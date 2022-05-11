About Cookies on This Site

ละอองน้ำที่กระจก

ข้อควรรู้ บ้านชื้นแก้ไขยังไง? ปล่อยไว้ระวังเชื้อรามาเยือน

11/05/2022

วิธีจัดการความชื้นในบ้านแบบเห็นผล

ความชื้นในบ้านต้นเหตุปัญหาสุขภาพ รีบแก้ก่อนสาย

อากาศในบ้านเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ เพราะอากาศที่ดีย่อมทำให้สุขภาพของคนในบ้านดีตาม แต่เมื่อไหร่ที่อากาศในบ้านเป็นพิษ นอกจากจะทำให้ผู้อยู่อาศัยรู้สึกไม่สบายตัวแล้ว ยังส่งผลทำให้สุขภาพแย่ลงได้เช่นกัน และไม่เพียงแค่ฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย หรือเชื้อโรคเท่านั้นที่เป็นปัญหา แต่ความชื้นในอากาศเป็นอีกภัยร้ายที่ต้องระวัง เพราะการที่บ้านหรือห้องชื้นเกินไป มักเป็นต้นเหตุการสะสมของแบคทีเรีย เชื้อโรค และเชื้อรา ซึ่งการสะสมดังกล่าวไม่เพียงแต่จะทำให้บ้านเสื่อมโทรมเร็วเท่านั้น แต่ยังก่อให้เกิดกลิ่นเหม็นอับ และยังก่อให้เกิดอาการของโรคภูมิแพ้ รวมไปถึงโรคที่เกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจอีกด้วย

ดังนั้นหากไม่ต้องการให้ที่อยู่อาศัยกลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคที่อันตรายต่อตัวบ้าน และตามมาด้วยปัญหาสุขภาพคนในครอบครัว วันนี้ LG ตอบคำถามบ้านชื้นแก้ไขยังไงให้เห็นผล เพื่อเป็นทางออกให้กับคนที่ต้องการป้องกันหรือกำลังเผชิญหน้าปัญหาบ้านชื้น แต่ก่อนอื่นทำความเข้าสักนิดว่าจริง ๆ แล้วบ้านชื้นเกิดจากอะไรกันแน่

บ้านชื้นเกิดจากอะไร? รู้ทันสาเหตุ แก้ปัญหาตรงจุด

โดยปกติแล้วความชื้นในบ้านควรอยู่ระหว่าง 20 – 50% ที่เป็นระดับเหมาะสม ช่วยให้เกิดความสบายตัว ไม่อึดอัด ผิวไม่แห้งแตก และหายใจสะดวก แต่ในประเทศไทยที่มีสภาพอากาศแบบร้อนชื้น มักส่งผลให้ในช่วงหน้าฝนมีความชื้นเกินกว่า 50% เสมอ หรือแม้แต่ในช่วงหน้าร้อนก็มีโอกาสที่บ้านเรือนมีความชื้นสะสมด้วยเช่นกัน นอกจากเรื่องสภาพอากาศที่เป็นชนวนสำคัญของการเกิดความชื้นสะสมแล้ว ความชื้นยังมาจากสาเหตุ ดังนี้

1. การถูกฝนสาดเข้ากับผนัง ตัวบ้าน หรือตัวอาคารโดยตรง มักทำให้ผนังบ้านชื้นได้ง่ายขึ้น
2. ความชื้นในห้องน้ำและการซักล้างต่าง ๆ
3. การระบายอากาศในบ้านไม่เพียงพอ แสงแดดเข้าไม่ถึง หรือไม่มีช่องลมสำหรับระบายอากาศ
4. บ้านมีระบบระบายน้ำที่ไม่เหมาะสม มักทำให้เกิดปัญหาการดูดซึมน้ำในดิน
5. เกิดจากปัญหาน้ำท่วมขังบ่อยครั้งหรือเป็นเวลานาน
6. รอยรั่วซึมจากระบบท่อประปาและท่อระบายน้ำ หรือภายในบ้านไม่มีระบบจัดการระบายน้ำอย่างเหมาะสม
7. ความชื้นจากสิ่งมีชีวิต เช่น มนุษย์ สัตว์ ต้นไม้ เป็นต้น

เชื้อราในบ้าน

ความชื้นในบ้านเป็นตัวการทำให้เกิดเชื้อรา

ทริคง่าย ๆ ช่วยจัดการปัญหาบ้านชื้น ลดปัญหากลิ่นเหม็นอับกรณีที่ 1 บ้านที่วางแผนก่อสร้าง

หากเป็นบ้านที่อยู่ในขั้นตอนของการวางแผนก่อสร้าง ควรป้องกันปัญหาเรื่องความชื้นในบ้านตั้งแต่เนิ่น ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นขั้นตอนของการซื้อที่ดิน การออกแบบบ้าน การเลือกวัสดุ การลงมือสร้าง การจัดวางระบบระบายน้ำ ที่สำคัญภายในบ้านควรมีช่องระบายอากาศที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้ลมและแสงแดดไหลเวียนเข้าตัวบ้านได้ดี และหลีกเลี่ยงการปลูกต้นไม้ใกล้ตัวบ้านมากเกินไป เนื่องจากต้นไม้เป็นตัวการที่ก่อให้เกิดความชื้น และยังบังทิศทางลมเข้าออกในบ้านอีกด้วย

กรณีที่ 2 บ้านที่สร้างเสร็จเรียบร้อย

สำหรับกรณีที่ 2 เจ้าของบ้านต้องหมั่นตรวจสอบความเปลี่ยนแปลงของบ้านเป็นประจำ ทั้งเรื่องรอยรั่ว ร่องรอยการชำรุด เชื้อราบนผนัง สีผนังหรือวอลเปเปอร์มีการหลุดร่อน เฟอร์นิเจอร์บวมหรือขึ้นรา และปัญหาอื่น ๆ ที่บ่งบอกว่าความชื้นในบ้านเริ่มมีมากเกินไป แต่ถึงอย่างไรคุณสามารถลดความเสี่ยงของความชื้นสะสมภายในบ้านได้ ดังนี้

1. อุดปิดรอยรั่วซึมตามบริเวณต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน และจัดการระบบระบายน้ำภายในบ้านอย่างเหมาะสม แต่หากไม่สามารถดำเนินการเองได้ แนะนำให้ติดต่อช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญให้เข้ามาแก้ไข
2. ติดกันสาดหรือทำหลังคายื่นออกไปตรงบริเวณที่ฝนอาจสาดถูกตัวบ้าน วิธีนี้ช่วยให้ฝนโดนผนังบ้านน้อยลง และจะช่วยให้ความชื้นน้อยลงตามไปด้วย
3. ใช้วัสดุดูดความชื้นภายในบ้าน เช่นการนำถ่านไม้ ข้าวสาร หรือเกลือ มาใส่ไว้ในภาชนะที่ระบายอากาศได้ จากนั้นนำไปวางตามจุดต่าง ๆ ที่ต้องการลดความชื้น วิธีนี้จะช่วยดูดซับความชื้นบริเวณรอบ ๆ ได้เป็นอย่างดี
4. จัดการเรื่องระบายอากาศในห้องต่าง ๆ อย่างเหมาะสม หากห้องไหนมีประตูหรือหน้าต่าง ควรเปิดไว้เพื่อให้ลมเข้ามาไล่กลิ่นอับชื้น แต่หากเป็นห้องอับที่ไม่มีหน้าต่าง แนะนำให้ใช้พัดลมเพื่อระบายอากาศ หรือติดตั้งพัดลมระบายอากาศแบบถาวร
5. ติดตั้งเครื่องลดความชื้นในห้อง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นบ้านที่กำลังสร้างหรือบ้านที่สร้างเสร็จแล้ว ควรเลือกซื้อเครื่องลดความชื้นไว้ในบ้าน เพราะเป็นไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ช่วยลดความชื้นในห้อง ห้องครัว ห้องเก็บของ และห้องอื่น ๆ ภายในบ้านได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพกว่าวิธีไล่ความชื้นอื่น ๆ อีกทั้งเครื่องลดความชื้นยังช่วยลดกลิ่นอับตามจุดต่าง ๆ ในบ้านได้อีกด้วย

หากต้องการให้การลดความชื้นในบ้านมีประสิทธิภาพมากที่สุด แนะนำเลือกซื้อเครื่องลดความชื้น LG ที่นอกจากจะมีประสิทธิภาพในการดูดความชื้นในบ้านสูงสุด 30 ลิตรต่อวันแล้ว ยังมีฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้อากาศในบ้านดีขึ้น ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ควบคุมการใช้งานง่าย ทั้งยังมาพร้อมอุปกรณ์เสริมสำหรับการเป่าแห้งเฉพาะจุดที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตง่ายขึ้น

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare ตัวช่วยดี ๆ ที่ต้องมีติดบ้าน

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier19 รุ่น MD19GQGA1.ATH ทำงานด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ Dual Inverter ที่ตอบโจทย์ด้านการประหยัดพลังงาน มีประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่เหนือระดับ ไม่มีเสียงรบกวน และใช้งานได้อย่างทนทานกว่ามอเตอร์ทั่วไป รับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 10 ปี ทั้งยังสามารถลดความชื้นในอากาศได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดถึง 30 ลิตรต่อวัน หรือเทียบเท่ากับน้ำปริมาณ 250 มิลลิเมตร โดยหลักการทำงานของเครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare คือจะดูดอากาศเพื่อกลั่นออกมาเป็นน้ำ จากนั้นน้ำจะถูกจัดเก็บไว้ในถังที่มีความจุสูงสุด 19 ลิตร เมื่อน้ำเต็มถังแล้วเครื่องจะหยุดทำงานอัตโนมัติ หมดปัญหาเรื่องน้ำล้น หรือหากต้องการระบายน้ำอย่างต่อเนื่อง สามารถใช้สายเสียบตรงช่องด้านหลังของตัวเครื่องได้

เด็กกำลังเล่นในห้องที่มีเครื่องลดความชื้น LG

LG PuriCare เครื่องลดความชื้นที่เหมาะกับทุกคนในบ้าน

LG PuriCare มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศด้วยนาโนไอออน และยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning เพื่อไล่ความชื้นในเครื่องแบบอัตโนมัติ หมดห่วงเรื่องความชื้น เชื้อรา หรือแบคทีเรียสะสม นอกจากนี้ยังมีอุปกรณ์เป่าแห้งเฉพาะจุด Y-Hose และ T-Hose ที่ช่วยเป่าเสื้อผ้า รองเท้า และกระเป๋าได้แม้ในวันที่ฝนตก ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่าน LG ThinQ™ ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา (รองรับระบบ Android และ IOS) ดีไซน์สวย เคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก ทั้งยังเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่ถูกออกแบบมาด้วยระบบการทำงานอัจฉริยะ จึงมั่นใจได้เลยว่าปลอดภัยกับคน สัตว์ สิ่งของ และต้นไม้ภายในบ้านอย่างแน่นอน

นอกจากเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่เป็นไอเทมสำคัญประจำบ้านแล้ว “เครื่องลดความชื้น” เป็นไอเทมจำเป็นของยุคนี้เช่นกัน ดังนั้นเพื่อให้สุขภาพของคุณและคนในบ้านดีขึ้น อย่าลืมเลือกเครื่องลดความชื้น LG ไว้ในบ้าน รับรองว่าช่วยลดความชื้นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยให้ความชื้นอยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม หายใจสะดวก ลดอาการภูมิแพ้ และให้ผลลัพธ์ที่เป็นผลดีกับคนในครอบครัวได้แน่นอน หากสนใจเครื่องลดความชื้น หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

