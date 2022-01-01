About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงเล่นเกมในมือถือและสวมหูฟัง LG

9 เกมผีในมือถือรับฮาโลวีน โหลดได้ทั้ง IOS และ Android

01/2022/10

เติมเต็มความหลอนวันฮาโลวีนด้วยเกมผีบนมือถือ

บอกต่อเกมผีน่ากลัวๆ ต้อนรับ Halloween สนุกได้บนมือถือ

เข้าสู่เดือนวันฮาโลวีน (Halloween) หรือเทศกาลปล่อยผีทั้งที หลายคนคงอยากหากิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีนเพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศความหลอน แต่สำหรับบางคนจะให้นั่งเล่าเรื่องผีหรือล่าท้าผีอาจไม่ใช่แนวสักเท่าไหร่ ดังนั้นการเล่นเกมจึงกลายเป็นกิจกรรมที่ถูกใจคอเกมที่หลงใหลในความหลอนไปในทันที วันนี้ LG เอาใจสายเกมเมอร์ด้วยเกมผีในมือถือรับฮาโลวีน ที่สามารถดาวน์โหลดได้ทั้งในมือถือระบบ IOS และ Android แต่เตือนไว้ก่อนว่าใครจะเล่นคนเดียวแบบสาย Single Player คงต้องใจถึงพอสมควร เพราะแต่ละเกมมีทั้งภาพ บรรยากาศ และเสียงที่ชวนตื่นเต้น ดังนั้นแนะนำชวนแฟนมาหรือเพื่อนมาเล่นด้วยกัน จะได้ความสนุก ความท้าทาย และได้ความขำขันปนหลอนในเวลาเดียวกัน พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมในการเล่นเกมมือถืออย่างหูฟังไร้สาย ที่ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสและเพิ่มความสนุกให้กับการเล่นเกม

เกมผีออนไลน์บนมือถือ หลอนสุดขีดรับเทศกาลฮาโลวีน

1. The Darkest Woods 2 Horror Adventure Game

สัตว์ประหลาดในเกม The Darkest Woods 2 Horror Adventure Game

เกม The Darkest Woods 2 Horror Adventure Game / ภาพจาก : www.store.steampowered.com

หากพูดถึงสถานที่สุดหลอน “โรงพยาบาลจิตเวช” ต้องเป็นสถานที่ที่หลายคนนึกถึง โดยเกมผี The Darkest Woods 2 Horror Adventure Game เหมือนบอกกับคนเล่นว่าผีธรรมดาอาจดูเบสิคไป แต่คุณต้องเจอกับผีผู้ป่วยจิตเวชที่มีดีกรีความหลอนเพิ่มขึ้น! ซึ่งเกมจะเริ่มต้นด้วยการให้คุณตื่นขึ้นมาในโรงพยาบาลจิตเวชที่ไร้ผู้คน จากนั้นคุณจะต้องเริ่มสำรวจและรวบรวมหลักฐานต่าง ๆ เพื่อค้นหาว่าที่แห่งนี้เกิดอะไรขึ้น ตัวเกมจะเน้นความหลอนแบบตะวันตก ไม่ค่อยมีฉากสะดุ้งเหมือนผีเอเชียสักเท่าไหร่ แต่รับรองว่าดีกรีความน่ากลัวไม่ธรรมดาแน่นอน

2. Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers

ตัวละครผู้ชายและผู้หญิงในเกม Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers

เกม Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers / ภาพจาก : www.store.steampowered.com

สำหรับเกม Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers เคยได้รับความนิยมมากในตอนที่อยู่บนเครื่อง PC แต่ ณ ตอนนี้ทางผู้สร้างได้มีการฉลองครบรอบ 20 ปี พร้อมสร้างเวอร์ชันใหม่สำหรับเล่นบนมือถือ โดยเกมนี้จะเป็นการคลิกเพื่อสำรวจสิ่งของต่าง ๆ พร้อมหาเบาะแสเกี่ยวกับคดีไสยศาสตร์และหมอผีในเมือง New Orleans เล่นง่าย ไม่ยุ่งยาก ถือเป็นเกมผีเล่นกับเพื่อนในโทรศัพท์ที่ควรค่าแก่การดาวน์โหลด

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s SL

ตุ๊กตาหมีในเกม Five Nights at Freddy’s SL

เกม Five Nights at Freddy’s SL / ภาพจาก : www.m.apkpure.com

Five Nights at Freddy’s SL เป็นเกมผีในโทรศัพท์ที่หลายคนมอบตำแหน่งความหลอนให้ เพราะหากใครเคยเล่นเกมในจักรวาล Five Nights at Freddy’s มาก่อน คงพอทราบกันว่าเราสามารถควบคุมดูแลสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ผ่านกล้องวงจรปิดได้ แต่สำหรับ Five Nights at Freddy’s SL เราจะไม่ได้แค่นั่งดูความผิดปกติผ่านจอเท่านั้น แต่เราต้องลลงไปแก้ไขสิ่งผิดปกติต่าง ๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นในแต่ละวันด้วย และแน่นอนว่าการลงไปแก้ไขก็มักพบกับความหลอนจากตุ๊กตาผี ดังนั้นคุณต้องแก้ปัญหาไปพร้อม ๆ กับการป้องกันตัวเองไม่ให้ตุ๊กตีผีมาฆ่าได้ สนุก ไม่เสียชื่อจักรวาล Five Nights at Freddy’s แน่นอน

4. The Walking Dead

ผู้หญิง เด็ก และซอมบี้ในเกม The Walking Dead

เกม The Walking Dead / ภาพจาก : www.store.epicgames.com

 

สำหรับ The Walking Dead เป็นเกมกึ่งนิยายจากค่าย Telltale Games แต่จะเป็นการอัปเดตเวอร์ชันเนื้อเรื่องเสริมจากซีรีส์ซอมบี้ชื่อดัง มีทั้งการตามล่า การฆ่า และการเอาชีวิตรอด ใครเป็นสาวกภาพยนต์เรื่องนี้ต้องเล่นเกมผี The Walking Dead บนมือถือสักครั้ง รับรองว่าเพิ่มความอินได้อีกขั้นแน่นอน

5. The Last Door

ตัวละครในเกม The Last Door

เกม The Last Door/ ภาพจาก : www.store.steampowered.com

 

ใครกำลังคิดว่าเกมผี The Last Door ที่ใช้การเล่าเรื่องด้วยภาพ 2D Pixel แบบย้อนยุคแล้วจะไม่น่ากลัว บอกเลยว่าคุณกำลังคิดผิด เพราะแม้เกมนี้จะเล่าเรื่องราวด้วยภาพเก่า ๆ แต่รับประกันว่าดีกรีความหลอนชวนขนหัวลุกไม่แพ้เกมอื่นแน่นอน ส่วนแนวเกมจะเป็นแบบ Click Adventure จิ้มจุดต่าง ๆ เพื่อสำรวจเรื่องราว

6. Hellraid: The Escape

ปีศาจถืออาวุธในเกม Hellraid: The Escape

เ เกม Hellraid: The Escape / ภาพจาก : www.promotions.co.th

 

Hellraid: The Escape เป็นเกมสยองขวัญที่ถือว่าทำกราฟิกออกมาได้สวยสมจริง โดยแนวการเล่นจะเป็นแบบผจญภัย สำหรับเรื่องราวจะเป็นเรื่องการเปิดประตูนรกเพื่อให้ภูตผีปีศาจเข้ามายังโลกมนุษย์ ซึ่งมนุษย์ทุกคนจะต้องต่อสู้เพื่อเอาชีวิตรอดให้ได้

7. The School White Day

ผู้หญิง 3 คนในเกม The School White Day

เกม The School White Day / ภาพจาก :

เตรียมตัวเอาชีวิตรอดในโรงเรียนตอนกลางคืนกับเกม The School White Day โดยคุณจะได้สวมบทบาทเป็นชายหนุ่มที่เอาช็อกโกแลตไปมอบให้หญิงสาวในวัน White Day ในตอนกลางคืน แต่ขากลับเขาถูกภารโรงและผีในโรงเรียนหลอกหลอน จึงจำเป็นต้องหาวิธีการต่าง ๆ เพื่อให้รอดชีวิต เกมทำออกมาในรูปแบบ 3D ที่รับรองว่าภาพสีสวย คมชัด และเพิ่มดีกรีความหลอนในวันฮาโลวีนได้แน่นอน

8. Dark Meadow: The Pact

การต่อสู้กับสัตว์ประหลาดในเกม Dark Meadow: The Pact

เกม Dark Meadow: The Pact / ภาพจาก : www.promotions.co.th

ต่อกันที่ Dark Meadow: The Pact เกมสยองขวัญสุดคลาสสิคที่ยังคงได้รับความนิยมอย่างต่อเนื่อง ตัวเกมจะเป็นแนว RPG ที่เน้นการต่อสู้ด้วยอาวุธต่าง ๆ เพื่อเอาชีวิตรอดจากความหลอนเหล่านี้ให้ได้

9. The House Of Evil Granny Game

ผีคุณยายในเกม The House Of Evil Granny Game

The House Of Evil Granny Game / ภาพจาก : ช่องยูทูป Poison Games

เกมบ้านผีสิงคุณยายสุดหลอน ผู้เล่นจะต้องเข้าไปโจมตีในบ้านผีสิงที่มีคุณยายคอยเฝ้าอยู่ โดยคุณจะต้องใช้อุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ตีคุณยายและต้องหนีให้ทันเมื่อถึงเวลา หากโดนผีคุณยายตีจนเลือดหมดหลอดก็จะต้องตายทันที เป็นอีกเกมที่ทั้งสนุกและลุ้นในเวลาเดียวกัน


ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นตัวเลือกเกมผีในมือถือรับฮาโลวีนที่เรานำมาบอกต่อ แต่ละเกมรับรองว่าสนุก ท้าทาย และถูกใจคนรักความหลอนแน่นอน แต่หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่อินกับการเล่นเกมแบบขั้นสุด และไม่ต้องการให้เสียงรอบข้างเข้ามารบกวนอรรถรสในการเล่นเกม การมีตัวช่วยดีๆ อย่าง “หูฟัง” ถือว่าเป็นทางเลือกที่ช่วยเติมเต็มบรรยากาศในการเล่นเกมได้ไม่น้อย หากกำลังมองหาหูฟังที่ตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกอรรถรสความบันเทิง หูฟัง LG ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ เพราะนอกจากจะเป็นหูฟังดีไซน์สวยแล้ว ยังมีฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยเติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

หูฟัง LG TONE Free เติมเต็มอรรสรถให้การเล่นเกม

แนะนำหูฟัง LG TONE Free รุ่น TONE-FP8 เป็นหูฟังไร้สายที่มีฟังก์ชัน Active Noise Cancellation ช่วยให้ได้ยินเสียงชัดเจนขึ้นและตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก พร้อมมอบมิติใหม่ของเสียงจากแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษอย่าง Meridian ที่ช่วยให้เสียงชัดใส มีมิติ และจำลองประสบการณ์การฟังด้วยเสียงที่คมชัดรอบทิศทาง Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อให้ตรงตามต้นฉบับอย่างแม่นยำ ทั้งยังขยายเวทีเสียงและมอบเสียงที่สมจริงด้วย 3D Sound Stage ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี และการเล่นเกมได้อย่างเต็มพิกัด

หูฟัง LG TONE Free สีขาวและสีcvcดำ

หูฟัง LG TONE Free มีให้เลือก 2 สี

นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถปรับแต่งโหมดแวดล้อมให้เข้ากับสถานการณ์รอบตัวคุณได้ตามต้องการ พร้อมเพิ่มความสะอาดและความปลอดภัยให้กับการใช้งานด้วยกล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano™ ที่ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียบนหูฟังได้ถึง 99.9% ภายใน 5 นาที หูฟัง LG TONE Free สวมใส่สบาย ได้มาตรฐานทางการแพทย์ เพราะผลิตจากซิลิโคนที่ไม่มีสารพิษ ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ที่รุนแรง พร้อมการออกแบบ Ergonomic Design ที่มีความเหมาะสม สวมใส่ง่าย ช่วยให้มั่นใจทุกครั้งที่หยิบมาใช้งาน

ในวันฮาโลวีนนี้ใครกำลังมองหาหูฟังที่ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมในคืนหลอนสนุกขึ้น รับรองว่าหูฟัง LG ช่วยตอบโจทย์ได้เป็นอย่างดีแน่นอน นอกจากนี้ LG ยังมีหูฟังรุ่นอื่นอีกมากมาย อาทิ LG TONE Free FP3 LG TONE Free FP9 หูฟังบลูทูธแบบคล้องคอ ฯลฯ หากสนใจหูฟังรุ่นใดของ LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

