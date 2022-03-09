About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น Multi Door กำลังทำความเย็น

ไขข้อสงสัย ควรล้างตู้เย็นบ่อยแค่ไหน? ไร้ปัญหากลิ่นเหม็นกวนใจ

09/03/2022

ควรล้างตู้เย็นบ่อยแค่ไหน ช่วยลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และแบคทีเรีย

ลดกลิ่นเหม็น แบคทีเรีย ด้วยเทคนิคการล้างตู้เย็นอย่างถูกวิธี

หากพูดถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีกันแทบทุกบ้าน “ตู้เย็น” ต้องเป็นไอเทมที่หลายคนนึกถึง เพราะตู้เย็นมีประสิทธิภาพในการยืดระยะเวลาให้อาหารต่าง ๆ ได้ดี ช่วยให้อาหารมีความสดใหม่ ไม่เน่าเสียง่าย แม้ว่าตู้เย็นจะเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าใกล้ตัว และเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นสำคัญที่ต้องได้รับการดูแลเป็นอย่างดี แต่พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านเคยนั่งคิดเล่น ๆ หรือไม่ว่าคุณล้างตู้เย็นครั้งสุดท้ายเมื่อไหร่?
ซึ่งบางคนอาจบอกว่าไม่มีเวลา ทำความสะอาดไม่เป็น หรือไม่รู้จะเริ่มต้นล้างตู้เย็นอย่างไร จึงละเลยการทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นให้ดีเท่าที่ควร แต่รู้หรือไม่ว่าการทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอช่วยลดปัญหากลิ่น คราบสกปรก แบคทีเรีย และเชื้อราได้เป็นอย่างดี วันนี้ LG มีคำตอบควรล้างตู้เย็นบ่อยแค่ไหน? พร้อมแนะนำวิธีการดูแลทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น เพื่อให้สะอาดและไร้กลิ่นเหม็นกวนใจ

ไขคำตอบตู้เย็นควรล้างบ่อยแค่ไหน? เมื่อไหร่ที่ต้องเริ่มล้าง

การทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นควรล้างอย่างน้อย 1 – 2 ครั้งต่อเดือน เพื่อเป็นการกำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรียทั้งที่มองเห็นและมองไม่เห็น แต่จริง ๆ แล้วอาจไม่ต้องรอให้ถึงสิ้นเดือนเสมอไป เพราะทันทีที่พบว่าตู้เย็นเริ่มทำความเย็นได้ไม่ดีเหมือนเก่า น้ำดื่มที่แช่ไว้เย็นช้ากว่าเดิม น้ำแข็งเกาะตัวหนา แช่น้ำแข็งหรือไอศกรีมไว้ในช่องแช่แข็งแต่กลับละลายอย่างรวดเร็ว ได้กลิ่นเหม็นอับ มีอาหารเน่าเสียหรือมีคราบอาหารติดตามตู้เย็น เวลานั้นถือว่าควรเริ่มทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นได้แล้ว เพราะหากปล่อยไว้คราบเหล่านั้นอาจฝังลึกจนทำให้ล้างออกได้ยากกว่าเดิม

การทำงานของตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

รู้วิธีคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ด้วยตัวเอง วางแผนประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายในบ้านได้ง่ายขึ้น

การดูแลทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นอย่างถูกวิธี ไม่เป็นอันตราย

หลังจากที่รู้กันไปแล้วว่าเวลาไหนควรล้างตู้เย็น และพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านต้องล้างตู้เย็นบ่อยแค่ไหน ต่อมา LG แนะนำเคล็ดลับการดูแลทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นอย่างถูกวิธี ที่ช่วยให้ตู้เย็นสะอาดขึ้น และไม่เป็นอันตรายกับผู้ใช้งาน ดังนี้

ดึงปลั๊กตู้เย็นออกทุกครั้ง

ก่อนเริ่มต้นทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น แนะนำว่าควรถอดปลั๊กตู้เย็นออกทุกครั้ง เพื่อป้องกันไฟดูดที่เป็นอันตราย อีกทั้งวิธีนี้ยังช่วยให้น้ำแข็งในช่องแช่แข็งของตู้เย็นละลายได้เร็วกว่าเดิมอีกด้วย (พร้อมกดปุ่มละลายน้ำแข็ง)

เคลียร์ของออกจากตู้เย็น

หลายคนมักเสียดายของที่กินเหลือหรือกินไม่หมด ท้ายที่สุดจบลงที่การจับทุกอย่างแช่ไว้ในตู้เย็นเพราะคิดว่าสักวันคงได้กิน แต่เมื่อซื้อของใหม่มากลับลืมของเก่าที่แช่ตู้เย็นเอาไว้ นานไปจึงทำให้อาหารเหล่านั้นเน่าเสียจนทำให้อาหารชนิดอื่น ๆ ได้รับผลกระทบไปด้วย โดยเฉพาะเรื่องกลิ่นเหม็นสะสมที่แก้ไม่หาย เพราะฉะนั้นคุณควรจัดการกำจัดของที่ควรทิ้งให้เรียบร้อย และเลือกเฉพาะอาหารที่ยังกินได้อยู่เอาไว้ หรือหากต้องการเคลียร์ตู้เย็นให้โล่งแนะนำให้แยกอาหารที่กินได้ไว้อีกที่ เมื่อล้างตู้เย็นเสร็จจึงค่อยจัดเก็บไว้ที่เดิม

แยกชิ้นส่วนต่าง ๆ ของตู้เย็นเพื่อเริ่มต้นทำความสะอาด

เมื่อทำการดึงปลั๊กตู้เย็นและเคลียร์ตู้เย็นจนโล่งแล้ว ขั้นตอนต่อมาให้ถอดแยกชิ้นส่วนต่าง ๆ ออกมา โดยเฉพาะชิ้นส่วนที่เปื้อนไปด้วยคราบสกปรก ซึ่งการถอดชิ้นส่วนจะช่วยให้ทำความสะอาดได้ง่ายและเช็ดได้อย่างทั่วถึงกว่าการไม่ถอดแยกชิ้นส่วน และชิ้นส่วนบางอย่าง เช่น ชั้นวางของ ถาดรองน้ำแข็ง ช่องใส่ไข่ ฯลฯ เมื่อถอดออกมาแล้วสามารถล้างได้ด้วยฟองน้ำและน้ำยาล้างจาน เมื่อล้างเสร็จให้นำไปผึ่งให้แห้งสนิทเพื่อเตรียมนำมาประกอบเข้าตู้เย็นใหม่อีกครั้ง

ฟองน้ำไอเทมช่วยล้างตู้เย็น

สำหรับบริเวณภายในตู้เย็นให้ใช้ฟองน้ำชุบน้ำยาล้างจาน เช็ดถูให้ทั่วทุกซอกทุกมุม หลังจากถูด้วยน้ำยาล้างจานแล้ว ให้ใช้ฟองน้ำอีกอันชุบน้ำเปล่าหมาด ๆ เช็ดซ้ำอีกรอบเพื่อเก็บรายละเอียด หรือเช็ดจนกว่าฟองน้ำยาล้างจานจะหมด

อย่าลืมกำจัดเชื้อราขอบตู้เย็น

ขอบตู้เย็นเป็นอีกจุดที่สำคัญ เพราะหากไม่ได้ทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นนาน ๆ อาจทำให้ยางซิลิโคนขึ้นราได้ โดยวิธีกำจัดเชื้อราตู้เย็นง่าย ๆ เพียงใช้น้ำเปล่าผสมกับเบกกิ้งโซดาให้เป็นเนื้อข้น จากนั้นใช้ผ้าชุบส่วนผสมดังกล่าวแล้วเช็ดตามขอบตู้เย็นให้เรียบร้อย วิธีนี้นอกจากจะช่วยให้ขอบตู้เย็นสะอาดเหมือนใหม่แล้ว ยังช่วยลดปัญหาเชื้อราในอนาคตได้อีกด้วย

เช็ดทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นภายนอกให้เงา

สำหรับวิธีทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นด้านนอก เพียงใช้น้ำส้มสายชูผสมน้ำเปล่า จากนั้นใช้ผ้าแห้งชุบแล้วเช็ดถูในทั่วภายนอกตู้เย็น เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยเช็ดตู้เย็นให้เงาเหมือนใหม่แล้ว

เก็บของเข้าตู้เย็นและจัดระเบียบใหม่

หลังจากล้างตู้เย็นเสร็จเรียบร้อยแล้ว ให้นำชิ้นส่วนต่าง ๆ มาประกอบเข้าตู้เย็นตามจุดเดิมให้ครบถ้วน จากนั้นทยอยเก็บของเข้าตู้เย็น พร้อมจัดวางของให้เป็นระเบียบ แยกเป็นโซนให้ชัดเจนเพื่อความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

การทำงานของตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL ลดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่น พร้อมเพิ่มความสดชื่นภายใน

ทั้งหมดนี้คงช่วยทุกท่านไขคำตอบได้แล้วว่าควรล้างตู้เย็นบ่อยแค่ไหน และวิธีล้างตู้เย็นที่ถูกต้องเป็นอย่างไร เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นไร้ปัญหากลิ่นเหม็นกวนใจ ไม่เป็นอันตรายกับผู้ใช้งาน และนอกจากการล้างทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว การเลือกตู้เย็นคุณภาพดี ทำความเย็นดีเยี่ยม และมีฟังก์ชันในการกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็นเป็นอีกช้อยส์ที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม แน่นอนว่าหากมองหาตู้เย็นที่มีคุณสมบัติครบถ้วนอยู่ แนะนำตู้เย็น LG ตู้เย็นที่ตอบโจทย์คนยุคใหม่ช่วยมอบความเย็นได้อย่างสม่ำเสมอ ด้วยเทคโนโลยีประหยัดพลังงาน ฟังก์ชันจัดเต็ม มาพร้อมการรับประกันและการดูแลหลังการขายอย่างมืออาชีพ ท่านใดสนใจตู้เย็นแอลจี รวมไปถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LGประเภทอื่น ๆ อาทิ เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ทีวีแอลจีฯลฯ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

