การทำงานของจานซักแบบ Punch+3 Roller Jet ของเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง 10 กิโล ราคาเท่าไหร่? มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ

07/05/2022

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG ใช้งานง่าย ซักเร็ว ประหยัดเวลา

เครื่องซักผ้าถังคู่ ซักสะอาด ใช้งานง่าย ประหยัดเวลา

นอกจากเรื่องยี่ห้อ ความทนทาน ราคา และฟังก์ชันในการใช้งานที่เป็นตัวช่วยในการตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าสักเครื่องแล้ว “ความจุถังซัก” เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะหากซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใหญ่แต่ซักผ้าน้อย หรือเลือกถังซักขนาดเล็กแต่ซักผ้าเยอะ ไม่เพียงแต่จะทำให้เปลืองค่าไฟเท่านั้น แต่ยังทำให้เปลืองเวลาและเปลืองงบประมาณโดยเปล่าประโยชน์อีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง เป็นประเภทเครื่องซักผ้าที่หลายคนคุ้นหน้าคุ้นตากันดี มีขนาดใหญ่ จุผ้าได้เยอะ ประหยัดเวลา และควบคุมการทำงานได้ง่าย แต่อย่างที่รู้กันว่าหลักการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังเป็นแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ จึงมีข้อจำกัดในการใช้งานอยู่บ้าง วันนี้ LG จะพาทุกคนไปทำความรู้จักเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังให้มากขึ้น พร้อมตอบคำถามเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง 10 กิโล ราคาเท่าไหร่? เลือกรุ่นไหนให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ข้อดี - ข้อจำกัดการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังที่ควรรู้

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังเป็นเครื่องซักผ้ากึ่งอัตโนมัติที่ได้รับความนิยมมากพอสมควร เพราะด้วยประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของมอเตอร์ที่ส่งแรงปั่นได้เต็มพลังและปั่นอย่างรวดเร็ว ทำให้การซักผ้าและการปั่นแห้งในแต่ละครั้งใช้เวลาไม่นาน ช่วยร่นระยะเวลาการทำงาน และช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดขึ้น หากมองว่าผ้าสะอาดแล้วสามารถปิดการทำงานได้ทันที ไม่ต้องรอให้เครื่องหยุดตรงตามเวลาที่กำหนด ที่สำคัญติดตั้งและทำการเคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก แต่ในขณะเดียวกันด้วยความที่เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังเป็นแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ จึงทำให้มีโปรแกรมในการซักผ้าค่อนข้างน้อย และกระบวนการต่าง ๆ เช่น การใส่น้ำ การระบายน้ำออก การซัก การหมุนปั่นผ้า หรือการแยกผ้าออกมาปั่นแห้ง ต้องคอยจัดการด้วยตัวเอง ซึ่งแตกต่างจากเครื่องซักผ้าอัตโนมัติที่เพียงใส่ผ้า เติมน้ำยา และกดปุ่มการทำงานจากนั้นรอรับผ้าไปตากได้ทันที

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG เลือกรูปแบบการซักให้เหมาะกับเนื้อผ้าได้ด้วยตัวเอง

ด้วยความที่เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังเป็นกึ่งอัตโนมัติคือไม่สามารถซักผ้าและปั่นหมาดได้เอง รวมไปถึงฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ค่อนข้างจำกัด จึงทำให้ราคาเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังส่วนใหญ่ไม่สูงเท่าเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทอื่น ซึ่งเรื่องนี้ถือเป็นข้อได้เปรียบของผู้ใช้งานที่ไม่ได้กังวลกับการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าอัตโนมัติ และต้องการซักผ้าให้เสร็จด้วยความรวดเร็ว อีกทั้งการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังยังช่วยเซฟค่าใช้จ่ายได้พอสมควรอีกด้วย แต่ถึงอย่างไรก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง แนะนำให้ศึกษารายละเอียดก่อนการเลือกซื้อเสมอ เพื่อให้คุณมีตัวช่วยในการซักผ้าตามที่ต้องการ แต่หากตั้งคำถามว่าควรเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังยี่ห้อไหนดี หรือกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังราคาคุ้มค่า ใช้งานง่าย ทนทาน ซักสะอาด จุผ้าได้เยอะ และมีการรับประกันหลังการขาย แนะนำ  เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ตัวช่วยดี ๆ ที่มีรูปแบบการซักที่เหมาะกับเนื้อผ้า ช่วยตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG แข็งแรง ทนทาน ซักผ้าสะอาด

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG รุ่น TT10NARG ซักสะอาด ถนอมผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG รุ่น TT10NARG เป็นเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG 10 กก. ราคาคุ้มค่าที่ใช้การทำงานด้วยจานซักแบบ Punch+3 Roller Jet โดยจานซักจะทำหน้าที่ถูผ้าและหมุนผ้าไปพร้อม ๆ กัน ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการขจัดสิ่งสกปรกได้เป็นอย่างดี สะอาดหมดจด และอ่อนโยนต่อเนื้อผ้า มาพร้อมโปรแกรมซัก 3 รูปแบบ Gentle, Normal และ Strong ที่ให้คุณสามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักให้เหมาะกับชนิดของผ้า ตัวเครื่องผลิตจากพลาสติกที่มีความหนาพิเศษ 3 มม. ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานให้กับการทำงานของเครื่อง หมดห่วงเรื่องการกัดกร่อน ดีไซน์สีขาวทูโทนสวยงาม ใช้มอเตอร์แบบสายพานรับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 5 ปี และรับประกันตัวเครื่อง 1 ปี

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG รุ่น TT14NARG ช่วยลดความชื้นในผ้าและถังซัก

แต่หากต้องการความจุของถังซักที่ใหญ่ขึ้นมาหน่อย แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG รุ่น TT14NARG เครื่องซักผ้า 14 กก. ที่มีคุณสมบัติพื้นฐานเหมือนกับรุ่น TT10NARG แต่ความแตกต่างคือมีความจุของถังซักที่ใหญ่ขึ้น มีฟิลเตอร์กรอง และเพิ่มฟังก์ชันพิเศษ Wind Jet Dry ตัวช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนปั่นแห้ง ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วขึ้นและช่วยป้องกันเชื้อราในถังซักแห้ง รับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 5 ปี และรับประกันตัวเครื่อง 1 ปี
นอกจากเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังแล้ว LG ยังมีเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG เครื่องซักผ้า TWIN Load และ span>เครื่องอบผ้า LG ที่มีเทคโนโลยีและฟังก์ชันเฉพาะตัวให้คุณได้เลือกซื้ออีกด้วย หากมีข้อสงสัยอยากได้ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับเครื่องซักผ้า LG หรือสินค้าประเภทใด สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.