About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เด็กกำลังเล่นสนุกอยู่ที่หน้าจอทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่

แนะนํา 10 การ์ตูน Disney Plus สนุกครบรส ทั้งเก่าและใหม่

09/01/2022

การ์ตูนดิสนีย์พลัสสนุก ๆ เสริมจินตนาการ

ย้อนวัยเด็กไปกับการ์ตูนใน Disney Hotstar สนุกครบทุกแนว

หากพูดถึงค่ายการ์ตูนยักษ์ใหญ่ที่ถูกใจทั้งเด็กและผู้ใหญ่ “การ์ตูนดิสนีย์” คงเป็นการ์ตูนขวัญใจคนในบ้านแน่นอน เพราะการ์ตูนค่ายนี้นอกจากจะมีภาพที่สวยและเนื้อหาที่สนุกมาก ๆ แล้ว ยังเต็มไปด้วยเรื่องราวของความฝัน จินตนาการ และข้อคิดสอนใจที่สอดแทรกผ่านคาแรกเตอร์ของตัวการ์ตูน ที่ไม่ได้ถูกสร้างขึ้นมาเพื่อเอาใจเด็ก ๆ เท่านั้น แต่เนื้อหาบางช่วงบางตอนยังเป็นเครื่องเตือนใจให้กับผู้ใหญ่ได้อีกด้วย

ที่สำคัญไม่ว่าจะผ่านไปนานแค่ไหน การ์ตูนดิสนีย์ยังคงเป็นการ์ตูนที่ไม่เคยล้าสมัย สามารถกลับมาดูซ้ำได้บ่อย ๆ ไม่มีเบื่อ และแน่นอนว่านอกจากการ์ตูนดิสนีย์เจ้าหญิงแล้ว ยังมีการ์ตูนดิสนีย์อื่น ๆ ที่สนุกไม่แพ้กันให้ดูมากมาย วันนี้ LG เอาใจสาวกดิสนีย์ แนะนํา 10 การ์ตูน Disney Plus สนุกครบรส ทั้งเก่าและใหม่ รับรองว่าถูกใจคนทุกวัยแน่นอน

แจกลิสต์การ์ตูน Disney Plus เอาใจสาวกดิสนีย์

Monsters at Work

ตัวการ์ตูนในเรื่อง Monsters at Work กำลังเดินด้วยกัน

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง Monsters at Work

หากใครชื่นชอบการ์ตูนแนวสัตว์ประหลาด และติดใจภาคแรกอย่าง Monster Inc. อย่าลืมรับชมภาคต่อ Monsters at Work ที่สองคู่หูอย่างไมค์และซัลลี่จะกลับมาให้แฟน ๆ หายคิดถึง เรื่องราวครั้งนี้จะเล่าผ่านตัวเอกน้องใหม่ ไทเลอร์ ทัสก์มอน สัตว์ประหลาดจบใหม่ที่เข้ามาทำงานใน Monster Inc. แต่เมื่อเข้าไปก็ต้องสับสน เพราะที่แห่งนี้เปลี่ยนการเก็บพลังงานด้วยเสียงกรีดร้อง เป็นเสียงหัวเราะของเด็ก ๆ แทนแล้ว

TURNING RED

ตัวการ์ตูนแพนด้าแดงใช้มือสองข้างจับแก้ม

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง TURNING RED

เรื่องราวของ เม่ย หลิน ลูกสาวคนเดียวของครอบครัวคนจีนที่อยู่ในแคนาดา แม่ของเม่ย หลิน เข้มงวดมาก ๆ แต่ตัวเธอเองอยากเป็นเด็กสาวธรรมดาที่ไม่ต้องแบกรับความกดดันอะไร แต่แล้ววันหนึ่งเธอตื่นขึ้นมาพร้อมกับเห็นรูปร่างหน้าตาของตัวเองที่แปลกไปจากเดิม จากเด็กสาวหน้าตาน่ารักกลายเป็นแพนด้าแดงตัวใหญ่ยักษ์ และจะกลายร่างทุกครั้งเมื่อมีอารมณ์โกรธหรือตื่นเต้น แล้วเธอจะต้องอยู่ในร่างแพนด้าแดงตลอดไปหรือไม่ต้องติดตาม

DUG DAYS

หมาดั๊กในเรื่อง DUG DAYS กำลังแลบลิ้น

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง DUG DAYS

เรื่องราวความน่ารักของเจ้าหมาดั๊กจากเรื่องปู่ซ่าบ้าพลัง ซึ่งเรื่อง DUG DAYS เป็นการบอกเล่าเรื่องราวชีวิตในแต่ละวันของหมาดั๊ก หลังจากที่ไปผจญภัยสุดเหวี่ยงกับคุณปู่มา เรื่องนี้เป็นการมูฟออนจากเรื่องราวแสนเศร้าของคุณปู่ เพราะคุณปู่ได้นำเรือเหาะไปขายและนำเงินมาซื้อบ้านหลังใหม่ที่มีลานกว้างให้หมาน้อยวิ่งเล่น ใครชอบการ์ตูนแนวอบอุ่นหัวใจต้องเรื่องนี้

ENCANTO

ตัวละครเรื่อง ENCANTO มีผีเสื้อเกาะอยู่ที่มือ

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง ENCANTO

เรื่องราวเกิดขึ้นที่กลางภูเขาในโคลัมเบีย โดยความพิเศษของครอบครัวที่อาศัยอยู่ในเมืองแห่งนี้ คือเด็กทุกคนมีพลังวิเศษที่แตกต่างกันออกไป เช่น คุยกับสัตว์ เสกดอกไม้ ยกของหนักมาก ๆ แต่มีเพียงแค่ ‘มิราเบล’ เด็กน้อยคนเดียวในหมู่บ้านเท่านั้นที่ไม่มีพลังวิเศษใด ๆ

COCO

เด็กกำลังเล่นกีตาร์กับสุนัขและโครงกระดูก

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง COCO

 

เรื่องราวของ “มิเกล” เด็กหนุ่มที่หลงใหลในเสียงดนตรี แต่ทว่าครอบครัวของเขากลับเกลียดดนตรีและขัดขวางในสิ่งที่เขาชอบ นั่นจึงเป็นเหตุผลทำให้เขามุ่งหน้าไปยังสุสานของไอดอลทางดนตรีอย่าง เออเนสโด เดอ ลา ครูซ เพื่อเข้าไปขอกีตาร์ไปแสดงในเทศกาลงานเลี้ยงวันตายของครอบครัว แต่ปรากฏว่ากีตาร์ตัวนั้นนำพาเขาไปพบความจริงของโลกอีกใบ เป็นการ์ตูน Feel Good อบอุ่นใจที่ควรค่าแก่การรับชมจริง ๆ

Toy Story

ตัวการ์ตูนในเรื่อง Toy Story

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง Toy Story

เรื่องราวการผจญภัยนอกเหนือจากห้องนอน ของเหล่าแก๊งของเล่น (ที่มีชีวิต) นำทีมโดย วู้ดดี้ นายอำเภอผู้เป็นที่รัก และบัซ ไลท์เยียร์ นักอวกาศที่แสนฉลาด เนื้อเรื่องเริ่มมาจากความไม่ลงรอยกันของทั้งคู่ จนมีเหตุให้ต้องเดินทางร่วมกัน ท้ายที่สุดกลับได้มิตรภาพที่แท้จริง เรื่องนี้นอกจากจะสนุกมากแล้ว ยังทำให้เด็ก ๆ เห็นคุณค่าของของเล่นอีกด้วย สำหรับ Toy Story มีให้ชมทั้งหมด 4 ภาคใน Disney Plus รวมไปถึงตอนพิเศษ

RAYA

ตัวการ์ตูนเจ้าหญิงรายากำลังถือดาบ

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง Raya and the last dragon

Raya and the last dragon การ์ตูนดิสนีย์ผจญภัย ที่ได้รับกระแสตอบรับที่ดีในปี 2021 เป็นการบอกเล่าเรื่องราววิถีชีวิตของคนในแถบเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ ที่ชาวบ้านใช้ชีวิตร่วมกับมังกรอย่างสงบสุข ซึ่งมังกรจะทำหน้าที่ปกป้องมนุษย์ไม่ให้ถูก ตรูน ที่เป็นปีศาจมาร้ายได้ แต่แล้วเมื่อหมดยุคมังกรไปมนุษย์ก็ไม่ปลอดภัยอีกเช่นเคย นั่นจึงทำให้เจ้าหญิงรายาต้องต้องนำอัญมณีมังกรมาปกป้องมนุษย์ทุกคนให้ได้

Soul (อัศจรรย์วิญญาณอลเวง)

ตัวละครในการ์ตูนเรื่อง Soul

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง Soul

ภาพยนตร์เพลงที่เล่าเรื่องราวของครูตรี ที่เบื่อหน่ายชีวิตความเป็นครู แต่ต้องการทำตามความฝันในการเป็นนักดนตรีชื่อดัง แต่แล้วจู่ ๆ เขากลับประสบอุบัติเหตุเสียชีวิต ทั้งที่กำลังจะได้เริ่มต้นโอกาสที่จะทำตามความแล้วแท้ ๆ มันทำให้เขารู้สึกว่าทุกอย่างไม่แฟร์สำหรับเขา และหลังจากที่ได้เดินทางไปยังดินแดนแห่งความตาย เขาจึงพยายามทำทุกอย่างเพื่อให้ได้กลับมาอีกครั้ง

Inside Out

ตัวละครในการ์ตูน Inside Out

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง Inside Out

เรื่องราวเหนือจินตนาการที่พูดถึงความคิด อารมณ์ และจิตใจของมนุษย์ ถ่ายทอดเรื่องราวผ่านเด็กที่ใช้ชีวิตและเติบโตแบบตะวันออกกลาง แต่แล้วเมื่อชีวิตของเธอเกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลง ย้ายที่อยู่ใหม่ เจอสังคมใหม่ ๆ จึงทำให้อารมณ์ของเธอต้องเปลี่ยนไป และแสดงอารมณ์ผ่านตัวละครทั้ง 5 ตัว ที่ทั้งน่ารัก สนุกสนาน และแฝงไปด้วยข้อคิดดี ๆ

Moana

เจ้าหญิงโมอานาและเพื่อนเดินทางในทะเลด้วยเรือ

การ์ตูน Disney Plus เรื่อง Moana

ใครชื่นชอบเจ้าหญิงสายลุยต้องไม่พลาด Moana (โมอานา ผจญภัยตำนานหมู่เกาะทะเลใต้) เจ้าหญิงที่ต้องเดินทางผจญภัยเพื่อทำภารกิจอันยิ่งใหญ่ เพื่อปกป้องประชาชนบนเกาะของเธอ ระหว่างทางเธอได้พบกับมนุษย์ครึ่งเทพ ที่ทำให้การผจญภัยของเธอตื่นตาตื่นใจมากขึ้น และการเดินทางครั้งนี้ทำให้เธอได้ทำภารกิจสุดยิ่งใหญ่ ไปพร้อม ๆ กับการค้นพบตัวตนของตัวเอง

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นการ์ตูน Disney Plus สนุกครบรส ทั้งเก่าและใหม่ที่เรานำมาฝาก นอกจากการ์ตูนดิสนีย์พลัสที่สนุกมาก ๆ แล้ว ในสตรีมมิ่งยังมีหนัง Disney Hotstar น่าดูให้ได้รับชมอีกหลายเรื่อง มีครบทุกแนวทั้งหนังรักโรแมนติก หนังแอ็คชั่น หนัง Marvel ซีรีส์เกาหลี และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย

เติมเต็มความบันเทิงด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์ LG

คู่รักกำลังนั่งดูหนังหน้าจอทีวี LG

ทีวีแอลจีช่วยเพิ่มความสมจริงให้กับการดูหนัง

หากต้องการรับชมหนัง ภาพยนตร์ หรือการ์ตูนให้สนุก เข้มข้น และได้ภาพเสียงที่คมชัดสมจริง แนะนำเลือกชมผ่านทีวี LG หน้าจอไซซ์ใหญ่ ภาพสีสวยคมชัด ทำงานด้วยระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS เฉพาะตัวของ LG รับสัญญาณลื่นไหล ไม่มีสะดุด ภาพไม่กระตุก พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมด้วยความคมชัดสูงสุดระดับ 8K อีกทั้งยังรองรับระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos สมจริงเสมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อม

LG SoundBar และทีวี LG วางอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น

LG SoundBar ช่วยให้คุณและคนในบ้านได้รับประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงที่สมจริง

 

พร้อมเพิ่มอรรถรสให้เสียงด้วยลำโพง SoundBar เทคโนโลยีทางด้านเสียงด้วยระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos แบบรอบทิศทาง ใช้เทคโนโลยี ‘Bass and Space' และ ‘Height Elevation' ของ Meridian ช่วยให้เสียงคมชัดและมอบประสบการณ์ที่เหนือชั้น สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับทีวีแอลจีและสมาร์ทโฟนได้อย่างไร้รอยต่อ รับรองเลยว่าการรับชมความบันเทิงของคุณและคนในบ้านจะต้องสนุกยิ่งขึ้นแน่นอน

ที่สำคัญ LG มีทีวีและเครื่องเสียง ให้เลือกหลายรุ่น หลายดีไซน์ หลายฟังก์ชัน หากสนใจและต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลสินค้าเพิ่มเติม สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ขอบคุณภาพจาก : Disney Plus

 

 

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

 หนัง Disney Plus น่าดู 2022 สนุกทุกแนว ดูเพลินไม่เบื่อ
 วิธีดูสตรีม Disney+ Hotstar ผ่านทีวี LG Smart TV
 แนะนำลำโพง LG Sound Bar เสียงทรงพลัง จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง