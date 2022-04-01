About Cookies on This Site

ครอบครัวเปิดตู้เย็นเพื่อหาขวดน้ำ

7 สาเหตุของปัญหาตู้เย็นที่ต้องเจอ รู้ก่อนรับมือทัน

04/2022/08

บางสาเหตุที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็น สามารถแก้ไขเบื้องต้นเองได้

 

Check List สาเหตุใกล้ตัวที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็น

เมื่อตู้เย็น เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ที่เปรียบเสมือนหัวใจของห้องครัว ทำความเย็นได้น้อยลงจนส่งผลให้ผัก ผลไม้ และอาหารที่แช่ไม่สดและเสียเร็วกว่าปกติ หากเผลอนำไปประกอบอาหารโดยไม่ระวังย่อมส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพของคนในครอบครัวได้ พอเกิดเหตุลักษณะนี้ขึ้นทำให้หลายคนตั้งคำถามว่า ตู้เย็น 1 หรือ 2 ประตูที่ซื้อมาไม่เย็น เป็นเพราะมีอะไหล่หรือฟังก์ชันทำงานผิดปกติหรือไม่ บางครั้งโทรเรียกช่างเข้ามาตรวจเช็คก็ไม่พบความผิดปกติ แต่รู้ไหมว่าแท้จริง…สาเหตุที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นก็มาจากพฤติกรรมการใช้งานของคุณเอง และเพื่อเซฟเงินค่าซ่อม วันนี้ LG ได้รวบรวมปัจจัยใกล้ตัวที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นลดความเย็นลง พร้อมวิธีแก้ไขเบื้องต้นที่คุณสามารถทำเองได้มาฝาก

อย่าปล่อยทิ้งไว้นาน 7 สาเหตุตู้เย็นไม่เย็น แก้ไขเร็วไม่บานปลาย

(1) ตำแหน่งการวางไม่เหมาะสม

เนื่องจากตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องเสียบปลั๊กไฟตลอดการใช้งาน เมื่อวางตู้เย็นชิดผนังหรืออยู่ใกล้บริเวณที่แสงส่องถึงตลอดเวลา ทั้งอากาศถ่ายเทไม่สะดวก อาจส่งผลให้คอมเพรสเซอร์หลังตู้เย็นทำงานหนักจนเกิดการชำรุดและต้องเปลี่ยนคอมเพรสเซอร์ตู้เย็นใหม่ในที่สุด ดังนั้นเพื่อป้องกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ชำรุด ควรวางตู้เย็นห่างจากผนังอย่างน้อย 10 ซม. เว้นช่องว่างจากผนังด้านข้างอย่างน้อย 5 ซม. เพื่อให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ด้านหลังสามารถระบายความร้อนได้ดีขึ้น

(2) แช่ของจนแน่นตู้เย็น

 

เก็บวัตถุดิบใส่กล่องพลาสติกที่มีฝาปิดสนิท ช่วยยืดอายุการเก็บได้นานขึ้น และเพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่ในตู้เย็น

ไม่ว่าคุณจะเลือกใช้ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู หรือตู้เย็น 2 ประตู หากมีของแช่อยู่ด้านในมากเกินไปจนไม่เหลือพื้นที่ว่าง แถมไม่มีการจัดระเบียบ ทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักมากเกินไปและส่งผลให้ระบบทำความเย็นไม่สามารถกระจายอย่างทั่วถึง โดยวิธีแก้ไขเบื้องต้นเมื่อพบว่าตู้เย็นไม่เย็นเพราะมีของเต็มตู้ ก็คือหมั่นเคลียร์ตู้เย็นและเปลี่ยนภาชนะที่ใช้จัดเก็บ เช่น เก็บผักหรือผลไม้ใส่ถุงซิปก่อนเก็บเข้าช่องแช่ผัก ส่วนเนื้อสัตว์ให้แยกใส่กล่องที่มีฝาปิดมิดชิดแล้วเรียงไว้ที่ช่องฟรีซหรือช่องที่อยู่ด้านใต้ที่มีอุณหภูมิค่อนข้างเย็น

(3) ไม่เคยทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น

น้ำแข็งที่เกาะตัวหนาอยู่ช่องฟรีซของตู้เย็น ถือเป็นตัวขัดขวางการหมุนเวียนของอากาศเย็นทั้งระบบ นอกจากเกล็ดน้ำแข็งจะขวางใบพัดของพัดลม ทำให้เป่าลมเย็นลงในช่องด้านล่างไม่สะดวก ตู้เย็นต้องใช้พลังงานมากกว่าปกติเพื่อรักษาอุณหภูมิให้ต่ำ กรณีนี้แนะนำให้ละลายน้ำแข็งในตู้เย็นอย่างน้อย 2-3 เดือนต่อครั้ง หรือดูตามปริมาณน้ำแข็งที่อัดแน่น แต่ถ้าในตู้เย็น 2 ประตู หากพบปัญหามีน้ำแข็งเกาะที่ฝั่งใดฝั่งหนึ่งในช่องฟรีซ ควรติดต่อช่างให้เข้ามาตรวจสอบ เพราะนี่อาจเป็นปัญหาทางเทคนิค

(4) ขอบยางตู้เย็นเสื่อมสภาพ

นี่เป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยที่ตู้เย็นไม่เย็น จนทำให้อาหารสดที่แช่เน่าเสียไปอย่างน่าเสียดาย โดยสาเหตุนี้มักเกิดขึ้นกับตู้เย็นที่มีอายุมาหลายปี ซึ่งวิธีทดสอบก็แสนง่ายเพียงนำมือไปอังบริเวณขอบของตู้เย็น ถ้าสัมผัสความเย็นได้ นั่นแสดงว่าขอบยางตู้เย็นเริ่มเสื่อมและปิดไม่ค่อยแน่น วิธีแก้ไขเบื้องต้นคือการหาซื้อขอบยางอันใหม่มาเปลี่ยนทันที

(5) ปรับอุณหภูมิไม่เหมาะสม

ตู้เย็นทุกรุ่นสามารถปรับอุณหภูมิหรือเลือกระดับความเย็นได้ตามความต้องการ โดยแนะนำให้ปรับระดับความเย็นให้อยู่ในช่วงกึ่งกลางของระดับที่ตู้เย็นมีให้ หรือขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่นตู้เย็นที่เลือกใช้งาน ส่วนใครที่ปรับอุณหภูมิไว้อย่างเหมาะสมแล้ว แต่จู่ ๆ ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นทั้งที่เคลียร์ของและลายน้ำแข็งที่เกาะอยู่ในช่องฟรีซเรียบร้อย ให้ลองเช็คดูว่าเผลอเอามือไปปัดโดนที่ปรับอุณหภูมิหรือไม่

(6) ไม่ระมัดระวังขณะขนย้าย

 

ขนย้ายตู้เย็นอย่างถูกวิธี ช่วยลดความเสียหายต่ออุปกรณ์ด้านใน

 

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าการขนย้ายตู้เย็นแบบผิดวิธีก็ส่งผลเสียร้ายแรงได้ โดยข้อห้ามสำหรับการเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็นที่ควรรู้ มีดังนี้

● ห้ามยกตู้เย็นเป็นแนวนอน เพราะทำให้น้ำยาคอมเพรสเซอร์ไหลออกมา แนะนำให้ยกตู้เย็นเอียงไม่เกิน 40 องศา
● เมื่อขนย้ายตู้เย็นเรียบร้อยแล้ว ให้เสียบปลั๊กทิ้งเอาไว้ประมาณ 4-6 ชั่วโมง เพื่อปล่อยให้น้ำยาของคอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงาน พอครบกำหนดค่อยเปิดใช้งานตามปกติ กรณีที่ทำตามคำแนะนำแล้วปรากฎว่าระดับความเย็นน้อยกว่าปกติหรือไม่มีเลย นี่อาจเกิดข้อผิดพลาดระหว่างขนย้าย ลองปล่อยทิ้งไว้อีกประมาณ 24 ชั่วโมงแล้วค่อยเสียบปลั๊กใหม่ หากสุดท้ายผลยังเหมือนเดิม กรณีเป็นตู้เย็นที่เพิ่งซื้อควรติดต่อกลับไปที่ทางบริษัทที่จำหน่ายโดยเร็วที่สุด แต่ถ้าเป็นตู้เย็นที่ซื้อมาใช้งานนานแล้ว ให้ติดต่อช่างมาดำเนินการตรวจสอบหาสาเหตุ

(7) นำของร้อนเข้าตู้เย็นทันที

รู้ไหมว่า การนำอาหารหรือเครื่องดื่มที่ยังร้อนเข้าตู้เย็นทันที โดยไม่รอให้เย็นเสียก่อน ส่งผลเสียต่อระบบการทำงานของตู้เย็นไม่น้อยทีเดียว เพราะความร้อนของอาหารทำให้ระบบการทำงานของตู้เย็นต้องทำงานหนักขึ้นเพื่อระบายความร้อน ทั้งยังส่งผลต่ออุณหภูมิโดยรอบจนทำให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นเท่าที่ควร ดังนั้นควรรอให้อาหารที่จะนำไปแช่ภายในตู้เย็นเย็นลงเสียก่อน สำหรับบ้านไหนที่กำลังเจอปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็น ลองสำรวจความเสียหายตามที่กล่าวมาทั้งหมดดูก่อน หากพบความผิดปกติตรงกับข้อไหนก็ให้รีบแก้ไขตามคำแนะนำทันที แต่ถ้าแก้ปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นไม่ได้แนะนำให้รีบติดต่อช่างที่มีความชำนาญการเฉพาะด้านเข้ามาตรวจสอบและช่วยแก้ไขทันที เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นกลับมาทำความเย็นได้เหมือนเดิม ส่วนใครที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็นใหม่ที่มีพื้นที่จัดเก็บมากกว่าเดิม แต่ไม่รู้ควรซื้อตู้เย็นรุ่นไหนดี ? ถึงได้ความเย็นสม่ำเสมอ และมีเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรีย กลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ และทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำตรงช่องกดน้ำได้อัตโนมัติ ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG InstaView รุ่น GC-X257CQES ที่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรม InstaView Door in Door เพียงคุณเคาะที่ประตู 2 ครั้ง ก็มองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่จัดเก็บอยู่ด้านใน โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องเปิดประตูให้สูญเสียความเย็น แถมมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันซึ่งตอบโจทย์การใช้งานและสุขภาพ

 

 

ตู้เย็น LG คงความสดของอาหารได้ยาวนาน ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Linear Cooling

 

คุณสมบัติเด่นตู้เย็น LG InstaView

● เทคโนโลยี UVnano ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำให้คุณได้ดื่มน้ำสะอาดทุกครั้ง
● Hygiene FRESH+ ระบบฟอกอากาศภายในตู้เย็นที่ช่วยลดกลิ่นอับในตู้เย็น และขจัดแบคทีเรียได้มากถึง 99.9%
● เทคโนโลยี Linear Cooling ช่วยควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่ ทำให้รักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน
● มีระบบทำน้ำแข็งและระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ
● ฟังก์ชัน Door Alarm ที่มีเสียงเตือนเมื่อประตูปิดไม่สนิท

นับว่าตู้เย็นจาก LG เป็นสุดยอดนวัตกรรมของการถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน และช่วยเพิ่มความสวยงามภายในห้องครัว ทำให้ตู้เย็น LG InstaView รุ่น GC-X257CQES ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างลงตัว สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจซื้อตู้เย็นหรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่



