ทีวีไม่มีสัญญาณ

สมาร์ททีวีขึ้นไม่มีสัญญาณ แก้ไขยังไง? ทำเองได้ไม่ต้องง้อช่าง

12/02/2022

ปัญหาทีวีจอดำหรือไม่มีสัญญาณ ลองแก้ไขเบื้องต้นเองก่อนส่งซ่อม

โทรทัศน์ขึ้นไม่มีสัญญาณ เกิดจากอะไรได้บ้าง

ทุกวันนี้สมาร์ททีวียังคงเป็นอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่สร้างความบันเทิงในบ้าน ประกอบกับนวัตกรรมล้ำสมัยที่ถูกสอดแทรกเข้ามาใน Smart TV แต่ละรุ่น ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอมีความคมชัดและรายละเอียดสมจริงมากขึ้น ช่วยให้คุณดูหนังใน Netflixฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกมได้เต็มอรรถรสมากขึ้น แต่ถ้าต้องประสบปัญหาสมาร์ททีวีจอดำหรือขึ้นไม่มีสัญญาณ จนคิดว่าทีวีเสียหรือกล่องรับสัญญาณมีปัญหา ทั้งที่จริงปัญหานั้นอาจมีสาเหตุมาจากเรื่องอื่น แล้วจะรู้ได้อย่างไรว่า สมาร์ททีวีจอดำเกิดจากอะไร สามารถแก้ไขเบื้องต้นได้หรือไม่ ตาม LG มาหาคำตอบกัน

วิธีดูแลรักษาสมาร์ททีวี ให้ใช้ได้นาน คุ้มค่าคุ้มราคา
มีช่องว่างให้ระบายความร้อน

สิ่งที่ควรทำเป็นอันดับต้น ๆ เพื่อการดูแลรักษาสมาร์ททีวี คือบริเวณที่ติดตั้งสมาร์ททีวีต้องมีช่องว่างให้ความร้อนจากตัวเครื่องสามารถระบายได้อย่างราบรื่น เพราะถ้าสมาร์ททีวีไม่สามารถระบายความร้อนออกไปได้ นอกจากเครื่องร้อนจนเกินไป ยังมีโอกาสเสื่อมสภาพการใช้งานเร็วกว่ากำหนด

ไม่ติดตั้งบริเวณที่มีความร้อนสูง

การติดตั้งสมาร์ททีวีไม่ว่าจะวางบนชั้นหรือติดผนัง หากอยู่ใกล้แหล่งความร้อนหรือมีความชื้นสูง ย่อมส่งผลเสียกับสมาร์ททีวีโดยตรง ทั้งเรื่องคุณภาพของการใช้งานและการเสื่อมสภาพ

ขนย้ายโดยความระมัดระวัง

สำหรับใครที่มีแผนจัดบ้านใหม่หรือเตรียมย้ายบ้าน เวลาเคลื่อนย้าย TV ไปยังจุดอื่น จำเป็นต้องใช้ความระมัดระวังอย่างสูง ด้วยการประคองหน้าจอให้ขยับน้อยที่สุดและห้ามกระแทกเด็ดขาด เพราะถ้าหน้าจอถูกกระแทกอาจส่งผลให้แผงวงจรภายในหน้าจอทีวีได้รับความเสียหาย

ตั้งค่าความสว่างให้เหมาะสม

เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้หลอดภาพเสื่อมสภาพไวกว่าปกติ ควรปรับความสว่างของจอทีวีให้อยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม นั่นคือไม่สว่างจ้าหรือมืดจนเกินไป นอกจากได้ภาพที่คมชัดเป็นธรรมชาติ ยังช่วยให้หลอดภาพมีอายุการใช้งานที่นานขึ้น

ติดต่อช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญ

หากพบว่าสมาร์ททีวีของคุณเกิดปัญหา ถ้าลองแก้ไขเบื้องต้นตามคำแนะนำที่ปรากฎบนเว็บไซต์แบรนด์ Smart TVแล้วไม่ได้ผล ควรติดต่อช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญให้เข้ามาดูแลหรือหากเครื่องยังอยู่ในประกันก็ควรส่งเข้าศูนย์บริการ ห้ามถอดอุปกรณ์หรือชิ้นส่วนต่าง ๆ ของเครื่องออกมาเพื่อซ่อมเองเด็ดขาด

รวมสาเหตุและวิธีแก้ไขทีวีขึ้นว่าไม่มีสัญญาณ

ทีวีจอดำ

สมาร์ททีวีไม่มีสัญญาณ สามารถแก้ไขเองเบื้องต้นได้

สมาร์ททีวีไม่มีทั้งภาพและเสียง มีสาเหตุมาจากเรื่องใดบ้าง

● เมื่อเปิดเครื่องแล้ว แต่ไม่มีทั้งสัญญาณภาพและเสียง อาจมีสาเหตุมาจากที่คุณลืมเสียบปลั๊กไฟ

● แบตเตอรี่รีโมทหมดหรือมีสัญญาณอ่อน จนไม่สามารถกดรีโมทเพื่อเปิดทีวีได้

● กล่องสัญญาณทีวีที่ใช้งานอยู่มีปัญหา

● สายเชื่อมต่อตัวเครื่อง อย่างสาย HDMI และสาย Audio หลวมหรือเสื่อมสภาพ

● ขาดการอัปเดตระบบปฏิบัติการทีวีให้เป็นรุ่นล่าสุด

วิธีแก้ไขสมาร์ททีวีไม่มีสัญญาณ
ตรวจสอบปลั๊กไฟและสายสัญญาณ

เมื่อทำการตรวจสอบปลั๊กไฟเรียบร้อยแล้ว แต่ทีวียังไม่มีสัญญาณให้มาไล่ดูที่สายสัญญาณบริเวณด้านหลังตัวเครื่องว่าเสียบแน่นหรือไม่ ก่อนลองดึงออกแล้วเสียบเข้าไปใหม่ หากทำตามแล้วปรากฎว่าสมาร์ททีวียังใช้งานไม่ได้ มีโอกาสที่สายสัญญาณที่ใช้งานอยู่อาจเสีย

ลองจูนสัญญาณช่องใหม่

หากสายสัญญาณใช้งานได้ตามปกติ แนะนำให้ลองปรับจูนสัญญาณเครื่องใหม่ ด้วยการกดปุ่ม Menu จากนั้นเลื่อนไปที่ค้นหาช่องรายการอัตโนมัติแล้วกดตกลง จากนั้นรอให้ทีวีทำการปรับสัญญาณให้ตรงกับช่อง เท่านี้คุณก็สามารถรับชมความบันเทิงบนหน้าจอ TV ได้ตามปกติ

ใช้วิธี Reset เพื่อตั้งค่าใหม่

สำหรับวิธีสุดท้ายเป็นการย้อนกลับไปใช้ค่าดั่งเดิมของโรงงาน ซึ่งวิธี Reset ค่าเครื่องใหม่ก็ไม่ยุ่งยาก เพียงกดปุ่ม Menu แล้วค้นหาหัวข้อการสนับสนุน จากนั้นให้เลือกด้วยตนเอง แต่ก่อน Reset เครื่องใหม่จะมีให้ใส่ PIN เมื่อกรอก PIN ลงไป สมาร์ททีวีของคุณก็จะทำการรีเซ็ตตัวเองทันที

 

สำหรับวิธีแก้ไขสมาร์ททีวีที่ขึ้นไม่มีสัญญาณที่แนะนำ เป็นเพียงแค่ตัวช่วยเบื้องต้นเท่านั้น หากลองทำแล้ว TV ยังคงขึ้นคำว่าไม่มีสัญญาณเหมือนเดิม ควรติดต่อให้ช่างที่มีความเชี่ยวชาญเข้ามาตรวจสอบ และเพื่อความมั่นใจให้สอบถามช่างก่อนเสมอว่าค่าซ่อมเท่าไหร่ แล้วประเมินระหว่างซ่อมทีวีกับซื้อเครื่องใหม่อย่างไรตอบโจทย์ความคุ้มค่าที่สุด

สมาร์ททีวี LG UHD รุ่น 65UQ8050PSB

สมาร์ททีวี LG ถ่ายทอดภาพได้ละเอียดระดับ 4K รองรับการเล่นเกม

สุดท้ายหากคุณตัดสินใจซื้อสมาร์ททีวีเครื่องใหม่มาใช้งานที่บ้าน ขอแนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG UHD รุ่น 65UQ8050PSB ที่จะพาคุณไปสัมผัสประสบการณ์เหนือชั้นจากทุกความบันเทิง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการรับชมภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรด ฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกม ยิ่งถ้าคุณเป็นแฟนบอลทีวี LG รุ่นนี้ มีฟีเจอร์ Sport Alert คอยแจ้งเตือนก่อนเริ่มแข่งขันแมตซ์สำคัญ นอกจากคุณไม่พลาดเชียร์ทีมบอลสุดโปรด สายเกมเมอร์ต้องเลิฟ เพราะรองรับการทำงานร่วมกับ Cloud Game Game Dashboard & Optimizer และ HGiG อีกทั้งยังสามารถเลือกปรับตั้งค่าเฉพาะในส่วนของการเล่นเกมได้อีกด้วย

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED65CX

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED65CX

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพสวยด้วย OLED และรองรับแอป LG ThinQ

หรือสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED65CXหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ถึง 65 นิ้ว พร้อมช่วยยกระดับคุณภาพและสีสันของภาพให้สมจริงยิ่งขึ้นด้วย Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos ที่นำเสนอภาพและเสียงแบบรอบทิศทาง ทำให้ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง เล่นเกม หรือชมการแข่งขันกีฬาก็ได้ภาพคมชัดในระดับความละเอียด 4K ทั้งยังมีการปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับตำแหน่งที่ตั้งด้วย AI Acoustic Tuning และเสริมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ จากแบรนด์ LG กับ Sport Alerts ระบบแจ้งเตือนที่ช่วยให้คุณไม่พลาดผลแข่งทีมโปรดแม้กำลังรับชมคอนเทนต์อื่นอยู่ รองรับ Apple AirPlay2 ซึ่งทำให้สามารถแชร์คอนเทนต์จากอุปกรณ์ iOS ได้เป็นอย่างดี ที่สำคัญทีวี LG OLED รุ่นนี้ยังมีแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQช่วยให้ควบคุมทีวีได้ง่ายขึ้น

 

หากสนใจสมาร์ททีวีหรือผลิตภัณฑ์ประเภทอื่น ๆ ของแบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

