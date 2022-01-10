About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ยืนหนึ่งเรื่องการซัก

10/01/2022

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ระบบการทำงานแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ

นวัตกรรมใหม่ของเครื่องซักผ้า ขจัดคราบฝังแน่นได้อย่างหมดจด

“เครื่องซักผ้า” เปรียบเสมือนเครื่องช่วยผ่อนแรงในการซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า และยังช่วยประหยัดเวลาให้คุณสามารถไปทำอย่างอื่นได้อีก สำหรับประเภทเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีการใช้งานมายาวนานและเป็นที่รู้จักกันดี อย่าง เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง หรือที่เรียกกันว่าเครื่องซักผ้าแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ ปัจจุบันเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทนี้ได้รับความนิยมอย่างแพร่หลาย เนื่องจากคุณสามารถควบคุมการทำงานเครื่องซักผ้าได้ด้วยตัวเอง ตั้งแต่ขั้นตอนการซักผ้า ปั่นหมาด ไปจนถึงการนำเสื้อผ้าออกตาก จึงทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าสองถังเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ควรมีติดบ้าน

 

หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง ประหยัดพลังงาน แรงซักทรงพลัง บทความนี้รวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง มาฝาก พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานสุดล้ำ ขจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างหมดจด

ทำความรู้จักเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง ทำไมต้องมีติดบ้าน

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง มีความพิเศษที่แตกต่างจากเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าและเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน โดยด้านบนของเครื่องจะมีฝาสองฝาสำหรับถังซักและถังปั่นผ้า ระบบการทำงานจะเป็นแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์เพื่อให้ถังหมุนด้วยความเร็วสูง ช่วยให้ผ้าขจัดคราบฝังแน่นได้อย่างหมดจด โดยผู้ใช้งานจะต้องคอยควบคุมกระบวนการทำงานด้วยตนเองตลอดระยะเวลาการซัก อาทิ คอยเติมน้ำ น้ำยาซักผ้า ผงซักฟอก หรือน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม ตลอดจนขั้นตอนการย้ายผ้าจากถังซักมายังถังปั่นแห้ง นอกจากจะใช้งานง่ายเหมาะกับผู้ใช้งานทุกเพศแล้ว ราคาเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง เมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องซักผ้าแบบอื่น ๆ ถือว่าเป็นราคาที่สบายกระเป๋ามาก สามารถเลือกซื้อติดบ้านไว้เป็นเครื่องหลัก หรือจะหาซื้อไว้เป็นเครื่องเสริมสำหรับซักผ้าแค่บางประเภทก็เรียกได้ว่าคุ้มค่าแน่นอน

ข้อดีและข้อจำกัดของเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถึง ที่ผู้ใช้งานควรรู้ ข้อดี

- เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง ราคาไม่สูงมากนัก หากเทียบกับเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ เนื่องจากใช้เทคโนโลยีและวัสดุน้อย มีการตัดฟังก์ชันที่ไม่จำเป็นออกไปจึงทำให้ต้นทุนไม่สูง

- ถังหมุนด้ประหยัดเวลาในการซักและสามารถหยุดการทำงานของเครื่องได้
- วยความเร็วสูงช่วยขจัดคราบฝังแน่นซักสะอาดได้อย่างหมดจด
- สามารถติดตั้งและทำการเคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวก

ข้อจำกัด

- ผู้ใช้งานต้องคอยควบคุมกระบวนการทำงานด้วยตนเองตลอดระยะเวลาการซัก อาทิ เติมน้ำ น้ำยาซักผ้า น้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม และย้ายผ้าเอง
- อายุการใช้งานมักสั้นกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ เล็กน้อย

 

หากคุณต้องการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง ที่มีรอบการหมุนที่เร็ว แรง ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจด และยังถนอมเสื้อผ้าของคุณได้เป็นอย่างดี ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ดีไซน์สวย ทนทานและประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องซักผ้า2 ถัง LG พลังซักสูง ช่วยถนอมผ้า เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT09NOMG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT09NOMG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ขจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างหมดจด

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT09NOMG ขนาด 9 กก. มาพร้อมจานซักแบบ Roller Jet ทรงพลังซัก ช่วยขจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างดี ทำให้ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดและอ่อนโยนกับเนื้อผ้า สามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบ เพื่อให้เหมาะกับชนิดของเสื้อผ้า อีกทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังแอลจีผลิตจากพลาสติกพิเศษมีความหนาถึง 3 มม. ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานในการใช้งานอีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT14NARG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT14NARG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG จานซัก Roller Jet ทรงพลัง

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT14NARG ขนาด 14 กก. มาพร้อมจานซักแบบ Roller Jet ทรงพลังซัก ช่วยขจัดคราบสกปรกได้เป็นอย่างดี และอ่อนโยนกับเนื้อผ้า โดยคุณสามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบ ที่เหมาะกับชนิดของเสื้อผ้าคุณ มอบความสะอาดและปลอดภัย ด้วย Wind Jet Dry Wind Jet Dry เป็นเทคโนโลยีของแอลจีช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนการปั่นแห้ง ทำให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วขึ้นและยังช่วยให้ถังซักแห้งปราศจากเชื้อรา ตัวเครื่องผลิตจากพลาสติกพิเศษมีความหนาถึง 3 มม. แข็งแรงทนทานและประหยัดไฟ

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ช่วยลดความชื้นเสื้อผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG ระบบ Roller Jet ขนาด 13 กก. สามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบให้เหมาะกับชนิดของเสื้อผ้า มาพร้อม Wind Jet Dry เป็นเทคโนโลยีของแอลจีที่ช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนการปั่นแห้ง รวมถึงขจัดน้ำและทำให้ถังซักแห้งปราศจากการเกิดเชื้อรา

 

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ซักสะอาด ถนอมเนื้อผ้า ประหยัดไฟ และยังมีให้เลือกหลายรุ่น เพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคุณที่สุด หากสนใจสินค้าเครื่องซักผ้า สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

