ทีวี LG วางบนโต๊ะวางทีวีในห้องนั่งเล่น

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ประหยัดไฟ ยี่ห้อไหนดี? สวยทันสมัย จุของเยอะ

08/04/2022

ตู้เย็น LG 6.1 คิว 1 ประตู ประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 36%

ตู้เย็นประตูเดียว ตัวเลือกสำหรับการใช้งานในพื้นที่จำกัด

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตูถือเป็นตัวเลือกอันดับแรก ๆ ของคนที่อาศัยอยู่ในพื้นที่จำกัด เช่น คอนโด หอพัก หรืออพาร์ทเมนท์ให้ความสนใจ เนื่องจากที่พักอาศัยดังกล่าวมักมีพื้นที่ค่อนข้างจำกัด และบางคนพักอาศัยอยู่เพียงแค่ 1- 2 คน จึงทำให้ตู้เย็นไซซ์อื่นอาจมีขนาดใหญ่และกินเนื้อที่เกินความจำเป็น ซึ่งการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 1 ประตูสักเครื่องให้ถูกใจ นอกจากจะต้องเป็นตู้เย็น 1 ประตูประหยัดไฟแล้ว จำเป็นต้องพิจารณาปัจจัยอื่นร่วมด้วยเสมอ เช่น ขนาด ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน ความทนทาน และการรับประกันหลังการขาย เพราะปัจจัยเหล่านี้ล้วนเป็นสิ่งที่ช่วยให้คุณเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นได้อย่างเหมาะสม

นอกจากหลักการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีความสำคัญ การดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นเพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งานเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้ามเช่นกัน บทความนี้ LG มีวิธีการดูแลรักษาตู้เย็น 1 ประตูมาบอกต่อ พร้อมแนะน ำตู้เย็น LG 1 ประตูที่มาพร้อมโหมดประหยัดพลังงานและฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ตอบโจทย์คนรุ่นใหม่

วิธีดูแลรักษาตู้เย็น 1 ประตูให้อยู่ได้นาน ประหยัดค่าไฟ

1. เลือกตำแหน่งวางตู้เย็นให้เหมาะสม

การวางตู้เย็นในตำแหน่งที่ไม่เหมาะสม เป็นสาเหตุหนึ่งที่นอกจากจะทำให้อายุการใช้งานสั้นลงแล้ว ยังทำให้เปลืองค่าไฟมากขึ้นอีกด้วย โดยตำแหน่งการวางตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสม มีดังนี้

- วางตู้เย็นไว้ในพื้นที่ที่มีอากาศถ่ายเทได้ดี
- ตั้งตู้เย็นห่างจากผนังบ้านประมาณ 6 นิ้วเป็นอย่างน้อย
- หลีกเลี่ยงการวางตู้เย็นไว้ใกล้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทำความร้อน เช่น เตาแก๊ส หมอหุงข้าว ไมโครเวฟ ฯลฯ เพราะจะทำให้ตู้เย็นเกิดความร้อนได้ง่าย<
- หลีกเลี่ยงการวางตู้เย็นไว้ในที่เปียกชื้น เพราะอาจทำให้เกิดปัญหาไฟฟ้าลัดวงจรที่เป็นอันตราย

อาหารจำนวนมากแช่อยู่ในตู้เย็น

แช่อาหารในตู้เย็นมากเกินไปทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนัก

 

2. ไม่ใส่ของในตู้เย็นมากเกินไป

การแช่ของในตู้เย็นมากเกินไป นอกจากจะทำให้ความเย็นไม่ทั่วถึงแล้ว ยังทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักเกินไปอีกด้วย ทางที่ดีควรแช่อาหารและเครื่องดื่มในปริมาณที่พอเหมาะ ที่สำคัญควรหมั่นตรวจเช็คอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่หมดอายุหรือไม่กินแล้วออกจากตู้เย็น เพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยและช่วยให้ตู้เย็นทำความเย็นได้ทั่วถึงมากยิ่งขึ้น

3. หลีกเลี่ยงการงัดน้ำแข็งภายในช่องแช่แข็ง

การงัดน้ำแข็งที่เกาะตัวเป็นก้อนในช่องแช่แข็งเป็นการแก้ปัญหาที่ปลายเหตุที่ไม่ควรทำ บางคนอาจใช้มีดหรือของมีคมงัดน้ำแข็งออกเพราะคิดว่าเป็นวิธีที่ง่าย ซึ่งวิธีนี้นอกจากจะมีความเสี่ยงในเรื่องของกระแสไฟฟ้าแล้ว ยังทำให้แผงทำความเย็นเกิดการชำรุดได้ง่าย ๆ ดังนั้นหากไม่อยากให้เกิดปัญหาดังกล่าวควรหมั่นกดละลายน้ำแข็งอย่างสม่ำเสมอตามระยะเวลาที่เหมาะสม จะช่วยลดปัญหาข้างต้นได้เป็นอย่างดี

4. ไม่แช่อาหารร้อนจัดในตู้เย็น

หลังอุ่นอาหารเสร็จใหม่ ๆ ไม่ควรนำอาหารร้อนเข้าตู้เย็นทันที เพราะจะทำให้ตู้เย็นใช้ความเย็นมากกว่าปกติเพื่อปรับอุณหภูมิของอาหาร ดังนั้นควรรอให้อาหารเย็นลงกระทั่งอยู่ในอุณหภูมิปกติเสียก่อน แล้วจึงนำเข้าตู้เย็น

5. หลีกเลี่ยงการเปิดประตูตู้เย็นค้างไว้

การเปิดประตูตู้เย็นค้างไว้หรือเปิดตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ จะทำให้ความร้อนจากภายนอกเข้าไปในตู้เย็น ส่งผลทำให้ตู้เย็นต้องเร่งอุณหภูมิภายในให้กลับมาอยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม และเมื่อคอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานหนักขึ้นบ่อยครั้งอาจทำให้อายุการใช้งานสั้นลงได้

6. เช็คขอบยางประตูตู้เย็น

ขอบยางประตูตู้เย็นเป็นอีกส่วนที่ผู้ใช้งานหลายคนละเลย แต่ในความเป็นจริงแล้วขอบยางถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญที่ช่วยให้ประตูตู้เย็นปิดได้สนิท และช่วยป้องกันไม่ให้ความร้อนจากภายนอกเข้าไปในตู้เย็นได้ ดังนั้นนอกจากการทำความสะอาดขอบยางประตูตู้เย็นแล้ว ควรตรวจเช็คสภาพให้พร้อมใช้อยู่เสมอ โดยวิธีเช็คง่าย ๆ เพียงแค่เหน็บกระดาษแผ่นเล็กเอาไว้จากนั้นปิดประตูตู้เย็น เพื่อเช็คว่าขอบยางแข็งแรงพอที่จะหนีบแผ่นกระดาษไว้ได้หรือไม่

ตู้เย็น LG ขนาด 6.1 คิว ดีไซน์สวย ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน

หากมองหาตู้เย็น 1 ประตูประหยัดไฟ ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน และมีโหมดป้องกันน้ำแข็งเกาะตัวเป็นก้อน (กึ่งอัตโนมัติ) แนะนำตู้เย็น LG 6.1 คิว รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB เป็นตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟที่ทำงานด้วยระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ของแอลจี ช่วยปรับระดับความเย็นของตู้เย็นให้มีความเหมาะสม ตามจำนวนของอาหารที่แช่อยู่ภายในและอุณหภูมิภายนอกตู้เย็น นอกจากจะช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้แล้ว ยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้นถึง 36% อีกทั้งยังเป็นคอมเพรสเซอร์ที่ทำงานเงียบเพียง -2dB ทนทาน และรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี

ผักและผลไม้ในช่องแช่ผักตู้เย็น LG 1 ประตู

เทคโนโลยี Moist Balance Crisper™ ในช่องแช่ผักตู้เย็น LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB

นอกจากเรื่องประหยัดพลังงานแล้วตู้เย็น LG 6.1 คิว ยังมาพร้อมช่องแช่แบบ Moist Balance Crisper™ ที่ช่วยรักษาระดับความชุ่มชื้นภายในช่องแช่ผัก โดยบริเวณด้านบนของช่องแช่จะมีลักษณะเหมือนกับรังผึ้ง ไว้สำหรับกักเก็บหยดน้ำไม่ให้ตกลงมาโดนผักและผลไม้ที่แช่อยู่ นวัตกรรมนี้ช่วยคงความชุ่มชื้นและช่วยให้ผักผลไม้คงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนานขึ้น ช่องแช่ภายในแบ่งสัดส่วนอย่างชัดเจน ช่วยให้คุณจัดวางอาหารได้อย่างเต็มที่และหลากหลาย ในส่วนของช่องแช่แข็งมาพร้อมระบบละลายน้ำแข็งกึ่งอัตโนมัติเพื่อป้องกันการจับตัวเป็นก้อนน้ำแข็ง ขั้นตอนง่าย ๆ เพียงกดปุ่มละลายน้ำแข็ง จากนั้นตู้เย็นจะเข้าสู่กระบวนการละลายน้ำแข็งทันที (ช่องแช่แข็งปราศจากน้ำแข็งภายในเวลา 2 ชั่วโมง) ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับการใช้งานของคุณ นอกจากตู้เย็น LG 1 ประตูแล้ว LG ยังมีตู้เย็นอีกหลายขนาด หลายฟังก์ชันที่ทนทานและตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของทุกคนในบ้าน หากสนใจตู้เย็น LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่ายและทันสมัยยิ่งขึ้น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

