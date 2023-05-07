About Cookies on This Site

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพและเสียงสมจริง

สมาร์ททีวี ทําอะไรได้
บ้าง เลือกแบบไหนดี?
ตอบโจทย์ยุคดิจิทัล

07/05/2023

สมาร์ททีวี มอบความบันเทิงได้อย่างตอบโจทย์

Smart TV เทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์

ปัจจุบันสมาร์ททีวีได้ปฏิวัติการรับชมความบันเทิงที่บ้านไปอย่างสิ้นเชิง สมัยก่อนทีวีแบบเดิม ๆ ถูกใช้เพื่อชมการออกอากาศผ่านเคเบิลหรือดาวเทียมเพียงอย่างเดียว แต่ Smart TV คือศูนย์รวมมัลติมีเดียยุคดิจิทัลที่ทรงพลัง นำเสนอรายการโทรทัศน์ผ่านบริการสตรีมต่าง ๆ การท่องอินเทอร์เน็ต และเนื้อหาแบบอินเทอร์แอกทีฟได้อย่างลงตัว ในบทความนี้จะมาเจาะลึกนิยามความหมายและความสามารถที่แท้จริงของสมาร์ททีวีว่าทำอะไรได้บ้าง พร้อมแนะนำสมาร์ททีวียี่ห้อไหนดี เทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ดีไซน์สวย ตอบโจทย์คนยุคดิจิทัล

สมาร์ททีวีคืออะไร ทำอะไรได้บ้าง

โดยพื้นฐานแล้ว สมาร์ททีวี คือโทรทัศน์ที่รวมการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและความสามารถด้านคอมพิวเตอร์ขั้นสูงเข้าด้วยกัน สมาร์ททีวีแตกต่างจากโทรทัศน์ทั่วไปตรงที่ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าถึงเนื้อหาดิจิทัลที่หลากหลาย อาทิ สตรีมวิดีโอ เรียกดูเว็บไซต์ หรือแม้แต่การโต้ตอบกับแอปพลิเคชันต่าง ๆ ขับเคลื่อนด้วยเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย นำเสนอโซลูชั่นแบบ All-in-One สำหรับทั้งความบันเทิงและความต้องการในการเชื่อมต่อ ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงได้หลากหลาย สำหรับประโยชน์ของสมาร์ททีวีมีดังนี้

1.) การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

สมาร์ททีวีเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตผ่าน Wi-Fi ทำให้ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าถึงแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งออนไลน์ เรียกดูเว็บไซต์ และเชื่อมต่อกับเครือข่ายโซเชียลมีเดียได้อย่างครบครัน

2.) การรวมแอป

เช่นเดียวกับสมาร์ทโฟน สมาร์ททีวีรองรับแอปพลิเคชันที่ช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์ความบันเทิง บริการสตรีมมิ่งยอดนิยมอย่าง Netflix Amazon Prime Video และ Hulu ผู้ใช้สามารถเพลิดเพลินกับภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี สารคดี และการถ่ายทอดสดกีฬาที่หลากหลายมากยิ่งขึ้น

3.) การควบคุมด้วยเสียง

สมาร์ททีวีหลายรุ่นมาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีการจดจำเสียง ทำให้ผู้ใช้สามารถควบคุมทีวีโดยใช้คำสั่งเสียง วิธีการแบบแฮนด์ฟรีนี้ทำให้การนำทางง่ายขึ้นและทำให้การโต้ตอบกับทีวีเป็นประสบการณ์ที่ราบรื่น

4.) แชร์หน้าจอผ่านอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่

สมาร์ททีวีช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถแชร์หน้าจอของสมาร์ทโฟน แท็บเล็ต หรือแล็ปท็อปไปยังจอทีวีขนาดใหญ่กว่าได้ คุณลักษณะนี้ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกในการแชร์รูปภาพ วิดีโอ งานนำเสนอ และแม้แต่การเล่นเกมมือถือบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่

5.) เป็นอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทโฮม

สมาร์ททีวีกลายเป็นศูนย์กลางในการควบคุมอุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่ออื่น ๆ ผู้ใช้สามารถจัดการระบบไฟ ตัวควบคุมอุณหภูมิ กล้องวงจรปิดรักษาความปลอดภัย และอื่น ๆ ได้โดยตรงจากหน้าจอโทรทัศน์

6.) ความบันเทิงที่รองรับอนาคต

สมาร์ททีวีได้รับการออกแบบให้ปรับเปลี่ยนและพัฒนาไปพร้อมกับความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยีล่าสุด การอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์เป็นประจำทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าผู้ใช้สามารถเพลิดเพลินกับคุณสมบัติใหม่และประสิทธิภาพที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป

แนะนำวิธีเลือกสมาร์ททีวีให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

• คุณภาพของจอภาพและภาพ

มองหาสมาร์ททีวีที่มีจอแสดงผลความละเอียดสูง ควรเป็น 4K หรือ 8K เพื่อภาพที่คมชัดและมีรายละเอียดมากขึ้น พิจารณาประเภทแผง (LED, OLED, QLED) ตามงบประมาณและความชอบ

• ขนาดและระยะการรับชม

กำหนดขนาดหน้าจอที่เหมาะสมตามขนาดห้องและระยะการรับชม หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่อาจเหมาะสำหรับห้องนั่งเล่นที่กว้างขวาง ในขณะที่หน้าจอขนาดเล็กอาจทำงานได้ดีในห้องนอนหรือห้องครัว

• คุณสมบัติอัจฉริยะและระบบปฏิบัติการ

ตรวจหาอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่ายและระบบปฏิบัติการอัจฉริยะที่มีแอพและบริการสตรีมที่หลากหลาย ตัวเลือกยอดนิยม ได้แก่ Android TV, webOS, Tizen และ Roku TV

• ตัวเลือกการเชื่อมต่อ

ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่า Smart TV มีตัวเลือกการเชื่อมต่อที่หลากหลาย เช่น HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi และ Bluetooth ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ภายนอก เช่น คอนโซลเกม ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์สตรีม

• รองรับ HDR

เทคโนโลยี High Dynamic Range (HDR) ช่วยเพิ่มคอนทราสต์และความถูกต้องของสีของภาพ ทำให้ได้รับประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ชวนดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น มองหาสมาร์ททีวีที่รองรับรูปแบบ HDR เช่น HDR10 หรือ Dolby Vision

• คุณภาพเสียง

พิจารณาคุณภาพลำโพงในตัวและตัวเลือกเอาต์พุตเสียง หากคุณให้ความสำคัญกับประสิทธิภาพเสียง ให้มองหาทีวีที่รองรับ Dolby Atmos หรือพิจารณาลงทุนในลำโพงภายนอกหรือซาวด์บาร์

• ราคาและงบประมาณ

ตั้งงบประมาณและเปรียบเทียบคุณสมบัติและราคาของรุ่นต่าง ๆ สิ่งสำคัญคือต้องหาจุดสมดุลระหว่างความต้องการและราคาที่สามารถจ่ายได้

• บทวิจารณ์และชื่อเสียง

อ่านบทวิจารณ์ของลูกค้าและความคิดเห็นของผู้เชี่ยวชาญ เพื่อประเมินประสิทธิภาพโดยรวม ความน่าเชื่อถือ และประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ของแบรนด์และรุ่นสมาร์ททีวีที่คุณกำลังพิจารณา

• การรับประกันและบริการหลังการขาย

ตรวจสอบระยะเวลาการรับประกันที่เสนอโดยผู้ผลิตและความพร้อมของบริการหลังการขายที่เชื่อถือได้ในพื้นที่ของคุณ การรับประกันที่ยาวนานขึ้นและบริการหลังการขายที่ดีสามารถให้ความอุ่นใจหากเกิดปัญหา

สมาร์ททีวี ยี่ห้อไหนดี ฟังก์ชั่นล้ำสมัย ก้าวล้ำอนาคต

หากจะกล่าวถึงแบรนด์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีชื่อเสียงด้านเทคโนโลยีอันล้ำสมัย ดีไซน์สวย ฟังก์ชั่นใช้งานง่าย ทนทานและประหยัดพลังงาน แน่นอนว่า LG ยืนหนึ่งในเรื่องนี้ สำหรับ Smart TV LG มีตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจมากมายดังต่อไปนี้

1. LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G3PSA

ทีวีติดผนัง LG

ทีวี LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV เปล่งแสงได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้หลอดไฟ

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G3PSA จอใหญ่ 77 นิ้ว ดีไซน์พิเศษ One Wall Design บางแนบกับผนังดุจงานศิลป์ จอโอเลตสว่างและคมชัดขึ้นด้วยคุณสมบัติเปล่งแสงได้เอง มาพร้อมชิปประมวลผล a9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 ช่วยยกระดับภาพ 4K ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ในสถานที่จริง ระบบ Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos ภาพและเสียงที่มีชีวิตชีวา ตอบโจทย์การรับชมความบันเทิงเต็มอรรถรส ทั้งดูภาพยนตร์ ซีรีส์ การแข่งขันกีฬา สารคดี เล่นเกม ฯลฯ นอกจากนี้ LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV ออกแบบเป็นพิเศษสำหรับเกมเมอร์และการสตรีมเกม สามารถเล่นเกมได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ด้วย ความเข้ากันได้กับ NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium และการสนับสนุน VRR ทั้งหมดนี้รวมเข้าด้วยกันเพื่อสร้างภาพที่ชัดเจนและราบรื่นอย่างเหนือชั้น เวลาตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษ 0.1ms คลาวด์เกมมิ่งเข้าถึง GeForce NOW ได้โดยตรงจากทีวี และพบกับไลบรารีที่มีเกมให้เลือกมากมาย ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงผ่านแอปฯ LG ThinQ AI

2. LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77Z3PSA

ทีวีติดผนัง LG

ทีวี LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV เปล่งแสงได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้หลอดไฟ

ทีวี LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77Z3PSA จอใหญ่ 77 นิ้ว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีจอโอเลต เปล่งแสงเองที่สว่างและคมชัดขึ้น ขับเคลื่อนด้วยชิปประมวลผล a9 AI Processor 8K Gen 6 ยกระดับภาพ 8K (7680 × 4320p) ระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ ที่มาพร้อม 2 Ch/60W พลังเสียง 60 วัตต์ ช่วยกระจายเสียงรอบทิศทาง 4.2Ch ระบบ Brightness Booster Max LG OLED ผนวกรวมฮาร์ดแวร์ Light Control Architecture และซอฟต์แวร์ Light Boosting Algorithm สว่างและคมชัดยิ่งขึ้น

LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77Z3PSA ถูกออกแบบมาเป็นพิเศษสำหรับเกมเมอร์และการสตรีมเกม ด้วยความเข้ากันได้กับ NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium และการสนับสนุน VRR เพื่อสร้างภาพที่ชัดเจนและราบรื่นอย่างเหนือชั้น เวลาตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษ 0.1ms คลาวด์เกมมิ่งเข้าถึง GeForce NOW ได้โดยตรงจากทีวี และพบกับไลบรารีที่มีเกมให้เลือกมากมาย ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงผ่านแอปฯ LG ThinQ AI

3. LG StanbyME

ทีวี LG StanbyME

LG StanbyME จอที่พร้อมรองรับทุกกิจกรรม

ทีวี LG StanbyME จอทีวีสำหรับทุกคน ทุกกิจกรรม และทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ ออกแบบมาให้เข้ากับการใช้งานที่หลากหลายทั้ง หมุน เอียง บิด องศาและปรับระดับความสูงหน้าจอได้ตามต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเดิน นั่ง หรือนอนก็สัมผัสความบันเทิงได้เต็มอรรถรส ดีไซน์ไร้สายใช้งานได้ทุกที่ไร้ข้อจำกัด มาพร้อมล้อที่ฐานเพื่อการเคลื่อนย้ายได้ทุกที่ตามต้องการ รองรับบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่หลากหลาย ไม่ต้องวุ่นวายเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ LG StanbyME เชื่อมต่อกับคอนเทนต์บนมือถือสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์ได้อย่างเต็มที่ด้วยหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ขึ้น ที่สำคัญมาพร้อมแบตเตอรี่ในตัวใช้งานได้นานถึง 3 ชั่วโมงต่อการชาร์จหนึ่งครั้ง

4. LG OLED Objet Collection, Pose รุ่น 55LX1QPSA

ทีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé

LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé กลมกลืนกับทุก ๆ สไตล์การแต่งห้อง

LG OLED Objet Collection, Poséเป็นมากกว่าทีวี สวยงามจากทุกมุมมอง มาพร้อมดีไซน์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัว กลมกลืนได้กับทุก ๆ สไตล์การตกแต่งห้อง เทคโนโลยี OLED evo จอโอเลตเปล่งแสงเองที่สว่างและคมชัดขึ้น a9 Gen5 AI Processor ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K ลดสัญญาณรบกวนปรับภาพและเสียงให้เหมาะสม ระบบ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos เต็มอิ่มกับคอนเทนต์บันเทิงด้วยภาพและเสียงดุจโรงภาพยนตร์ LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé ยังถูกออกแบบให้มีที่เก็บสายซ่อนไว้ด้านหลัง Clean Cover เพื่อไม่ให้เกะกะสายตา

5. LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G3PSA

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV

LG OLED evo 4K ดีไซน์ One Wall แนบสนิทกับผนังเสมือนวอลเปเปอร์

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G3PSA หน้าจอ 55 นิ้ว ดีไซน์ One Wall Design บางแนบกับผนังโดยแทบไม่มีช่องว่าง สวยงามดุจงานศิลป์ จอโอเลตเปล่งแสงเองที่สว่างและคมชัดขึ้น a9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K จักรวาลใหม่และความรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ในสถานที่จริง ภาพและเสียงที่มีชีวิตชีวาด้วยระบบ Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV สามารถเล่นเกมได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ เพราะถูกออกแบบเป็นพิเศษสำหรับเกมเมอร์และการสตรีมเกม ด้วย ความเข้ากันได้กับ NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium และการสนับสนุน VRR ทั้งหมดนี้รวมเข้าด้วยกันเพื่อสร้างภาพที่ชัดเจนและราบรื่นอย่างเหนือชั้น เวลาตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษ 0.1ms คลาวด์เกมมิ่งเข้าถึง GeForce NOW ได้โดยตรงจากทีวี และพบกับไลบรารีที่มีเกมให้เลือกมากมาย ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงผ่านแอปฯ LG ThinQ AI

6. LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65QNED86SRA

LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV

LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV มองเห็นสีบริสุทธิ์มากขึ้นขั้น

LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV เนรมิตภาพสวยสมจริงเหนือระดับด้วย QNED ที่สว่างขึ้น สัมผัสสีสันที่แปลกใหม่ด้วย QNED Color Pro ขับเคลื่อนด้วยเทคโนโลยี Quantum Dot และ NanoCell มาพร้อม Mini LED การแสดงผลภาพขั้นสุดยอดเต็มหน้าจอพร้อมรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่ง ขับเคลื่อนด้วย a7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 ชิบตัวแรงที่มอบประสบการณ์ที่ทรงพลังอย่างแท้จริง ระบบ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ 2.2 Ch/40W พลังเสียง 40 วัตต์ เสียงรอบทิศทาง 2.2Ch ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงผ่านแอปฯ LG ThinQ AI

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือคุณสมบัติของสมาร์ททีวี ทําอะไรได้บ้าง เลือกแบบไหนดีให้ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ พร้อมแนะนำ Smart TV LG ดีไซน์ทันสมัย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำเพื่ออนาคตที่มีตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจมากมาย สนใจสมาร์ททีวี LG และเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านประเภทอื่น สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

 

