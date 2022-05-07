ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาดใหญ่ กินไฟไหม? เลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้ตรงใจ

About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในครัวเรือนเลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้เหมาะสมและประหยัดไฟ

07/05/2022

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ขนาด 13.2 คิว

หลักการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูให้คุ้มค่า ประหยัดไฟ

 

ตู้เย็นถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่จำเป็นสำหรับทุกบ้านทุกครัวเรือนช่วยเรื่องการถนอมอาหารให้เก็บได้นานยิ่งขึ้นพร้อมทั้งคงรสชาติของอาหารให้สดใหม่อยู่เสมอ นอกจากนี้ยังทำหน้าที่มอบเครื่องดื่มเย็นสดชื่นช่วยดับกระหายคลายร้อนในแต่ละวัน

ปัจจุบันในท้องตลาดตู้เย็นมีมากมายหลายยี่ห้อ หลายความจุ ขึ้นอยู่กับความต้องการของแต่ละคน และหนึ่งในตัวเลือกยอดนิยมมากที่สุดก็คือ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ด้วยจุดประสงค์หลักคือขนาดที่ใหญ่กำลังดี สามารถแยกเก็บอาหารได้อย่างเป็นระเบียบ กระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง รักษาความเย็นให้คงที่ได้เร็วกว่าตู้เย็นประตูเดียวที่ไม่ได้แยกช่องฟรีซกับช่องแช่ธรรมดา

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู เลือกขนาดไหนดี

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู จะมีลักษณะตัวตู้แบ่งเป็น 2 ส่วนคือส่วนบนกับส่วนล่าง โดยส่วนบนมักเป็นช่องแช่แข็ง ส่วนล่างเป็นช่องแช่ธรรมดา ปกติแล้วตู้เย็น 2 ประตูจะมีขนาดเริ่มต้นที่ 5.9 คิว ซึ่งจะเป็นความจุสำหรับจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว 3 คน ถ้าต่ำกว่า 5.9 คิวลงมาโดยมากก็จะเป็นตู้เย็นแบบ 1 ประตูมากกว่า
อย่างไรก็ตามโดยเฉลี่ยแล้วสำหรับตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขนาดที่ได้รับความนิยมอยู่ที่ 6-10 คิว ซึ่งถือว่าค่อนข้างใหญ่เหมาะสำหรับครอบครัวที่มีสมาชิก 4-6 คน ถ้า 6 คนขึ้นไปแนะนำเป็น 12-15 คิว ตรงกันข้ามถ้ามีขนาดใหญ่มากคือ 15 – 18 คิว ปกติแล้วไม่ได้รับความนิยม เพราะผู้บริโภคจะหันไปใช้เป็นตู้เย็นหลายประตูหรือ ตู้เย็นแบบ Door-in-Door ซึ่งมีลักษณะประตูซ้อนประตูมากกว่านั่นเอง

คำนวณค่าไฟ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาดใหญ่ กินไฟเท่าไหร่ต่อเดือน

หลายคนอาจคิดว่าตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่กินไฟมาก เนื่องจากต้องเสียบปลั๊กใช้งานตลอดทั้งวันทั้งคืน แต่รู้หรือไม่ว่าเมื่อเทียบระยะเวลาการใช้งานกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชนิดอื่น ๆ แล้วค่าไฟต่อเดือนที่เสียไปกับตู้เย็นนั้นไม่ได้แพงอย่างที่คิด ตรงกันข้ามดูจะถูกกว่า ทีวี ทีวี เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องซักผ้า เตารีด เครื่องทำน้ำอุ่น ไมโครเวฟ ฯลฯ ด้วยซ้ำไป สำหรับสูตรการคำนวณมีดังนี้
ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 12 คิว กินไฟฟ้าจำนวน 240 วัตต์ / ชั่วโมง ค่าไฟปัจจุบันตีตัวเลขกลม ๆ หน่วยละ 4 บาท วิธีคิด
● ค่าไฟฟ้า = จำนวนวัตต์ x ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อหน่วย หารด้วย 1000 = จำนวนเงินบาท / ชั่วโมง ดังนั้น
ตู้เย็นขนาด 12 คิว กินไฟฟ้า = 240 x 4 หารด้วย 1000 = 0.96 บาท / ชั่วโมง ตกวันละ 23.04 บาท หรือเดือนละ 691.2 บาท
จะเห็นได้ว่าแม้ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขนาด 12 คิว ซึ่งถือว่าเป็นขนาดใหญ่กำลังไฟ 240 วัตต์ เมื่อเปิดใช้ 24 ชั่วโมงตลอดทั้งเดือน กินไฟต่อชั่วโมงไม่ถึงหนึ่งบาทซึ่งถือว่าเป็นอัตราที่ไม่สูงเมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น

อัตราการกินค่าไฟของตู้เย็นเมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น

อุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านของ LG

●ทีวี 80 - 180 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 32-72 สตางค์

●เครื่องปรับอากาศ 1,200 - 3,300 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 5-13 บาท
●เครื่องซักผ้า 3,000 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 12 บาท
●ตู้เย็น (7-10 คิว) 70 - 175 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 28-58 สตางค์
●เครื่องปั๊มน้ำ 150 - 200 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 60-80 สตางค์
 แล็บท็อป 40 - 65 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 16-26 สตางค์
●เตารีด 750 - 2,000 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 3-8 บาท
●หลอดไฟ LED T8 16 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 6.4 สตางค์
 เครื่องฟอกอากาศ 2 - 25 วัตต์ ชั่วโมงละ 0.8-10 สตางค์

วิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ให้ประหยัดไฟ

 

1. เลือกความจุที่เหมาะสมกับสมาชิกในครอบครัว
2. เลือกตู้เย็นที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5
3. เลือกตำแหน่งวางบริเวณที่แสงส่องไม่ถึง เพราะความร้อนจะทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนัก
4. ควรวางตู้เย็นให้ด้านข้างและด้านหลังห่างจากผนังอย่างน้อย 10 เซนติเมตร
5. ปรับตั้งอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นให้เหมาะสมกับปริมาณของที่แช่ในตู้เย็น
6. เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีฉนวนป้องกันการสูญเสียความเย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
7. ตู้เย็นที่มีระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ จะสิ้นเปลืองพลังงานมากกว่าตู้เย็นที่ละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยการกดปุ่ม

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ขนาด 13.2 คิว

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาดใหญ่ กินไฟไหม? เลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้ตรงใจ คงได้ทราบคำตอบกันไปแล้วถึงขนาดของตู้เย็น 2 ประตูที่เหมาะสมของจำนวนสมาชิกในบ้าน วิธีการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ให้ประหยัดไฟ คุ้มค่าต่อการใช้งาน รวมถึงวิธีคำนวณค่าไฟตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขนาดใหญ่คิดอย่างไร สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู คุณภาพดี มาพร้อมกับนวัตกรรมล้ำสมัยขอแนะนำ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูยี่ห้อ LG รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ขนาด 13.2 คิว
าพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีรูปแบบใหม่ ใช้งานง่าย การออกแบบสวยงามทันสมัยเข้ากับห้องครัวของคุณได้อย่างลงตัว บานพับประตูซ่อนอยู่ด้านในของตู้เย็นหมดห่วงเรื่องกลิ่นอับกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ด้วยระบบ Hygiene Fresh ซึ่งช่วยดับกลิ่นและขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.999% พร้อมด้วยเทคโนโลยี Linear Cooling™ ที่ช่วยควบคุมอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นให้คงที่ คงความสดได้ยาวนาน และเทคโนโลยี Door Cooling+™ เย็นรวดเร็วและทั่วถึงทั่วทั้งตู้เย็น ที่สำคัญสามารถสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนด้วยระบบ Smart WI-FI control ได้อีกด้วย หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นคุณภาพ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูจาก LG คือหนึ่งในตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสมสำหรับทุกครอบครัว สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.
อ้างอิงข้อมูลจาก การไฟฟ้าส่วนภูมิภาค>>> 1 ชั่วโมง เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแต่ละชนิดกินไฟเท่าไหร่