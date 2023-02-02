About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
คู่รักนั่งชมสารคดีในสมาร์ททีวีที่ห้องนั่งเล่น

สมาร์ททีวี กับ ทีวีดิจิตอล ต่างกันอย่างไร ไขข้อสงสัยที่ควรรู้

02/02/2023

สมาร์ททีวี ไอเทมประจำบ้านที่ตอบโจทย์ด้านความบันเทิง

เลือกทีวีแบบไหนดี ?ได้คุณภาพตรงใจกว่า

เมื่อโทรทัศน์ในปัจจุบันไม่ได้มีเพียงตัวเลือกเดียวแบบในอดีต ทำให้ผู้ที่กำลังมองหา TV เครื่องใหม่มาแทนทีวีตัวเดิมที่ให้ภาพไม่คมชัดหรือชำรุดเสียหายคิดหนักไม่น้อย ด้วยไม่รู้ว่าระหว่างทีวีดิจิตอลกับสมาร์ททีวีควรเลือกแบบไหนดี เพราะรูปลักษณ์ภาพนอกของ TV ทั้ง 2 ประเภทมีความคล้ายคลึง แต่ความจริงรูปแบบการทำงานของ Smart TV และ Digital TV มีความแตกต่างกัน ดังนั้นเพื่อให้การเลือกซื้อทีวีเครื่องใหม่มารับชมความบันเทิงภายในบ้านเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น วันนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนไปไขข้อข้องใจกันว่า สมาร์ททีวีกับทีวีดิจิตอล ต่างกันอย่างไร ? เลือกแบบไหนตอบโจทย์มากที่สุด

คลายข้อสงสัย สมาร์ททีวีกับทีวีดิจิตอล เหมือนหรือต่างกัน

เชื่อว่ามีคนจำนวนไม่น้อยที่ยังเข้าใจผิดว่า สมาร์ททีวีและทีวีแบบดิจิตอลคือ TV ตัวเดียวกัน เพราะลักษณะภายนอกของทีวีทั้ง 2 แบบเหมือนกัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นความกว้างของหน้าจอ สีสันสดใสสวยงามของการแสดงภาพ หรือคุณภาพเสียง แต่ความจริง Smart TVและ Digital TV ยังมีจุดแตกต่างกันไม่น้อย ส่วนจะมีเรื่องไหนบ้างนั้นตามมาหาคำตอบกัน

ทำความรู้จัก Smart TV และ Digital TV ก่อนซื้อ สมาร์ททีวีคืออะไร

สมาร์ททีวีหรือทีวีอัจฉริยะเป็นประเภทของ TV ที่มีรูปแบบการทำงานคล้ายคลึงกับสมาร์ทโฟนที่หลายคนคุ้นเคย เพียงแต่มีการขยายหน้าจอให้มีความกว้างมากขึ้นจากหน้าจอขนาดฝ่ามือมาเป็นทีวีจอใหญ่เต็มตาที่อาจกว้างถึง 80 นิ้ว นอกจากนี้ยังมีการรวบรวมแอปพลิเคชันและฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ บนสมาร์ทโฟนและคอมพิวเตอร์มาใช้บน Smart TV ทำให้หลังเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตเข้ากับตัวสมาร์ททีวีผู้ใช้งานสามารถรับชมความบันเทิงต่าง ๆ ได้นอกเหนือจากการดูทีวีตามปกติ เช่น เล่นเกม ดู YouTube เล่น Facebook ชมซีรีส์บนแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งอย่าง Disney+ HotstarNetflix WeTV VIU iQIYI หรือ HBO GOนอกจากนี้สมาร์ททีวีบางรุ่นรองรับการแสดงภาพแบบ 3 มิติอีกด้วย แน่นอนว่ายิ่ง Smart TV เครื่องดังกล่าวอัดแน่นไปด้วยฟังก์ชันการใช้งานหรือเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ราคาจำหน่ายก็สูงตามไปด้วย

ทีวีดิจิตอลคืออะไร

สำหรับใครที่สงสัยว่า ดิจิตอลทีวีคืออะไร ? คำตอบ ทีวีดิจิตอลเป็นระบบของการรับสัญญาณทีวีที่เปลี่ยนจาก Analogue มาเป็นระบบ Digital ทำให้สัญญาณภาพและเสียงที่ได้รับมีความชัดเจน ละเอียด และคมชัดมากขึ้นกว่าเดิมนั่นเอง

สมาร์ททีวี VS ทีวีดิจิตอล แตกต่างกันอย่างไร

แม้โทรทัศน์หรือว่าทีวีเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านที่ต่างคุ้นเคยกันดี เพราะ TV ไม่ได้เป็นเพียงช่องทางในการติดตามข่าวสาร ยังเป็นแหล่งรวมความบันเทิงหลากหลายรูปแบบอีกด้วย แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นแบรนด์ผู้ผลิตทีวีได้พัฒนา TV ให้ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้งานในปัจจุบัน เห็นได้จากการเปลี่ยนทีวีระบบ Analogue มาเป็นทีวีระบบ Digital จนมาถึง Smart TV ประเภททีวีที่กำลังได้รับความนิยมจากผู้คน และถ้าถามว่า สมาร์ททีวี VS ทีวีดิจิตอล มีความแตกต่างกันอย่างไร ? คำตอบ สมาร์ททีวีเป็นประเภทของโทรทัศน์ที่ทำงานอยู่บนการรับส่งข้อมูลผ่านสัญญาณอินเทอร์เน็ต ขณะที่ทีวีดิจิตอลเป็นระบบการรับสัญญาณของโทรทัศน์อีกทีหนึ่ง แม้คุณภาพของสัญญาณภาพและเสียงของ TV ระบบดิจิตอลมีความคมชัดมากขึ้น เพราะสามารถส่งสัญญาณ FULL HD TV ได้เสถียรและไกลมาก แต่ Smart TV กลับมีข้อดีที่น่าสนใจไม่แพ้กัน นั่นคือสามารถสลับโหมดไปใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันต่าง ๆ ได้เช่นเดียวกับการใช้งานสมาร์ทโฟนและคอมพิวเตอร์ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเล่นเกม ค้นหาข้อมูลบน Google ฟังเพลงจาก YouTube หรือโทรผ่านอินเทอร์เน็ตด้วย Skype หรือ Line ซึ่งเรื่องนี้แตกต่างจาก Digital TV ที่สามารถรับชมโทรทัศน์ด้วยภาพคมชัดสูงมากได้เพียงอย่างเดียว

สมาร์ททีวี LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

Smart TV เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านที่ใช้รับชมความบันเทิง

เลือกสมาร์ททีวีอย่างไรให้ตรงใจ ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

เมื่อทราบกันแล้วว่า Smart TV และ Digital TV มีรูปแบบการทำงานเพื่อรับชมข่าวสารและความบันเทิงที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจออย่างไร เชื่อว่ามีคนจำนวนมากที่ให้ความสนใจ Smart TV ซึ่งตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมากกว่า เพราะเป็นได้ทั้งทีวีและสามารถเข้าถึงการให้บริการที่หลากหลายทั้งอินเทอร์เน็ต และบริการ Streaming ต่าง ๆ บนโลกออนไลน์ และเพื่อให้คุณเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีได้ตรงความต้องการและการใช้งานมากที่สุด ลองมาดูวิธีเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีที่นำมาฝากกัน

เลือกตามการใช้งาน

หากต้องการ Smart TV ไว้เพื่อรับชมซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดหรือเล่นเกม ควรมองหา TV ที่ให้ภาพคมชัดและสามารถถ่ายทอดความละเอียดในการแสดงภาพบนจอสมาร์ททีวีได้อย่างสมจริง รวมถึงมีระบบที่ดีและมีประสิทธิภาพ อย่างระบบเสียง Sound effect ที่สามารถเก็บรายละเอียดของเสียงได้อย่างครบครันโดยไม่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงไปจากความเป็นจริง แต่ถ้าอยากได้ Smart TV ไปติดตั้งไว้ในห้องประชุมเพื่อใช้งานการนำเสนองาน ให้พิจารณาเรื่องระบบปฏิบัติงานของ TV เป็นหลัก โดยปัจจุบันมีระบบปฏิบัติการในสมาร์ททีวีอยู่หลากหลายรูปแบบ เช่น Android TV หรือ Web OS เมื่อเลือกระบบปฏิบัติการเรียบร้อย อันดับถัดไปคือการเลือกขนาดทีวีให้สัมพันธ์กับขนาดห้องที่ใช้ติดตั้ง

เลือกตามความคุ้มค่า

อย่างที่ทราบว่า ยิ่งสมาร์ททีวีรุ่นที่สนใจมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ราคาที่ต้องจ่ายย่อมสูงตามไปด้วย แต่ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อ Smart TV เครื่องใหม่มาใช้งาน ควรทำความเข้าใจก่อนว่าทุกวันนี้เทคโนโลยีเกี่ยวกับ TV ก็เปลี่ยนไปไวเช่นกัน ดังนั้นใครที่เคยคิดว่าลงทุนซื้อสมาร์ททีวีครั้งหนึ่งเพื่อใช้งาน 10 ปี ขอให้เปลี่ยนความคิดใหม่ และก่อนตัดสินใจเลือก Smart TV ให้พิจารณาว่า เทคโนโลยีพิเศษและฟังก์ชันที่มาพร้อมสมาร์ททีวีเครื่องดังกล่าวตรงความต้องการของคุณหรือไม่ เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ได้ใช้งานบ่อยจริงไหม ถ้ามองแล้วว่าคุณไม่ได้ใช้งานคุณสมบัติพิเศษเหล่านี้อาจเลือก Smart TV อีกรุ่นที่ราคาสบายกระเป๋ากว่า แถมมีรูปแบบการใช้งานที่ตรงกว่าแทน

เลือกตามการรองรับแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่ง

ไม่ว่ารูปแบบการใช้งาน Smart TV จะมีความหลากหลายมากแค่ไหน แต่อย่าลืมว่า TV เป็นอุปกรณ์ที่ถูกสร้างมาเพื่อความบันเทิง ดังนั้นควรเลือกสมาร์ททีวีรุ่นที่สามารถเข้าถึงแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งช่องทางที่สนใจด้วยเช่นกัน แม้ปัจจุบันการเข้าถึงบริการ Streaming บนสมาร์ททีวีจะไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก แต่ก็มีบางแพลตฟอร์มที่จำเป็นต้องซื้ออุปกรณ์มาติดตั้งเพิ่มเติมเพื่อรับชม อย่าง Apple TV ที่แต่เดิมต้องซื้ออุปกรณ์ Apple TV มาใช้งานคู่กันเพื่อรับชมซีรีส์หรือรายการต่าง ๆ บนแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งนี้ แต่ปัจจุบันมีผู้ผลิตสมาร์ททีวีหลายแบรนด์ที่บรรจุแพลตฟอร์มเฉพาะเหล่านี้เข้ามาในเครื่องตั้งแต่ที่โรงงานแล้วเช่นกัน เห็นได้จากสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่เปิดโอกาสให้ผู้ใช้งานลงทะเบียนรับสิทธิ์ชม Apple Originals Content บน LG Smart TV โดยไม่เสียค่าใช้จ่ายเป็นเวลา 3 เดือน โดยหลังช่วงทดลองใช้ฟรี แพ็กเกจจะต่ออายุอัตโนมัติ (199 บาทต่อเดือน) จนกว่าจะยกเลิก

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นไหนดี ภาพคมชัด คุณภาพเสียงจัดเต็ม
สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 75NANO80SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 75NANO80SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG มาพร้อมหน้าจอ 75 นิ้ว รองรับแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งได้หลากหลาย

เริ่มต้นด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 75NANO80SQAที่มีการนำเทคโนโลยี NanoCell มาใช้งาน ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอทีวีมีความสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น ทั้งด้วยขนาดหน้าจอที่กว้างถึง 75 นิ้ว ส่งผลให้คุณสามารถมองเห็นสีสันและรายละเอียดต่าง ๆ ของภาพได้อย่างชัดเจน นอกจากนี้สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นนี้ ยังใช้งานชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K ที่จะช่วยให้การนำเสนอภาพดูลื่นไหล มี AI Sound Pro ซึ่งช่วยให้เสียงมีความสมบูรณ์มากขึ้น และมี Refresh Rate 60 Hz ที่จะช่วยเพิ่มความละเอียดในการแสดงผล ทำให้คุณสามารถใช้ Smart TV เครื่องนี้เล่นเกมคอนโซลได้ด้วย ต้องบอกว่า LG NanoCell รุ่น 75NANO80SQA เป็นทีวีที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานด้านความบันเทิงได้อย่างครบครัน เพราะสามารถใช้งานแอปสตรีมมิ่งได้หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น YouTube NetflixDisney+ Hotstar Prime Vedio Apple TV+ และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย หากคุณกำลังมองหาสมาร์ททีวีเพื่อรับชมคอนเทนต์โปรดอย่างเต็มอิ่ม อย่าลืมนึกถึงสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นนี้

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 55NANO77TPA

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 55NANO77TPA

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพสวยด้วย NanoCell พร้อมฟังก์ชันครบ

มาต่อกันที่สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 55NANO77TPAขนาด 55 นิ้ว ที่เป็นหน้าจอแบบ Real 4K ที่ลดแสงสีขาวลง ทำให้ภาพที่ออกมาดูสวยงามและเป็นธรรมชาติมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นคอนเทนต์ประเภทใดก็สามารถรับชมได้อย่างเต็มอรรถรส ส่วนระบบเสียงก็ดีไม่แพ้กันด้วยมีลำโพง 20 วัตต์ พร้อม Bluetooth Surround Sound ซึ่งทำให้คุณได้ยินเสียงแบบสมจริงมากขึ้น บอกเลยว่าหากคุณรับชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นนี้ จะได้รับประสบการณ์สุดเร้าใจเหมือนไปนั่งเชียร์ทีมโปรดอยู่ที่ขอบสนามแข่ง อีกทั้งยังมีฟีเจอร์สำหรับคอกีฬาโดยเฉพาะ ด้วยระบบ Sports Alerts ที่จะคอยอัปเดตข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับทีมโปรดของคุณได้แบบเรียลไทม์

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED91SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED91SQA

หากกำลังมองหา Smart TV ที่พาคุณเข้าไปสู่โลกแห่งการเล่นเกมด้วยกราฟิกปรับแต่งพิเศษและพลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง ขอแนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED91SQAหน้าจอขนาด 75 นิ้ว ที่ไม่ได้มีดีแค่ใช้รับชมข่าวสารหรือความบันเทิงบนแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งอย่างเพลิดเพลินเท่านั้น สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นนี้ยังเหมาะใช้เล่นเกมคอนโซล ด้วยมีเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync Premium มาช่วยให้ภาพเคลื่อนไหวมีความลื่นไหลและเป็นธรรมชาติมากขึ้น นอกจากไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องภาพกระตุกขณะเล่นเกม ผู้เล่นยังสามารถโต้ตอบคู่ต่อสู้ในเกมได้อย่างฉับไวอีกด้วย

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้ภาพคมชัดด้วยหน้าจอ OLED อัดแน่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีมากมาย

ปิดท้ายด้วย TV ที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีจอภาพ OLEDซึ่งแสดงผลของสีได้มีความใกล้เคียงกับต้นฉบับมากที่สุด นอกจากภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอมีความคมชัดสวยงามไม่หลอกตาและประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าเดิม โดยสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2 ขนาด 83 นิ้ว ยังอัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีน่าสนใจ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos ทำให้การนำเสนอทั้งภาพและเสียงมีความน่าสนใจต่างไปจากเดิม ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนกำลังรับชมหนังหรือซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ รวมถึงมาพร้อมกับ α9 Gen5 AI Processor ชิปประมวลผลที่สามารถทำงานได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยมและชาญฉลาด เพราะเข้ามาช่วยปรับโทนภาพระหว่างวัตถุและพื้นหลังให้มีความลึกและสีสันที่เป็นธรรมชาติมากขึ้น และ Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ที่ช่วยปรับภาพให้ชัดเจน รับรองว่านี่เป็นสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นที่ช่วยให้คุณได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์การดูหนัง ซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดอย่างเต็มอิ่มมากขี้น และทั้งหมดนี้คือ 4 สมาร์ททีวีแบรนด์ LGจอใหญ่ที่ให้ภาพคมชัดสวยงามทุกอณูสี ทั้งยังมีฟีเจอร์และเทคโนโลยีที่เกี่ยวกับภาพและระบบเสียงสำหรับดูซีรีส์ การแข่งขันฟุตบอล หรือเล่นเกมคอนโซลที่น่าจะมีสเปคโดนใจคนมองหา Smart TV เครื่องใหม่ไม่มากก็น้อย สำหรับใครที่อยากซื้อสมาร์ททีวีดี ๆ ซักรุ่นหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● สมาร์ททีวีขึ้นไม่มีสัญญาณ แก้ไขยังไง? ทำเองได้ไม่ต้องง้อช่าง
● ขนาดทีวีในห้องนอน เลือกกี่นิ้วดี? รับชมความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
● ทีวีควรวางสูงจากพื้นเท่าไหร่ เช็คก่อนติดตั้ง ไร้ปัญหาตามมา