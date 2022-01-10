About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
คนกำลังนั่งดูหนัง

แนะนำ 10 ซีรีส์-หนังฮาโลวีนน่าดู จัดเต็มความหลอนทะลุจอ

10/01/2022

แนะนำหนังและซีรีส์สำหรับดูในวันฮาโลวีน

รวมหนังและซีรีส์ฮาโลวีน สร้างบรรยากาศคืนหลอนให้สมจริง

เทศกาลปล่อยผีหรือวันฮาโลวีน (Halloween) ปีนี้ ใครไม่ได้มีแพลนไป Trick or Treat หรือไปปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนที่ไหน ต้องการอยู่บ้านพร้อมหากิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีนสนุก ๆ ทำกับเพื่อน คนรัก หรือคนในครอบครัว โดยเทรนด์กิจกรรมฮาโลวีนมีมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น การแต่งตัวด้วยธีมผี รับประทานอาหารร่วมกัน เล่าเรื่องผี หรือเล่นเกมผี แต่หากใครต้องการสร้างบรรยากาศด้วยการดูอะไรหลอน ๆ ต้อนรับฮาโลวีนให้มาทางนี้ เพราะวันนี้LG เอาใจคนรักการดูหนังด้วยซีรีส์-หนังฮาโลวีนน่าดู จัดเต็มทุกรสชาติทั้งหนังผีไทย หนังผีฝรั่ง หนังฆาตกรรม รวมถึงหนังโรคจิตหลอน ๆ ที่พร้อมเขย่าขวัญสั่นประสาทคนดู และแนะนำไอเทม LG ที่ช่วยให้การดูหนังสนุก เข้มข้น และสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น

แชร์ลิสต์หนัง - ซีรีส์หลอน เขย่าขวัญสั่นประสาทคืนวันฮาโลวีน

Art of the Devil Series ลองของซีรีส์

ผู้หญิงในเรื่อง Art of the Devil Series

Art of the Devil Series ลองของซีรีส์ / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

เริ่มกันด้วยซีรีส์ผีไทย “Art of the Devil Series” หรือลองของซีรีส์ เป็นเรื่องราวสยองขวัญของคนเล่นของ ไสยศาสตร์ มนต์ดำ รวมไปถึงการแก้แค้นเอาคืนที่ทำให้คุณต้องขวัญผวาให้ทุกเหตุการณ์ และแม้ว่าเรื่องนี้ส่วนใหญ่จะเป็นนักแสดงวัยรุ่นทั้งหน้าเก่าและหน้าใหม่ แต่ดีกรีความสนุก ความหลอน และความสามารถของนักแสดงไม่ทำให้ทุกคนผิดหวังแน่นอน

ช่องทางรับชม : Netflix

Dead Silence อาถรรพ์ผีใบ้

ตุ๊กตาหุ่นเชิด

Dead Silence อาถรรพ์ผีใบ้ / ภาพจาก : www.amazon.com

หลายคนอาจคิดว่าหุ่นกระบอกและตัวตลก เป็นเพียงตุ๊กตาที่ถูกสร้างขึ้นมาเพื่อมอบความสุขให้เด็ก ๆ แต่สำหรับเรื่อง Dead Silence อาถรรพ์ผีใบ้ กลับพูดถึงตุ๊กตาหุ่นเชิดที่ชื่อว่าบิลลี่ ที่มีความเกี่ยวพันธ์กับการตายของแมรี่ ชอร์ หญิงใบ้สติฟั่นเฟื่อนที่ถูกฆาตกรรมไปเมื่อนานมาแล้ว แต่ดูเหมือนว่าแม้ว่าร่างกายเธอจะลาโลกไป แต่ความแค้นของเธอก็ยังคงวนเวียน พร้อมกับคอยตัดลิ้นคนที่ได้เห็นเธอแล้วเผลอกรีดร้องออกมา

ช่องทางรับชม : Prime Video และ Netflix

Annabelle (2014)

ตุ๊กตาผีสิงแอนนาเบล

THE MEDIUM ร่างทรง / ภาพจาก : www.gdh559.com

หากพูดถึงตุ๊กตาผีสิงที่เขย่าขวัญคนดูมานักต่อนัก ชื่อเสียงของตุ๊กตา Annabelle คงไม่น้อยหน้าใคร เพราะตุ๊กตาตัวนี้เป็นตุ๊กตาผีสิงที่มีอยู่จริง! และด้วยความโด่งดังจึงทำให้ถูกนำมาสร้างเป็นภาพยนตร์สยองขวัญที่มีให้หลอนกันยาว ๆ ถึง 3 ภาค แต่หากใครยังไม่เคยดูแนะนำว่าให้เริ่มดูของปี 2014 ก่อน แล้วจะรู้ว่าตุ๊กตาตัวนี้เหมาะเป็นหนังผีวันฮาโลวีนมากที่สุดแล้ว

ช่องทางรับชม : HBO Max

THE MEDIUM ร่างทรง

กลุ่มคนกำลังวิ่ง

THE MEDIUM ร่างทรง / ภาพจาก : www.gdh559.com

หากพูดถึงหนังผีไทยน่ากลัว ได้รับความนิยม และถูกพูดถึงมากที่สุดในช่วงที่ผ่านมา “ร่างทรง” ต้องเป็นหนังผีเรื่องแรกที่หลายคนนึกถึง โดยเนื้อเรื่องจะเล่าถึงเรื่องราวความเชื่อของการเป็นร่างทรงในภาคอีสาน ที่ถ่ายทอดออกมาในรูปแบบของสารคดี ให้ความหลอนตามแบบฉบับหนังผีไทย ทั้งยังมีโปรดิวเซอร์ชาวเกาหลีร่วมสร้างตำนานความหลอนด้วย ใครยังไม่ได้ดูต้องรีบหาดูด่วนไม่ควรพลาด หากอยากเพิ่มดีกรีความหลอนแนะนำรับชมผ่านทีวีแอลจีภาพคมชัด รับรองว่าหนังฮาโลวีนปีนี้สมจริงกว่าปีไหน ๆ แน่นอน

ช่องทางรับชม : Netflix

 

Train To Busan

กลุ่มคนกำลังวิ่ง

Train To Busan / ภาพจาก : www.hotstar.com

แม้ว่าหนังซอมบี้เรื่องใหม่ ๆ มีให้เลือกชมหลายเรื่อง แต่หากพูดถึงเรื่องที่มีครบทุกอารมณ์ทั้งความน่ากลัว ความรัก ความเสียสละ และความเห็นแก่ตัวของมนุษย์ Train To Busan หนังซอมบี้จากฝั่งเกาหลี คงเป็นเรื่องที่เราอยากแนะนำ โดยเรื่องราวเริ่มมาจากเหตุการณ์ไม่คาดฝัน เพราะจู่ ๆ ผู้คนในเกาหลีติดเชื้อประหลาดไล่กัดผู้คนบนขบวนรถไฟความเร็วสูงต้นทางโซลปลายทางปูซาน จึงทำให้ผู้คนต้องหาทางเอาชีวิตรอดจากเหตุการณ์สุดระทึกนี้ให้ได้ ใครอยากเพิ่มความสมจริงแนะนำ ลำโพง Sound Bar ตัวช่วยเพิ่มความสนุก เพิ่มความเข้มข้น สมจริงประหนึ่งนั่งรับชมอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์

ช่องทางรับชม : Disney+ Hotstar

HALLOWEEN 2018

ตัวละครในเรื่อง HALLOWEEN 2018

HALLOWEEN 2018 / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

วันฮาโลวีนจะพลาดหนังสยองขวัญที่เกี่ยวกับวันปล่อยผีไปไม่ได้ “HALLOWEEN 2018” เป็นหนังแนวโรคจิตปนหลอน ที่พูดถึงการกลับมาอีกครั้งของไมเคิล ไมเออร์ส ฆาตกรสวมหน้ากากประหลาดสุดเหี้ยม ที่พร้อมออกไล่ล่าคนทุกคืนวันฮาโลวีน ใครที่ชื่นชอบหนังแนวเลือดสาด ฆาตกรรมคนแบบไม่ปราณี เรื่องนี้หลอนสะใจแน่นอน

ช่องทางรับชม : Netflix

Gonjiam : Haunted Asylum

คนกำลังล่าท้าผี

Gonjiam : Haunted Asylum / ภาพจาก :

หากใครชอบหนังสยองขวัญที่ลุ้นระทึกไปกับการล่า ท้า ผีในสถานที่จริง ต้องไม่พลาด Gonjiam : Haunted Asylum ตำนานโรงพยาบาลสุดเฮี้ยนที่ถูกจัดอันดับจาก CNN ว่าเป็น 1 ใน 7 สถานที่สุดสยองของโลก โดยเรื่องนี้เป็นการเข้าล่าท้าผีจากทีมงานและอาสาสมัครจำนวน 4 คนเพื่อแลกกับเงินรางวัลจำนวนมหาศาล และแน่นอนว่าระหว่างทางย่อมไม่สวยงาม พวกเขาต้องพบกับเรื่องราวประหลาดที่ยากจะพิสูจน์ หากอยากรู้ว่าตอนจบเป็นอย่างไรต้องรีบไปติดตามกันแล้ว

ช่องทางรับชม : VIU

It (2017)

ตัวตลกเพนนี ไวส์

It (2017) / ภาพจาก : www.majorcineplex.com

เรื่องเล่าของตัวตลก (ที่ไม่ตลก) เพนนี ไวส์ เพราะมันไม่ได้มาทำหน้าที่สร้างความสุขเหมือนตัวตลกอื่น ๆ แต่มาพร้อมความแค้น ความน่ากลัว และความสยองขวัญ มันจะแปลงกายออกมาตามล่าเด็ก ๆ ที่ไร้เดียงสา และกินเด็กเหล่านั้นเป็นอาหาร ยิ่งเด็กหวาดกลัวมากเท่าไหร่รสชาติก็จะอร่อยมากขึ้นเท่านั้น! แต่หนทางในการชนะตัวตลกตัวนี้ได้คือต้องเอาชนะความกลัวภายในใจ ตัวละครหลักของเรื่องจะทำได้หรือไม่ต้องไปลุ้นพร้อมกัน

ช่องทางรับชม : Netflix

THE CONJURING : THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT

ผู้หญิงและผู้ชายกำลังหวาดกลัว

THE CONJURING : THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT / ภาพจาก : www.workpointtoday.com

คงไม่มีจักรวาลหนังผีเรื่องไหนยิ่งใหญ่และเขย่าขวัญผู้คนได้เท่า The Conjuring ภาพยนตร์สยองขวัญที่สร้างมาจากเรื่องจริง โดย THE CONJURING : THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT เป็นการหยิบเรื่องราวของเด็กวัยรุ่นคนหนึ่งที่ถูกผีสิงจนทำให้เห็นภาพหลอน ไม่มีสติ และฆ่าคนอย่างโหดเหี้ยม หลังจากนั้นเขาก็ถูกตำรวจจับและมีโทษถึงประหาร เหตุการณ์นี้มีเพียงหมอผีอย่างเอ็ดและลอร์เรนเท่านั้นที่ช่วยได้ เพราะแน่นอนว่าศาลไม่เชื่อว่าเขาลงมือไปเพราะถูกผีสิง

ช่องทางรับชม : HBO Max

Kingdom

กลุ่มคนและฝูงซอมบี้

Kingdom / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

ปิดท้ายกันด้วยซีรีส์ซอมบี้ในตำนาน ‘Kingdom’ซีรีส์ Netflix Original ที่ไม่ได้พูดถึงแค่เรื่องราวของซอมบี้ที่เข้าบุกเมืองมนุษย์เท่านั้น แต่ยังพูดถึงเรื่องราวทางการเมืองสุดเข้มข้นระหว่างองค์รัชทายาทและขุนนางชั้นสูงอีกด้วย โดยรูปแบบซอมบี้ของเรื่อง Kingdom อาจไม่เหมือนเรื่องอื่น ๆ ที่เคยดูกัน เพราะทั้งดุทั้งโหดแถมยังอึดสุด ๆ ใครเป็นสาวกหนังซอมบี้ต้องห้ามพลาด

ช่องทางรับชม : Netflix

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นลิสต์ซีรีส์และหนังฮาโลวีนน่าดูที่เราอยากแนะนำ วันฮาโลวีนปีนี้นอกจากจะเตรียมน้ำ เตรียมขนม เตรียมตัว และเตรียมใจให้พร้อมแล้ว หากต้องการให้การดูหนังสนุก สมจริง และได้อรรถรสมากขึ้น อย่าลืมให้ทีวี เครื่องเสียง และหูฟัง LG เป็นตัวช่วยสร้างความบันเทิงของคุณและคนในบ้าน

เติมเต็มความบันเทิงให้ทุกคนในบ้านด้วยไอเทม LG

ทีวี LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทีวี LG OLED สว่างด้วยตัวหลายล้านพิกเซล ภาพสวยคมชัด

ทีวี LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED48A1 ทีวีที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี OLED ที่ช่วยให้พิกเซลสว่างด้วยตัวเองหลายล้านพิกเซล แสดงสีดำที่ดำสนิทและสีสันอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ ไม่ถูกจำกัดด้วยเทคโนโลยีแบ็คไลท์ ช่วยให้การแสดงผลสวยงามสมจริงเที่ยงตรง 100% สามารถถ่ายทอดสเปคตรัม DCI-P3 ได้ 100% ผ่านพื้นที่สีแบบ 3 มิติ ทั้งยังยกระดับภาพให้สมจริงมากขึ้นด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ที่นำเสนอภาพและเสียงแบบรอบทิศทางหลายมิติ แสดงภาพตามจินตนาการของผู้กำกับด้วย FILMMAKER MODE™ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Dynamic Range นำเสนอภาพ ปรับแสงสว่าง ปรังปรุงสี และเก็บทุกรายละเอียดเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ช่วยให้ภาพยนตร์ หนัง รายการทีวีที่คุณชื่นชอบคมชัดสดใสตั้งแต่ต้นจนจบ ทั้งยังมี Game Optimizer ที่ช่วยให้คุณตั้งค่าและปรับปรุงกราฟิกในเกมได้อย่างเหมาะสม พร้อมเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับการใช้งานด้วย LG ThinQ AI ควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านคำสั่งเสียง

 

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียวด้วยลำโพง LG Sound Bar

เพิ่มประสบการณ์ที่ดีที่สุดในการรับชมภาพยนตร์ของคุณด้วยลำโพง Sound Bar รุ่น SN6Y ที่ชวนคุณสัมผัสความแตกต่างระบบเสียง 3 มิติผ่านเทคโนโลยี DTS Virtual:X รอบทิศทาง เปลี่ยนบ้านของคุณให้กลายเป็นโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อม รองรับการเชื่อมต่อไร้สายสำหรับเอาต์พุต 3.1 ch และรับฟังเสียงที่มีคุณภาพเหนือกว่าด้วยระบบเสียงความละเอียดสูง โดยมีอัตราสุ่มสัญญาณอยู่ที่ 96kHz และความละเอียด 24bit ถ่ายทอดเสียงได้อย่างแม่นยำ นอกจากนี้ลำโพง LG ยังมาพร้อม AI Sound Pro วิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์อัตโนมัติ เพื่อปรับแต่งคุณภาพเสียงให้เหมาะสมกับคอนเทนต์ตรงหน้า เชื่อมต่อสะดวกทั้ง Bluetooth® สายเคเบิลออปติคอลหรือ HDMI

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar ในห้องนั่งเล่น

หูฟัง LG TONE Free ระบบเสียง Meridian เสียงคมชัด มีมิติ

สำหรับใครที่ชื่นชอบการดูหนังในมือถือหรือแท๊บเล็ต แน่นอนว่าหนึ่งปัญหากวนใจคือเรื่องคุณภาพเสียงที่ไม่คมชัด จนบางครั้งต้องเปิด Subtitle เพื่อให้เข้าใจบทสนาในหนัง และอาจทำให้เสียอรรถรสในการรับชมไปโดยปริยาย หากเป็นเช่นนั้นแนะ หูฟังบลูทูธ LG เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำที่ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์ในการรับชมสื่อบันเทิงได้ตามต้องการ รองรับทุกการเชื่อมต่อ เหมาะกับทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ ตัวอย่าง หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7 ที่มี Ambient Noise Cancelling ช่วยตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอกที่มีความถี่สูง เช่น เสียงสนทนา เสียงพูดคุยในที่ทำงาน เสียงรถไฟใต้ดิน เสียงแตรรถ เป็นต้น พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์ที่ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลงและเสียงในภาพยนตร์อย่างเต็มอรรถรสด้วยระบบเสียง Meridian จากอังกฤษ เสียงใส มีมิติ เสียงเบสหนักแน่นแต่นุ่มลึก หูฟังไร้สาย LG ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียในหูฟังได้ 99.9% ด้วยการทำงานของ UVnano ในกล่องชาร์จ ดีไซน์ใหม่หูฟังแบบเกลียว ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการใช้งาน กระชับกับหู และช่วยกระจายแรงกดได้สม่ำเสมอ ไม่เจ็บหูขณะสวมใส่

เติมเต็มทุกประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ หนัง และซีรีส์ฮาโลวีนด้วยไอเทมจาก LG ที่ไม่ว่าจะเป็นวันฮาโลวีน งานปาร์ตี้ หรือเทศกาลไหน ๆ รับรองว่าผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ช่วยเติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิงของคุณและคนในบ้านได้แน่นอน นอกจากทีวี เครื่องเสียง และหูฟังรุ่นที่แนะนำ LG ยังมีสินค้าคุณภาพให้เลือกเป็นเจ้าของอีกหลายรายการ หากสนใจสินค้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

แนะนํา 10 การ์ตูน Disney Plus สนุกครบรส ทั้งเก่าและใหม่
10 ซีรีส์ หนัง HBO จัดเต็มความสนุก ไม่ดูถือว่าพลาด
4 วิธีปรับทีวี สำหรับการดูบอลและกีฬา เพื่อความบันเทิงเต็ม 100%