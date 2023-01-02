About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายตั้งอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี 2023 ทำความสะอาดแบบมืออาชีพ

02/01/2023

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย สามารถใช้ทำความสะอาดได้หลากหลาย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้าน ตัวช่วยทำความสะอาด ใช้งานได้ทุกที่

บ้านหรือคอนโดเป็นที่พักอาศัยที่ไว้ใช้พักผ่อน ทานอาหาร หรือทำกิจกรรมอื่น ๆ ช่วงวันหยุด เพื่อให้บ้านน่าอยู่และมีความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย การทำความสะอาดบ้านถือเป็นสิ่งที่สะดวกสบายในการทำความสะอาดบ้าน หนึ่งในนั้นคือเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายอุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาดบ้านที่ช่วยดูดฝุ่นผงและเศษขยะชิ้นเล็กชิ้นน้อยได้อย่างหมดจด แไม่ควรละเลย เพราะถ้าปล่อยให้พื้นที่ภายในห้องนั่งเล่น ห้องครัว หรือห้องนอนเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นผงขนาดเล็กที่พอปล่อยไว้เป็นเวลานาน อาจก่อให้เกิดปัญหาด้านสุขภาพตามมาในอนาคตได้ โดยเฉพาะคนที่ป่วยเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้ก็อาจมีอาการหนักกว่าเดิม ซึ่งทุกวันนี้มีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ามากมายที่มาช่วยอำนวยความถมไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะเดินสะดุดสายระหว่างใช้งาน ที่สำคัญเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายรุ่นใหม่ถูกออกแบบมาให้สามารถทำความสะอาดได้ทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน เพื่อเอาใจผู้ที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายไว้ใช้งานที่บ้าน วันนี้ LG จะมาแนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายรุ่นต่าง ๆ ที่น่าสนใจกัน

เคล็ด (ไม่) ลับในการเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย
ขนาดและน้ำหนักของตัวเครื่อง

แม้เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายหลาย ๆ รุ่นถูกออกแบบให้มีขนาดเล็กกะทัดรัดเพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดเก็บ ทั้งยังเพิ่มความคล่องตัวเวลาทำความสะอาดพื้นที่ที่ยากต่อการเข้าถึง เช่น ใต้โซฟา ใต้โต๊ะอาหาร หรือตามซอกมุมต่าง ๆ แต่เพื่อให้ได้เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายที่จับได้ถนัดมือและไม่รู้สึกเมื่อยเมื่อต้องใช้งานเป็นเวลานาน ควรเลือกตัวเครื่องที่มีขนาดเล็กและน้ำหนักโดยรวมไม่มากเกินไป นั่นคือตัวเครื่องมีน้ำหนักที่อยู่ที่ประมาณ 2 กิโลกรัมหรือน้อยกว่านั้น

ถุงเก็บฝุ่น

เพื่อให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถทำความสะอาดได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง เครื่องดูดฝุ่นทั่วไปและแบบไร้สายมาพร้อมกล่องเก็บฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ ทำให้ไม่ต้องนำฝุ่นไปทิ้งบ่อย ๆแต่ถึงอย่างนั้นเวลาเลือกซื้อควรพิจารณาถุงกรองฝุ่นที่อยู่ด้านในตัวเครื่องด้วยว่าเป็นถุงประเภทที่ใช้งานครั้งเดียวหรือถุงกรองแบบใยสังเคราะห์ที่ถอดล้างได้ หากเป็นถุงเก็บฝุ่นแบบหลังก็ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น

ความจุแบตเตอรี่

ตามปกติแหล่งพลังงานหลักของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายคือพลังงานจากแบตเตอรี่ ถ้าตัวเครื่องที่ซื้อมาใช้งานความจุแบตเตอรี่สูงก็สามารถชาร์จไฟได้เยอะ นั่นเท่ากับว่าคุณสามารถใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายได้ยาวนานขึ้น เพราะแบตเตอรี่สามารถกักเก็บพลังงานไว้ได้มาก

ผู้หญิงกำลังใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น

ระดับความดังของเครื่อง

การเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายไม่ควรพิจารณาเพียงดีไซน์ สีสันภายนอก หรือน้ำหนักเครื่องเท่านั้น การทดลองใช้งานช่วยให้คุณรู้ว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายรุ่นที่สนใจมีประสิทธิภาพตรงตามความต้องการจริงหรือไม่ ที่สำคัญยังทราบถึงระดับความดังของเสียงขณะใช้งานด้วย เพราะถ้าเสียงดังเกินไปอาจจะเป็นการรบกวนผู้อื่นได้

กำลังการทำงานของเครื่อง

พลังในการทำงานของเครื่องถือเป็นอีกเรื่องที่ไม่ควรละเลย ตามปกติเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายมีกำลังดูดอยู่ที่ 700-1600 W ถือว่าเป็นเครื่องที่มีพลังสูงพอสมควร แต่บางรุ่นอาจมีกำลังการทำงานของเครื่องมากถึง 1000-1200 W แม้ยิ่งตัวเครื่องมีกำลังดูดมากจะเท่ากับว่ามีประสิทธิภาพในการดูดฝุ่นละอองต่าง ๆ ดียิ่งขึ้น ย่อมตามมาด้วยราคาที่สูงขึ้นเช่นกัน แต่ถ้าคุณไม่ต้องการเครื่องที่มีพลังแรงหรือใช้งานหนัก แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องที่มีกำลังดูดตั้งแต่ 700 W ขึ้นไปก็พอ

ระบบการกรองฝุ่น

บางครั้งฝุ่นที่เกาะติดตามพื้นผิวบ้านอาจมีขนาดเล็กถึง 10 ไมครอน ดังนั้นเพื่อกำจัดฝุ่นละอองที่แฝงตัวอยู่ในบ้านให้สะอาดหมดจด ควรเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายมีระบบกรองอากาศในตัว เมื่อเปิดใช้งานฝุ่นจะถูกดูดเข้าไปยังถังเก็บฝุ่นก่อนส่งต่อไปที่แผ่นกรองฝุ่นและผ่านเข้ามอเตอร์เป็นการกรองขั้นสุดท้าย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG รุ่นไหนดี คุณภาพเยี่ยม ใช้งานง่าย เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG ใช้งานได้ถึง 2 ฟังก์ชัน ทั้งดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRAช่วยเพิ่มอิสระในการทำความสะอาดแบบไร้ข้อจำกัด ด้วยแบรนด์ LG ออกแบบเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายรุ่นนี้ให้สามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน มาพร้อมระบบกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน คอยทำหน้าที่ดักจับฝุ่นละอองและเก็บกักไว้ ทำให้อุปกรณ์สะอาดอยู่เสมอ รวมถึงมี UVC LED ทำงานที่ชั้นบนสุดของฝุ่นภายในถุงเก็บเพื่อยับยั้งการเจริญเติบโตของแบคทีเรียช่วยให้บ้านของคุณสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญฝุ่นในถังเก็บฝุ่นจะถูกทิ้งโดยอัตโนมัติเมื่อคุณเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับแท่นเก็บอุปกรณ์ ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาและลดการฟุ้งกระจายของฝุ่นอีกด้วย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG รุ่น A9K-MAX

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG รุ่น A9K-MAX

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด จัดเก็บได้ง่าย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG รุ่น A9K-MAX) มาพร้อม Smart Inverter Motor เทคโนโลยีการทำความสะอาดที่ทรงพลัง ทำให้ดูดฝุ่นด้วยความแรงสม่ำเสมออย่างต่อเนื่อง สามารถควบคุมการทำงานเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายได้อย่างง่าย ๆ เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส ไม่ว่าจะเปิดปิดเครื่องหรือเพิ่มระดับพลังดูด ที่สำคัญสามารถปรับความยาวของด้ามจับได้ถึง 4 ระดับ ทำให้สามารถยืดหรือหดสำหรับการจัดเก็บและการใช้งานหลากหลายรูปแบบบนพื้น รวมถึงทำความสะอาดบริเวณซอกและมุมได้ดียิ่งขึ้น ขณะเดียวกันตัวกรองสามารถถอดและทำความสะอาดได้อย่างง่ายดาย
และทั้งหมดนี้คือเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG ส่วนที่หยิบมาแนะนำ นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ LG ยังมีเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายและเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถังเก็บฝุ่นที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าแบตทนให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้านหรือคอนโดอีกหลายรุ่น สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LGประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

