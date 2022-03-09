About Cookies on This Site

กลุ่มเพื่อนชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลในห้องนั่งเล่น

ดูบอลออนไลน์ VS ผ่านทีวี แบบได้ความบันเทิงมากกว่ากัน?

09/03/2022

เชียร์บอลแบบชิดติดขอบจอขนาดใหญ่มีความเร้าใจมากขึ้น

ฟุตบอล เกมกีฬาที่คอลูกหนังไม่อยากพลาดสักแมตช์

หากเอ่ยถึงเกมกีฬาที่ผู้คนทั่วโลกต่างชื่นชอบ เชื่อว่า "กีฬาฟุตบอล" คงติดโผในอันดับต้น ๆ เห็นได้จากที่คอลูกหนังหลายคนแปะโน้ตโปรแกรมบอลทีมโปรดไว้เตือนตัวเองเพื่อไม่ให้พลาดแมตช์สำคัญ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศึกแดงเดือด ระหว่างแมนยู VS ลิเวอร์พูล คู่แค้นจากฟุตบอลพรีเมียร์ลีก อังกฤษ หรือการชิงชัยของ เรอัล มาดริด VS บาร์เซโลนา ในศึกลาลีกา ลีกสูงสุดของสเปน แน่นอนว่าการชมฟุตบอลสักแมตช์ถ้าเป็นการแข่งขันในประเทศไทย แฟนบอลจำนวนไม่น้อยเลือกซื้อตั๋วแล้วเดินทางไปเชียร์ถึงขอบสนาม แต่การแข่งขันฟุตบอลต่างประเทศตัวเลือกที่ได้รับความนิยมคือรับชมถ่ายทอดสดฟุตบอลนั่นเอง ปัจจุบันมีช่องทางรับชมฟุตบอลหลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการดูบอลสดบนสมาร์ทโฟน โน๊ตบุ๊ค หรือดูบอลสดบน TV หน้าจอใหญ่ ๆ ที่บ้าน ซึ่งการนั่งดูบอลสดทั้ง 2 รูปแบบให้ความรู้สึกที่ต่างกัน แล้วแบบไหนที่ได้ฟิลเหมือนนั่งชมบอลที่ขอบสนามแข่ง ตามไปหาคำตอบกัน

เทียบข้อดี ดูบอลออนไลน์ VS ผ่านทีวี แบบไหนเชียร์สนุกสะใจกว่า ข้อดีของการดูบอลสดออนไลน์

●มีแอปพลิเคชันดูบอลสดฟรีให้เลือกดาวน์โหลดค่อนข้างมาก ทั้งมีโปรแกรมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลหลากหลายลีกให้ได้รับชมกันผ่านคอมพิวเตอร์หรือโน๊ตบุ๊ค ไม่ว่าจะเป็นยูฟ่าแชมเปียนส์ลีก พรีเมียร์ลีกของอังกฤษ ลีกของออสเตรเลีย ลีกของฝรั่งเศส เอฟเอคัพ หรือลีกของอิตาลี
● ไม่ต้องเสียค่าสมาชิก ตามที่บอกแอปดูบอลสดจำนวนไม่น้อยเปิดให้ดาวน์โหลดแล้วชมการถ่ายทอดสดได้แบบฟรี แถมบางแอปมีสรุปตารางคะแนนหรือแนวทางวิเคราะห์เกมอีกด้วย
●การดูบอลออนไลน์สามารถดูได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา ไม่ว่าจะทำอะไรหรืออยู่ที่ไหนก็ตาม ทำให้คอบอลหลายคนไม่พลาดแมตช์สำคัญ

ข้อดีของการดูบอลสดผ่านทีวี

● ทีวี เป็นช่องทางดูการแข่งขันฟุตบอลสดมายาวนาน และทุกวันนี้ก็ยังได้รับความนิยมอยู่ นอกจากมีขนาดหน้าจอใหญ่สะใจแล้ว ปัจจุบันมีช่องรายการที่ถ่ายทอดสดฟุตบอลให้ชมมากมาย
● การนัดหมายกลุ่มเพื่อนมาดูบอลแมตช์สำคัญที่บ้านพร้อมกัน ถือเป็นกิจกรรมแฮงก์เอาท์ที่น่าสนใจ เพราะมีเพื่อนร่วมส่งเสียงเชียร์ทีมโปรดด้วยกันอย่างเมามันส์ หลังรู้ผลคุณสามารถฉลองชัยชนะหรือช่วยกันปลอบใจตัวเองได้ทันที
● ทุกวันนี้ขนาดหน้าจอทีวีมีให้เลือกหลากหลาย อย่างทีวี LG NanoCell l บางรุ่นมีขนาดหน้าจอ ทั้ง 55 นิ้ว 65 นิ้ว หรือ 75 นิ้วเลยทีเดียว เรียกว่าใครอยากได้จอทีวีใหญ่ขนาดไหนแบรนด์ LG ก็มีให้เลือก ที่สำคัญหน้าจอยิ่งใหญ่ยิ่งเร้าใจในการเชียร์กว่าเดิม
● ทีวีหลายรุ่นถูกพัฒนาทั้งสีและเสียง เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ชัดเจนราวกับว่าคุณนั่งอยู่บนอัฒจันทร์ เช่น Bluetooth Surround Ready ระบบเสียงของแอลจีที่ให้พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง เหมือนนำบรรยากาศเกมแข่งขันครั้งใหญ่มาสู่ห้องนั่งเล่นของคุณนั่นเอง
เชื่อว่ามาถึงตรงนี้คงตอบข้อสงสัยใครหลายคนได้ว่า ชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลแบบออนไลน์บนสมาร์ทโฟน โน๊ตบุ๊ค หรือชมผ่านสมาร์ททีวีดีกว่ากัน หากคุณอยากได้บรรยากาศเหมือนนั่งเชียร์ทีมโปรดกับกลุ่มเพื่อนในสนามแข่ง ขอแนะนำว่าสมาร์ททีวีจอใหญ่เบิ้มที่ให้ภาพคมชัด เสียงกระหึ่มสะใจ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์การดูบอลสดของคุณอย่างมาก

ทีวี LG รุ่นไหน ภาพคมชัด
เสียงดี เหมาะไว้ดูบอล
LG UHD 4K Smart TV
รุ่น 70UP7750

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 70UP7750

เปิดประสบการณ์การรับชมฟุตบอลไปอีกขั้นด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG

เริ่มต้นกันด้วย ทีวี UHD จากแบรนด์ LG ที่ขึ้นชื่อว่ามีประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานที่ดีเยี่ยม คุ้มค่าต่อการใช้งานมาก โดย LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 70UP7750 มาพร้อมหน้าจอระดับ UHD Real 4K (3840x2160p) กว้าง 70 นิ้ว สามารถรับชมภาพระดับ HDR ได้ทั้งแบบ HDR 10 Pro และ HLG โดยสีสันที่ปรากฎบนหน้าสูงกว่า Full HD ถึง 4 เท่า และด้วย FILMMAKER MODE ทำให้คุณสามารถรับชมการถ่ายทอดสดฟุตบอลได้เหมือนกับอยู่ในสนามแข่งเลยทีเดียว หากมีนัดดูบอลแมตช์สำคัญเพียงเชื่อมต่อทีวี LG รุ่นนี้เข้ากับ ลำโพงบลูทูธ ก็ช่วยให้การเชียร์บอลของคุณสนุกขึ้นกว่าเดิมแน่นอน

LG OLED 4K Smart TV
รุ่น OLED65B2

รับชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลได้อย่างเต็มจอ กับทีวี LG OLED 4K ขนาด 65 นิ้ว

รับชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลได้อย่างเต็มจอ กับทีวี LG OLED 4K ขนาด 65 นิ้ว

มาต่อกันที่ LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65B2 ทีวีหน้าจอใหญ่อีกรุ่นที่น่าสนใจของแอลจี ด้วยมีขนาดจอกว้างถึง 65 นิ้ว หน้าจอให้ความละเอียดภาพระดับ 4K รองรับเทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision IQ ที่ตัวเซนเซอร์ของจับแสงโดยรอบก่อนปรับค่าอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ภาพบนทีวีแสดงออกมาได้อย่างดีเยี่ยมที่สุดในทุกสภาวะแสง รวมถึง Dolby Atmos ระบบเสียงคุณภาพแบบเดียวกับที่ใช้ในโรงภาพยนตร์ ทำให้ตลอดการชมฟุตบอลแมตช์สำคัญผ่าน สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED65B2 นอกจากไม่พลาดทุกช็อตสำคัญของการแข่งขัน ยังได้บรรยากาศเหมือนหลุดเข้าไปอยู่ในสนามแข่งอีกด้วย

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV
รุ่น 86NANO91TPA

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86NANO91TPA

จอใหญ่ ภาพสวยด้วย NanoCell และให้พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง

 

 

 

ใครที่ชอบทีวีจอใหญ่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ต้องไม่พลาด ทีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86NANO91TPA ที่มาพร้อมหน้าจอใหญ่ถึง 86 นิ้ว มีความชัดระดับ 4K (3840x2160p) และหน้าจอยังใช้เทคโนโลยี NanoCell ซึ่งให้ภาพที่สมจริงที่สุดด้วยเม็ดสีที่แม่นยำ นอกจากนี้ยังเอาใจคอกีฬาด้วยการเพิ่มศักยภาพเสียงรอบทิศทางกับ Bluetooth Surround Sound ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มบรรยากาศสุดเร้าใจตลอดการแข่งขัน และ AI Acoustic Tuning ที่ช่วยปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับตำแหน่งที่นั่ง ที่สำคัญยังมีระบบ Sports Alerts ช่วยอัปเดตข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับทีมโปรดของคุณให้ได้รู้ อีกทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชันและเทคโนโลยีเพื่อความบันเทิงที่น่าสนใจ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos รวมถึง Magic Remote ที่ควบคุมความบันเทิงหรือสั่งงานด้วยเสียง สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาทีวีเครื่องใหญ่สะใจ เพื่อรับชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลหรือรับชมความบันเทิงอย่างภาพยนตร์ ซีรีส์ รวมถึงคอนเสิร์ต อย่าลืมนึกถึงสมาร์ททีวี LG ซึ่งมีหน้าจอหลากหลายขนาดให้เลือกใช้งาน รวมถึงมีการใช้งานเทคโนโลยีมากมายเข้ามาเสริมประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน แต่ก่อนซื้อทีวีแอลจีควรตรวจสอบพื้นที่ติดตั้งอีกครั้งว่า มีพื้นที่เพียงพอต่อการติดตั้งในรุ่นที่คุณต้องการหรือไม่ เพื่อให้ได้ ทีวี LG ที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคุณมากที่สุดนั่นเอง นอกจากนี้ยังมี หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG และ โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG ที่เหมาะสำหรับรับชมการถ่ายทอดฟุตบอลออนไลน์อีกด้วย หากอยากรู้รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

