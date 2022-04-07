About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Side by Side

แนะนำตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด ดีไซน์สวย ฟังก์ชันครบ

07/04/2022

 

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView รุ่นใหม่ดีไซน์ทันสมัยช่วยตกแต่งห้องครัวให้ดูดีมากยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView ดีไซน์สุดล้ำ ตอกย้ำความทันสมัย

 

 

ตู้เย็นถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่จำเป็นอย่างยิ่งสำหรับทุกครอบครัว นอกจากช่วยถนอมอาหารให้สดใหม่คงรสชาติเอาไว้ได้อย่างยาวนาน ยังเป็นผู้ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกสำหรับเครื่องดื่มเมนูโปรดให้กับทุกคนในครอบครัวได้ทุกเวลาที่ต้องการ ปัจจุบันด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำจึงทำให้ตู้เย็นมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลายมากขึ้นตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ และหนึ่งในแบรนด์ชั้นนำที่เป็นที่ยอมรับเรื่องประสิทธิการใช้งานที่มาพร้อมกับดีไซน์ทันสมัย รวมถึงบริการหลังการขายที่ยอดเยี่ยมก็คือ แอลจี ล่าสุดเปิดตัวตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่ภายใต้ชื่อ ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door ตู้เย็น Side By Side นวัตกรรมใหม่เคาะสองครั้งเพื่อดูด้านใน

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView มีอะไรพิเศษ
InstaView Side by Side เห็นด้านในโดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น

 

เราต่างทราบกันดีว่าการเปิด-ปิดตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ ส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักขึ้น เพราะต้องทำความเย็นให้ได้ระดับอยู่ตลอดเวลา ผลที่ตามมาก็คืออาหารที่แช่อาจเสียเร็วขึ้น รวมถึงภาระค่าไฟที่มากขึ้นด้วย แอลจี เห็นถึงความสำคัญในจุดนี้จึงได้คิดค้นและพัฒนาจนมาเป็น ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Side by Side เคาะกระจกที่บานประตูเบา ๆ เพียงสองครั้ง ก็สามารถเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในโดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและช่วยให้อาหารมีความสดใหม่อยู่ได้นานยิ่งขึ้น

ที่กดน้ำที่บานประตู และระบบ Door Cooling+™ ของตู้เย็น LG InstaView

 

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ

LinearCooling คงความสดได้นานยิ่งขึ้น

 

เทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ในตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door จะช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้นานถึง 7 วัน คงความสดใหม่เหมือนเพิ่งออกมาจากฟาร์ม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นผักสด หรือผลไม้สดตามฤดูกาล นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี DoorCooling+™ เข้ามาช่วยทำความเย็นให้ทั่วถึงทุกพื้นที่ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าอาหารและเครื่องดื่มเย็นทั่วถึงสดใหม่ได้อย่างยาวนาน

เทคโนโลยีกดน้ำที่บานประตู UVnano™ ปลอดเชื้อ ไร้กลิ่น

 

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door มีเทคโนโลยีที่ชื่อว่า Hygiene Fresh+ ช่วยดับกลิ่นและขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.999% ด้วยระบบกรองอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอน กำจัดกลิ่นและเชื้อโรคได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมกับที่กดน้ำบนบานประตูดีไซน์ใหม่จาก LG สะดวกสบาย ดื่มน้ำดับกระหายได้ง่ายและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญเทคโนโลยี UVnano™ จะทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UV เป็นประจำทุกชั่วโมง ช่วยลดการสะสมของเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้มากถึง 99.99% ให้คุณได้มั่นใจว่าน้ำที่ดื่มมีความสะอาด ปลอดเชื้อ ไม่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพอย่างแน่นอน

เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมอัจฉริยะด้วย แอป LG ThinQ™

 

เพื่อชีวิตสมาร์ทไลฟ์ ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door สามารถเชื่อมต่อและควบคุมได้จากทุกที่ผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ แค่เปิด “Express Freeze” และแตะปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว หรือจะเป็นฟังก์ชันควบคุมด้วยเสียง Voice Assistant เพียงบอกกับตู้เย็นว่าคุณต้องการอะไร แค่พูดว่า "เปิด Express Freeze" ลำโพง AI จะรับฟังและจัดการดูแลอาหารที่คุณเก็บไว้ในทันที

แนะนำ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG InstaView Side by Side รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด 2022

 

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Side by Side รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุดมี 2 สี

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว สีดำโลหะ

 

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ

 

 

ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

 

●ตู้เย็น Inverter Linear Compressor คงความสดได้ยาวนาน ใช้พลังงานน้อยกว่า ทำงานเงียบ ทนทานกว่า
●InstaView Door-in-Door™ เคาะสองครั้งที่กระจกบานประตูเพื่อดูด้านในไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น
●Door Cooling+™ ทำความเย็นรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง
●LINEARCooling™ ควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่
●Hygiene Fresh⁺™ ขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นในตู้เย็น ได้ถึง 99.999%
●มีที่กดน้ำที่บานประตู พร้อมเทคโนโลยี UVNano™ ทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UV เป็นประจำทุกชั่วโมงลดแบคทีเรียในท่อจ่ายน้ำได้ถึง 99.99%
●Smart Wi-Fi Control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น ThinQ™
●มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5
●รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

**ราคาจำหน่าย 89,900 บาท

 

 

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES ขนาด 22.4 คิว สีเงิน

 

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ

 

 

ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

 

●ตู้เย็น Inverter Linear Compressor คงความสดได้ยาวนาน ใช้พลังงานน้อยกว่า ทำงานเงียบ ทนทานกว่า
●InstaView Door-in-Door™ เคาะสองครั้งที่กระจกบานประตูเพื่อดูด้านในไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น
●Door Cooling+™ ทำความเย็นรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง
●LINEARCooling™ ควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่
●Hygiene Fresh⁺™ ขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นในตู้เย็นได้ถึง 99.999%
●มีที่กดน้ำที่บานประตู พร้อมเทคโนโลยี UVNano™ ทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UV เป็นประจำทุกชั่วโมงลดแบคทีเรียในท่อจ่ายน้ำได้ถึง 99.99%
●Smart Wi-Fi Control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น ThinQ™
●มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5
●รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

**ราคาจำหน่าย 79,900 บาท

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุดจากแอลจีสำหรับใครที่สนใจ Side By Side หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น ๆ อาทิ เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ทีวี เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องเสียง และสินค้าไอทีสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.