ผู้ชายสองคนกำลังเล่นเกม

รวมเกม PS4 เล่น 2 คน ได้รับความนิยมตลอดกาล สนุกทุกแนว

11/06/2022

แนะนำเกมใน PS4 ที่ได้รับความนิยม

แนะนำเกม PlayStation 4 สุดฮิตติดลมบนฉบับเล่น 2 คน

อีกเพียงไม่ถึงเดือนก็ใกล้หมดปี 2022 แล้ว ที่ผ่านมาสิ่งต่าง ๆ รอบตัวมักมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอยู่เสมอ แต่เหล่าคนเล่นเกมอาจพอทราบกันดี ว่าสิ่งหนึ่งที่ไม่เคยเปลี่ยนคือกระแสความแรงของเกมในตำนาน อย่าง PlayStation ที่ยังคงเป็นความนิยมและไม่อาจลบล้างได้ ถึงอย่างไรแม้ในตอนนี้จักรวาล PlayStation จะเดินทางมาถึง PS5 แล้ว แต่ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่ารุ่นที่ได้รับความนิยมสูงมาก คือ PS4 เพราะ PS4 นอกจากจะมีราคาคุ้มค่าแล้ว ยังมีเกมใหม่ ๆ อัปเดตอยู่เสมอ ทั้งเกมแนว RPG ผจญภัย เกมชูตติ้ง และเกมแนวแอ็กชันที่ถูกใจทั้งคอเกมรุ่นใหม่และคอเกมวัยเก๋า

ด้วยกระแสความนิยมที่ไม่เคยถดถอย วันนี้ LG เอาใจสาวก PlayStation รวมเกม PS4 เล่น 2 คน ได้รับความนิยมตลอดกาล รับรองว่าสนุก เข้มข้น เล่นบ่อย ๆ ได้ไม่มีเบื่อ พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมเจ๋ง ๆ จาก LG ที่ช่วยยกระดับการเล่นเกมให้สมบูรณ์แบบมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม

เกม PS4 น่าเล่นตลอดกาล ชวนเพื่อน ชวนแฟนเล่นถึงเช้า

One Piece Burning Blood

One Piece Burning Blood

ตะลุยด่านสุดท้าทายในเกม One Piece Burning Blood / ภาพจาก : www. store.playstation.com

จากการ์ตูนอันดับหนึ่งในญี่ปุ่น สู่เกมต่อสู้สุดอลังการที่ยังคงรักษากราฟิกตามแบบฉบับอนิเมะ ภาพสวยคมชัด สีสดใส และเสียงพากย์ที่ให้ความรู้สึกสมจริง เป็นเกม PS4 เล่น 2 คนตะลุยด่านต่าง ๆ สามารถจัดทีมเลือกตัวละครได้หลากหลาย แต่ละตัวมีสกิลและความสามารถพิเศษที่แตกต่างกัน เลือกเล่นเองได้ไม่มีเบื่อ ใครเป็นสาวก One Piece ไม่ควรพลาด

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V เกมต่อสู้เล่นง่ายเหมาะกับมือใหม่ / ภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

Street Fighter V เกมต่อสู้ยอดนิยมที่มาในรูปแบบของเกม PS4 ภายในเกมมีระบบการต่อสู้ที่เรียกว่า V-System หรือการโจมตี 3 รูปแบบ การรุกรับมีความหลากหลาย มีท่าไม้ตายพิเศษ และตัวละครจะมีรูปแบบการออกท่าที่แตกต่างกันด้วย ทั้งหมดนี้จึงทำให้เกมมีการต่อสู้ที่หลายรูปแบบ ใครมองหาเกมต่อสู้ PS4 เล่น 2 คน หรือเกม PS4 เล่น 2 คนกับแฟน ที่เข้าถึงง่าย มือใหม่เล่นได้ Street Fighter V เป็นอีกเกมที่ตอบโจทย์ได้ดี

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion

เกม Watch Dogs Legion บน PS4 / ภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

หาเกม PS4 เล่นกับเพื่อน แนะนำ Watch Dogs Legion เกมแนวแอ็คชั่นผจญภัย ที่พาคุณไปสัมผัสกับโลกของเหล่าแฮกเกอร์ DedSec กลุ่มแฮกเกอร์ที่ถูกใส่ร้าย และพยายามที่จะปกป้องเมืองลอนดอนให้กลับมาสงบสุขอีกครั้ง หลัง Albion บริษัททหารเอกชนเข้ามาข่มเหงประชาชน โดยผู้เล่นจะควบคุมตัวละครได้หลายตัว และตัวละครจะมีความสามารถที่แตกต่างกัน ทั้งยังมีลูกเล่นในการแฮกที่หลากหลายอีกด้วย

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3

ปฏิบัติภารกิจเพื่อเอาชีวิตรอดจากซอมบี้ในเกม Resident Evil 3 / ภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

สำหรับ Resident Evil 3 เป็นการปัดฝุ่นผลงานตำนานเกมเก่าคลาสสิคกว่า 20 ปี มารีเมคใหม่ให้แฟน ๆ ได้ลุ้นระทึกกันอีกครั้ง ซึ่งนอกจากจะมีภาพกราฟิกที่สวยขึ้นแล้ว องค์ประกอบทุกอย่างในเกมยังเป็นเรื่องราวใหม่ทั้งหมด โดยเรื่องราวหลัก ๆ ของเกม Resident Evil 3 เป็นการเอาตัวรอดของตำรวจหญิง ที่พบว่าในเมืองมีเชื้อ G-Virus ที่ทำให้คนทั้งเมืองกลายเป็นซอมบี้ และนอกจากคุณจะต้องระวังฝูงซอมบี้แล้ว คุณยังต้องระวังศัตรูเบอร์หนึ่งอย่าง Nemesis ที่จะคอยทำให้คุณลำบากและขวัญผวามากขึ้น

Need For Speed Payback

Need For Speed Payback

แข่งรถสุดมันส์ในเกม Need For Speed Payback / ภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

Need For Speed Payback วิดีโอเกมแข่งรถแบบโอเพ่นเวิลด์ โดยภาคนี้ถือเป็นภาคที่ 23 ในชุดเกมนีดฟอร์สปีด ที่พาคุณย้อนกลับไปยุค 2000 ต้น ๆ เรื่องราวเล่าถึงการล้างแค้นและการโค่นล้มกลุ่มองค์กรชายชุดดำ โดยคุณสามารถควบคุมตัวละครได้ 3 ตัว แต่ละตัวจะมีรูปแบบการแข่งขันที่แตกต่างกัน เริ่มตั้งแต่การแข่งขันแบบ Off-Road ไปจนถึงการแข่ง Drag ใครเป็นสายซิ่งและรักความเร็วต้องลองเล่น

ใครเบื่อเล่นเกมบนมือถือ เกม PS4 เล่น 2 คน ได้รับความนิยมตลอดกาลที่เรานำมาแนะนำก็น่าสนใจไม่น้อย แต่ละเกมเนื้อหาสนุก เข้มข้น ถูกใจคุณและคนข้าง ๆ แน่นอน แต่หากต้องการเติมเต็มความสมจริง และยกระดับให้กับการเล่นเกม แนะนำให้ทีวี LG เป็นผู้ช่วยในการสร้างความบันเทิง พร้อมสร้างบรรยากาศในบ้านให้เย็นสดชื่น และลดความหัวร้อนจากการเล่นเกมด้วยเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG

ยกระดับการเล่นเกมให้สนุกมากขึ้นด้วยไอเทมจาก LG

ผู้ชายกำลังนั่งเล่นเกมผ่านทีวี LG

ทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่ ฟังก์ชั่นครบ ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง

แนะนำ LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ทีวีอัจฉริยะที่เพิ่มความสวยงามสดใสของพิกเซล สว่างด้วยตัวเอง หน้าจอดำมืดสนิท พร้อมยกระดับการประมวลผลด้วยชิป a9 Gen 5 AI ที่เพิ่มแสงสว่างได้สูงสุด 30% ทั้งยังช่วยปรับสีวัตถุพื้นหน้าและพื้นหลังให้มีความเป็นธรรมชาติ สีสันสวยงามอย่างแม่นยำ มี Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ที่ใช้บล็อก 5,000 บล็อกบนหน้าจอเพื่อ HDR ที่สดใสยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen 5 AI ยังผสมผสานเสียงแบบ 2 ช่องให้เป็นเสียงช่อง 7.1.2 เหมือนกับว่าคุณเป็นตัวละครหลักของภาพยนตร์ ช่วยยกระดับให้กับการรับชมความบันเทิงทุกรูปแบบ นอกจากนี้ยังมี ThinQ AI และ webOS สำหรับทีวีของคุณโดยเฉพาะ โดย ThinQ ให้คำแนะนำภาพยนตร์ตามสไตล์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ สามารถตั้งค่าโปรไฟล์สำหรับทุกคนในบ้านเพื่อย้อนดูซีรีส์ เรื่องโปรด รับชมข่าวสาร และอัปเดตข่าวด้านกีฬาได้อย่างรวดเร็ว พร้อมเอาใจคอเกมมิ่งด้วยการเป็นทีวีเครื่องแรกในอุตสาหกรรม ที่รองรับ Dolby Vision Gaming 4K ที่ 120Hz เพื่อช่วยให้การเล่นเกมลื่นไหล สมจริง และช่วยให้การคว้าชัยชนะเป็นเรื่องง่าย LG OLED G2 ออกแบบด้วย Gallery Design ก้าวใหม่ของการสร้างจอทีวีที่มีความบางเฉียบ วางชิดผนัง ไร้ที่ติและเรียบง่าย เมื่อปิดหน้าจอแล้วช่วยกลมกลืนไปกับพื้นผิวราวกับภาพถ่ายติดผนัง จอใหญ่ มีให้เลือกตั้งแต่ทีวี 55 นิ้ว ไปจนถึง 83 นิ้ว เพื่อให้คุณเลือกทีวีที่ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการได้มากที่สุด

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG สีดำ

มอบความเย็นสดชื่นและอากาศสะอาด ด้วยเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG

พร้อมเพิ่มความเย็นสบายให้กับห้องเล่นเกม อากาศสะอาด ประหยัดพลังงาน ด้วยเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG แนะนำ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter 12,000 BTU รุ่น IW13R โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor™ ที่ช่วยให้อากาศในห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น ทนทาน เสียงเงียบ นอนหลับสบายไร้เสียงรบกวน พร้อมรับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 10 ปี มี Plasmaster Ionizer Plus อากาศสะอาดและลดเชื้อโรคได้สูงสุด 99%* ด้วยไอออนจำนวนกว่า 3 ล้าน* ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้เป็นอย่างดี มาพร้อมตัวกรองฝุ่นละเอียด และ Auto Cleaning ระบบทำความสะอาดและไล่ความชื้นภายในอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าอากาศในบ้านสะอาดอยู่เสมอ ควบคุมการใช้งานอย่างชาญฉลาดผ่าน Voice Assistant เพียงบอกกับเครื่องปรับอากาศว่าคุณต้องการอะไร เมื่อต้องสั่งงานให้พูดว่าเปิด/ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ ลำโพง AI รับฟัง และทำตามคำสั่งอัตโนมัติ อีกทั้งยังเป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ARTCOOL ที่ได้รับการออกแบบอย่างมีสไตล์ ดีไซน์สวยงามด้วยกระจกสะท้อนสภาพแวดล้อมภายในบ้านเหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่

วันหยุดยาว วันสุดสัปดาห์ หรือวันว่าง ๆ ใครกำลังหาเกม PS4 เล่น 2 คน ตัวเลือกเกมที่เราแนะนำรับรองว่าตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกความสนุก และช่วยให้วันหยุดของคุณพิเศษขึ้นกว่าวันไหน ๆ ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเติมเต็มบรรยากาศการเล่นเกมให้สมจริงยิ่งขึ้นด้วยทีวี LG และเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ที่ช่วยให้อากาศเย็นสดชื่น เล่นเกมแบบเพลิน ๆ อากาศร้อนแค่ไหนก็ไม่หวั่น และถึงจะเล่นเกมแพ้ก็ไม่มีหัวร้อน หากใครสนใจทีวี เครื่องปรับอากาศ หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

