไปรีดจึงช่วยให้รีดง่ายขึ้นไม่ต้องซ้ำหลายรอบ ที่สำคัญช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียออกจากเสื้อผ้าอีกด้วย มาถึงตรงนี้เชื่อว่าหลายคนรู้แล้วว่า เครื่องซักผ้ามีแบบไหนบ้าง มีเรื่องใดบ้างที่ควรพิจารณาเพื่อให้ได้เครื่องซักผ้าที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคุณมากที่สุด โดยผู้ที่สนใจเครื่องซักผ้า LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบบฝาหน้า ฝาบน หรือ 2 ถัง สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.