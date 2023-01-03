About Cookies on This Site

สมาร์ททีวี LG

แนะนำสมาร์ททีวียี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพสวยคมชัด ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

03/01/2023

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพสวย สมจริง

สมาร์ททีวีคุณภาพดี ภาพสวยสมจริง ดูหนังเพลินทั้งวัน

Smart TV เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ได้รับความนิยมอย่างมากในยุคแห่งดิจิทัล นำเสนอความบันเทิงหลากหลายครบรส อาทิ ภาพยนต์ สารคดี หรือรายการที่คุณชื่นชอบได้อย่างอิสระ ด้วยฟังก์ชันที่หลากหลายตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนยุคใหม่ มีขนาดบางเพียงไม่กี่ซม. จอภาพขนาดใหญ่ ส่วนในเรื่องของคุณภาพของภาพ ให้สีที่สด ความชัดเหมือนจริง และยังรองรับร่วมกับแอปพลิเคชันบนมือถือที่เป็นการควบคุมได้ง่ายดายเพียงแค่โหลด Application เท่านั้น ปัจจุบันสมาร์ททีวีมีหลายยี่ห้อให้เลือกซื้อตามจุดประสงค์การใช้งาน แต่ถ้ายังเลือกไม่ถูกว่าแบรนด์ไหน สไตล์ไหนเหมาะกับการใช้งานของตัวเอง บทความนี้ได้รวบรวม สมาร์ททีวียี่ห้อที่ดีที่สุด ภาพสวย สมจริง ให้คุณรับชมรายการสุดโปรดได้อย่างเต็มอิ่ม

Smart TV คืออะไร ศึกษาก่อนเลือกซื้อ

Smart TV รวบรวมเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่มาไว้ในโทรทัศน์ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตผ่านทางสาย LAN หรือ ใช้งาน Wi-Fi ได้ สามารถดูหนังฟังเพลง สตรีมเกมจากเว็บไซต์ ทำงานด้วยระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS) ของตัวเอง การใช้งานของ Smart TV ไม่ต้องตั้งค่าอะไรมากมาย การใช้งานไม่ซับซ้อน ไม่ต้องลงทะเบียน หรือเข้าสู่ระบบด้วย Email เหมือนกับการใช้ระบบ Android บางรุ่นสามารถเชื่อมต่อสาย LAN จากคอมฯ หรือเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตได้โดยตรง หากต้องเชื่อมต่อจากมือถือเข้าไปยังหน้าจอ TV จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์ช่วย ไม่สามารถ Cast ขึ้นไปตรง ๆ เหมือนกับ TV แบบ Android ได้ นอกจากบางรุ่นที่ทำฟีเจอร์ออกมารองรับตรงนี้ หรือต่อ Android Box เข้ากับ TV อีกที การเลือกใช้สมาร์ททีวีเป็นอีกขั้นของความสะดวกสบายที่พร้อมเปิดโลกความบันเทิงให้คุณได้พักผ่อนไปกับการชมได้ตามต้องการ

แนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพและเสียงคุณภาพด้วยระบบอัจฉริยะ
LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV รุ่น 75QNED99

LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV

LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

เติมเต็มทุกช่วงเวลาแห่งความสุข ด้วย LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV รุ่น 75QNED99 เป็นตัวแทนของทีวี LCD ยุคใหม่ จอภาพรุ่นบุกเบิกผสมผสานแผง mini LED กับเทคโนโลยี Quantum Dot NanoCell ก้าวข้ามไปอีกขั้นกว่าที่เคย ความสว่างที่มากขึ้น สีดำที่คมชัด และสีที่สดใสกำลังแสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษสุดตระการตา ให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์รับชมในระดับสูง ความละเอียดภาพคมชัดระดับ 8K ให้รายละเอียดมากกว่าที่เคย แม้คุณจะดูในหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ก็ตาม พร้อมระบบ Hands-free Voice Control พูด Hi LG ก็สั่งงานทีวีได้ทันที

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630BPSA

LG HD Smart TV

LG HD Smart TV สีสันคมชัด

รับชมความบันเทิงเต็มอิ่มอย่างจุใจ กับ LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630BPSA มาพร้อมความละเอียดหน้าจอแบบ HD แสดงสีสันได้ชัดเจน สวยสมจริง และยังมาพร้อม AI Sound คุณภาพเสียงยอดเยี่ยม ด้วยพลังเสียง 10 วัตต์ ระบบเสียง 2.0 Ch ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับประสบการณ์เสียงที่หนักแน่นและสมจริง ดีไซน์ทันสมัย มี Apple Airplay2 แชร์คอนเทนต์จาก iOS สู่จอทีวีด้วยคำสั่งเสียงตามที่คุณต้องการ

LG QNED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55QNED80SQA

LG QNED 4K Smart TV

LG QNED 4K Smart TV สีสันคมชัด

สัมผัสสีสันที่แปลกใหม่ด้วยพลังของ Quantum Dot และ NanoCell ที่ผสมผสานกัน กับ LG QNED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55QNED80SQA ให้ภาพสวยสมจริง Dimming Pro เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงสร้างภาพคมชัดและเป็นธรรมชาติ เป็นสมาร์ททีวีเล่นเกม ดูหนัง ไม่มีอาการภาพสะดุด ด้วย AMD FreeSync Premium พร้อมกับ Refresh rate 120 Hz แสดงภาพ 120 ภาพต่อวินาที ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง แอปฯ LG ThinQ ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่สมจริงยิ่งกว่า

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75UQ8050PSB

LG UHD 4K Smart TV

LG UHD 4K Smart TV ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75UQ8050PSB สมาร์ททีวีดีไซน์เพรียวบางและขอบจอแบบมินิมอล ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับสีสันสดใสและรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่งแบบ Real 4K พร้อมสัมผัสคอนเทนต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบอย่างใกล้ชิด จอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ 4K UHD เพิ่มประสบการณ์การรับชมด้วยชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor ฉลาดเกินกว่าที่คุณคิด สามารถสั่งการด้วยเสียง ควบคุมทีวี LG UHD ได้อย่างง่ายดาย

LG Full HD Smart TV รุ่น 43LM5750

LG Full HD Smart TV

LG Full HD Smart TV คุณภาพดีเยี่ยม

เปิดประสบการณ์ใหม่ ๆ ด้วยการรับชมที่น่าทึ่งกว่าเคยด้วย LG Full HD Smart TV รุ่น 43LM5750 สุดยอดทีวี LG FHD ภาพสวยสมจริงให้คุณภาพดีกว่าแบบ HD ถึงสองเท่า ปรับสีแบบไดนามิกสีที่มีความเป็นธรรมชาติ และยังมาพร้อม DTS Virtual X คุณภาพเสียงที่ยอดเยี่ยม เพื่อให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับประสบการณ์เสียงที่หนักแน่นและสมจริง พร้อมผู้ช่วยอัจฉริยะ LG ThinQ AI โปรแกรมผู้ช่วยที่สั่งงานด้วยเสียงตามที่คุณต้องการ

สมาร์ทีวี LG เติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิงของคุณเสมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ พร้อมสัมผัสระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง ภาพสวยคมชัด พร้อมการสั่งการสุดอัจฉริยะ ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของคุณได้อย่างดี หากคุณกำลังมองหาสมาร์ททีวีรุ่นดังกล่าว หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

