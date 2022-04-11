About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงยืนอยู่ในครัวและเปิดประตูของตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู 7 คิว ราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดพลังงาน

11/04/2022

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG มาพร้อมดีไซน์เรียบหรู ฟังก์ชันโดดเด่น และใช้หลอดไฟแบบ LED

ตู้เย็นสองประตู ตัวช่วยยืดอายุอาหารให้อยู่ได้นาน

 

สำหรับผู้ที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็น 2 ประตูรุ่นประหยัดไฟเครื่องใหม่ไว้ช่วยถนอมอาหาร รวมถึงแช่เครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ไว้เติมความสดชื่นให้ร่างกาย แต่ไม่ต้องการเครื่องขนาดใหญ่ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 7 คิว ระบบ Inverter ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ได้เป็นอย่างดี เพราะตู้เย็นคือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านอีกประเภทที่ต้องเสียบปลั๊กใช้งานตลอดเวลา การเลือกตู้เย็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ช่วยเซฟค่าไฟได้เป็นอย่างดี วันนี้ LG มีตู้เย็น 2 ประตู 7 คิว มาแนะนำ รับรองว่าเซฟได้ทั้งเงินในกระเป๋าและประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีอย่างไร

อันดับแรกต้องทำความเข้าใจก่อนว่า ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมีทั้งแบบแบ่งชั้นด้านบนและด้านล่าง และแบบแบ่งซ้ายขวา โดยตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขึ้นชื่อว่าให้ความเย็นสม่ำเสมอเนื่องจากมีการแยกช่องแช่แข็งและช่องแช่ธรรมดาอย่างชัดเจน ทำให้สามารถแช่แข็งหรือทำน้ำแข็งได้รวดเร็ว ทั้งยังสูญเสียความเย็นน้อยกว่าตู้เย็น 1 ประตู เพราะการมีแยกช่องเก็บของเป็นสัดส่วน หากคุณต้องการไอศกรีม น้ำแข็งก้อน หรือเนื้อหมูที่แช่ไว้ก็เปิดประตูตู้เย็นด้านบนที่เก็บอาหารแช่แข็งเพียงบานเดียว หรือถ้าต้องการดื่มน้ำเย็นหรือนำผลไม้ออกมาทานค่อยเปิดประตูด้านล่างซึ่งเป็นช่องแช่ธรรมดาแทน

ส่วนจุดเด่นอีกอย่างที่น่าสนใจของตู้เย็น 2 ประตูหลาย ๆ รุ่น คือฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน เช่น ระบบกระจายลมเย็นหลายทิศทางที่ช่วยให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มภายในตู้เย็นได้รับความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง หรือระบบส่องสว่างภายใน ทำให้คุณมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มภายในตู้เย็นได้ง่ายขึ้น รวมไปถึงฟังก์ชันเสริมอื่น ๆ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายและตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของสมาชิกในครอบครัว

เลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ต้องดูอะไรบ้าง

(1) เลือกให้เหมาะกับขนาดพื้นที่

 

สิ่งสำคัญที่ควรรู้ก่อนเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น นั่นคือการวัดพื้นที่สำหรับจัดวางตู้เย็นทั้งในส่วนของความกว้าง ความสูง ตลอดจนพื้นที่เวลาเปิดประตูตู้เย็น เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าพื้นที่วางตู้เย็นมีขนาดเหมาะสม สามารถเปิดประตูเพื่อหยิบสิ่งของด้านในได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเว้นช่องระบายอากาศอย่างน้อย 1 นิ้วจากผนัง เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นสามารถระบายความร้อนได้ดีและช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากขึ้น

 

(2) คุณสมบัติพื้นฐาน

ชั้นวางของด้านในตู้เย็น 2 ประตูของ LG

ชั้นวางของและลิ้นชักช่องแช่ด้านในตู้เย็น ถือเป็นคุณสมบัติพื้นฐานที่ควรนำมาพิจารณาควบคู่ก่อนซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่

 

 

 

นอกจากดีไซน์ภายนอก ดีไซน์ภายในตู้เย็นก็มีความสำคัญไม่แพ้กัน เพื่อให้สามารถจัดวางสิ่งของที่ต้องการแช่เย็นได้ง่าย ดังนั้นควรพิจารณาคุณสมบัติพื้นฐานอย่างชั้นวางของหรือลิ้นชักช่องแช่ ดังนี้
•ชั้นวางของมีจำนวนกี่ชั้น สามารถถอดเข้าออกเพื่อปรับขนาดช่องและทำความสะอาดได้หรือไม่ รวมถึงความแข็งแรงของชั้น
•ลิ้นชักช่องแช่ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูบางรุ่นมีการจัดแบ่งช่องแยกภายใน เพื่อปรับอุณหภูมิให้เหมาะสมกับอาหารที่แช่
•ช่องแช่ผักและผลไม้หากเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นสองประตูที่มีช่องแช่ผักและผลไม้มาให้โดยเฉพาะ ทำให้การควบคุมความเย็นและ
•ความชื้นเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น ทั้งช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของผักและผลไม้ได้นานขึ้น
•ชั้นวางของข้างประตู แน่นอนว่าตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ย่อมมีชั้นวางข้างประตูมากกว่าเดิม นอกจากดูความกว้างให้พอเหมาะสำหรับแช่ขวดน้ำหรือกล่องนม ควรดูว่าชั้นวางดังกล่าวสามารถวางไข่ไก่ ช็อกโกแลต ขวดยา หรือขวดเครื่องปรุงบางอย่างได้หรือไม่

(3) ฟีเจอร์เสริม

สำหรับฟีเจอร์เสริมคือคุณสมบัติพิเศษหรือนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่แบรนด์ผู้ผลิตใส่เพิ่มเข้ามา เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานตู้เย็นได้อย่างสะดวกสบายและราบรื่นยิ่งขึ้น เช่น
•ระบบทำความเย็นแบบคู่ ที่เข้ามาช่วยกระจายลมเย็นแยกจากช่องแช่เย็นธรรมดากับช่องแช่แข็ง เพื่อควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้เหมาะสม
•ระบบกรองอากาศ เป็นตัวช่วยดูดซับกลิ่นไม่ดีภายในตู้เย็นให้หมดไป
•แผงควบคุมการทำงาน เป็นแผงตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิเพื่อช่วยในการเก็บกักความเย็น ตรวจวัดตัวกรอง และระดับน้ำในตู้เย็น

(4) ราคา

ปัจจุบันตู้เย็น 2 ประตู มีหลายขนาดและหลากรูปแบบ ทำให้มีราคาแตกต่างกันไปด้วย ดังนั้นในการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่ราคาก็มีความสำคัญไม่น้อย โดยราคาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาดความจุ 7 คิว แบบแยกช่องแช่แข็งและช่องแช่ปกติ ราคาประมาณ 9,000-15,000 บาท ขึ้นอยู่กับฟังก์ชันการใช้งานและโปรโมชั่นของร้านค้า แบรนด์ผู้ผลิต ตลอดจนเว็บไซต์ที่จำหน่ายตู้เย็น 2 ประตู

(5) การรับประกันสินค้า

บริการหลังการขายอย่างการรับประกันสินค้าก็เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่หลายคนนำมาประกอบการตัดสินใจเวลาเลือกซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าการเกิดปัญหาขึ้นภายหลังซื้ออุปกรณ์ดังกล่าวมาใช้งานคุณจะได้รับการดูแลช่วงระยะเวลาหนึ่ง เช่น ตู้เย็น LG ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ มีการรับประกันตัวเครื่องนาน 12 เดือน และรับประกันคอมเพลสเซอร์เป็นเวลา 120 เดือน เป็นต้น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู 7 คิว รุ่นไหนดี คุ้มค่าและตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SQBB

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SQBB

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ช่วยประหยัดไฟได้ดีด้วยเทคโนโลยีอินเวอร์เตอร์

 

 

 

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SQBB ขนาดความจุ 7.4 คิว มาพร้อมระบบทำความเย็น Smart Inverter Compressor สามารถปรับความเย็นภายในตามปริมาณอาหารที่แช่และอุณหภูมิภายนอก มีระบบกระจายความเย็น Multi Air Flow ทำให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้รับความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง ขณะเดียวกันช่องแช่ผักด้านบนถูกออกแบบให้มีลักษณะเหมือนรังผึ้ง ทำให้สามารถกักเก็บหยดน้ำไม่ให้ตกลงมาโดนผักผลไม้ที่แช่อยู่ด้านล่าง นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบส่องสว่างภายใน LED ที่ช่วยให้มองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้ง่ายยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SWCN

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SWCN

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ใช้หลอดไฟแบบ LED เย็นเร็วและเงียบด้วย Smart Inverter Compressor

 

 

 

 

หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ที่ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าตู้เย็นระบบทั่วไป ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SWCN ที่แบรนด์แอลจีจัดคุณสมบัติมาให้อย่างจัดเต็ม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดพลังงานไฟฟ้าและประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น ระบบกระจายลมเย็นหลายทิศทางที่ช่วยให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้รับความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง ระบบส่องสว่างภายใน LED ซึ่งให้ความสว่างที่มากกว่าหลอดไฟทั่วไปถึง 2.5 เท่า ทำให้คุณมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มภายในตู้เย็นได้ง่ายยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่นนี้เพิ่มขนาดช่องแช่ผักให้ใหญ่ขึ้นกว่าเดิม เพื่อให้สามารถจัดเก็บผักและผลไม้ได้มากขึ้น พร้อมทั้งคงความสดผักผลไม้ในช่องแช่ได้นานขึ้นอีกด้วย

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-C222SLCN

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-C222SLCN

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG อีกทางเลือกในการช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ และถนอมคุณค่าของอาหาร

 

 

ปิดท้ายกันที่ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-C222SLCN มาพร้อมดีไซน์สไตล์มินิมอล โดยภายในตู้เย็นมีความจุ 7.4 คิว ทำงานด้วยระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ช่วยลดปริมาณการใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าและประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในให้คงที่ได้อย่างทั่วถึงด้วยเทคโนโลยี LINEAR Cooling™ และด้วยเทคโนโลยี Moist Balance Crisper™ ทำให้สามารถเก็บรักษาผักและผลไม้ให้คงความสดได้นานยิ่งขึ้น ขณะเดียวกันตู้เย็น 2 ประตูจากแบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ยังมีจุดเด่นตรงที่ชั้นวางของแต่ละชั้นนั้นสามารถปรับระดับความสูงได้อิสระตามสไตล์การใช้งาน ทำให้คุณจัดตู้เย็นได้อย่างเป็นระเบียบ นี่ถือเป็นตู้เย็นที่ครบครันและตอบสนองความต้องการใช้งานได้ดีทีเดียว

ด้วยประโยชน์อันมากมายทำให้ตู้เย็นกลายเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทุกครัวเรือนต้องมี แต่ก่อนซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูเพื่อให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคุณและสมาชิกภายในครอบครัว อย่าลืมพิจารณาเรื่องความจุของตู้เย็น ฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน และเทคโนโลยีภายในอย่างระบบ Inverter ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน หรือ DoorCooling+™ มอบความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็ว เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานตู้เย็นได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพมากที่สุด มาถึงตรงนี้หากไม่รู้ว่า ควรซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ขนาด 7 คิวรุ่นไหนดี สามารถพิจารณาจากรุ่นตู้เย็นที่นำมาแนะนำข้างต้นได้ หรือถ้าสนใจตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็น Multi-Door หรือตู้เย็น Side by Side แบรนด์ LG มีผลิตภัณฑ์ดังกล่าวในเลือกซื้อครบ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

