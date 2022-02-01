About Cookies on This Site

พิธีจับสลากแบ่งสายฟุตบอลโลก 2022

สรุปรอบแบ่งกลุ่มบอลโลก 2022 แฟนบอลวอร์มเสียงรอเชียร์

02/2022/11

แบ่งกลุ่ม 32 ทีม ฟีฟ่า เวิลด์ คัพ กาตาร์ 2022 ภาพจาก : fifa.com

ผลการจับสลากแบ่งสายฟีฟ่า เวิลด์ คัพ กาตาร์ 2022

การแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลกรอบสุดท้ายที่ประเทศกาตาร์ ภายใต้ชื่อ ฟีฟ่า เวิลด์ คัพ กาตาร์ 2022 จะเริ่มฟาดแข้งอย่างเป็นทางการระหว่างวันที่ 21 พฤศจิกายน - 18 ธันวาคม 2565 ปลายปีนี้ ถือเป็นมหกรรมกีฬาที่ยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุดและมีผู้ติดตามการถ่ายทอดสดการแข่งขันผ่านทางทีวีหลายร้อยล้านคนทั่วโลก ล่าสุดเมื่อวันที่ 2 เมษายนที่ผ่านมาสหพันธ์ฟุตบอลนานาชาติ (FIFA) ได้ทำการจับสลากแบ่งสายรอบแบ่งกลุ่มออกมาเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว

สรุปผลการแบ่งสายฟุตบอลโลกทั้ง 8 กลุ่มมีดังนี้

ฟีฟ่า เวิลด์ คัพ กาตาร์ 2022 การแข่งขันในรอบแรกจะแบ่งออกเป็น 8 กลุ่ม แต่ละกลุ่มมี 4 ทีม ลงเตะแบบพบกันหมดเพื่อหา 2 ทีมเข้าไปสู่รอบน็อคเอาท์ ซึ่งผลการจับสลากรอบแบ่งกลุ่ม 32 ทีมมีดังนี้

กลุ่ม A ได้แก่ กาตาร์ (เจ้าภาพ) เอกวาดอร์ เซเนกัล และเนเธอร์แลนด์

กลุ่ม B ได้แก่ อังกฤษ อิหร่าน สหรัฐอเมริกา และเวลส์

กลุ่ม C ได้แก่ อาร์เจนตินา ซาอุดีอาระเบีย เม็กซิโก และโปแลนด์

กลุ่ม D ได้แก่ ฝรั่งเศส ออสเตรเลีย เดนมาร์ก และตูนิเซีย

กลุ่ม E ได้แก่ สเปน คอสตาริกา เยอรมนี และญี่ปุ่น

กลุ่ม F ได้แก่ เบลเยียม แคนาดา โมร็อกโก และโครเอเชีย

กลุ่ม G ได้แก่ บราซิล เซอร์เบีย สวิตเซอร์แลนด์ และแคเมอรูน

กลุ่ม H ได้แก่ โปรตุเกส กาน่า อุรุกวัย และเกาหลีใต้

ผลการแบ่งสายฟุตบอลโลกรอบสุดท้าย

สรุปรายชื่อ 32 ทีมที่ผ่านเข้ารอบสุดท้ายในศึกฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ที่กาตาร์ ภาพจาก : fifa.com

โปรแกรมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลก 2022 รอบแบ่งกลุ่ม

กลุ่ม เอ : กาตาร์ เนเธอร์แลนด์ เซเนกัล เอกวาดอร์

20 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. กาตาร์ พบ เอกวาดอร์

21 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. เซเนกัล พบ เนเธอแลนด์

25 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. กาตาร์ พบ เซเนกัล

25 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. เนเธอร์แลนด์ พบ เอกวาดอร์

29 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 22.00 น. เนเธอร์แลนด์ พบ กาตาร์

29 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 22.00 น. เอกวาดอร์ พบ เซเนกัล

กลุ่ม บี : อังกฤษ สหรัฐอเมริกา เวลส์ อิหร่าน

21 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. อังกฤษ พบ อิหร่าน

22 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น.สหรัฐอเมริกา พบ เวลส์

25 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 17.00 น. เวลส์ พบ อิหร่าน

26 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. อังกฤษ พบ สหรัฐอเมริกา

30 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. อิหร่าน พบ สหรัฐอเมริกา

30 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. เวลส์ พบ อังกฤษ

กลุ่ม ซี : อาร์เจนตินา เม็กซิโก ซาอุดิอาระเบีย โปแลนด์

22 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 17.00 น. อาร์เจนตินา พบ ซาอุดิอาระเบีย

22 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. เม็กซิโก พบ โปแลนด์

26 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. โปแลนด์ พบ ซาอุดิอาระเบีย

27 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. อาร์เจนตินา พบ เม็กซิโก

1 ธันวาคม เวลา 02.00 น. โปแลนด์ พบ อาร์เจนตินา

1 ธันวาคม เวลา 02.00 น. ซาอุดิอาระเบีย พบ เม็กซิโก

กลุ่ม ดี : ฝรั่งเศส เดนมาร์ก ออสเตรเลีย ตูนิเซีย

22 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. เดนมาร์ก พบ ตูนิเซีย

23 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. ฝรั่งเศส พบ ออสเตรเลีย

26 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 17.00 น. ตูนิเซีย พบ ออสเตรเลีย

26 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. ฝรั่งเศส พบ เดนมาร์ก

30 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 22.00 น. ตูนิเซีย พบ ฝรั่งเศส

30 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 22.00 น. ออสเตรเลีย พบ เดนมาร์ก

กลุ่ม อี : เยอรมนี สเปน ญี่ปุ่น คอสตาริก้า

23 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. เยอรมนี พบ ญี่ปุ่น

23 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. สเปน พบ คอสตาริก้า

27 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. ญี่ปุ่น พบ คอสตาริก้า

28 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. สเปน พบ เยอรมนี

2 ธันวาคม เวลา 02.00 น. ญี่ปุ่น พบ สเปน

2 ธันวาคม เวลา 02.00 น. คอสตาริก้า พบ เยอรมนี

กลุ่ม เอฟ : เบลเยี่ยม โครเอเชีย โมร็อกโก แคนาดา

23 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. โมร็อกโก พบ โครเอเชีย

24 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. เบลเยียม พบ แคนาดา

27 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. เบลเยียม พบ โมร็อกโก

27 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. โครเอเชีย พบ แคนาดา

1 ธันวาคม เวลา 23.00 น. โครเอเชีย พบ เบลเยียม

1 ธันวาคม เวลา 23.00 น. แคนาดา พบ โมร็อกโก

กลุ่ม จี : บราซิล สวิตเซอร์แลนด์ เซอร์เบีย แคเมอรูน

24 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 17.00 น. สวิตเซอร์แลนด์ พบ แคเมอรูน

25 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. บราซิล พบ เซอร์เบีย

28 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 17.00 น. แคเมอรูน พบ เซอร์เบีย

28 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. บราซิล พบ สวิตเซอร์แลนด์

3 ธันวาคม เวลา 02.00 น. แคเมอรูน พบ บราซิล

3 ธันวาคม เวลา 02.00 น. เซอร์เบีย พบ สวิตเซอร์แลนด์

กลุ่ม เอช : โปรตุเกส อุรุกวัย เกาหลีใต้ กาน่า

24 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. อุรุกวัย พบ เกาหลีใต้

24 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 23.00 น. โปรตุเกส พบ กาน่า

28 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 20.00 น. เกาหลีใต้ พบ กาน่า

29 พฤศจิกายน เวลา 02.00 น. โปรตุเกส พบ อุรุกวัย

2 ธันวาคม เวลา 23.00 น. เกาหลีใต้ พบ โปรตุเกส

2 ธันวาคม เวลา 23.00 น. กาน่า พบ อุรุกวัย

สำหรับรอบแบ่งกลุ่มจะแข่งขันเสร็จสิ้นในวันที่ 2 ธันวาคม 2565 หลังจากนั้นจะเอาแชมป์และรองแชมป์แต่ละกลุ่มไปเล่นรอบ 16 ทีมสุดท้าย (เตะแบบน็อคเอาท์) ซึ่งจะแข่งขันระหว่างวันที่ 3-6 ธันวาคม 2565 จากนั้นรอบก่อนรองชนะเลิศ (8 ทีมสุดท้าย) จะแข่งขันระหว่างวันที่ 9-10 ธันวาคม 2565 ส่วนรอบรองชนะเลิศจะแข่งขันในวันที่ 13-14 ธันวาคม 2565 ผู้แพ้ต้องไปชิงอันดับสามวันที่ 17 ธันวาคม 2565 ผู้ชนะจะได้ผ่านเข้าไปเล่นรอบชิงชนะเลิศวันที่ 18 ธันวาคม 2565 เพื่อหาทีมแชมป์ของรายการ

แนะนำทีวี LG OLED TV แสดงภาพไหลลื่น เชียร์บอลได้สะใจ

คู่รักกำลังนั่งเชียร์บอลผ่านทีวี

LG OLED TV มอบประสบการณ์ชมกีฬาแมตช์สำคัญเหมือนได้อยู่ชิดติดขอบสนาม

ฟุตบอลโลกจัดการแข่งขันทุก ๆ 4 ปี คอบอล ที่ต้องการเชียร์ทีมโปรดอย่างเข้าถึงทุกอารมณ์ความมันส์ผ่านการถ่ายทอดสดทางทีวีขอแนะนำ LG OLED TV จุดประกายด้วยสีสันคมชัดทุกอณู SELF-LIT OLED evo ชิปประมวลผลอัจฉริยะยกระดับภาพ 4K ให้สมบูรณ์แบบกว่าเดิม Sharp Picture มอบภาพที่สีดำสนิทช่วยให้การแสดงภาพสมจริง

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED evo ภาพสวยด้วยประสิทธิภาพแสงที่เหนือระดับ

มาพร้อมพลังเสียง Dolby Vision IQ ช่วยสร้างประสบการณ์รับชมกีฬาแมตช์สำคัญเหมือนได้อยู่ชิดติดขอบสนาม Smooth Motion แสดงภาพเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างไหลลื่นเชียร์แมตช์โปรดได้อย่างถึงใจ Slim Design จอดีไซน์บางเฉียบเรียบอย่างลงตัว ติดผนังเปรียบดั่งผลงานศิลปะประหนึ่งมีดิจิทัลเฟอร์นิเจอร์ในบ้าน

นอกจากทีวีแล้ว เครื่องปรับอากาศที่มอบความเย็นสบายก็ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศดี ๆ เหมาะแก่การดูบอลได้อย่างเข้าถึงทุกอารมณ์ จะดูคนเดียวหรือดูกับเพื่อนฝูงก็เย็นสบายอากาศสะอาดปลอดภัยหายห่วงด้วยเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL™

แนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL™ เย็นสบาย ปลอดภัย ไร้แบคทีเรีย

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL™

LG ART COOL™ เย็นสบาย ปลอดภัย ไร้แบคทีเรีย

คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินไปกับการดูบอลในบรรยากาศที่เย็นสบายปลอดภัยไร้แบคทีเรียด้วยเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL™ มาพร้อมดีไซน์ใหม่สีเขียวมหาสมุทร (Deep Green Ocean) มอบความเย็นพร้อมเติมเต็มความคูลให้บ้านของคุณ ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันฟอกอากาศด้วย Plasmaster Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

LG ART COOL™ ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่ สีเขียวมหาสมุทร

คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ DUAL Inverter แอร์ทำงานเงียบและประหยัดพลังงาน มาพร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี คอยล์ทองแดงแท้พร้อมแผง PCB ทนไฟตกไฟกระชากช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน และที่สำคัญ แอป LG ThinQ ควบคุมแอร์ได้จากทุกที่ และยังสามารถตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานเพื่อช่วยคุมค่าไฟได้อีกด้วย

สำหรับท่านใดที่สนใจเป็นเจ้าของ LG OLED TV และ เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL™ ผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่งเพื่อให้การรับชมฟุตบอลโลกสนุกเพลิดเพลินมากยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น อาทิ เครื่องเสียง ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ์ ตู้เย็น ฯลฯ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

