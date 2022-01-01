About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าตั้งอยู่ระหว่างตะกร้าใส่เสื้อผ้าและเก้าอี้

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดี?ซักสะอาด มีโหมดถนอมผ้า

01/2022/10

ซักผ้าให้สะอาดพร้อมถนอมผ้าในตัว ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ สุดล้ำของ LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ารุ่นไหน ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ยุคดิจิทัล

เมื่องานบ้านเป็นกิจกรรมที่ยุ่งยากโดยเฉพาะการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าที่เต็มไปด้วยคราบฝังแน่น ซึ่งการซักผ้ามีอยู่ 2 วิธีคือการซักมือหรือซักด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า และทุกวันนี้เครื่องซักผ้าได้กลายเป็นไอเทมที่ช่วยขจัดคราบสกปรกที่ฝังลึกบนเสื้อผ้าให้สะอาดหมดจด เพียงแค่นำผ้าใส่เครื่องซักผ้าแล้วปิดฝา จากนั้นกดปุ่ม Start คุณก็จะได้เสื้อผ้าหอม ๆ สะอาด ๆ เก็บไว้สวมใส่ แต่นอกเหนือจากการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าให้ตรงใจคนใช้งาน ยังมีปัญหาระดับชาติที่เหล่าพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านคิดไม่ตก นั่นคือตัดสินใจไม่ได้ว่า ควรซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดี ? ที่ช่วยประหยัดน้ำ ซักผ้าได้สะอาด และไม่มีเสียงรบกวนขณะใช้งาน วันนี้ LG จะพาทุกคนไปไขคำตอบกัน

เลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าให้ใช่ที่สุด ต้องดูอะไรบ้าง

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านที่มีตัวถังคล้ายกับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน เพียงเปลี่ยนจากฝาด้านบนมาอยู่ที่ด้านหน้าแทน ทั้งยังขึ้นชื่อเรื่องการถนอมผ้าอย่างดีเยี่ยม เนื่องจากลักษณะการทำงานของตัวถังเป็นแนวนอน เมื่อเครื่องทำงานตัวถังจะหมุนแล้วดึงเสื้อผ้าในถังซักให้ขึ้นไปด้านบนก่อนทิ้งตัวสู่ด้านล่างตามแรงโน้มถ่วง และไม่มีปัญหาผ้าพันกันเป็นก้อน ทำให้ผ้าไม่ยับหลังตากแห้ง ไม่แปลกที่ร้านซักผ้าหรือธุรกิจเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญนิยมเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เพื่อให้ทุกคนซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าได้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมากที่สุด มาดูวิธีการเลือกซื้อเครื่องผ้าฝาหน้าอย่างไรให้คุ้มค่ากัน

พื้นที่วางเครื่องซักผ้า

สิ่งแรกที่ต้องเช็คก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า คือขนาดพื้นที่ที่วางเครื่องซักผ้า เพราะถ้าไม่ทราบขนาดพื้นที่ที่แน่ชัด การติดตั้งและวางเครื่องซักผ้าอาจสร้างความลำบากในภายหลัง ที่สำคัญต้องเผื่อพื้นที่ด้านหน้าสำหรับเปิดฝาเครื่องซักผ้า ว่าสามารถเปิดได้เต็มความกว้างโดยไม่เกะกะ

ความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า

ความจุและขนาดของถังซักเป็นอีกเรื่องที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม โดยให้พิจารณาจากปริมาณเสื้อผ้าและความถี่ หากมีสมาชิก 1-2 คน ซักเสื้อผ้าอาทิตย์ละครั้ง อาจเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าที่มีความจุประมาณ 6-7 กิโลกรัมก็เพียงพอต่อใช้งาน แต่หากเป็นครอบครัวใหญ่แถมซักผ้าไม่บ่อย อาจเลือกถังซักที่มีความจุ 9-10 กิโลกรัมขึ้นไป

ฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน

เสื้อเชิ้ตแขนยาวสีขาว ลอยอยู่ด้านหน้าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

เพิ่มความสะอาดให้เสื้อผ้า ด้วยฟังก์ชันพิเศษที่ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและสารก่อภูมิแพ้

โดยปกติเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ามาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการใช้งานพื้นฐาน อย่างการล็อคฝาตัวเครื่องป้องกันอันตรายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นกับเด็ก ตั้งเวลาซักล่วงหน้า มีการแจ้งเตือนเมื่อซักเสร็จ ไปจนถึงโปรแกรมซักผ้าพื้นฐาน เช่น ซักผ้าธรรมดา ซักผ้าหนา หรือการแช่ผ้ากรณีมีคราบฝังลึกก่อนซัก เป็นต้น นอกจากนี้ควรพิจารณาเรื่องฟังก์ชันเสริมควบคู่กันไป โดยเฉพาะฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพ มีโหมดอบผ้าแห้ง หรือโปรแกรมทำความสะอาดถังซักอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้คุณคงความสะอาดของเครื่องซักผ้าได้เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

มอเตอร์เป็นระบบ Inverter

ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์เป็นเทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะที่ทำหน้าที่สั่งการและควบคุมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าให้ทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น จากเดิมเครื่องซักผ้าหมุนไปในทิศทางเดียว แต่เครื่องซักผ้าที่ใช้มอเตอร์แบบ Inverter สามารถเปลี่ยนระบบไปเป็นแบบหมุนได้ 3 ทิศทาง นอกจากทำให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาดมากขึ้น ยังช่วยให้ประหยัดไฟได้มากขึ้น และไม่มีเสียงดังรบกวน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ารุ่นไหนดี สะอาดหมดจด ทำงานเงียบ
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

เทคโนโลยีการซักผ้าที่สุดล้ำสมัย ช่วยประหยัดไฟและไม่มีเสียงดังรบกวน

ครอบครัวที่มีสมาชิกเยอะ ๆ หรือนาน ๆ ครั้งถึงซักผ้าในปริมาณมาก ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW ที่มาพร้อมความจุมากถึง 15 กิโลกรัม ทั้งมีความโดดเด่นเรื่องเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ อย่างเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ระบบประมวลผลอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าและวิเคราะห์เนื้อผ้าในแต่ละครั้งที่ซัก ก่อนเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะกับผ้าแต่ละประเภทมากที่สุด นอกจากช่วยถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น ยังตอบโจทย์สำหรับผู้ใช้ที่ไม่รู้ว่าควรเลือกโปรแกรมซักผ้าแบบไหนถึงเหมาะกับเสื้อผ้าของคุณ ทั้งยังมี LG steam+ เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยขจัดฝุ่นขนาดเล็กหรือไรฝุ่นได้อย่างล้ำลึก ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเสื้อผ้าได้ 99.9% พร้อมลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า รวมถึงมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™ ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซัก ประหยัดพลังงาน และทำงานเงียบไม่มีแรงสั่นสะเทือน

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450S2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450S2B

ติดตามการซักผ่านแอป Smart ThinQ ถนอมใยผ้า และประหยัดพลังงาน

 

อีกหนึ่งในตัวเลือกสำหรับคนที่ชื่นชอบเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ กับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450S2Bที่สามารถควบคุมและติดตามการซักได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG Smart ThinQ แถมยังมี AI DD™ ระบบถนอมเนื้อผ้าอัจฉริยะที่ทำการตรวจสอบชนิดของผ้า และเลือกการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับผ้ามากที่สุด เพื่อการถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ สามารถขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ซึ่งอาจก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และยังช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าอีกด้วย

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W

พร้อมดูแลผ้าของคุณด้วยระบบ Inverter และถนอมใยผ้าช่วยให้รีดง่าย

 

ถ้าคุณไม่ชอบให้เครื่องซักผ้ามีเสียงดังรบกวน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W รุ่นนี้ตอบโจทย์ได้เป็นอย่างดี ด้วยขนาด 9 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อมมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ทำงานเงียบสนิท ไม่รบกวนแม้ในเวลาพักผ่อน ทั้งยังสามารถขจัดคราบฝังแน่นในเนื้อผ้าได้อยู่หมัดโดยไม่ทำลายเส้นใยของผ้า ด้วยเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive ที่ช่วยออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักไปในหลายทิศทางแตกต่างกันไป เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซักผ้า ที่สำคัญยังมีโปรแกรม Tub Clean ช่วยขจัดคราบและสิ่งสกปรก ทำให้ถังซักของคุณสะอาดหมดจด

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

ทำความสะอาดได้อย่างหมดจด พร้อมถนอมเสื้อผ้าด้วยเทคโนโลยี AI DD™

 

สำหรับผู้ใช้งานที่ต้องการเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าความจุเยอะพร้อมกับอบแห้งได้ในตัว ขอบอกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV ตอบโจทย์ได้อย่างดี เพราะมีความจุในการซักมากถึง 15 กิโลกรัม และความจุในการอบ 8 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อมโปรแกรมการทำงานอย่างชาญฉลาดและปลอดภัยต่อผู้ใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ทำหน้าที่คำนวณน้ำหนักของผ้าและตรวจสอบชนิดของเสื้อผ้าก่อนเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้า อีกทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี LG steam™ ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9% มั่นใจได้ว่าเสื้อผ้าของคุณสะอาดล้ำลึกกว่าเดิม

 

 

สำหรับใครที่สนใจเครื่องซักผ้าที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถซักผ้าได้สะอาดและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น อย่าลืมคิดถึงเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซึ่งอัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีการซักผ้าสุดล้ำสมัยที่ทำให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาดหมดจด พร้อมลดความเสียหายของเนื้อผ้า ทำงานเงียบปราศจากเสียงดังรบกวนด้วยเทคโนโลยีมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive อีกทั้งบางรุ่นยังเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้ง ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าแม้ซักผ้าวันฝนตกคุณก็มีเสื้อผ้าแห้งพร้อมใส่ โดยผู้ที่สนใจเครื่องซักผ้า LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบบฝาหน้า ฝาบน หรือเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

