About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นราคาเท่าไหร่ สะอาดครบแบบ 2 In 1

03/02/2023

LG CordZero นวัตกรรมทำความสะอาดบ้านที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นเทคโนโลยีทำความสะอาดบ้านยุคใหม่

ปัจจุบันในสังคมที่เต็มไปด้วยมลภาวะอยู่รอบตัว การดูแลเอาใจใส่เรื่องสุขอนามัยจึงเป็นเรื่องสำคัญอย่างยิ่ง สำหรับที่อยู่อาศัยสิ่งที่ต้องให้ความสำคัญและควรหมั่นดูแลทำความสะอาดอยู่เสมอก็คือพื้นบ้าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นห้องรับแขก ห้องนอน ห้องครัว ห้องพระ ฯลฯ ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อกำจัดฝุ่นละอองอันเป็นต้นตอของเชื้อโรคที่อาจส่งผลกระทบก่อให้เกิดปัญหาสุขภาพตามมา

หนึ่งในอุปกรณ์ที่ขาดไม่ได้เพื่อให้พื้นห้องส่วนต่าง ๆ สะอาด ไร้ฝุ่นละอองอันเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคก็คือเครื่องดูดฝุ่นนั่นเอง ซึ่งในปัจจุบันเครื่องดูดฝุ่นมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัยดูดและถูพื้นได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว ช่วยลดขั้นตอนและช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการทำความสะอาดบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี สำหรับใครไม่แน่ใจว่าซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้านยี่ห้อไหนดี ย้ายลิงก์มาใส่ตรงนี้ เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG เป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นช่วยให้งานทำความสะอาดบ้านง่ายขึ้น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นแบบ 2 In 1 เป็นนวัตกรรมเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้สามารถดูดฝุ่นไปพร้อม ๆ กับการถูพื้นเปียก โดยตัวเครื่องดูดฝุ่นมีระบบพ่นไอน้ำ ทำให้สามารถถูทำความสะอาดพื้นไปพร้อม ๆ กับการดูดฝุ่นได้ ช่วยลดขั้นตอนและระยะเวลาในการทำความสะอาดบ้าน มีเวลาเหลือไปทำกิจกรรมอื่น ๆ อีกมาก เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี ย้ายลิงก์มาใส่ตรงนี้แทนค่ะ ถือเป็นคำถามยอดฮิต ซึ่งในปัจจุบันมีให้เลือกหลายรูปแบบ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันทันสมัย โดยจะเลือกแบบไหนดีแนะนำให้หาข้อมูล และดูรีวิวจากผู้ใช้งานจริงเพื่อให้ได้เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายที่ตรงตามความต้องการมากที่สุด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นมีข้อดีอะไรบ้าง

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นสามารถดูดฝุ่นได้ทุกซอกทุกมุม ด้วยคุณสมบัติไร้สายทำให้เคลื่อนที่ได้สะดวก ด้วยพลังดูดที่มากและสามารถควบคุมระดับความแรงได้ ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าฝุ่นละออง สิ่งสกปรก รวมทั้งไรฝุ่นจะไม่ฟุ้งกระจายไปทั่วบ้าน ปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพของผู้ใช้งานและสมาชิกในบ้าน บ้านสะอาดหมดจดไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และอีกหนึ่งคุณสมบัติของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นที่ตอบโจทย์สังคมปัจจุบันก็คือช่วยลดขั้นตอนการทำความสะอาดบ้าน ประหยัดเวลาและแรงกายทำให้มีคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดียิ่งขึ้นนั่นเอง
ด้วยข้อดีมากมายของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นดังที่กล่าวมาข้างต้น ทำให้ปัจจุบันเครื่องดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นแบบ 2 In 1 กลายเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ได้รับความนิยมเป็นอย่างมาก เหมาะสำหรับซื้อมาใช้งานในบ้านพักอาศัยทุกรูปแบบ ทั้งบ้านเดี่ยวชั้นเดียว บ้านสองชั้น คอนโดมิเนียม อะพาร์ตเมนต์ ฯลฯ สำหรับท่านใดที่สนใจแต่ยังไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นยี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ดูดและถูพื้นแบบ All-in-One

LG CordZero นวัตกรรมทำความสะอาดบ้านที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

LG CordZero ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยวและชาญฉลาด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero นวัตกรรมเพื่อการทำความสะอาดบ้านที่สมบูรณ์แบบ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Power Drive Mop™ ของ LG ดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นในคราวเดียวกัน แรงดูดพลังสูงสามารถกรองฝุ่นและทำความสะอาดพื้นผิวในเวลาอันสั้น ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์คู่ Smart Inverter Motor™ และ Axial Turbo Cyclone™ มอบประสิทธิภาพการดูดอันทรงพลัง เก็บฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรกบนพื้นผิวที่แข็ง
และมีระบบจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติที่รักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมบนผ้าม็อบถูพื้น ทั้งยังปรับระดับการจ่ายน้ำตามความต้องการ ควบคุมได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงแตะที่ปุ่มครั้งเดียว ช่วยให้การดูดฝุ่นไม่ใช่เรื่องยุ่งยากอีกต่อไป ระบบทิ้งฝุ่นอัตโนมัติช่วยประหยัดเวลาและป้องกันการฟุ้งกระจายของฝุ่น มาพร้อมระบบกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน ดักจับฝุ่นละอองและเก็บกักไว้ ทำให้อุปกรณ์สะอาดอยู่เสมอ

ถังเก็บฝุ่นของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero บีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บ ไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อยครั้ง

เทคโนโลยี UVC LED รังสีที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการฆ่าเชื้อโรคสามารถยับยั้งได้ทั้งไวรัสและแบคทีเรียช่วยให้บ้านของคุณสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น เทคโนโลยี LG KOMPRESSOR™ บีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บคุณจึงไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อยครั้ง ทำความสะอาดและชาร์จในเวลาเดียวกันด้วยชุดแบตเตอรี่คู่ มอบ

ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 120 นาที นอกจากนี้ยังออกแบบมาทันสมัยสวยล้ำเหมือนเป็นของแต่งบ้านที่เข้ากันอย่างลงตัว ปรับระดับได้เพื่อการใช้งานที่ครอบคลุมทุกพื้นที่ ตัวกรองถอดออกได้เพื่อการบำรุงรักษาอย่างง่ายดาย และสามารถควบคุมสั่งการผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ดูดและถูพื้นแบบ All-in-One นวัตกรรมทำความสะอาดบ้านที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ที่จะเข้ามาช่วยยกระดับคุณภาพชีวิตให้ดียิ่งขึ้น สนใจเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

แอร์ระบบ Inverter คืออะไร? เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดไฟ ดักจับฝุ่น
ข้อควรรู้ ฝุ่นในบ้านอันตรายไหม? ชนวนเหตุโรคภัยมาเยือน
เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ต้องเปิดตอนไหน? ป้องกันฝุ่นและเชื้อโรคได้ดี