About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้คนชนแก้วเฉลิมฉลองปาร์ตี้ปีใหม่

ไอเดียธีมงานปีใหม่ 2023 แต่งบ้านฉลองปาร์ตี้ส่งท้ายปีเก่า

12/03/2022

ปีใหม่เทศกาลที่เต็มไปด้วยรอยยิ้มและเสียงหัวเราะ

ธีมงานปีใหม่ 2566 อัปลงโซเชียลยอดไลค์กระจาย

เวลาผ่านไปเร็วเหมือนโกหกเหลืออีกไม่กี่วันก็ใกล้จะหมดปี 2565 เข้าสู่ปี 2566 กันแล้ว แน่นอนว่าช่วงปลายปีแบบนี้นอกจากมีวันหยุดปีใหม่ที่จะได้พักผ่อนกันยาว ๆ แล้ว ตามธรรมเนียมของทุกปีจะมีปาร์ตี้เฉลิมฉลองส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ให้เราได้สนุกสนานเฮฮาไปกับการจับฉลากของขวัญ ส่งคำอวยพรถึงคนที่เคารพรัก และอีกสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้ก็คือปาร์ตี้ปีใหม่ธีมต่าง ๆ ที่จะมาสร้างสีสันให้กับงานเลี้ยง สำหรับวันนี้จะมาแนะนำธีมปาร์ตี้ปีใหม่จัดที่บ้านเปลี่ยนโฉมตัวเองและบ้านไม่ซ้ำใคร ถ่ายรูปลงโซเชียลเรียกยอดไลค์กระจายจะมีธีมไหนบ้างตามมาดูกันเลย

แชร์ทริคเตรียมบ้านให้พร้อมก่อนจัดปาร์ตี้ปีใหม่

แน่นอนว่าในฐานะเจ้าภาพคุณคงไม่อยากขายหน้าเพราะงานปาร์ตี้ออกมาไม่สนุก ขาดความพร้อมในหลาย ๆ เรื่อง ดังนั้นเรามีวิธีง่าย ๆ เพื่อให้คุณได้เตรียมตัวก่อนจัดงาน รับรองแขกทุกคนต้องปลื้มแน่นอน

1. เช็ครายชื่อผู้มาร่วมงานให้ครบถ้วน รวมถึงเมนูอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม ของขวัญ สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ ต้องแน่ใจว่าครบถ้วนและเพียงพอ

2. ตกแต่งงานตามธีม เช่นชุดแฟนซี ชุดเลียนแบบเซเลบคนดัง ชุดย้อนยุค หรือชุดนอนแบบลายจุด ลายทาง ซึ่งอาจจะเกี่ยวเนื่องไปถึงธีมของขวัญที่นำมาจับฉลากเพื่อให้แมตช์กับธีมงาน

3. ความสะอาดของสถานที่เป็นเรื่องสำคัญ ทั้งบริเวณนอกบ้านและภายในบ้าน เช่น ห้องน้ำ ห้องครัว ห้องรับแขก ลานหน้าบ้าน รวมถึงภาชนะใส่อาหาร เช่น ถ้วยชาม ช้อนส้อม ต้องเก็บอย่างมิดชิดไม่ปนเปื้อนเชื้อโรค ถังขยะควรหมั่นเททิ้งอย่าให้ล้นออกมาหล่นเลอะเทอะ พื้นบ้านรวมถึงพื้นห้องน้ำอย่าให้เกิดการเปียกแฉะเพราะอาจเกิดการลื่นล้มได้

4. แยกน้องหมา น้องแมว ให้เป็นที่เป็นทางเพื่อสุขอนามัยที่ดีของแขกผู้มาร่วมงาน

5. จัดเตรียมเครื่องเสียงเพื่อความบันเทิง และเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเพื่อความสะดวกสบาย

คัดมาเน้น ๆ ธีมงานปีใหม่ 2023 เก๋ไม่ซ้ำใคร

1. ธีมปาร์ตี้เรืองแสง

บรรยากาศงานปาร์ตี้ตกแต่งด้วยแสงไฟเรืองแสง

แสงไฟช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศภายในงานปาร์ตี้ปีใหม่ให้สนุกยิ่งขึ้น

ปาร์ตี้ธีม Black Light เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศปาร์ตี้ให้สนุกครึกครื้น ตกแต่งบ้านและเครื่องแต่งกายไปกับอุปกรณ์สะท้อนแสงต่าง ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสีสะท้อนแสง สีเรืองแสงสำหรับทาหน้า ทาตัวโดยเฉพาะ รวมถึงกระบองไฟ Led และ อุปกรณ์ปาร์ตี้อื่น ๆ พร้อมเปิดเพลงแดนซ์รับรองมันส์แน่นอน

2. ธีมอาชีพในฝันวัยเด็ก

อีกหนึ่งธีมที่กำลังฮิตสำหรับการย้อนวันวานไปกับอาชีพในฝันตอนสมัยยังเด็ก ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนักบินอวกาศ ซูเปอร์ฮีโร่ในภาพยนตร์ กระเป๋ารถเมล์ ทหาร ตำรวจ ครู และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมายตามแต่จินตนาการ

3. ธีมโรงเรียน

ธีมเด็กนักเรียนมัธยมย้อนวันวานโดยใส่เป็นยูนิฟอร์มนักเรียนระดับชั้น ม.ต้น ม.ปลาย ชุดลูกเสือ-เนตรนารี สำหรับสาว ๆ อาจเพิ่มความเซ็กซี่เบา ๆ ด้วยชุดนักเรียนญี่ปุ่นก็เก๋ไปอีกแบบ

4. ธีมแกสบี้

ธีมแกสบี้มนต์ขลังของความเลิศหรูคลาสสิคในปี ค.ศ. 1920 เรียกได้ว่าเป็นอีกหนึ่งธีมที่ได้รับความนิยมอย่างมากโดยเน้นคอสตูมด้วยสีขาว สีดำ สีทอง สีคราม และสีเงิน บวกกับขนนกฟูฟ่องพร้อมเปิดเพลงแจ๊สคลอเบา ๆ ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี

5. ธีมย้อนยุคไทย

ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงแต่งกายในชุดไทย

การแต่งชุดไทยช่วยทำให้งานปาร์ตี้ดูย้อนยุคมากขึ้น

ให้คุณย้อนไปในอดีตสมัยคุณแม่ยังสาวกับไอเดียการแต่งตัวแบบไทยสวย ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นชุดไทย ทรงผม การแต่งหน้า ชุดย้อนยุค ชุดทองกวาวลายดอก ฯลฯ

6. ธีมปาร์ตี้ชุดนอน

ผู้หญิงแต่งกายในชุดนอนสีฟ้าถือหมอนสีขาว

ชุดนอนธีมเรียกเสียงฮาช่วยสร้างสีสันให้กับงานปาร์ตี้

ธีมเรียกเสียงฮาแถมยังลงทุนน้อยแค่หยิบชุดนอนที่คุณใส่ประจำมาปาร์ตี้ เข้ากับสถานที่จัดงานนั่นก็คือบ้านซึ่งเมื่อจบปาร์ตี้ก็สามารถนอนได้ทันทีไม่ต้องอาบน้ำ

ทริคจัดงานปีใหม่ให้สนุกทั้งก่อนและหลังปาร์ตี้

แน่นอนว่าจัดงานปีใหม่เจ้าของบ้านต้องการต้อนรับแขกให้เกิดความสะดวกสบายไม่ขาดตกบกพร่องและเกิดความประทับใจมากที่สุด เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพคือตัวช่วยชั้นดีไม่ว่าจะเป็น ตู้เย็นสำหรับแช่อาหารสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน เครื่องปรับอากาศ มอบอากาศเย็นสบายรวดเร็วทันใจ ทีวีและเครื่องเสียงช่วยมอบความบันเทิง และ LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้าสำหรับถนอมชุดเสื้อผ้าแฟนซีไว้ใช้ใหม่ปีหน้า

1. แนะนำตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door มอบอาหารสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีถนอมอาหารและฟังก์ชันลดแบคทีเรีย

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี DoorCooling+™ ทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้นมอบความสดให้อาหารอย่างทั่วถึงและสม่ำเสมอ มีระบบ LinearCooling คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้ยาวนานถึง 7 วัน มีระบบทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียที่ท่อจ่ายน้ำได้ถึง 99.9%

เทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh+ และ FRESHBalancer ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นในตู้เย็น และช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมให้กับอาหารประเภทผักและผลไม้ช่วยให้คงความสดได้ยาวนานขึ้น ดีไซน์สวยดูพรีเมียมทั้งด้านนอกและด้านใน รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง Voice Assistant และควบคุมการทำงานได้จากทุกที่ด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ เปิด “Express Freeze” ด้วยการแตะปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว

2. แนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL อากาศสะอาด เย็นเร็วทันใจ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter ประหยัดพลังงานและเย็นเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ระบบ Dual Inverter ทนทานและมอบความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ลดการใช้พลังงานช่วยให้ประหยัดค่าไฟ มีเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% พร้อมกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ระบบ Auto Cleaning ช่วยไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติทำให้มั่นใจว่าอากาศจะสะอาดและปลอดเชื้อโรค แผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคใหญ่และเล็กอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

แผงคอยล์ทองแดงแท้เคลือบสาร Gold Fin พร้อมแผง PCB ทนต่อไฟตกและไฟกระชากได้ดีช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เปิดหรือปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ” ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและเปิด-ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี ควบคุมสั่งการ ติดตามการทำงาน และตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานได้จากทุกที่ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

3. แนะนำทีวี LG OLED evo ดีไซน์สวยเเห่งอนาคต

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2

ทีวี LG ให้ภาพและเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2 ดีไซน์เเห่งอนาคตที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Dolby Atmos มอบพลังเสียงสมจริงรอบทิศทาง Dolby Vision IQ ช่วยปรับคุณภาพของภาพตามเนื้อหาและสภาพแสงภายในห้องโดยอัตโนมัติ นอกจากนี้ LG OLED evo ยังมีเทคโนโลยีการผลิตสีขั้นสูง ช่วยให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอเป็นไปตามจินตนาการของผู้สร้าง หรือต้นฉบับที่ไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

4. แนะนำเครื่องเสียง LG พลังเสียงเหนือระดับ

เครื่องเสียง LG ประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงที่ดีที่สุด

เครื่องเสียง LG ประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงที่ดีที่สุด

เครื่องเสียง LG ช่วยเพิ่มบรรยากาศภายในงานปาร์ตี้ให้สนุกยิ่งขึ้น มีให้เลือกหลายชิ้น อาทิ LG Sound Bar มอบประสบการณ์เสียงที่เหนือกระดับ ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ให้เสียงเพลงตามคุณไปทุกที่ หูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย LG Tone สัมผัสกับประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงอย่างเข้าถึงทุกห้วงอารมณ์ด้วยการรองรับทุกการเชื่อมต่อ หรือเอียร์บัด LG UVnano เส้นเสียงจาก Meridian ระดับพรีเมียม

5. แนะนำตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler เสื้อผ้าพร้อมใช้เหมือนซักใหม่อีกครั้ง

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดสดชื่นด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมดูแลเสื้อผ้าจาก LG ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าเครื่องแต่งกายของคุณสะอาดสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และเชื้อโรค อีกทั้งยังช่วยลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับ ทำให้เสื้อผ้าทุกตัวที่ผ่านตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler พร้อมใช้งานเหมือนซักใหม่อีกครั้ง

สนใจเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ทุกประเภทสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

• แนะนำขนาดทีวีที่เหมาะสม จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู 7 คิว ราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดพลังงาน
• เปิดแอร์กี่องศาประหยัดที่สุด? ค่าไฟไม่บานปลายช่วงสิ้นเดือน