ห้องนอน

รวมไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนมินิมอล สวยเรียบง่าย เหมาะแก่การพักผ่อน

11/04/2022

ไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอล

เนรมิตห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอล เรียบง่าย บรรยากาศอบอุ่น

ทราบหรือไม่? การตกแต่งห้องนอนสามารถบ่งบอกรสนิยมของผู้อาศัยได้เป็นอย่างดี โดยเฉพาะการตกแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอล (Minimal) ที่แสดงให้เห็นถึงความเรียบง่าย อบอุ่น และปลอดภัย เน้นใช้เฟอร์นิเจอร์น้อยชิ้น โทนสีสว่าง พื้นที่โปร่งโล่งสบาย ที่สำคัญห้องนอนยังเป็น Comfort Zone ที่ดีที่สุด เพราะไม่ว่าคุณจะเหนื่อยจากอะไรมาก็ตาม หากได้กลับมาทิ้งตัวลงนอนในพื้นที่ส่วนตัวคงจะทำให้รู้สึกดีไม่ใช่น้อย ดังนั้นการตกแต่งห้องนอนจึงต้องคำนึงถึงไลฟ์สไตล์ของตัวเอง เพื่อให้ห้องนอนเป็นมากกว่าแค่พื้นที่พักผ่อน วันนี้ LG ได้รวบรวมไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอลแบบง่าย ๆ มาฝาก

แชร์ทริคแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอล บรรยากาศอบอุ่น ผ่อนคลาย

เน้นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ลอยตัว

การตกแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอลเน้นความเรียบง่าย แนะนำเลือกใช้เฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ดีไซน์จากวัสดุธรรมชาติ อาทิ เก้าอี้ไม้ ตะกร้าผ้าหวาย โคมไฟไม้ หรืออาจใช้เฟอร์นิเจอร์แบบลอยตัว สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายปรับเปลี่ยนได้ตามต้องการ ที่สำคัญใช้โทนสีที่ให้ความนุ่มนวล สบายตา อาทิ สีฟ้า สีน้ำตาลอ่อน สีส้ม และสีครีม ช่วยเพิ่มความอบอุ่นให้ห้องนอนของคุณ

เฟอร์นิเจอร์ฟังก์ชันครบครัน

เน้นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ดีไซน์เรียบง่าย ไม่เยอะหรือซับซ้อน แนะนำเฟอร์นิเจอร์มัลติฟังก์ชัน อาทิ เตียงที่มีลิ้นชักเก็บของใต้เตียง ตู้หนังสือที่เป็นที่กั้นห้อง และโซฟาเบดปรับนอนได้ เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่มีพื้นที่ห้องนอนขนาดเล็ก เพราะสามารถใช้งานได้หลากหลายรูปแบบ ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้งานได้มากขึ้น ที่สำคัญควรเลือกเฉพาะชิ้นที่มีความจำเป็นเท่านั้น

เน้นสี Earth Tone สว่างสบายตา

ห้องนอนสี Earth Tone

แต่งห้องนอนโทนสี Earth Tone

การเลือกใช้สี Earth Tone อาทิ สีน้ำตาล สีเทา สีแดงอิฐ และสีเขียว ในการตกแต่งห้องนอนมินิมอล แม้ว่าจะดูเรียบง่ายแต่ยังคงความคลาสสิคตลอดกาล เพราะไม่เพียงบ่งบอกถึงความทันสมัย แต่ยังเสริมให้บรรยากาศภายในห้องนอนเรียบหรู สบายตา นอกจากโทนสีดังกล่าวคุณอาจเลือกใช้สีของวัสดุธรรมชาติอย่างไม้ หรือใช้สีอื่น ๆ มาตัดเพื่อเพิ่มความน่าสนใจ

เตียงนอนไม้พาเลท

ลองเปลี่ยนเตียงนอนราคาแพงของคุณหันมาใช้เตียงนอนไม้พาเลท ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเงินมากขึ้น เนื่องจากไม้พาเลทมีราคาไม่สูงมากนัก อีกทั้งยังเหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่ห้องนอนจำกัด เพียงนำไม้พาเลทมาวางกับพื้นห้องให้ได้ขนาดตามที่ต้องการ จะวางชั้นเดียวหรือสองชั้นก็ได้ตามความชอบ ช่วยเสริมบรรยากาศภายในห้องนอนให้ดูอบอุ่นและผ่อนคลาย

หลอดไฟสไตล์มินิมอล

ห้องนอนเปิดไฟ

หลอดไฟสไตล์มินิมอล

เติมความสว่างให้ห้องนอนของคุณด้วยหลอดไฟสไตล์มินิมอล จากเดิมอาจวางด้วยโคมไฟตั้งโต๊ะ หรือโคมไฟแบบตั้งพื้นทั่วไป ลองเปลี่ยนมาตกแต่งด้วยโคมไฟห้อยระย้าลงมาจากเพดาน หรือครีเอทรูปแบบการห้อยของสายไฟ ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศที่ชวนผ่อนคลายและน่านอนที่สุด

ห้องนอนมินิมอลแบบไม่ง้อเตียง

การตกแต่งห้องนอนให้หลับสบายได้โดยไม้ต้องง้อเตียง ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในห้องนอนได้เยอะ เพียงเลือกฟูกนอนนุ่ม ๆ ที่ถูกใจ วางบนพื้นห้องมุมที่ต้องการ เน้นชุดเครื่องนอนโทนสีขาวที่ให้ความเรียบง่าย ตัดด้วยเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้ แน่นอนว่ายิ่งทำให้การหลับเต็มไปด้วยความสุข

กระจกตกแต่งห้องนอน

ลองหาซื้อกระจกซักบานมาวางในห้อง ช่วยหลอกตาทำให้ห้องดูกว้างและโปร่งขึ้น แนะนำใช้เป็นกระจกแขวนผนังหรือตั้งพื้นเต็มตัว แต่ถ้าเลือกกระจกแบบแขวนควรให้มีขนาดใหญ่หน่อย เพื่อดึงความสนใจและไม่ให้ห้องดูเรียบเกินไป การเลือกใช้กระจกแต่งห้องนอนเหมาะมากสำหรับผู้ที่มีห้องนอนขนาดเล็ก

หน้าต่างเปิดรับแสงธรรมชาติ

ห้องนอนสีขาว

ห้องนอนมินิมอลเปิดรับแสงสว่าง

เนรมิตห้องนอนมินิมอลในแบบฉบับญี่ปุ่น เน้นโทนสีขาวเป็นหลักที่สื่อถึงความเรียบง่าย โปร่งโล่งสบาย โดยให้แสงธรรมชาติส่องผ่านเข้ามาทางบานหน้าต่าง หรือเลือกใช้ผ้าม่านโปร่งแสงสีขาวออฟไวท์ ช่วยลดความจ้าของแสงแดด และยังช่วยเสริมบรรยากาศภายในห้องนอนดูละมุนชวนหลับใหลยิ่งขึ้น

เป็นอย่างไรบ้างสำหรับการแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอล หากถูกใจไอเดียไหนลองนำไปประยุกต์ใช้ตามที่ชอบ และอย่าลืมว่าหัวใจสำคัญของความมินิมอล คือความเรียบง่าย สบายตา เน้นเฟอร์นิเจอร์น้อยชิ้นตามความจำเป็น นอกจากไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนไสต์มินิมอลแล้ว หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่มอบความสะดวกสบายต่อการใช้งาน และยังเป็นไอเทมที่ช่วยเสริมให้ห้องนอนของคุณเรียบหรูดูดีมากยิ่งขึ้น แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG คุณภาพดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพดี เสริมความครบครันให้บ้านคุณ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG รุ่น IVQ13S1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL UV ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 2 ดาว

มอบอากาศสะอาดสดชื่นให้ภายในห้องนอน ด้วย แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1 ขนาด 12,000 Btu ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 2 ดาว มีระบบเพื่ออากาศสะอาด 5 ขั้นตอน สามารถกรองฝุ่นได้เล็กถึง PM2.5 และเทคโนโลยี UVnano สามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรียภายในพัดลมโพรงกระรอกด้วยแสง UVC ที่ติดตั้งไว้ด้านในอย่างทั่วถึงทั้ง 4 จุดได้ถึง 99.99%* อีกทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชัน Plasmaster Ionizer++ ที่ปล่อยประจุไอออน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% และยังช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดสดชื่นตลอดทั้งวัน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 จำกัดฝุ่นละออง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมใบพัดที่ออกเเบบมาให้ลดแรงต้านของอากาศ ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการกระจายอากาศสะอาดสดชื่น 360 องศา พร้อม Clean Booster เทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG กระจายแรงลมเร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร ระบบกรองอากาศแบบใหม่ Safe Plus Filter ช่วยกำจัดทั้งแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายต่าง ๆ เพิ่มความล้ำด้วยจอแสดงผลสภาพอากาศอัจฉริยะผ่านระบบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 และยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

สมาร์ททีวี

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV ภาพสวยสมจริง

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2้ มาพร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS อัดแน่นฟังก์ชันการทำงาน ช่วยให้การรับสัญญาณไม่ติดขัด ภาพไม่กระตุก หน้าจอ OLED evo เปล่งแสงเองมอบความสว่างและคมชัด อีกทั้งยังรองรับระบบภาพและเสียง Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos เสมือนมีโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อมภายในบ้าน และยังตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคนรุ่นใหม่รองรับคำสั่งด้วยเสียงผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ AI & Google Assistant บนสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าจากแบรนด์ LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ มอบความสะดวกสบายต่อการใช้งาน และยังเลือกเป็นไอเดียตกแต่งห้องได้อีกด้วย สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

