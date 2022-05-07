About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ

ธุรกิจเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ ลงทุนเท่าไหร่? คืนกำไร ไม่ขาดทุน

07/05/2022

สถานบริการเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ

ทำธุรกิจเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ ลงทุนอะไรบ้าง

ธุรกิจเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญได้รับความนิยมและมีให้บริการมานานนับสิบปีแล้ว การได้เห็นผู้คนมาต่อคิวใช้บริการตามหอพัก อพาร์ทเม้นท์ คอนโดมิเนียม หรือตามจุดต่าง ๆ ถือเป็นภาพที่คุ้นชิน จนหลายคนเกิดไอเดียอยากลองเปิดให้บริการเครื่องซักผ้าแบบหยอดเหรียญดูบ้าง สำหรับธุรกิจเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ ลงทุนเท่าไหร่ ? คืนกำไรตอนไหน รวมถึงมีข้อควรคำนึงอะไรบ้างเราจะมาไขคำตอบให้ทราบกัน

เปิดธุรกิจเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญเริ่มต้นอย่างไร

ธุรกิจเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญสามารถเริ่มต้นด้วย 2 แนวทาง คือ
1. ทำเองทั้งหมด ลงทุนซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า หาทำเล ติดตั้งที่หยอดเหรียญ ต่อระบบน้ำไฟ ฯลฯ
2. ซื้อแฟรนไชส์

เครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญลงทุนอะไรบ้าง

1. ค่าเครื่องซักผ้า

สำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าที่เหมาะสำหรับการเปิดบริการเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญควรเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าอุตสาหกรรม ขนาดความจุตั้งแต่ 10 กิโลกรัมขึ้นไปจะดีที่สุด เพราะมีความทนทาน สามารถซักต่อเนื่องได้ รวมถึงการซักผ้าชิ้นใหญ่อย่างเช่น ผ้านวม ผ้าห่ม ชุดเครื่องนอน แต่หากมีงบประมาณจำกัดอาจเลือกใช้เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า หรือเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนก็ได้เช่นเดียวกัน

แต่ควรพิถีพิถันเลือกใช้ยี่ห้อที่มีชื่อเสียงเรื่องความแข็งแรง ทนทาน รวมถึงบริการหลังการขาย สำหรับเงินลงทุนในส่วนนี้จะมากหรือน้อยขึ้นอยู่กับจำนวนเครื่องซักผ้าที่ต้องพิจารณาเรื่องของทำเลที่ตั้งประกอบด้วย สำหรับราคาค่าเครื่องซักผ้าจะอยู่ที่ประมาณเครื่องละ 20,000-25,000 บาท

2. ค่าตู้หยอดเหรียญ

ถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ติดตั้งเสริมที่สำคัญมากและจะขาดไปเสียไม่ได้แนะนำให้เลือกใช้บริการบริษัทที่มีระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยเป็นที่ยอมรับสามารถป้องกันมิจฉาชีพได้ทุกรูปแบบ ที่สำคัญควรหยอดได้ทั้งเหรียญ 5 และเหรียญ 10 เพื่อความสะดวกแก่ผู้ใช้บริการ สำหรับราคาค่าตู้หยอดเหรียญจะอยู่ที่ประมาณ 2,000 -2,500 บาท ขึ้นไป/เครื่อง

3. ค่าเช่าที่

ขอแนะนำว่าให้พิจารณาทำเลที่ตั้งให้อยู่ใกล้แหล่งชุมชน ใกล้ที่พักอาศัย ใกล้โรงงาน หอพัก ตลาด โรงแรมหรือโฮสเทล ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าค่าเช่าอาจแพงสักหน่อยแต่รับรองว่าในระยะยาวแล้วจะช่วยคืนกำไรได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

4. ค่าติดตั้งระบบ

ค่าเดินสายไฟ ระบบประปา ท่อน้ำทิ้ง คืออีกสิ่งที่จำเป็นต้องลงทุน ขอแนะนำว่าเลือกบริษัทดูแลระบบที่อยู่ใกล้ ๆ สถานที่ตั้งจะดีที่สุด หากเกิดปัญหาจะได้แก้ไขได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

5. ค่าน้ำ ค่าไฟ

ในช่วงต้นของการทำธุรกิจโดยเฉพาะ 3 เดือนแรกขอแนะนำว่าให้กันเงินค่าน้ำ ค่าไฟเอาไว้ส่วนหนึ่ง เพราะอาจเป็นช่วงที่ลูกค้ายังไม่เยอะ จะได้ไม่ทำให้ธุรกิจสะดุด

6. ค่าซ่อมบำรุง

ค่าซ่อมบำรุงถือเป็นสิ่งจำเป็น เพราะเครื่องซักผ้าถูกใช้งานตลอดทั้งวันทั้งคืนจำเป็นต้องตรวจเช็กสภาพอย่างน้อยเดือนละครั้ง

7. ค่าอินเทอร์เน็ต (WiFi)

ลูกค้าจำนวนมากยอมเสียเวลานั่งรอจนกว่าผ้าจะซักเสร็จ การมีสัญญาณ WiFi รวมถึงมีโต๊ะ เก้าอี้ พัดลมสำหรับให้บริการลูกค้าถือเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้ในยุคนี้

8. กล้องวงจรปิด

กล้องวงจรปิดมีความสำคัญอย่างมาก ถือเป็นผู้ช่วยให้เจ้าของกิจการสามารถรับรู้ถึงปัญหา และสถานการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้นได้แบบเรียลไทม์ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาไปนั่งเฝ้าหรือแวะไปที่ร้านบ่อย ๆ

เครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ

เปิดร้านให้บริการเครื่องซักผ้าแบบหยอดเหรียญ

เครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญคืนกำไรตอนไหน

เมื่อได้ทราบถึงขั้นตอนเริ่มดำเนินธุรกิจว่ามีกี่ช่องทางแล้ว รวมถึงมีอะไรต้องลงทุนบ้าง คำถามต่อมาก็คือแล้วเมื่อไหร่จะคืนทุน ใช้เวลานานแค่ไหนในที่นี้ขออธิบายถึงวิธีประเมิณรายได้ ลบต้นทน เหลือกำไรเท่าไหร่ ดังนี้

หากมีลูกค้าใช้บริการเฉลี่ย 10 คน ซักผ้าสัปดาห์ละครั้ง ปริมาณการซักเท่ากับ 10 ตะกร้า/สัปดาห์ กรณีตั้งราคาค่าบริการไว้ที่ครั้งละ 20 บาท จะมีรายได้อยู่ที่ 10x20 = 200 บาท/สัปดาห์ หรือประมาณ 28.5 บาท/วัน (ยังไม่หักต้นทุน) และเมื่อรวมกับต้นทุนในส่วนค่าน้ำสำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญขนาด 8 กิโลกรัม จะใช้น้ำประมาณ 100 ลิตร/ครั้ง หรือคิดเป็น 0.1 หน่วย หากค่าน้ำหน่วยละ 20 บาท ต้นทุนค่าน้ำต่อการซัก 1 ครั้งจะเท่ากับ 0.1 x 20 = 2 บาท

ค่าไฟ เครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญขนาด 8 กิโลกรัม ใช้เวลาซักประมาณ 1 ชั่วโมง จะกินไฟโดยเฉลี่ย 0.3 หน่วย หากค่าไฟหน่วยละ 4 บาท นั่นหมายความว่าต้นทุนค่าไฟฟ้าต่อการซัก 1 ครั้งจะเท่ากับ 0.3 x 4 = 1.2 บาท รวมเป็นเงินต้นทุน ค่าน้ำ+ค่าไฟ = 2 + 1.2 = 3.2 บาท/ครั้ง

หากคุณตั้งราคาซักครั้งละ 20 บาท หักต้นทุน (ค่าน้ำ/ค่าไฟ) 3.2 บาท จะเหลือรายได้ 16.8 บาท/ครั้ง ลูกค้าทั้งหมด 10 ตะกร้า/สัปดาห์ จะมีรายได้หักค่าใช้จ่าย = 10 x 16.8 = 168 บาท/สัปดาห์ หรือ 24 บาท/วัน หรือคิดเป็น 24 x 365 = 8,760 บาท/ปี

ถ้าราคาเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ ขนาด 8 กิโลกรัม เครื่องละ 11,700 บาท ค่าอุปกรณ์จิปาถะในการติดตั้งรวมทั้งหมด 500 บาท

รวมเงินลงทุนทั้งสิ้น = 12,200 บาท เมื่อรวมกับรายได้ขั้นต่ำจากลูกค้า 10 คน = 8,760 บาท/ปี จะใช้ระยะเวลาในการคืนทุน = 12,200 / 8,760 = 1.4 ปี หรือ 16.8 เดือน อย่างไรก็ตามนี่เป็นการคำนวณโดยคร่าว ๆจากจำนวนลูกค้าที่มาใช้บริการแค่เพียง 10 คนเท่านั้น ในกรณีร้านตั้งอยู่ในทำเลที่ดีมาก ผู้ใช้บริการมากขึ้นก็จะยิ่งคืนทุนได้เร็วขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อแอลจี

ธุรกิจซักและอบผ้า เริ่มธุรกิจของคุณไปกับ LG

อย่างที่กล่าวมาข้างต้นจะเห็นว่าธุรกิจซักผ้าและอบผ้าเป็นที่ต้องการของตลาด ล่าสุด แอลจี ผู้นำเทคโนโลยีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแบรนด์ดังระดับโลก ขอนำเสนอการให้บริการด้านเครื่องซักผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์แบบครบวงจร Commercial Laundry สำหรับธุรกิจร้านสะดวกซักของคุณ เพื่อการดำเนินธุรกิจได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น ค้นหาเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์ของแอลจีได้แล้วที่นี่ เครื่องซักผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือติดต่อศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.