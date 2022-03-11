About Cookies on This Site

ตะกร้าผ้าและราวตากผ้าวางอยู่ข้างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวดีไหม? พลังซักเหนือชั้นแบบ 2 In 1

11/03/2022

ซักผ้าสะอาดพร้อมใส่ ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าพร้อมอบแห้งในตัวของ LG

เครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งในตัว ช่วยแก้ปัญหาผ้าเหม็นอับ

เรื่องงานบ้านที่สามารถสร้างความยุ่งยากให้เหล่าพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านคือการซักผ้า โดยเฉพาะครอบครัวที่พักอาศัยอยู่ในคอนโดหรือบ้านที่มีพื้นที่ใช้สอยน้อย ทำให้ต้องพบเจอปัญหาผ้าไม่แห้ง มีกลิ่นเหม็นอับ เพราะไม่โดนแดด การมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าพร้อมอบแห้งในตัวมาใช้งาน นอกจากช่วยลดการซักผ้าหลายขั้นตอน ผ้าแห้งเร็วไม่เกิดปัญหากลิ่นเหม็นอับแล้ว สามารถหยิบมาสวมใส่ได้ทันทีหลังซักผ้าเสร็จอีกด้วย ใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้า และอบผ้าในตัวติดบ้านเอาไว้ แต่ไม่รู้ว่าควรใช้เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวรุ่นไหนดี วันนี้ LG มีคำตอบมาฝาก

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว มีข้อดีอย่างไร

(1) ประหยัดพื้นที่ในบ้าน
เนื่องจากเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่สามารถซักผ้าและอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียว ทำให้ไม่ต้องซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าแยกกัน ช่วยให้ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในบ้านได้มากทีเดียว

(2) ประหยัดเวลาซักและตากผ้า
การซักผ้าแต่ละครั้งใช้เวลาประมาณ 1 ชั่วโมง หรือนานกว่านั้นขึ้นอยู่กับโปรแกรมการซักที่เลือก ลักษณะเนื้อผ้า ตลอดจนปริมาณผ้าที่ซักต่อครั้ง ยิ่งถ้าใช้เครื่องแยกเวลาซักผ้าเสร็จต้องเสียนำผ้าไปใส่เครื่องอบผ้าอีกต่อหนึ่ง ด้วยเหตุนี้การใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวช่วยให้ประหยัดเวลามากกว่า เสียเวลาแค่ตอนนำผ้าใส่ไปในเครื่องซักและเลือกโปรแกรม เมื่อเครื่องจัดการผ้าของคุณเสร็จเรียบร้อยก็พร้อมนำเสื้อผ้าออกมาสวมใส่ได้ทันที

(3) ผ้าแห้งไว ไม่ต้องง้อแดด
ปัญหาที่พบเจอหลังซักผ้าเสร็จ คือ การนำผ้าไปตากไว้ที่โล่งแจ้งเพื่อให้ผ้าโดนแดดโดนลมจะได้แห้งเร็วขึ้นและปราศจากกลิ่นเหม็นอับ แต่ถ้าโชคร้ายฝนตกทำให้เสื้อผ้าเปียก จนต้องเสียเวลาไปซักผ้าใหม่อีกครั้ง แต่ถ้าเลือกใช้งานเครื่องซักและอบผ้าในตัวปัญหาเหล่านี้จะหมดไป

(4) รีดผ้าได้ง่ายกว่าเดิม
เครื่องซักผ้าหลายรุ่นมีฟังก์ชันหรือโปรแกรมถนอมผ้า เป็นผลให้เสื้อผ้าเกิดรอยยับน้อย ทำให้รีดผ้าได้ง่ายกว่าเดิม

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวรุ่นไหนดี พร้อมใส่ไม่ง้อแดด

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้า LG สามารถซักและอบได้ในเครื่องเดียว ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้

ยกระดับการซักผ้าด้วย เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B ที่ทั้งซักและอบผ้าได้ภายในเครื่องเดียว ขนาดถังซัก 10.5 กิโลกรัม และถังอบ 7 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าเสร็จภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมกับการถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วยสเปรย์น้ำ 4 ทิศทางช่วยทำความสะอาดผ้าได้อย่างทั่วถึง ทั้งถนอมผ้าได้มากถึง 18% ด้วยระบบ AI DD™ ที่ทำหน้าที่เลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้ง นอกจากถนอมผ้าแล้วยังไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าอีกด้วย ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9% หมดกังวลเรื่องไรฝุ่นหรือฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้าอันเป็นสาเหตุให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ ถ้าคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าที่ช่วยให้ผ้าของคุณสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซักผ้าได้อย่างลงตัว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักสะอาดพร้อมถนอมผ้าด้วยเทคโนโลยี AI DD™

สำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติที่ครบครันทั้งซักและอบได้ในเครื่องเดียว อีกทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ที่ตรวจสอบชนิดของผ้าและเลือกการหมุนของถังที่เหมาะสม นอกจากมีการซักแบบถนอมผ้ายังช่วยเรื่องของการลดรอยยับบนผ้า และ LG steam™ เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยในการขจัดสารที่ก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้และไร้ฝุ่นได้มากถึง 99.9% ส่วนฝาปิดยังผลิตจากวัสดุกระจกนิรภัย ช่วยเพิ่มความแข็งแรงมากยิ่งขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ใช้งานง่าย ทำงานเงียบ ไม่ส่งเสียงรบกวน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV ถือเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าอีกรุ่นที่มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานครบครันมากทีเดียว นอกจากมาพร้อมระบบการใช้งานแบบ 2-in-1 นั่นคือเป็นได้เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า ยังมีระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ AI DD™ ตรวจสอบน้ำหนักผ้าเพื่อเลือกระดับน้ำให้เหมาะสมกับปริมาณผ้า และเลือกรอบปั่นหรือรูปแบบการซักที่เหมาะสมที่สุด ทั้งใช้มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ ช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือน ตัวเครื่องทำงานเงียบขึ้น จึงไม่ต้องกังวลเสียงรบกวนขณะพักผ่อน ที่สำคัญสามารถควบคุมการทำงานของ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ รวมถึงสามารถตรวจสอบได้ว่าเครื่องซักผ้าใช้พลังงานไปมากแค่ไหนแล้ว

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower ขจัดราบฝังลึก อบผ้าแห้งได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

สำหรับใครที่เป็นโรคภูมิแพ้และแพ้ฝุ่นละออง ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB มาพร้อมโปรแกรม LG Allergy Care ช่วยกำจัดไรฝุ่น 99.9% ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ และด้วย Smart Paring™ เสื้อผ้าที่ซักเสร็จแล้วจะถูกอบแห้งด้วยโปรแกรมที่เหมาะสมเพียงแค่กดปุ่ม Start ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่นนี้มีเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ที่ช่วยถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วยสเปรย์น้ำ 4 ทิศทางและทำความสะอาดผ้าได้อย่างทั่วถึง ช่วยลดการเกิดรอยยับพร้อมปกป้องสีผ้าได้ดีกว่าเดิม
หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวไว้ใช้งานที่บ้านหรือคอนโด เพื่อความสะดวกสบาย ลดเวลาในการซักและตากผ้า ทั้งไม่ต้องคอยกังวลเรื่องสภาพอากาศ เรียกว่าอยากซักแล้วอบแห้งให้พร้อมใส่ออกไปข้างนอกก็สามารถทำได้ทันที สุดท้ายควรดูแลรักษาเครื่องซักผ้าอย่างถูกวิธี เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและสุขอนามัยที่ดีของผู้ใช้งาน สำหรับใครที่สนใจเครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ เช่น ตู้เย็น เครื่องปรับอากาศ

