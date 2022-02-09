About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าควรซื้อกี่กิโล?
ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้ตรงจุด

09/02/2022

เลือกความจุของเครื่องซักผ้าที่เหมาะสมกับจำนวนสมาชิก ช่วยให้ได้เครื่องซักผ้าที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

เครื่องซักผ้า ตัวช่วยสุดเจ๋งของคนไม่มีเวลา

ทุกวันนี้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่หลายครอบครัวต้องมีติดบ้านไว้ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น สมาร์ททีวี ตู้เย็น เครื่องปรับอากาศ ไมโครเวฟ เครื่องดูดฝุ่น หรือเครื่องซักผ้า เพื่ออำนวยความสะดวกสบายในการใช้ชีวิตประจำวัน โดยเฉพาะเครื่องซักผ้าตัวช่วยในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้ชีวิตของผู้คนในปัจจุบันที่เต็มไปด้วยความเร่งรีบ เพราะแค่คุณนำเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการซักใส่เครื่อง ตามด้วยน้ำยาซักผ้า น้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม จากนั้นกดปุ่ม Start เครื่องซักผ้าเริ่มต้นทำงาน ระหว่างนั้นสามารถเอาเวลาไปทำกิจกรรมอย่างอื่นได้แบบสบาย ๆ
ถึงเครื่องซักผ้าช่วยให้คุณเบาแรงลง แต่การเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้ามีปัจจัยที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาไม่น้อยทีเดียว ไม่ว่าจะเป็นประเภทของตัวเครื่องที่สอดคล้องกับที่อยู่อาศัย ความจุของตัวถังที่เหมาะกับปริมาณผ้าที่ซัก หรือฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตรงตามความต้องการ ดังนั้นเพื่อให้ทุกคนได้เครื่องซักผ้าที่เหมาะสมกับวิถีการซักผ้าของตนมากที่สุด วันนี้ LG มีขั้นตอนการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้ามาฝากกัน

เคล็ด (ไม่) ลับเลือกเครื่องซักผ้า ให้เหมาะกับการใช้งาน

(1) สำรวจพื้นที่จัดวาง

ก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า ควรตรวจสอบพื้นที่จัดวางว่าเหมาะสมกับเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทไหน หากพักอาศัยอยู่ในคอนโดที่มีพื้นที่จำกัด ไม่สะดวกในการเปิดปิดฝาเครื่องด้านบน แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า แต่ขนาดเครื่องต้องเหมาะสมกับพื้นที่ที่ต้องการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า ดังนั้นอย่าลืมวัดความกว้าง ความยาวของพื้นที่ไปด้วย เพื่อให้ได้เครื่องซักผ้าที่หมาะสมกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

(2) ประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้า

แม้เครื่องซักผ้ามีการทำงานคล้าย ๆ กัน แต่มีรายละเอียดอีกอย่างที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม นั่นคือประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้า โดยแต่ละประเภทก็มีข้อดีแตกต่างกันออกไป
● เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนสองถัง (กึ่งอัตโนมัติ) เหมาะกับผู้ที่ต้องการซักผ้าในแต่ละครั้งไม่เยอะมาก ทั้งมีข้อดีคือสามารถซักได้หลายครั้งโดยไม่เปลี่ยนน้ำ เคลื่อนย้าย และติดตั้งได้ง่าย
● เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน มาพร้อมโปรแกรมอัตโนมัติให้เลือกใช้งาน และสามารถนำเสื้อผ้าเพิ่มเข้าไปในระหว่างรอบการซักได้สะดวก เหมาะสำหรับคนที่มีพื้นที่ในบ้านน้อย
● เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เหมาะกับผู้ที่เน้นความสะอาดและช่วยถนอมผ้าเป็นหลัก ทั้งสามารถจุผ้าในการซักแต่ละครั้งได้มาก หากบ้านไหนมีสมาชิกเยอะ ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้ารูปแบบนี้
● เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะกับผู้ที่มีพื้นที่ตากผ้าจำกัด เพราะสามารถทำให้ผ้าแห้งได้โดยไม่ต้องเอาไปตาก ทั้งยังช่วยลดสารก่อโรคภูมิแพ้ได้ด้วย

(3) มีฟังก์ชันที่คุ้มค่ากับการใช้งาน

ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานต่าง ๆ ที่มาพร้อมเครื่องซักผ้ามีความแตกต่างกันออกไป อย่างเครื่องซักผ้าบางรุ่นมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันซักด่วน ฟังก์ชันตั้งเวลาซัก และฟังก์ชันแช่ผ้า ขณะที่บางรุ่นมีฟังก์ชันล้างถังซักที่ช่วยกำจัดสิ่งสกปรกและเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่ด้านในของถังซัก ดังนั้นควรพิจารณาคุณสมบัติพิเศษเหล่านี้ก่อนซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า

(4) ความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า

ความจุของตัวถังเครื่องซักผ้า เป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยสำคัญที่ห้ามมองข้าม เพราะหลายครั้งผู้ซื้อมักตั้งคำถามว่า อยู่คนเดียว ควรใช้เครื่องซักผ้าที่ตัวถังมีความจุกี่กิโลกรัมดี หรือถ้าอยาก ซักผ้านวม เองต้องใช้เครื่องซักผ้ากี่กิโลกรัมดี ? คำตอบที่ได้ ช่วยให้การเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น โดยสามารถเทียบจำนวนผ้ากับความจุของถังซักผ้าเป็นกิโลกรัม ดังตารางด้านล่าง

ตารางความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า

วิธีเลือกความจุของเครื่องซักผ้าตามจำนวนผ้า

(5) สำรวจงบประมาณ

เชื่อว่าหลายคนตั้งงบสำหรับซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าไว้คร่าว ๆ แล้ว แต่เพื่อความคุ้มค่าด้านการใช้งาน แนะนำให้ลองเปรียบเทียบเครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นที่มีความจุใกล้เคียงกันว่าเครื่องไหนตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้ตรงจุดกว่ากัน เช่น เครื่องซักผ้า ความจุ 8 กิโลกรัม และความจุ 10 กิโลกรัม มีราคาต่างกันไม่เกิน 2,000-3,000 บาท แต่ปรากฎว่า เครื่องซักผ้า ความจุ 10 กิโลกรัม มีโปรแกรมการซักที่หลากหลายและตรงกับความต้องการมากกว่า การเพิ่มงบอีกเล็กน้อยก็ช่วยให้คุณได้เครื่องซักผ้าที่ตรงใจมากขึ้น

(6) บริการหลังการขายและการรับประกัน

เนื่องจากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเป็นอุปกรณ์อีกประเภทที่เสื่อมสภาพลงไปตามอายุการใช้งาน ดังนั้นควรเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีการรับประกันทั้งตัวสินค้าและอะไหล่ ตลอดจนมีทีมช่างผู้ชำนาญคอยดูแล ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่า หลังซื้อเครื่องซักผ้ามาใช้งานแล้วมีปัญหาเกิดขึ้นจะได้รับการดูแลอย่างดี เหมือนกรณีผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในครัวเรือนของแบรนด์ LG ที่ระบุการรับประกันเครื่องซักผ้าไว้อย่างชัดเจน ดังตารางด้านล่าง

ตารางการรับประกันเครื่องซักผ้า LG

การรับประกันสินค้าหลังการขาย ช่วยให้คุณอุ่นใจและมั่นใจตลอดการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้า

ซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าความจุกี่กิโลกรัมดี ซักสะอาด ช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้า

ซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าความจุกี่กิโลกรัมดี ให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ? ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งคำถามยอดฮิตที่ผู้ซื้อให้ความสนใจ เพราะความจุของถังซักผ้าส่งผลต่อขนาดของตัวเครื่อง และคำตอบของเรื่องนี้คือ ควรเลือกของตัดออกค่ะความจุของถังซักให้สอดคล้องกับจำนวนสมาชิก ความถี่ในการซัก ตลอดจนปริมาณเสื้อผ้าที่ซักในแต่ละครั้ง เช่น หากคุณซักเสื้อผ้าครั้งละประมาณ 25-30 ชิ้น แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าความจุ 5-7 กิโลกรัม แต่ถ้าจำนวนสมาชิกเยอะ ซักผ้าครั้งหนึ่งมากกว่า 50 ชิ้น เครื่องซักผ้าที่ควรซื้ออาจต้องมีความจุถึง 11 กิโลกรัม เป็นต้น มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่ยังไม่รู้ว่าซื้อเครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นไหนดีให้ตรงใจ ตามมาหาคำตอบกัน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413S2BA

LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413S2BA

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีซักผ้าสุดล้ำสมัย เงียบสนิท ซักสะอาดและรวดเร็ว

ขอชวนคุณพ่อบ้านคุณแม่บ้านมายกระดับการซักเสื้อผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413S2BA จากแบรนด์ LG ที่มาพร้อมระบบการซักแบบ TurboWash™360° ที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดภายในเวลาเพียง 39 นาที พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่า หัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง เข้าถึงทุกตารางนิ้วของเสื้อผ้าภายในเครื่อง นอกจากนี้มอเตอร์ก็เป็นแบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ทำงานเงียบ และไม่มีแรงสั่นสะเทือน นอกจากนี้ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413S2BA ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Steam+™ ซึ่งเป็นการซักผ้าด้วยน้ำร้อนความร้อนสูงถึง 60 องศา โดยน้ำร้อนจะเข้าไปกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กที่เกาะฝังลึกตามเสื้อผ้าได้หมดจดถึง 99.9% ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้เลยว่าเสื้อผ้าของคุณหลังซักจะสะอาดล้ำลึก และระบบถนอมเนื้อผ้าอัจฉริยะ AI DD™ ที่เข้ามาช่วยวิเคราะห์เนื้อผ้าในแต่ละครั้งที่ซัก ก่อนลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะกับผ้าแต่ละประเภทมากที่สุด ถือว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้เหมาะกับผู้ที่ไม่รู้ว่าควรจะเลือกโปรแกรมซักไหนให้เหมาะกับเสื้อผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2515VS2B

LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2515VS2B

ทำความสะอาดผ้าได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม ปราศจากคราบฝังลึกในผ้า ด้วยโปรแกรม Auto Pre Wash

มาต่อกันที่เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ขนาด 15 กิโลกรัม ของแบรนด์ LG อีกรุ่นที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องประหยัดพลังงาน ช่วยลดเสียงรบกวนขณะซัก และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าระบบ Smart Inverter นอกจากนี้ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2515VS2B มาพร้อมระบบถังซักแบบ TurboDrum™ และจานหมุนแบบ Punch+3 มาคอยสร้างคลื่นน้ำภายในถังซัก เพื่อให้ผ้ากระจายตัวออกจากกัน และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซักด้วยโปรแกรม Auto Pre Wash ที่เข้ามาช่วยขจัดคราบฝังลึกในผ้า เหมือนเป็นการเพิ่มการซัก 1 ครั้งก่อนการซักปกติ ใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใหญ่ที่สามารถทำความสะอาดได้อย่างล้ำลึกทุกซอกทุกมุม เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบนรุ่นนี้ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจทีเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้า LG TWIN Wash™ รุ่น F2721HTWV

เครื่องซักผ้า LG TWIN Wash™ รุ่น F2721HTWV

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบ 2 ชั้น มาพร้อมคุณภาพจัดเต็ม สามารถซักผ้าและอบผ้าได้ภายในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้า LG TWIN Wash™ รุ่น F2721HTWV เป็นตัวเครื่อง 2 ชั้น มีความสูงประมาณ 1.35 เมตร มีจุดเด่นที่สามารถแยกซักได้พร้อมกันสองถังในเวลาเดียวกัน ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าได้มากขึ้นโดยใช้เวลาที่น้อยลง นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถใส่ผ้าเพิ่มระหว่างซักได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงกดปุ่ม Add Item จากนั้นเปิดประตูเพื่อใส่ผ้าเพิ่มเติมได้ไม่ว่าจะเสื้อตัวใหญ่ หรือผ้าชิ้นเล็ก และทำการซักต่อได้เลยไม่ต้องเสียเวลา ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ เป็นการรวมเข้าด้วยกันของหลากหลายฟังก์ชันเพื่อขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และคราบสกปรกฝังลึกได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ รวมถึงมาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive ที่มีลักษณะเป็นถังซักเคลื่อนที่ถึง 6 ทิศทาง ทำให้ซักผ้าได้สะอาดและถนอมผ้าในคราวเดียว ที่สำคัญสามารถอบผ้าได้ในเครื่องเดียวกัน ช่วยให้ผ้าของคุณทั้งสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT07NOMG

LG เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT07NOMG

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบ 2 ถัง แบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อม 3 โปรแกรมการซัก

ปิดท้ายด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าแบบ 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT07NOMG ขนาดความจุ 7.5 กิโลกรัม แต่ในด้านประสิทธิภาพนั้นไม่น้อยหน้ารุ่นอื่น ๆ เลย ด้วยมีโปรแกรมการซักให้เลือกถึง 3 รูปแบบคือ Gentle Normal และ Strong ขณะที่ตัวถังผลิตจากเรซิ่นช่วยป้องกันสนิมได้ ด้านนอกผลิตจากพลาสติกเคลือบสารป้องกันหนูเข้า

ทั้งยังมีระบบหยุดเครื่องอัตโนมัติเมื่อเปิดฝาปั่นช่วยเพิ่มความปลอดภัยและอุ่นใจในการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังรุ่นนี้อีกด้วย
สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้ามาใช้งานที่คอนโดหรือบ้าน แต่ไม่รู้ว่าควรซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดความจุเท่าไหร่ ถึงตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของทุกคนในครอบครัว คงได้คำตอบแล้วว่า ต้องคำนึงถึงจำนวนสมาชิกหรือปริมาณเสื้อผ้าที่ซักแต่ละครั้งเป็นหลัก เพื่อให้ได้เครื่องซักผ้ามาช่วยทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า พร้อมประหยัดเวลาในการซัก ส่วนผู้ที่สนใจเครื่องซักผ้า LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบบฝาหน้า ฝาบน TWIN Load หรือ 2 ถัง ที่ช่วยขจัดคราบสกปรกได้หมดจด
แถมไม่ต้องกังวลกับสารก่อภูมิในใยผ้าที่อาจก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ สามารถพิจารณาเครื่องซักผ้าทั้ง 4 รุ่นในข้างต้นไว้เป็นหนึ่งในทางเลือก สุดท้ายถ้าสนใจเครื่องซักผ้า LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ในหมวดหมู่อื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● เช็คราคาเครื่องซักผ้าทุกรุ่น เลือกแบบไหนดี? ผ้าสะอาดทุกจุด
● ซักสะอาดเต็มประสิทธิภาพ เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ใส่ผ้าได้กี่ชิ้น
● บอกทริค 7 วิธีซักผ้าหน้าฝนไม่ให้เหม็นอับ กลิ่นหอมทนนาน