ผู้หญิงนอนป่วยมีอาการน้ำมูกไหล

ข้อควรรู้ ไรฝุ่นกําจัดอย่างไร? ตัวการร้ายทำลายสุขภาพคนในบ้าน

12/02/2022

ไรฝุ่นเป็นต้นเหตุของโรคภูมิแพ้และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย

ไรฝุ่นเกิดจากอะไร ส่งผลต่อสุขภาพอย่างไร ?

ไรฝุ่น (Dust Mites) จัดเป็นแมลงในตระกูลเดียวกับแมงมุมและเห็บ มีขนาดเล็กจนไม่สามารถมองเห็นได้ด้วยตาเปล่า มักอาศัยปะปนอยู่กับฝุ่นละอองภายในบ้านเช่น บนพรม บนที่นอน โซฟา ผ้าม่าน ฯลฯ ไรฝุ่นสามารถอยู่ได้ทุกสภาพอากาศแต่จะเติบโตได้ดีในสภาพแวดล้อมอุ่นชื้นประมาณ 25 – 30 องศาเซลเซียส โดยมีชีวิตอยู่ได้ด้วยการกินเซลล์ผิวหนังของมนุษย์ที่ถูกผลัดออกเป็นอาหาร บางคนเกิดอาการระคายเคืองหรือคันบริเวณผิวหนัง สาเหตุมาจากไปสัมผัสกับของเสียของไรฝุ่นที่ถูกขับออกมา ยิ่งถ้าหายใจเอาของเสียเหล่านั้นเข้าสู่ร่างกายอาจก่อให้เกิดโรคภูมิแพ้ได้

อาการเข้าข่ายว่าเกิดจากการแพ้ไรฝุ่น

หากหายใจเอาไรฝุ่นหรือของเสียจากไรฝุ่นสะสมเข้าไปในร่างกายเป็นระยะเวลานาน ๆ ร่างกายจะแย่ลงเรื่อย ๆ จนเกิดการอักเสบเรื้อรังกลายเป็นโรคหอบหืดได้ ซึ่งสามารถสังเกตอาการได้ดังนี้

 

· ไอ เจ็บหรือระคายเคืองในลำคอ มีเสมหะร่วมด้วย

· น้ำมูกไหล คัดจมูก จาม คันจมูก หรือแน่นจมูก

· คันตาบริเวณผิวหนังหรือดวงตา มีรอยแดง ผิวหนังอักเสบ

· ใต้ดวงตาบวมช้ำ น้ำตาไหล

· หายใจมีเสียงวี้ด

· เจ็บหรือแน่นหน้าอก

· อาการข้างต้นจะรุนแรงขึ้น เมื่อเจอกับฝุ่น ควันรถ ควันบุหรี่ สารเคมี

 

หากพบว่าตัวคุณเองหรือคนในครอบครัวมีอาการเหล่านี้แนะนำให้รีบปรึกษาแพทย์เฉพาะทาง ไม่ควรปล่อยทิ้งไว้เพราะหากอาการแย่ลง อาจเกิดการติดเชื้อในระบบทางเดินหายใจได้

ไรฝุ่นมักอาศัยอยู่บนเครื่องนอน

ไรฝุ่นตัวการก่อให้เกิดโรคภูมิแพ้ ภาพจาก : รพ.สมิติเวช

วิธีกำจัดไรฝุ่นภายในบ้านลดการเกิดโรคภูมิแพ้

หมั่นทำความสะอาดเครื่องนอน อาทิ ผ้าห่ม ปลอกหมอน ผ้าปูที่นอน ตุ๊กตา รวมทั้งม่านบังแดดเป็นประจำทุกสัปดาห์ ให้ซักด้วยน้ำร้อนหรือปั่นแห้งด้วยความร้อนเพื่อกำจัดของเสียและตัวไรฝุ่นให้มากที่สุด หากไม่มีเวลาซักควรนำเครื่องนอนดังกล่าวไปผึ่งแดดอย่างน้อยวันละ 1 ชั่วโมง เพื่อลดความชื้นและทำให้อัตราการฝักไข่ของไรฝุ่นลดลงหรืออาจเลือกใช้ปลอกหมอน ผ้าปูที่นอนที่สามารถป้องกันไรฝุ่นได้ นอกจากนี้ควรหมั่นทำความสะอาดพรมเช็ดเท้าแหล่งอาศัยชั้นดีของไรฝุ่น เนื่องจากมีความชื้นที่เหมาะสมแก่การเจริญเติบโต รวมถึงให้ทำความสะอาดเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่บุนวมด้วยเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่สามารถกรองฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็กได้เป็นประจำ และควรสวมใส่หน้ากากอนามัยเพื่อป้องกันการสูดไรฝุ่นเข้าสู่ร่างกายในระหว่างทำความสะอาด ส่วนพื้นบ้านให้ใช้วิธีถูด้วยผ้าชุบน้ำไม่ควรดูดฝุ่นหรือกวาดเพียงอย่างเดียวเพราะจะทำให้ไรฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจายเป็นวงกว้าง

 

อีกสิ่งที่หลายคนมองข้ามก็คือเสื้อผ้าที่สวมใส่ตลอดทั้งวัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นชุดทำงาน ชุดออกกำลังกาย หรือแม้แต่ชุดใส่อยู่บ้าน ทั้งหมดล้วนแต่มีฝุ่นละอองเกาะติดจำนวนมาก เพื่อเป็นการลดการสะสมของฝุ่นภายในบ้านอันเป็นแหล่งอาศัยของไรฝุ่น ควรหมั่นซักทำความสะอาดอย่าปล่อยทิ้งไว้จนกลายเป็นผ้าสกปรกกองโต เพียงเท่านี้บ้านคุณก็จะสะอาดไร้ไรฝุ่นตัวการร้ายทำลายสุขภาพอย่างแน่นอน

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มอบสุขภาพที่ดีต่อคนในครอบครัว

ทำความสะอาดที่นอน ปลอกหมอน ผ้าห่ม พรม ผ้าม่าน และเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดให้สะอาดปลอดเชื้อโรคไร้สารก่อให้เกิดภูมิแพ้ รวมถึงสร้างบรรยากาศในบ้านให้ปลอดภัยไร้มลภาวะรบกวน อากาศสะอาดพร้อมกับกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักอบผ้า และเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG นวัตกรรมล้ำสมัยตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

1. เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ขจัดไรฝุ่นและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9%

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้า

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 นวัตกรรมใหม่ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้งานเพราะสามารถซักและอบแห้งได้ในเครื่องเดียว ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งไว้โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตากและไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ แค่กดปุ่มตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงานจนเสร็จก็สามารถนำผ้าออกมาใช้ได้ทันที

 

มีระบบ Steam ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% เทคโนโลยี AI DD? ช่วยถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะมากขึ้น 18% มั่นใจได้ถึงความสะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้นด้วย ผลิตจากวัสดุที่แข็งแรงทนทานด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™

2. เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare กรองฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก 99.999%

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ตัวช่วยสำหรับมอบอากาศสะอาดและปลอดภัยให้กับทุกคนในครอบครัว สามารถฟอกอากาศได้ 360 องศาในทุกทิศทางทำให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณสะอาดตลอดเวลา มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน Plasmaster+ Ionizer ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อไวรัส 99.9% แบคทีเรีย 99.9% ฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 99.999% และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย เทคโนโลยี Clean Booster เอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG ช่วยกระจายอากาศสะอาดเร็วขึ้น 24% ส่งลมไกล 7.5 เมตร นอกจากนี้ยังมีเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะคอยรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ เพื่อปรับอากาศให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอ สามารถควบคุมและสั่งการจากระยะไกลผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

 

 

ทั้งหมดนี้คือข้อควรรู้ ไรฝุ่นกําจัดอย่างไรตัวการร้ายทำลายสุขภาพคนในบ้าน คงได้รับทราบคำตอบกันไปแล้วเกี่ยวกับที่มาของไรฝุ่น ความอันตรายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นกับสุขภาพ วิธีสังเกตอาการว่าแบบไหนเข้าข่ายเป็นอาการแพ้ไรฝุ่น รวมถึงวิธีกำจัดไรฝุ่นให้หมดไปด้วยเทคนิคต่าง ๆ สนใจเครื่องซักอบผ้า และเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รวมถึงสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น ๆ สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

