ตู้เย็น LG มีที่กดน้ำ

ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติด เกิดจากอะไร? รีบแก้ก่อนปัญหาบานปลาย

03/2022/09

ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติดเกิดจากอะไร

ไม่ต้องเรียกช่างให้เสียงตังค์ ซ่อมตู้เย็นไม่เย็นง่าย ๆ ด้วยตัวเอง

“ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติด” ปัญหาที่สร้างความหนักใจให้กับเจ้าของบ้านไม่น้อย เนื่องจากตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่ช่วยเก็บความเย็น และถนอมอาหารทั้งผัก ผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ และน้ำดื่มให้มีความสดใหม่ และยืดอายุอาหารให้อยู่ได้นานขึ้น ดังนั้นการดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นไม่ให้เกิดความผิดปกติระหว่างการใช้งาน จึงกลายเป็นเรื่องสำคัญอย่างมาก โดยเฉพาะเรื่องของความเย็นภายในตู้เย็น เพราะอาจส่งผลต้องสุขอนามัยในการรับประทานอาหารที่ไม่สดใหม่ของทุกคนในครอบครัว

 

อย่างที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นว่าปัญหาหลัก ๆ ส่วนใหญ่ที่มักเกิดขึ้นกับตู้เย็น คือ ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติด ปัญหาเหล่านี้ถือเป็นสัญญาณอันตรายที่ต้องรีบหาสาเหตุและวิธีการแก้ไข บทความนี้จึงรวบรวมข้อมูลสำคัญเกี่ยวกับสาเหตุตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติดมาฝาก

สาเหตุตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติด แก้ไขได้! ก่อนบานปลาย

คอมเพรสเซอร์เกิดการชำรุด

ปัญหาคอมเพรสเซอร์หลังตู้เย็นเกิดการชำรุด อาจส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นทั้งช่องด้านบนและช่องด้านล่าง สังเกตง่าย ๆ หากระหว่างการใช้งานตู้เย็นแล้วไม่ได้ยินเสียงคอมเพรสเซอร์ที่อยู่บริเวณด้านหลังตู้เย็นทำงาน นั่นแสดงว่าคอมเพรสเซอร์เสีย แนะนำให้เปลี่ยนคอมเพรสเซอร์ทันที

 

ระบบเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับน้ำแข็งเสียหาย

หากพบปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติดให้สันนิษฐานไว้ก่อนได้ว่า ระบบตัวเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับน้ำแข็ง หรือตัวละลายน้ำแข็งเกิดความเสียหาย โดยสังเกตได้จากตัวคอมเพรสเซอร์ตู้เย็นว่าทำงานปกติหรือไม่ หากทำงานปกติให้รีบซ่อมระบบละลายน้ำแข็ง เพราะหากปล่อยไว้อาจส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นเกิดความเย็นจัดและเสียหายได้

ขอบยางตู้เย็นเสื่อมสภาพ

เมื่อใช้งานตู้เย็นมาเป็นระยะเวลานาน อุปกรณ์ วัสดุ หรืออะไหล่ อาจเสื่อมสภาพลงได้ โดยเฉพาะยางบริเวณขอบตู้เย็นที่อาจส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็น เนื่องจากประตูตู้เย็นปิดไม่สนิท สามารถแก้ไขได้ง่าย ๆ คือใช้น้ำอุ่นราดแล้วลองใช้มือบีบที่ขอบยาง หากขอบยางกลับมานิ่มเช่นเดิม สามารถนำกลับไปใช้งานต่อได้ ทว่าทางที่ดีที่สุดคือการเปลี่ยนขอบยางตู้เย็นใหม่

 

กระแสไฟที่ใช้ไม่สม่ำเสมอ

ปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็นอาจเกิดจากปัญหากระแสไฟที่ใช้กับตู้เย็นไม่มีความสม่ำเสมอ หรือใช้ไฟร่วมกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ มากจนเกินไป หากปล่อยไว้อาจส่งผลให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ของตู้เย็นทำงานหนัก และเสียหาย แนะนำไม่ควรใช้ปลั๊กพ่วงร่วมกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ ภายในบ้าน

อาหารล้นตู้เย็น

หากคุณจัดระเบียบข้าวของภายในตู้เย็นไม่เรียบร้อยปล่อยให้ของกินทั้งของสด ผัก ผลไม้ ของแห้ง แช่ไว้ในตู้เย็นเต็มไปหมด อาจส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนัก ระบบหมุนเวียนทำความเย็นไม่ทั่วถึง ทางที่ดีควรจัดระเบียบของที่แช่ในตู้เย็นเพื่อให้ตู้เย็นดูโล่งสะอาดตา ที่สำคัญหากใช้งานตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กและมีการแช่ของในปริมาณมากเกินไปจะยิ่งทำให้ตู้เย็นกินไฟมากกว่าเดิม

อาหารของกินภายในตู้เย็น

 

จัดระเบียบข้าวของภายในตู้เย็น

ไม่ทำความสะอาดน้ำแข็งในช่องฟรีซ

หากตู้เย็นไม่มีระบบละลายน้ำแข็งผู้ใช้งานควรทำความสะอาดช่องฟรีซอย่างสม่ำเสมอ แนะนำควรละลายน้ำแข็งอย่างน้อย 3-4 ครั้ง/เดือน หรือดูตามความเหมาะสมของปริมาณน้ำแข็งที่ถูกสะสม เนื่องจากน้ำแข็งที่อัดแน่นภายในช่องฟรีซ อาจส่งผลต่อการหมุนเวียนของระบบทำความเย็นลดลง

พัดลมระบายอากาศ

พัดลมระบายอากาศตัวการที่ทำให้เกิดปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็น เนื่องจากเป็นตัวระบายความร้อน และส่งความเย็นให้กระจายไปรอบ ๆ ตู้เย็น ให้คุณลองทดสอบพัดลมระบายอากาศของตู้เย็นที่อยู่ด้านหลังช่องแช่แข็ง ด้วยการกดละลายน้ำแข็งเพื่อกำจัดน้ำแข็งที่เกาะอยู่ที่ใบพัด แต่หากละลายน้ำแข็งแล้วใบพัดยังไม่หมุน แนะนำเปลี่ยนพัดลมระบายอากาศทันที

อุณหภูมิตู้เย็นไม่เหมาะสม

อุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นมีผลต่อความเย็นของตู้เย็นเช่นกัน ดังนั้นควรปรับอุณหภูมิความเย็นให้เหมาะสม หากใช้งานตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่จะมีหน้าจอดิจิตอลสำหรับปรับอุณหภูมิ แต่หากเป็นตู้เย็นรุ่นเก่าจะมีปุ่มให้หมุนปรับ ส่วนใหญ่จะหมุนตั้งอยู่ในระดับอุณหภูมิที่เลข 3 หรือขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่นและยี่ห้อตู้เย็นที่เลือกใช้งาน

ไม่ระมัดระวังขณะขนย้าย

การเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็นต้องอาศัยความระมัดระวังอย่างมาก หากตั้งตู้เย็นบนพื้นที่ไม่เสมอกัน อาจส่งผลทำให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็น แนะนำขณะเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็นไม่ควรยกตู้เย็นแนวนอน เพราะจะทำให้น้ำยาคอมเพรสเซอร์ไหลออกมาได้ ควรยกเอียงไม่เกิน 40 องศา หลังจากการขนย้ายเรียบร้อยแล้วไม่ควรเปิดใช้งานตู้เย็นทันที ควรปล่อยทิ้งไว้ประมาณ 5-6 ชั่วโมง แล้วค่อยเปิดใช้งานได้ตามปกติ

 

หากสาเหตุที่กล่าวมาทั้งหมดลองทำตามแล้วยังไม่สามารถแก้ไขปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติดได้ นั่นอาจหมายความว่าตู้เย็นเกิดความผิดปกติ สาเหตุอาจลงลึกไปถึงระบบการทำงานภายในของตู้เย็น แนะนำให้รีบเรียกช่างมาดูอาการ ในส่วนค่าซ่อมตู้เย็นไม่เย็นขึ้นอยู่กับว่าอะไหล่ชิ้นไหนชำรุด ทางที่ดีสอบถามจากช่างก่อนตัดสินใจใช้บริการดีกว่า

 

หากตู้เย็นของคุณมีอายุการใช้งานมานาน และนี่คือโอกาสที่ดีในการเปลี่ยนเครื่องใหม่ LG ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door มาพร้อมนวัตกรรม InstaView Door in Door เพียงคุณเคาะประตู 2 ครั้ง สามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มภายใน โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องเปิดประตูให้สูญเสียความเย็น

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door ขนาด 22.4 คิว

 

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door สั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door มอบความสดอย่างสม่ำเสมอ

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door

 

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door สั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่ด้วยระบบ InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เพียงเคาะประตู 2 ครั้ง คุณจะเห็นอาหารที่อยู่ภายใน ลดการสูญเสียความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นได้มากถึง 41% คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ด้วยระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ พร้อมการทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำทุกวันโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano™ ลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% ที่สำคัญดีไซน์ความงามระดับพรีเมียมทั้งด้านนอกและด้านใน
 
ตู้เย็น LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคนรุ่นใหม่ สุดยอดนวัตกรรมการถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน อีกทั้งยังเพิ่มความสวยงามภายในห้องครัว สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจซื้อตู้เย็นหรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

