ฝุ่นควันจำนวนมากปกคลุมย่านที่อยู่อาศัย

ฝุ่น PM 1.0 อันตรายใกล้ตัวที่ต้องระวัง เสี่ยงเกิดโรคร้าย

11/02/2022

ปัญหาฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพอย่างร้ายแรง

ฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กที่มองไม่เห็น ภัยร้ายคุกคามสุขภาพ

 

ปัญหาค่าฝุ่นละอองในอากาศเกินค่ามาตรฐานได้กลายเป็นภัยคุกคามสุขภาพคนไทยอย่างมาก โดยสาเหตุของปัญหามาจากหลายปัจจัยซึ่งล้วนแต่เป็นสิ่งใกล้ตัวเราทุกคน อาทิ ควันท่อไอเสียรถยนต์ ควันจากโรงงานอุตสาหกรรม ควันจากการเผาป่า ควันจากการเผาขยะ ฝุ่นควันจากการก่อสร้าง ฯลฯ ก่อให้เกิดเป็นฝุ่นละอองลอยปะปนในอากาศซึ่งมีขนาดแตกต่างกันไปไม่ว่าจะเป็น PM 10 ฝุ่นที่ตาเปล่าสามารถมองเห็นได้ หรือ PM 2.5 ซึ่งตามนุษย์ไม่สามารถมองเห็นได้เพราะมีขนาดเล็กประมาณ 1 ใน 25 ของเส้นผ่าศูนย์กลางของเส้นผม รวมถึงฝุ่น PM 1.0 ฝุ่นจิ๋วที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า PM 2.5 ถึง 25 เท่า ซึ่งด้วยอนุภาคขนาดเล็กมากนี้จึงสามารถซึมเข้าสู่ปอด เส้นเลือดที่ไปเลี้ยงหัวใจและสมอง ซึ่งถ้าเกิดการสะสมต่อเนื่องในระยะยาวจะก่อให้เกิดโรคหัวใจ โรคหลอดเลือดสมอง โรคเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ โรคมะเร็งปอด เป็นอันตรายร้ายแรงต่อสุขภาพโดยเฉพาะในเด็ก ผู้สูงอายุและผู้ที่มีโรคประจำตัว ถือเป็นภัยเงียบที่มองไม่เห็นและต้องเฝ้าระวังอย่างมากปรับคำตามที่บอกค่ะ

 

 

แนวทางรับมือปัญหาฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก

เมื่อชีวิตยังคงต้องออกไปทำงานและทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ กลางแจ้งอยู่เป็นประจำ จึงไม่อาจหลีกเลี่ยงฝุ่นขนาดเล็กอย่างเช่น PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 ได้เลย ซึ่งวิธีแก้ไขที่ดีที่สุดก็คือสวมหน้ากากอนามัย หน้ากากฟอกอากาศอากาศทุกครั้งที่อยู่นอกบ้านเพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้หายใจเอาฝุ่นเข้าสู่ร่างกาย อย่างไรก็ตามด้วยความที่ฝุ่นจิ๋วมีขนาดเล็กมากจนตาเปล่าไม่สามารถมองเห็นได้ มันจึงเล็ดลอดเข้ามาภายในบ้านคุณโดยไม่รู้ตัวผ่านทางหน้าต่าง ประตู รวมถึงเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ใช้อยู่ในชีวิตประจำวันได้เช่นกัน

 

เมื่อในบ้านไม่ใช่สถานที่ปลอดภัยจากฝุ่นพิษเหล่านี้ ทางแก้เดียวที่คุณจะสามารถปกป้องตัวคุณเองและครอบครัวได้ดีที่สุดก็คือ การเลือกใช้เครื่องปรับอากาศและเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีคุณสมบัติกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กมากอย่าง PM 1.0 มาใช้เพื่อกำจัดฝุ่นพิษเหล่านี้ให้หมดไปทั้งในห้องนั่งเล่น รวมถึงห้องนอน เพื่อคืนอากาศสะอาดและปลอดภัยให้กับตัวคุณเองและครอบครัว

 

แนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter ตัวช่วยป้องกันฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก

ผู้หญิงนอนหลับสบายอยู่บนโซฟา

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter มอบอากาศสะอาด ทำงานเงียบ

 

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1 เทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุดมีระบบ Air Purifying System เซ็นเซอร์อัจริยะ PM 1.0 สามารถตรวจจับค่าฝุ่นละอองที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า 1.0 ไมโครเมตรได้เป็นอย่างดี ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณและสมาชิกในครอบครัวจะสูดอากาศที่สะอาดสดชื่นโดยไม่เป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter Air Purifying System

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter สามารถกรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็กกว่า 1.0 ไมโครเมตร

 

 

 

นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Smart Display หน้าจอแสดงสถานะเพื่อบอกให้คุณทราบว่าในขณะนั้นว่าอากาศภายในห้องสะอาดบริสุทธิ์แค่ไหน ตัวอย่างเช่นถ้าหน้าจอปรากฎเป็นสีแดงหมายความว่าอากาศภายในห้องมีมลพิษมากหรือมีฝุ่นละอองเยอะ แต่ถ้าหน้าจอปรากฎเป็นสีเขียวหมายความว่าอากาศภายในห้องสะอาดบริสุทธิ์

 

 

เทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ เย็นเร็วและยังประหยัดพลังงาน ระบบโรตารี่คู่ยังช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือนลง 40% สามารถถ่ายเทน้ำยาแอร์เงียบยิ่งขึ้น ใบพัดลมทำมุม 15 องศาช่วยให้ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน คอนเดนเซอร์เคลือบด้วยวัสดุชั้นดีปกป้องการสึกกร่อนและสนิมช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน

 

 

และที่สำคัญมาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี เพิ่มความสบายใจให้กับผู้ใช้งานว่าจะได้รับการคุ้มครองอย่างยาวนาน เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL Inverter ยังมาพร้อมกับความสะดวกสบายไปอีกขั้น โดยสามารถควบคุมสั่งการรวมไปถึงวินิจฉัยปัญหาและจัดการฟิลเตอร์ด้วยตนเองผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ จากการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกลทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านการเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi

แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare

เด็กผู้หญิง 2 คน นั่งเล่นอยู่บนโซฟา และมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศเปิดใช้งานอยู่

ห่างไกลจากมลพิษทางอากาศด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

 

 

 

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0 มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ไม่ว่าจะวางไว้ตำแหน่งใดมั่นใจได้ว่าอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณจะสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ในทุกองศา ปีกใบพัดถูกออกแบบมาให้เป็นรอยหยักเพื่อลดแรงต้านช่วยฟอกอากาศได้ทรงพลังยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Clean Booster ซึ่งเป็นเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะแอลจี ช่วยกระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกลขึ้น 7.5 เมตร

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

 

 

 

ฟิลเตอร์กรองอากาศหลายชั้นช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย 99.9% เชื้อไวรัส 99.9% ฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 99.999% กำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ไรฝุ่น เชื้อรา นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมกับแผ่นกรองกลิ่นที่สามารถกำจัดกลิ่นภายในบ้าน อาทิ อะซีตัลดีไฮด์, แอมโมเนีย (NH3), กรดอะซิติก สารระเหย เช่น ฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ (HCHO) และสารพิษ (NO2, SO2) เทคโนโลยี Plasmaster+ Ionizer ไอออนไนเซอร์ช่วยลดไวรัสและแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายมอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ให้กับคุณและคนที่คุณรัก

 

 

อีกทั้งมีจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องแบบเรียบไทม์เพื่อตรวจจับ PM 1.0 และแก๊ส ถ้าหน้าจอปรากฎเป็นสีแดงหมายความว่าอากาศภายในห้องมีมลพิษมากหรือมีฝุ่นละอองเยอะ แต่ถ้าหน้าจอปรากฎเป็นสีเขียวหมายความว่าอากาศภายในห้องสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ สามารถควบคุมและสั่งการจากระยะไกลผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare จากนอกบ้านเพื่อมอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ให้ครอบครัวของคุณที่บ้านได้อย่างง่ายดาย

 

 

เป็นเจ้าของเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter และเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare ปกป้องตัวคุณเองและคนที่คุณรักจากฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแอลจีประเภทอื่น อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า ตู้เย็น ทีวี เครื่องลดความชื้น ฯลฯ ได้แล้ววันนี้ สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

