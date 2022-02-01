About Cookies on This Site

ชายหาดและน้ำทะเลสีคราม

10 ที่เที่ยวภูเก็ต 3 วัน 2 คืน เที่ยว กิน ช้อป จบในทริปเดียว

02/2022/11

รวมที่เที่ยวในจังหวัดภูเก็ตที่ไม่ควรพลาด

เปิดวาร์ปจุดเช็คอินภูเก็ตที่สายเที่ยวไม่ควรพลาด

หากพูดถึงเกาะสวรรค์แห่งทะเลอันดามัน “ภูเก็ต” คงเป็นจุดหมายปลายทางยอดฮิตที่หลายคนนึกถึง เพราะภูเก็ตไม่ได้มีดีแค่ความสวยงามของทะเลสีครามเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีที่เที่ยวภูเก็ต ร้านอาหาร ที่เที่ยว Unseen ภูเก็ตบรรยากาศดี ๆ และความสวยงามทางวัฒนธรรมของคนหลายเชื้อชาติให้เปิดวาร์ปอีกหลายแห่ง วันนี้ LG ขออาสาเป็นไกด์ออนไลน์แนะนำที่เที่ยวภูเก็ต 3 วัน 2 คืน รวมครบทั้งที่เที่ยว ที่กิน และแหล่งช้อปปิ้ง พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมอัจฉริยะจาก LG ที่ช่วยให้การท่องเที่ยวในครั้งนี้สนุก ปลอดภัย และมั่นใจกว่าที่ผ่านมา

คัดมาเน้นๆ ที่เที่ยวสุดฮิตรอบเกาะภูเก็ตถูกใจสายกิน ชิลล์ ช้อป

ตึกชิโนโปรตุกีส เมืองเก่าภูเก็ต

ตึกเก่าแก่สีเหลือง

ตึกชิโนโปรตุกีส เมืองเก่าภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.thai.tourismthailand.org

ย่านเมืองเก่าภูเก็ตเป็นแลนด์มาร์คยอดฮิตที่นักท่องเที่ยวต้องแวะเช็คอิน ซึ่งที่นี่นอกจากจะมีร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ และร้านจำหน่ายสินค้าพื้นเมืองภูเก็ตแล้ว ยังโดดเด่นด้วยตึกสไตล์ชิโนโปรตุกีส ที่ผสมผสานกันระหว่างศิลปะตะวันตกและตะวันออกได้อย่างลงตัว รับรองว่าเดินถ่ายรูปกันจนเมื่อยขาแน่นอน

• ที่ตั้ง ถนนดีบุก ถนนถลาง และถนนพังงา อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ เปิดให้เที่ยวชมตลอดทั้งวัน

อนุสาวรีย์ท้าวเทพกระษัตรี ท้าวศรีสุนทร

อนุสาวรีย์ท้าวเทพกระษัตรี ท้าวศรีสุนทร

อนุสาวรีย์ท้าวเทพกระษัตรี ท้าวศรีสุนทร / ภาพจาก : www.spotlightdaily.net

อนุสาวรีย์ท้าวเทพกระษัตรี ท้าวศรีสุนทร เป็นสองวีรสตรีที่ชาวภูเก็ตให้ความเคารพนับถือ โดยตำนานเล่ากันว่าท่านทั้งสองเคยปกป้องเมืองถลางให้รอดพ้นจากข้าศึกได้ในสมัยสงครามเก้าทัพ (รัตนโกสินทร์ตอนต้น) ชาวบ้านจึงได้สร้างอนุสาวรีย์เพื่อรำลึกถึงคุณงามความดีและความกล้าหาญ หากมีโอกาสได้ไปที่อำเภอถลางอย่าลืมแวะไปกราบไหว้สักการะเพื่อความเป็นสิริมงคล

• ที่ตั้ง วงเวียนสี่แยกท่าเรือ ตำบลศรีสุนทร อำเภอถลาง จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ เปิดทำการตลอดทั้งวัน

วัดพระใหญ่ ยอดเขานาคเกิด

พระพุทธรูปองค์ใหญ่บนเขา

วัดพระใหญ่บนยอดเขานาคเกิด จังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.loverawai.com

วัดพระใหญ่ตั้งอยู่บนยอดเขาราคเกิด โดยบนยอดเขาเป็นที่ประดิษฐานพระพุทธมิ่งมงคลเอกนาคคีรี พระพุทธรูปปางมารวิชัยองค์สีขาวที่มีความงดงามและมีความสูงถึง 45 เมตร อีกทั้งบริเวณนี้ยังเป็นจุดชมวิวที่สามารถเห็นวิวภูเก็ตได้ 360 องศา มองเห็นทั้งหาดกะตะ อ่าวฉลอง และเกาะน้อยใหญ่ในภูเก็ตอีกมากมาย อิ่มใจแถมยังอิ่มกับบรรยากาศสวย ๆ คุ้มค่าที่สุดแล้ว

• ที่ตั้ง ถนนเจ้าฟ้าตะวันตก อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ ทุกวันเวลา 06.00 – 18.00 น.

หาดไม้ขาว (Mai Khao Beach)

เครื่องบินที่ทะเล

หาดไม้ขาวจังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.clubmed.co.th

มาเยือนภูเก็ตแน่นอนว่าที่เที่ยวที่ห้ามพลาดต้องเป็นหาดทรายขาวทะเลน้ำใส แต่หากมองชายหาดที่เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวสุด Unseen แนะนำหาดไม้ขาว หรือ Mai Khao Beach ที่อยู่ห่างจากสนามบินภูเก็ตเพียงไม่กี่นาที ที่สำคัญจุดนี้ยังเปรียบเสมือนสนามบินกลางชายหาดเลยก็ว่าได้ เพราะทุก ๆ ครั้งที่เครื่องบินแลนด์ดิ้งลงสนามบินภูเก็ต คุณจะได้เห็นความสวยงามของเครื่องบินแบบใกล้ชิด และยังสามารถแอคท่าถ่ายรูปชิค ๆ โดยมีเครื่องบินลำใหญ่เป็นพร็อบได้อีกด้วย

• ที่ตั้ง หาดไม้ขาว อำเภอถลาง จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ เปิดให้เที่ยวชมตลอดทั้งวัน

เกาะไม้ท่อน

เกาะกลางทะเล

เกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.travel.trueid.net

หากต้องการดำน้ำชมปะการังหรือพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ บนเกาะ แนะนำ “เกาะไม้ท่อน” ที่ห่างจากภูเก็ตเพียงแค่ 15 นาทีเท่านั้น ซึ่งที่นี่ถือเป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่สวยงาม น้ำทะเลใส หาดทรายสวย และมีความอุดมสมบูรณ์ของธรรมชาติให้นักท่องเที่ยวได้เชยชมมากมาย ใครเป็นสายดำน้ำ ดูปะการัง ส่องปลาการ์ตูนต้องห้ามพลาด

• ที่ตั้ง ตำบลราไวย์ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ ขึ้นอยู่กับรอบทัวร์

หาดยะนุ้ย

ทะเลสีเขียวมรกต

หาดยะนุ้ย จังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.th.readme.me

หาดยะนุ้ยเป็นอ่าวเล็ก ๆ ที่อยู่ไม่ไกลจากแหลมพรมหมเทพมากนัก โดยกิจกรรมยอดฮิตของที่นี่คือการพายเรือคายัคชมธรรมชาติ อีกทั้งยังมีน้ำทะเลสีเขียวมรกตให้ได้เล่นกับแบบเพลิน ๆ ที่สำคัญหาดยะนุ้ยยังเป็นอีกแลนด์มาร์คสำคัญที่นักท่องเที่ยวนิยมมานั่งชมพระอาทิตย์ลาลับขอบฟ้า รับรองว่าบรรยากาศสวยงามไม่น้อยหน้าแหลมพรหมเทพแน่นอน

• ที่ตั้ง ตำบลราไวย์ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ เปิดให้เที่ยวชมตลอดทั้งวัน

พิพิธภัณฑ์เพอรานากัน

เครื่องแต่งกายสมัยก่อนบนหุ่นโชว์

บุญรัตน์ติ่มซำ ดิลกอุทิศ
พิพิธภัณฑ์เพอรานากัน จังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.museumthailand.com

เปิดวาร์ปที่เที่ยวภูเก็ตไม่ใช่ทะเล “พิพิธภัณฑ์เพอรานากัน” เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่นำเสนอเรื่องราวความเป็นมา วิถีชีวิต และวัฒนธรรมของคนภูเก็ตตั้งแต่อดีตผ่านสื่อมัลติมีเดียทันสมัย นอกจากนี้ยังมีการจำลองบ้านเรือนรูปทรงโบราณและร้านค้าเก่า ๆ ให้ได้เดินเล่นเพลิน ๆ พร้อมรับความรู้อีกด้วย ถือเป็นอีกสถานที่เที่ยวที่เข้าถึงง่าย ไม่ว่าจะเด็กหรือผู้ใหญ่ก็เที่ยวเพลินแน่นอน

• ที่ตั้ง ตำบลศรีสุนทร อำเภอถลาง จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ ทุกวันเวลา 10.00 – 18.00 น.

โกเบนซ์ข้าวต้มแห้งภูเก็ต

ข้าวต้มแห้ง

ร้านโกเบนซ์ข้าวต้มแห้ง จังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.mgronline.com

หากพูดถึงร้านข้าวต้มแห้งที่ใครมีโอกาสไปภูเก็ตแล้วต้องแวะชิม “ข้าวต้มโกเบนซ์” จะต้องเป็นร้านแรกที่หลายคนนึกถึงแน่นอน โดยร้านนี้เสิร์ฟความอร่อยให้ลูกค้ามามากกว่า 20 ปี ทำสดชามต่อชามแบบไม่หวงของ และด้วยความอร่อยแบบเกินต้านจึงทำให้ร้านโกเบนซ์กลายเป็นร้านอาหารภูเก็ตที่ได้มิชลินไกด์เลยทีเดียว

• ที่ตั้ง ถนนกระบี่ ตำบลตลาดเหนือ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ ทุกวันเวลา 19.00 – 03.30 น.

บุญรัตน์ติ่มซำ ดิลกอุทิศ

ติ่มซำ

ร้านบุญรัตน์ติ่มซำ จังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.wongnai.com

มาเที่ยวภูเก็ตแล้วไม่แวะกินติ่มซำถือว่าพลาด “บุญรัตน์ติ่มซำ ดิลกอุทิศ” เป็นร้านอาหารดังภูเก็ตที่สืบทอดความอร่อยมานานกว่า 100 ปี มีเมนูติ่มซำให้เลือกลิ้มรสมากมาย นอกจากนี้ยังมีเมนูอาหารเช้าและเครื่องดื่มให้เลือกตามใจชอบ แต่แนะนำว่าควรไปตั้งแต่ช่วงเช้าเพราะหากสายเกินไปอาจเหลือตัวเลือกเมนูน้อยและจะพลาดความอร่อยได้

• ที่ตั้ง ถนนติลกอุทิศ 2 ตำบลตลาดใหญ่ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ ทุกวันเวลา 09.00 – 18.30 น.

โรตีเจ้าฟ้า

อาหารหลายอย่างบนโต๊ะ

ร้านโรตีเจ้าฟ้า จังหวัดภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : www.mgronline.com

ปิดท้ายกันที่ร้านของหวาน “โรตีเจ้าฟ้า” โรตีร้านดังร้านเก่าแก่ประจำเมืองภูเก็ต ซึ่งเมนูแนะนำของที่นี่ไม่ได้มีแค่โรตีที่เป็นของหวานเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีโรตีกรอบไข่ดาวที่มาพร้อมน้ำแกงรสชาติเข้มข้นสูตรพิเศษของร้านให้ได้ชิม แป้งโรตีนุ่ม เคี้ยวเพลิน ถูกใจคนทุกวัยแน่นอน

• ที่ตั้ง ถนนเจ้าฟ้าตะวันออก ตำบลตลาดเหนือ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต จังหวัดภูเก็ต
• เวลาเปิดให้บริการ ทุกวันเวลา 06.00 – 13.30 น. (หยุดทุกวันจันทร์)

วันหยุดสุดสัปดาห์ วันลาพักร้อน หรือวันหยุดยาวนี้ใครมีแพลนไปเที่ยวภูเก็ต อย่าลืมไปตามพิกัดสถานที่เที่ยวยอดฮิตภูเก็ตที่เราแปะไว้ รับรองว่าบรรยากาศดี ถ่ายรูปสวย ไม่ทำให้คุณผิดหวังแน่นอน แต่หากต้องการเที่ยวภูเก็ตให้สนุกและปลอดภัย อย่าลืมพกไอเทม LG อย่างหน้ากากฟอกอากาศและหูฟังไร้สายติดตัวไว้ รับรองว่าการท่องเที่ยวของคุณจะต้องสนุก มั่นใจ และปลอดภัยตลอดการท่องเที่ยวแน่นอน

ไอเทม LG ตัวช่วยเพิ่มความสนุกและความปลอดภัยในการท่องเที่ยว

ผู้ชายใช้งานหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare สวมใส่สบาย หายใจสะดวก

ตอนนี้เราอยู่ในยุคที่รอบตัวเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นควัน มลภาวะทางอากาศ เชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย มิหนำซ้ำยังมีเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 เข้ามาสร้างความลำบากใจ ดังนั้นหากต้องการท่องเที่ยวอย่างสบายใจและปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ แนะนำหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA ไอเทมสำคัญที่ต้องพกติดตัวก่อนออกจากบ้านเสมอ โดยความพิเศษของหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้ คือมีเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับการหายใจเข้าออกแบบอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานหายใจสะดวกมากขึ้นด้วยพัดลมแบบคู่ที่เป่าอากาศตามความเร็วของการหายใจ พร้อมเพิ่มความสะอาดของอากาศด้วยแผ่นกรองอากาศ HEPA ฟิลเตอร์ H13 class มีเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ ที่ช่วยให้เสียงพูดชัดเจนและฟังง่ายกว่าเดิม ชิ้นส่วนสามารถถอดเปลี่ยนได้เพื่อการทำความสะอาดอากาศอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ใช้วัสดุเกรดทางการแพทย์และออกแบบด้วยดีไซน์ตามสรีรศาสตร์ แนบกระชับกับใบหน้า สวมใส่สบาย ลดการไหลรั่วของอากาศ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเชื่อมต่อ Bluetooth อัจฉริยะเพื่อติดตามการหายใจและบำรุงรักษาผลิตภัณฑ์ให้มีประสิทธิภาพการทำงานสูงสุด ทั้งยังสามารถใช้งานคู่กับกล่อง UV case รุ่น 2 เพื่อใช้ชาร์จไฟและฆ่าเชื้อโรคได้อีกด้วย

Mobile-13

หูฟังไร้สาย LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง

เพิ่มความบันเทิงได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาด้วยหูฟังไร้สาย LG ที่ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงและสะดวกสบายด้วยเทคโนโลยีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะ ช่วยให้การดูหนัง ฟังเพลง หรือรับชมคอนเทนต์ที่ชื่นชอบสนุกมากยิ่งขึ้น แนะนำ LG TONE Free FP9 ที่ช่วยความชัดใสและความมิติของเสียงด้วยเทคโนโลยีพิเศษจาก Meridian แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ ช่วยให้เสียงคมชัดรอบทิศทาง ลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างต้นฉบับอย่างแม่นยำ และ Flex Action Bass ช่วยสร้างเสียงต่ำอันทรงพลัง โดยไม่ลดทนความคมชัดและความละเอียดของเสียง นอกจากนี้ยังมี Active Noise Cancellation ที่ช่วยตัดเสียงบกวน ภายนอกและปรับโหมดแวดล้อมให้เข้ากับสถานการณ์ของคุณ สะอาด มั่นใจด้วยกล่องชาร์จแบบ UVnano™ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียในหูฟังได้ถึง 99.9% ภายใน 5 นาที ประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำกันเหงื่อมาตรฐาน IPX4 ผลิตด้วยซิลิโคนที่ไม่มีสารพิษและไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ มีจุกหูฟังให้เลือกถึงสามขนาดเพื่อการสวมใส่ที่พอดีและป้องกันไม่ให้หูฟังหลุดออกมา

ไม่เพียงแต่หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG และหูฟังไร้สาย LG เท่านั้นที่น่าสนใจ แต่ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์ LG อื่น ๆ ที่ทันสมัย ปลอดภัย และช่วยเติมเต็มทุกความต้องการคุณให้เลือกอีกมากมาย หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

