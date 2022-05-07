About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
หน้าจอหลักแบบใหม่ของทีวี LG

ทีวี LG OLED กับ UHD โดดเด่นต่างกันอย่างไร

07/05/2022

ทีวี LG โดดเด่นเรื่องสีสันของภาพที่สมจริง และรองรับ Magic Remote

สมาร์ททีวี LG เทคโนโลยีหน้าจอสุดล้ำ ตอบโจทย์ความบันเทิง

"ทีวี" ถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทุกบ้านต้องมี เพราะ TV คืออุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยให้ทุกคนเข้าถึงข้อมูลข่าวสาร ความบันเทิง และสาระน่ารู้อีกมากมาย โดยทีวีในอดีตเป็นเพียงตู้เล็ก ๆ ที่ให้ภาพสีขาวดำก่อนเข้าสู่ยุคภาพสี แต่นี่ไม่ใช่การเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งสุดท้ายของทีวี เพราะตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมาได้เกิดเทคโนโลยีหน้าจอ ที่ทำให้ทีวีมีรูปลักษณ์บางลง และมีหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้น หากถามว่ามีเทคโนโลยีหน้าจอทีวีแบบใดบ้าง ที่มีความโดดเด่นและตอบโจทย์ความบันเทิงในยุค Streaming เชื่อว่าต้องมีชื่อของหน้าจอแบบ OLED กับ UHD อย่างแน่นอน สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหา Smart TV เครื่องใหม่ แต่ไม่มั่นใจว่าควรเลือกสมาร์ททีวีที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีของหน้าจอแบบไหนดี ? วันนี้แอลจีได้รวบรวมความโดดเด่นของเทคโนโลยีหน้าจอสุดล้ำของ LG ทั้งแบบ OLED และ Super UHD มาบอกต่อ พร้อมแนะนำทีวี LG รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด คุณภาพดีที่ตอบโจทย์ด้านความบันเทิง

ทำความรู้จักเทคโนโลยีจอภาพแบบ OLED และ Super UHD หน้าจอแบบ OLED คือ ?

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) เป็นหน้าจอทีวีที่รวบรวมความพิเศษของเทคโนโลยีหน้าจอแต่ละประเภทมาไว้ที่ตัวเอง อย่างจอ LG OLED ที่ไม่มีไฟ Backlight เหมือนที่ปรากฏในสมาร์ททีวีรุ่นอื่นของ LG ส่งผลให้ LED แต่ละหลอดส่องสว่างและให้สีได้ด้วยตัวเอง ภาพที่ได้มีความคมชัดและสวยสมจริงมากขึ้น แถมมีความละเอียดสูงถึง 8K ในทีวี LG บางรุ่น ที่สำคัญไม่ว่าอยู่มุมไหนของห้องคุณสามารถรับชมความบันเทิงได้อย่างชัดเจน

หน้าจอแบบ Super UHD คือ ?

หากคิดว่าหน้าจอแบบ Ultra High Definition หรือที่เรียกว่า Ultra HD หรือ UHD เป็นเทคโนโลยีมัลติมีเดียที่ให้ความละเอียดของภาพที่สวยสมบูรณ์ แอลจีขอแนะนำนวัตกรรมที่สั่นสะเทือนวงการทีวียุคใหม่ อย่างเทคโนโลยี NanoCell ที่ถูกเคลือบฉาบ หน้าจอ LED TV แบบ Super UHD ด้วยการใช้แผ่นฟิล์ม Polarized ความบางเพียง 1 นาโนเมตร ทำหน้าที่ซับคลื่นแสงที่ไม่จำเป็น ทำให้หน้าจอของสมาร์ททีวี LG ประเภทนี้แสดงเฉดสีบนหน้าจอได้ตรงความต้องการของผู้ชมและผู้สร้างสรรค์ผลงาน นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีแบบ Real 4K มีความละเอียดมากถึง 8 ล้านพิกเซล ซึ่งช่วยลดทอนแสงสีขาวในเม็ดสีแต่ละจุดอีกด้วย

ทีวี NanoCell ของ LG

ทีวี LG รุ่นใหม่ มีดีไซน์ที่เรียบง่าย ดูโฉบเฉี่ยว

มาดูพร้อมกัน ทีวี LG OLED กับ Super UHD มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้างมุมมองการรับชม

ทีวี LG OLED

OLED TV เป็นหน้าจอทีวีให้มุมมองการรับชมกว้างมากถึง 178 องศา ทำให้ไม่ว่าคุณจะรับชมสารคดี ซีรีส์ หรือข่าวสารต่าง ๆ จากมุมไหน ก็ไม่เกิดปัญหาสีผิดเพี้ยน เพราะทีวี OLED แสดงสีสันได้แม่นยำ สมจริงตรงความต้องการของผู้ชมและผู้สร้างสรรค์ผลงาน

ทีวี LG Super UHD

การรับชมข้อมูลข่าวสารหรือความบันเทิงบนหน้าจอที่ใช้เทคโนโลยี NanoCell ของ LG มีมุมมองที่กว้างขึ้น เพราะเม็ดสีสามารถกระจายตัวได้อย่างอิสระ ทำให้ระดับสีที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอมีความสม่ำเสมอสูงถึง 100% แม้นั่งชมให้มุมที่จำกัด

ไม่มีแสงรั่วกวนใจ

ทีวี LG OLED

เชื่อว่ามีคนไม่น้อยที่รู้สึกขัดใจกับแสงลอดที่ปรากฏขึ้นบนทีวีที่ใช้แหล่งกำเนิดแสงแบบหลอดไฟ แต่ปัญหาเหล่านี้จะหมดไปเพราะทีวี LG แบบ OLED มีเม็ดพิกเซลที่สามารถส่องสว่างได้เองไม่ต้องใช้ไฟช่วย ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอทีวีสวยงามคมชัดและไม่หลอกตา รวมทั้งยังช่วยให้ภาพในบริเวณที่มืดนั้นสมจริงมากที่สุดอีกด้วย

ทีวี LG Super UHD

สำหรับทีวี LG Super UHD มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Full Array Local Dimming ซึ่งรองรับการหรี่แสงจำนวนมากที่อยู่ด้านหลังจอทีวีโดยตรง ทำให้สามารถควบคุมแบล็กไลต์ได้อย่างแม่นยำ ช่วยเติมเต็มความสมบูรณ์ของภาพด้วยสีดำสนิท รวมถึงช่วยเพิ่มมิติความลึกของภาพในฉากที่มืดอีกด้วย

เป็นจอถนอมสายตา

เด็กชายตัวเล็กนอนอยู่บนพรมกำลังดูทีวี

ดูทีวีแอลจีอย่างสบายตาได้นานยิ่งขึ้น กับหน้าจอทีวี LG ที่ได้รับการรับรองว่ามีแสงสีฟ้าต่ำ

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่า ทีวีอย่าง LG OLED ถูกออกแบบให้ลดการปล่อยแสงสีฟ้ามากกว่าทีวีทั่วไป ทำให้ไม่มีการกะพริบหรือสะท้อนแสงจากตัวแทนระดับสากล TÜV Rheinland (TUV) และ Underwriter Laboratories (UL) ส่งผลให้สมาร์ทีวี LG OLED ได้รับการรับรอง Eyesafe® ซึ่งมีการพัฒนาจาก TUV-Eyesafe® ว่าช่วยถนอมดวงตาของคุณได้มากกว่าทีวีทั่วไป แน่นอนว่าทีวี LG Super UHD ที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี NanoCell ก็มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติดังกล่าวเช่นกัน

มีความละเอียดภาพสูง

เชื่อว่าหลายคนคุ้นเคยกับสมาร์ททีวี 4K ที่ให้ภาพสวยคมชัดและเสมือนจริง เพราะทีวี 4K มีความละเอียดมากถึง 8 ล้านพิกเซล แต่รู้ไหมว่าปัจจุบันแอลจีมีทีวีที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีหน้าจอแบบ OLED และ Super UHD ซึ่งให้ความคมชัดระดับ 8K ที่มีจอแสดงผลความละเอียดสูงถึง 33 ล้านพิเซก ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอ สมาร์ททีวีจึงมีภาพที่คมชัดและละเอียดยิ่งกว่า ทำให้ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง เล่นเกม หรือชมกีฬา ก็รับรองว่าได้ภาพที่คมชัดประทับใจแน่นอน

ตอบโจทย์ความอัจฉริยะด้วย AI

 

ไม่ว่าคุณจะเลือกใช้งานทีวี LG OLED หรือทีวี LG Super UHD นอกจากได้รับชมคอนเทนต์ที่ให้ความคมชัดตรงใจแล้ว เตรียมพบกับความน่าตื่นตาตื่นใจกับเทคโนโลยี AI ที่ใช้อัลกอริทึม Deep Learning ในการเรียนรู้จากการจดจำและวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลได้ในเชิงลึกอย่างชาญฉลาด เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพความรวดเร็วในการประมวลผลทั้งภาพ เสียง และการใช้งานสมาร์ททีวี เสริมความอัจฉริยะให้ก้าวล้ำอย่างรอบด้าน เช่น AI Picture ที่ช่วยยกระดับภาพคมชัดตระการตาสมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยการใช้อัลกอริทึ่มประมวลผลที่เหมาะสมกับสัญญาณภาพของคอนเทนต์แต่ละประเภท และยกระดับคุณภาพของการแสดงภาพให้คมชัดสมจริงที่สุด พร้อมปรับระดับความสว่างของภาพ HDR บนหน้าจออัตโนมัติผ่านเซนเซอร์รับแสง (AI Brightness) ซึ่งเป็นการปรับความสว่างเฉพาะจุด

เลือกซื้อทีวี LG OLED กับ Super UHD รุ่นไหนดี

LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G1

ทีวี LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G1

เรียบหรูดั่งงานศิลปะ พร้อมหน้าจอ 77 และ ThinQ AI ที่ช่วยให้ใช้งานสมาร์ททีวีง่ายขึ้นด้วยเมจิกรีโมท

ทีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED77G1 ถือเป็นจอ OLED เเห่งอนาคตที่ได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษ เพื่อให้กลมกลืนกับผนังราวกับเป็นกรอบรูปงานศิลปะภายในนิทรรศการ และเสริมพื้นที่ภายในบ้านคุณให้สวยสง่ามากขึ้น นอกจากนี้คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับภาพที่คมชัดจากทุกมุมมองเพื่อความอรรถรส อย่างสูงสุด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการชมภาพยนตร์ กีฬา หรือเล่นเกมได้อย่างเต็มอิ่ม ด้ว ทีวี LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G1 รองรับเทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision IQ ที่สามารถปรับคุณภาพของภาพตามเนื้อหาและสภาพแสงของห้อง และเทคโนโลยี Dolby Atmos ที่ให้เสียงสมจริงรอบทิศทาง ขณะเดียวกันยังมีเทคโนโลยีการผลิตสีขั้นสูงมาช่วยถ่ายทอดสเปกตรัม DCI-P3 ได้ 100% ผ่านพื้นที่สีแบบ 3 มิติที่ครอบคลุมช่วงความสว่างของสีเต็มรูปแบบของทีวี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าทุกคอนเทนต์ที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอมีความสดใสและดูมีชีวิตชีวา เป็นไปตามจินตนาการของผู้สร้างอย่างแน่นอน

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO86TPA

ทีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO86TPA

ตอบสนองทุกความต้องการบนจอทีวี ด้วยเทคโนโลยี NanoCell และชิปประมวลผลที่ก้าวล้ำ

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหา LG Smart TV ขนาด 55 นิ้ว ขอแนะนำ LG NanoCell 4K รุ่น NANO86TPA มาพร้อมความละเอียดระดับ 4K และหน้าจอยังใช้เทคโนโลยี NanoCell ซึ่งทำงานได้ดียิ่งขึ้นกับหน้าจอที่เป็น Real 4K ที่ลดแสงสีขาวลง สอดประสานกับ α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K ขุมพลังรุ่นล่าสุดที่ทำให้การประมวลผลภาพนั้นดียิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชันและเทคโนโลยีเพื่อความบันเทิงครบถ้วน ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos รวมถึง Magic Remote โฉมใหม่ที่ใช้งานง่ายกว่าเดิม

 

 

และนี่คือความน่าสนใจของทีวี LG OLED กับ Super UHD ที่ทางแอลจีนำมาฝากทุกคนในครั้งนี้ เชื่อว่าน่าจะเป็นประโยชน์กับผู้ที่กำลังตัดสินใจซื้อสมาร์ททีวี LG เครื่องใหม่ได้มากขึ้น ทั้งนี้ผู้ที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.