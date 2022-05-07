About Cookies on This Site

ผ้าหลากสีสันอยู่ในเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

คำถามยอดฮิต เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ซักผ้านวมได้ไหม?

07/05/2022

คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ: เพิ่มพลังการซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG

ซักผ้านวมให้สะอาดด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า 12 กิโลได้หรือไม่?

ผ้านวมเป็นชุดเครื่องนอนชิ้นสำคัญที่ต้องได้รับการทำความสะอาดเป็นประจำ เพราะหากละเลยหรือไม่ได้ซักทำความสะอาดอย่างถูกวิธีอาจกลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมของไรฝุ่น เชื้อโรค และสิ่งสกปรกที่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพมากพอสมควร ดังนั้นการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้านวม จึงเป็นเรื่องสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม การซักผ้านวมต้องเลือกความจุถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดผ้านวมด้วยเสมอ พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านหลายคนจึงตั้งคำถามว่าจริง ๆ แล้วการซักผ้านวมต้องใช้เครื่องซักผ้ากี่กิโล เพื่อช่วยให้การซักทำความสะอาดทั่วถึงและมีกลิ่นหอมแบบต้องการ วันนี้ LG มีคำตอบพร้อมไขข้อข้องใจเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ซักผ้านวมได้ไหม? เพื่อให้คุณเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจ

วิธีเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดผ้านวม

ความจุของเครื่องซักผ้ามีหลายขนาด บางคนอาจคิดว่าการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใหญ่เป็นสิ่งที่คุ้มที่สุด แต่ในความเป็นจริงไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใหญ่ ขนาดเล็ก หรือประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้ามักมาพร้อมข้อดี และข้อจำกัดในการใช้ที่ต่างกัน ดังนั้นการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าอย่างเหมาะสมต้องดูในเรื่องของพื้นที่จัดวาง ปริมาณผ้า ความถี่ในการซัก โปรแกรมซักผ้า และงบประมาณที่ตั้งไว้เป็นหลัก จึงจะช่วยให้การเลือกซื้อคุ้มค่ามากที่สุด

 

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าสำหรับซักผ้านวมที่เหมาะสม ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียในผ้า

ความจุของถังซักผ้ามีหน่วยวัดเป็นกิโลกรัม ซึ่งเป็นการวัดหน่วยน้ำหนักของผ้าแห้งที่สามารถใส่ในถังซักได้ (ไม่ได้วัดจากน้ำหนักของผ้าตอนเปียกน้ำ) ส่วนคำถามที่ว่าซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ได้ไหม? คำตอบคือ “ได้” แต่แนะนำว่าควรใช้สำหรับการซักผ้านวมขนาด 3.5 ฟุตจะช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดทั่วถึงได้มากกว่า เพราะหากผ้านวมมีขนาดใหญ่หรือหนามากเกินไป นอกจากจะเป็นการเพิ่มระยะเวลาในการซักและการปั่นหมาดแล้ว ยังทำให้ผ้านวมไม่สะอาดเท่าที่ควรอีกด้วย สำหรับความจุของถังซักผ้าที่เหมาะกับการซักผ้านวม แนะนำดังนี้ ●ผ้านวมขนาด 3.5 ฟุต ควรเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าขนาด 10 – 12 กิโล ●ผ้านวมขนาด 5 ฟุต ควรเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าขนาด 14 กิโล ● ผ้านวมขนาด 6 ฟุต ควรเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าขนาด 18 กิโล ● ผ้านวมไซซ์ใหญ่หรือมีความหนาพิเศษ แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าขนาด 21 กิโลขึ้นไป ผ้านวมเป็นเครื่องนอนที่เป็นแหล่งรวมของเชื้อโรค สิ่งสกปรก และไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ ดังนั้นจึงต้องซักทำความสะอาดผ้านวมบ่อย ๆ อย่างน้อยสัปดาห์ละ 1 ครั้ง หรือหากเป็นผ้านวมผืนใหญ่ให้ทำความสะอาดเดือนละ 1 – 2 ครั้ง และต้องตากผ้านวมให้แห้งสนิททุกครั้งก่อนนำมาใช้งานเสมอ แต่หากไม่มีเวลาหรือไม่มีพื้นที่ตากผ้านวม แนะนำ เครื่องอบผ้า LG ที่ช่วยให้การอบแห้งมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น หมดปัญหาเรื่องการขนผ้านวมผืนใหญ่ไปตาก ประหยัดแรง ประหยัดเวลา ผ้านุ่มไม่กรอบแห้ง และช่วยป้องกันปัญหาฝุ่นควันเกาะผ้าขณะตากแดดได้อีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า 12 Kg ซักผ้านวมสะอาด ไม่เปลืองแรง

หากกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้า 12 Kg สำหรับซักผ้านวมขนาด 3.5 ฟุต หรือผ้านวมผืนบาง แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg รุ่น FV1412S4W ระบบ AI DD™ และ รุ่น FG1612H2W ระบบ True Steam™ ที่ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์การซักผ้าผ่านเทคโนโลยีที่ชาญฉลาด ใช้งานง่าย ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1412S4W  ถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% ด้วยการทำงานของระบบ AI DD™ ที่เลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าในแต่ละครั้งให้มากที่สุด ซักผ้าได้อย่างสะอาดรวดเร็วภายในเวลา 59 นาที ด้วยเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™ ที่ยังคงประสิทธิภาพการซักสะอาดได้เท่าเดิม มาพร้อม LG steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ทั้งไร้ฝุ่นและฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้าได้มากถึง 99.9% ใช้งานทนทานด้วยถังซักสแตนเลสและตู้กระจกนิรภัย สามารถใช้งานร่วมกันกับถังซักผ้า TWIN Wash™ Mini ได้

 

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ซักผ้าสะอาดด้วยเทคโนโลยีเฉพาะตัว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FG1612H2W ซักผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกด้วยระบบ True Steam™ ที่รวมการทำงานหลายฟังก์ชันเข้าด้วยกัน Allergy Care, Steam Refresh และ Steam Softener™ ช่วยป้องกันเชื้อโรคและกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9% มีเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive ที่ออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักได้หลายทิศทาง เพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการซักและการถนอมผ้าอย่างสูงสุด มาพร้อม Inverter Direct Drive ไม่มีสายพานและรอก ช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานเงียบและทนทานมากขึ้น รับประกันมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ราคาคุ้มค่าที่ตอบโจทย์การซักผ้าได้เป็นอย่างดี นอกจากเครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า 12 kg ยังมีเครื่องซักผ้าอีกหลายประเภทให้เลือกซื้อตามความต้องการ ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG และเครื่องซักผ้า Twin Load ที่มีความจุหลายขนาด หลายฟังก์ชัน รับรองว่าครอบคลุมทุกความต้องการในการซักผ้าของคุณอย่างแน่นอน หากมีข้อสงสัยอยากได้ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมหรือสนใจสินค้าสามารถติดต่อสอบถามได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.