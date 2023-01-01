About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายกำลังเตรียมทำความสะอาดบ้าน

ทำความสะอาดบ้านก่อนตรุษจีน เปิดรับโชค เสริมสิริมงคล

01/01/2023

เคล็ดลับทำความสะอาดบ้านก่อนตรุษจีน

วันตรุษจีนวันที่เท่าไหร่ ล้างบ้านวันไหนให้โชคดี มั่งคั่งตลอดทั้งปี

ในปีนี้วันตรุษจีน 2566 หรือเทศกาลปีใหม่ตามปฏิทินจีน ตรงกับวันอาทิตย์ที่ 22 มกราคม 2566 วันดังกล่าวถือเป็นวันสำคัญในวัฒนธรรมจีน ดังนั้นจึงต้องมีการจัดพิธีกรรมต่าง ๆ เพื่อเสริมความเป็นสิริมงคลให้กับตัวเองและคนในครอบครัว โดยยึดหลักวันสำคัญทั้งหมด 3 วัน ได้แก่ วันจ่าย วันไหว้ และวันเที่ยว ซึ่งชาวจีนมีความเชื่อกันว่า หากปฏิบัติตามธรรมเนียมอย่างถูกต้อง จะช่วยให้ชีวิตพบเจอกับความสุข ความมั่งคั่ง เรียกทรัพย์ ก้าวหน้าในหน้าที่การงาน และช่วยให้กิจการต่าง ๆ เจริญรุ่งเรืองตามที่ตั้งใจไว้

นอกจากกิจกรรมวันตรุษจีนที่ต้องปฏิบัติอย่างเคร่งครัด ข้อห้ามวันตรุษจีนเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ลูกหลานชาวจีนต้องให้ความใส่ใจ โดยเฉพาะเรื่อง “ห้ามทำความสะอาดบ้านในวันตรุษจีน” เพราะเชื่อว่าเป็นการกวาดโชคลาภและเงินทองออกไปจากบ้าน ดังนั้นตามธรรมเนียมจีนจึงต้องมีการทำความสะอาดบ้านครั้งใหญ่ก่อนวันตรุษจีนเท่านั้น เพื่อเป็นการเปิดรับสิ่งดี ๆ เข้าบ้านในวันปีใหม่ และต้อนรับญาติที่กำลังเดินทางมาเยี่ยมเยือน วันนี้ LG มีเคล็ดลับทำความสะอาดบ้านก่อนตรุษจีน ช่วยให้บ้านสะอาดไร้กังวล เสริมสิริมงคลรับปีใหม่

ประวัติวันตรุษจีนกับประเทศไทย เกิดขึ้นครั้งแรกเมื่อไร?

หลายคนอาจพอทราบกันดีอยู่แล้วว่าวันตรุษจีน เริ่มขึ้นครั้งแรกก่อนช่วงคริสต์ศักราช มีจุดประสงค์เพื่อเป็นการเฉลิมฉลองฤดูใบไม้ผลิ หรือฤดูที่ชาวจีนสามารถกลับมาเพาะปลูกพืชผลทางเกษตรได้ดังเดิม หลังจากฝ่าฟันความยากลำบากในช่วงหิมะโปรยปราย ในเทศกาลตรุษจีนญาติมิตรจะกลับมารวมตัวกันอีกครั้ง เพื่อร่วมเฉลิมฉลองและระลึกถึงบรรพบุรุษ มีการจัดเตรียมของไหว้ตรุษจีนที่เป็นมงคล ทั้งอาหารคาว อาหารหวาน และผลไม้ สวมเสื้อผ้าสีสันสดใส

ครอบครัวอยู่ด้วยกันในวันตรุษจีน

ตรุษจีนเป็นเทศกาลฉลองวันปีใหม่คล้ายสงกรานต์ของไทย

คติความเชื่อในเทศกาลตรุษจีน มีความคล้ายกับเทศกาลวันสงกรานต์ของไทย คือการเฉลิมฉลองวันขึ้นปีใหม่ การรวมตัวของญาติมิตร และการระลึกถึงบรรพบุรุษที่ล่วงลับไปแล้ว ซึ่งไม่เพียงแต่เรื่องพื้นฐานความเชื่อแบบเดียวกันเท่านั้น ที่ทำให้วันตรุษจีนมีอิทธิพลต่อความเชื่อของคนไทย เพราะการอพยพรวมไปถึงการตั้งหลักแหล่งทำมาค้าขายของคนจีนในไทยในย่านต่าง ๆ เช่น เยาวราช สำเพ็ง นครสวรรค์ หาดใหญ่ ภูเก็ต ฯลฯ จึงทำให้ประเพณีจีนถูกแทรกซึมและผสมกลมกลืนกับคนไทยมาช้านาน นอกจากนี้ราชสำนักไทยตั้งแต่สมัยรัชกาลที่ 5 ได้รับธรรมเนียมวันตรุษจีนมาปฏิบัติในพิธีสังเวยพระป้ายด้วยเช่นกัน โดยพิธีดังกล่าวเป็นการเซ่นไหว้ป้ายบรรพบุรุษตามธรรมเนียมจีน ทำป้ายจากดอกไม้จันทน์และสลักพระปรมาภิไธยพระมหากษัตริย์พระองค์ก่อน ๆ ด้วยอักษรจีน เพื่อทำพิธีสักการะในช่วงวันตรุษจีนของทุกปี

หมายเหตุ : ในทางประวัติศาสตร์อนุมานว่าธรรมเนียม พิธีกรรม และประเพณีจีน เริ่มเป็นที่ยอมรับตั้งแต่สมัยอยุธยา

ดวงเฮงรับทรัพย์ เคล็ดลับทำความสะอาดบ้านก่อนวันตรุษจีน

ตามธรรมเนียมจีน ลูกหลานชาวจีนต้องทำความสะอาดบ้านครั้งใหญ่หนึ่งวันก่อนตรุษจีน ปัดกวาดเช็ดถูทั่วทั้งบ้าน เพื่อให้บ้านสะอาดพร้อมรับสิ่งดี ๆ ในวันปีใหม่ นอกจากนี้ต้องมีการจัดบ้าน และตกแต่งบ้านด้วยไอเทมต่าง ๆ เพื่อเพิ่มความมงคลให้เต็มเปี่ยม

1. ทำความสะอาดหน้าบ้าน

หน้าบ้านถือเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของโชคลาภ ทั้งยังเป็นทางผ่านของเงินทองที่กำลังไหลเข้าสู่ตัวบ้าน ดังนั้นต้องดูแลความสะอาดของพื้นที่หน้าบ้านเสมอ เคลียร์สิ่งของที่ไม่จำเป็นออกไป ที่สำคัญใครชอบปลูกต้นไม้ ต้องตัดแต่งต้นไม้ให้สวยงามน่ามอง ปัดกวาดใบไม้ออกจากหน้าบ้าน และห้ามมีถุงขยะวางขวางหน้าบ้านเด็ดขาด เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ทางเข้าบ้านพร้อมเปิดทางรับทรัพย์แล้ว

2. ทำความสะอาดห้องนอน และจัดของให้เป็นระเบียบ

พื้นที่ส่วนตัวอย่างห้องนอน เป็นจุดสำคัญที่ต้องให้ความใส่ใจ เพราะห้องนอนเปรียบเสมือนห้องเก็บพลังชีวิต หากห้องนอนสะอาดสะอ้าน ไม่มีฝุ่นในห้องนอน ผ้าปูที่นอน หมอน ผ้านวม ผ้าม่านหอมสะอาด ข้าวของในห้องจัดวางเป็นระเบียบ เชื่อว่าช่วยให้สุขภาพกายของผู้อยู่อาศัยดี สุขภาพจิตแข็งแรง และยังช่วยให้ความสัมพันธ์ของคนในครอบครัวดีขึ้นอีกด้วย สำหรับข้อห้ามสำคัญคือห้ามให้คนอื่นเข้ามาในห้องนอนส่วนตัวในวันตรุษจีนเด็ดขาด เพราะเชื่อว่าเป็นการนำพาความโชคร้ายเข้ามาให้เจ้าของ

ผู้หญิงทำความสะอาดครัว

ทำความสะอาดบ้านก่อนวันตรุษจีน ช่วยให้โชคดีตลอดทั้งปี

3. ทำความสะอาดห้องครัว และจัดการทิ้งของที่แตกเสียหาย

ห้องครัวเปรียบเสมือนอู่ข้าวอู่น้ำของบ้าน ดังนั้นก่อนวันตรุษจีนต้องทำความสะอาดห้องครัวทุกซอกทุกมุม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นบริเวณเตาแก๊ส ตู้เย็น ไมโครเวฟ ซิงค์ล้างจาน รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ต่าง ๆ ในครัว ต้องนำมาเช็ดล้างให้สะอาดและอยู่ในสถานะพร้อมใช้งานเสมอ ที่สำคัญหากในครัวมีเครื่องใช้ที่ชำรุดเสียหาย จานชามแตก แก้วน้ำบิ่น ควรนำมาทิ้งให้หมด เพราะคนจีนเชื่อว่าสิ่งของที่แตกร้าวจะนำพาสิ่งไม่ดีมาให้ ไม่เจริญในหน้าที่การงาน และทำให้คนในครอบครัวทะเลาะเบาะแว้ง

4. ทำความสะอาดห้องน้ำให้น่าใช้

ตามหลักฮวงจุ้ย เชื่อว่าห้องน้ำเป็นแหล่งรวมพลังงานด้านลบ เพราะเป็นห้องที่เต็มไปด้วยเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และสิ่งสกปรก ดังนั้นก่อนวันตรุษจีนจึงต้องล้างห้องน้ำให้สะอาดสะอ้าน ขัดล้างพื้นห้องน้ำ โถสุขภัณฑ์ อ่างล้างหน้า และจัดวางอุปกรณ์อาบน้ำให้เป็นระเบียบ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยกำจัดพลังงานด้านลบก่อนวันปีใหม่ได้แล้ว

5. ตกแต่งบ้านให้สวยงามน่าอยู่

นอกจากการทำความสะอาดบ้านแล้ว การตกแต่งบ้านด้วยเครื่องประดับที่เป็นมงคล ถือเป็นอีกเคล็ดลับสำคัญที่ช่วยเสริมดวงก่อนวันปีใหม่ ซึ่งวันตรุษจีน 2566 สีมงคลยังคงเป็นสีแดงและสีทองดังเดิม โดยสีแดงเป็นตัวแทนของความสุข ส่วนสีทองเป็นตัวแทนของความมั่งคั่ง ดังนั้นแนะนำให้ตกแต่งบ้านด้วยเครื่องประดับต่าง ๆ ที่เน้น 2 สีดังกล่าวเป็นหลัก เช่น โคมไฟจีน กระดาษฉลุ ป้ายผ้าอวยพรอักษรจีน รวมไปถึงต้นไม้มงคลช่วยเสริมโชคลาภได้ดีเช่นกัน

ทำความสะอาดบ้านอย่างเหนือชั้น ด้วยเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG

การทำความสะอาดบ้านถือเป็นงานหินสำหรับพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านบางคน ดังนั้นเพื่อเป็นการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดให้ดียิ่งขึ้น LG แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น ที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ใช้งานสะดวก ช่วยขจัดสิ่งสกปรกในบ้านได้อย่างมีคุณภาพ อีกทั้งยังมีดีไซน์สวยหรูน่าใช้งาน ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคนในบ้านได้แน่นอน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น All-in-One Tower

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero ดีไซน์ภายนอกสวย ฟังก์ชันภายในสุดล้ำ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA ออกแบบดีไซน์ด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower ที่สามารถจัดเก็บ ชาร์จ และทิ้งฝุ่นใน CordZero เพื่อลดการฟุ้งกระจายของฝุ่นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานด้วย Power Drive Mop™ ที่คุณสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นไปพร้อม ๆ กัน ซึ่ง Power Drive Mop™ ประกอบไปด้วยมอเตอร์คู่ที่หมุนเพื่อเก็บฝุ่น สิ่งสกปรกบนพื้นผิวที่แข็ง และมีระบบจ่ายน้ำในระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมลงบนผ้าม็อบถูพื้นอัตโนมัติ สะดวก รวดเร็ว ประหยัดเวลา อีกทั้งยังมีระบบกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน และ UVC LED ทำงานอยู่ชั้นบนสุดของฝุ่นภายในถุง เพื่อยับยั้งการเจริญเติบโตของแบคทีเรีย มั่นใจบ้านสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น แรงดูดทรงพลังและทนทานด้วยการทำงานของ Smart Inverter Motor™ และ Axial Turbo Cyclone™ มี LG KOMPRESSOR™ บีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บ เก็บฝุ่นได้มากถึง 2.4 เท่า ไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อยครั้ง ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายด้วยการสัมผัส และยังสามารถตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นผ่านแอป LG ThinQ (link to new tab) บนสมาร์ทโฟนได้อีกด้วย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE ใช้งานง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE ใช้เทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Motor หมุนโดยไม่มีแรงเสียดทาน ทรงพลัง พร้อมกักเก็บฝุ่นในถังได้มากถึง 2.4 เท่าด้วย LG Kompresso บีบอัดฝุ่นในถังเก็บฝุ่น ช่วยลดเวลาในการทิ้งฝุ่น สามารถปรับความยาวของด้ามจับได้ 4 ระดับ ทำให้คุณสามารถยืดหรือหดสำหรับการใช้งานและจัดเก็บ เหมาะทั้งสำหรับบริเวณพื้นทั่วไปและบริเวณที่ยากต่อการเข้าถึง ด้ามจับถนัดมือ ควบคุมทิศทางได้ง่าย มาพร้อมหัวดูดทรงพลังเพื่อการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย อาทิ หัวม็อบ Power Drive™ ดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นในเวลาเดียวกัน Power Drive™ Mini หัวแปรงขนาดเล็กสำหรับใช้งานบนที่นอน โซฟา เฟอร์นิเจอร์ หัวดูดปลายแหลม หัวดูดแบบผสม หัวดูดปลายแหลมแบบยืดหยุ่น ฯลฯ มีระบบกรอง 5 ขั้นตอน ช่วยกรองอนุภาคขนาดเล็กได้ถึง 99.9% ดีไซน์สวย ใช้งานง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

การทำความสะอาดบ้านก่อนตรุษจีน ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยเรื่องโชคลาภ เงินทอง และความโชคดีตามความเชื่อเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยให้สุขภาพกายและสุขภาพใจของคนในบ้านดีตามไปด้วย ดังนั้นตรุษจีนนี้ใครกำลังมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดบ้านได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ LG พร้อมเป็นตัวเลือกแรกที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการ หากสนใจสามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

