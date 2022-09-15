About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ครอบครัวกำลังรับชมฟุตบอล

4 วิธีปรับทีวี สำหรับการดูบอลและกีฬา เพื่อความบันเทิงเต็ม 100%

09/15/2022

ดูบอลและกีฬาให้มันส์สะใจต้องเลือกทีวีที่เหมาะสมฟังก์ชันครบ

เทคนิคเลือก TV สำหรับดูกีฬาให้เต็มอรรถรส

การแข่งขันกีฬาถือเป็นความบันเทิงรูปแบบหนึ่งที่หลายคนชื่นชอบและติดตามอยู่ตลอด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นพรีเมียร์ลีกอังกฤษ ลีกฟุตบอลที่ได้รับความนิยมอันดับหนึ่ง หรือแม้แต่ฟุตบอลโลกที่กำลังจะแข่งขันรอบสุดท้ายในเดือนพฤศจิกายน 2565 ที่จะถึงนี้ รวมถึงกีฬาชนิดอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย และเพื่อให้เข้าถึงความมันส์แบบครบทุกอรรถรสทั้งภาพและเสียงจำเป็นต้องมีทีวีที่ตอบโจทย์สำหรับการรับชมด้วย

ครอบครัวกำลังเชียร์บอลผ่านทีวี

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพคมชัดสมจริงเหมือนนั่งชิดติดขอบสนาม

ทีวีแบบไหนเหมาะสำหรับรับชมกีฬา

การเลือกทีวีตอบโจทย์สำหรับการรับชมกีฬาเป็นสิ่งสำคัญอันดับแรกที่ต้องคำนึง ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อความมันส์ชนิดติดขอบจอแบบครบทุกอารมณ์ สำหรับใครที่มีทีวีรุ่นใหม่คุณสมบัติครบอยู่แล้วการปรับแต่งตั้งค่าทำได้ไม่ยาก เพียงกดรีโมทเลือกไปที่ Sports Mode หรือ Soccer Mode ก็เรียบร้อย
คุณก็จะสามารถรับชมคอนเทนต์กีฬาได้แบบมันส์สะใจทั้งภาพและเสียงอย่างง่ายดาย แต่สำหรับใครที่ทีวีไม่ได้รองรับการรับชมโหมดดังกล่าวต้องการซื้อทีวีรุ่นใหม่ ที่ช่วยให้เข้าถึงการรับชมกีฬาได้ดีที่สุดจำเป็นต้องเลือกทีวีที่มีคุณสมบัติดังต่อไปนี้

1. อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพสูงและอัตราการตอบสนองต่ำ

การแข่งขันกีฬาหลายประเภทมีการเคลื่อนไหวที่รวดเร็วตัวอย่างเช่น ฟุตบอล เทนนิส รถแข่ง ฯลฯ ดังนั้นทีวีจึงจำเป็นต้องมีอัตราการรีเฟรชภาพที่สูงและอัตราการตอบสนองที่ต่ำ ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อแสดงผลภาพที่ลื่นไหลไม่มีสะดุดหรือดีเลย์ ทำให้คุณไม่พลาดช็อตสำคัญระหว่างเกมการแข่งขัน

2. ความละเอียดแบบ 4K หรือ 8K

เทคโนโลยีจอภาพความละเอียด 4K หรือ 8K ช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินไปกับการรับชมคอนเทนต์กีฬาด้วยคุณภาพที่ละเอียด คมชัด สมจริงทุกการเคลื่อนไหวทุกมุมมอง เหมือนได้อยู่ชิดติดขอบสนามแข่งขัน

3. ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

นอกจากเสียงบรรยายของผู้พากย์แล้วบรรยากาศภายในสนามแข่งขันจริง เสียงตะโกนของนักกีฬาและกองเชียร์ถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญที่ทำให้การรับชมกีฬาได้อรรถรสมากขึ้น ระบบเสียงเซอร์ราวด์ช่วยตอบโจทย์ในจุดนี้เพราะไม่ว่าคุณจะรับชมอยู่มุมไหนของห้อง ก็สามารถสัมผัสกับเสียงทรงพลังรอบทิศทางราวกับอยู่ในสนามกีฬาร่วมกับกองเชียร์อีกนับพันนับหมื่น

4. แจ้งเตือนแมตช์การแข่งขัน

ฟังก์ชันแจ้งเตือนแมตช์การแข่งขันช่วยให้คุณไม่พลาดเชียร์ทีมรัก นักกีฬาคนโปรดของคุณ รวมถึงอัปเดตโปรแกรมการแข่งขันแมตช์ต่อไปและอันดับตารางคะแนนแบบเรียลไทม์

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED MiniLED ดูกีฬาแมตช์ไหนก็มันส์

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED Mini LED 8K

ทีวี LG หน้าจอใหญ่พิเศษขนาด 75 นิ้ว เพื่อการรับชมได้เต็มอรรถรส

ทีวี LG QNED MiniLED ทีวีเพื่อคอกีฬาอย่างแท้จริงมาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติเป็นทีวี LCD ยุคใหม่ขั้นสุดยอดของทีวี LCD ความสว่างที่มากขึ้น สีดำที่คมชัด และสีที่สดใสแสดงบนหน้าจอภาพขนาดใหญ่พิเศษสุดตระการตาถึง 75 นิ้ว ขุมพลังของ Mini LEDช่วยควบคุมแสงด้านหลังที่แม่นยำและอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์ได้อย่างเหมาะสม

เทคโนโลยีสี Quantum Dot NanoCell ช่วยให้ภาพงดงามสมจริงอีกทั้งปรับปรุงการสร้างสีให้สีมีความสดใสและแม่นยำมากยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญมาพร้อมกับความคมชัดระดับ 8Kนับว่าเป็นขั้นสุดยอดของทีวี LCD รายละเอียดภาพที่สมจริงมากกว่าที่เคย นอกจากนี้ LG QNED MiniLED ยังดีไซน์ขอบหน้าจอแบบมินิมอลและบางเฉียบ เหมาะสำหรับติดตั้งบนผนังช่วยตกแต่งห้องของคุณให้เหมือนกับงานศิลปะ

เทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision™ IQ & Dolby Atmos®ปรับการตั้งค่าภาพอย่างชาญฉลาดตามประเภทเนื้อหาและสภาพแวดล้อมที่รับชม

มอบเสียงเซอร์ราวด์หลายมิติทรงเหมือนอยู่ในสนามแข่งขันจริง เชื่อมต่อลำโพง Bluetooth ของ LG ได้ถึงสองตัวรวมถึง LG XBOOM Speakers เพื่อคุณภาพเสียงรอบทิศทางที่แท้จริงโดยไม่ต้องใช้สาย โหมด Sports Alert แจ้งเตือนโปรแกรมการแข่งขันของทีมโปรดพร้อมอัปเดตตารางคะแนนหลากหลายชนิดกีฬาโดยไม่ต้องค้นหาช่อง

สำหรับท่านใดที่สนใจซื้อ ทีวี LG เพื่อการรับชมคอนเทนต์กีฬาและบันเทิงให้เข้าถึงทุกอารมณ์ รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น อาทิ เครื่องเสียง ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ ฯลฯ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● ขนาดทีวีในห้องนอน เลือกกี่นิ้วดี? รับชมความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
● LG NanoCell ทีวี 55 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี 2022 ภาพคมชัดระดับนาโน
● 6 ข้อดี Smart TV LG 32 นิ้ว ภาพสวยสมจริงระดับ HD