เล่นเกมออนไลน์

10 เกมออนไลน์เล่นกับเพื่อน มันส์เต็มอารมณ์ คอเกมไม่ควรพลาด

01/01/2023

เกมออนไลน์เล่นได้หลายคน

สุดยอดเกมออนไลน์มาแรง เล่นกับเพื่อนได้ยกแก๊ง

เทศกาลแห่งความสุขกำลังจะเริ่มต้นขึ้นในช่วงปลายปี 2022 ทั้งเทศกาลคริสต์มาสและวันส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ 2023 หลายคนเตรียมมองหาสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวหรือเดินทางกลับภูมิลำเนา แต่ทว่าในสถานการณ์ที่เชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 ยังคงระบาดอยู่ ส่งผลให้หลายคนงดเดินทางและหันมาจัดงานฉลองปีใหม่อยู่บ้าน โดยมีกิจกรรมสนุก ๆ ไว้เล่นแก้เหงาอย่างเกมออนไลน์ สามารถเล่นกับเพื่อนซี้คนสนิทได้ง่าย ๆ แม้ไม่ได้อยู่ด้วยกัน ปัจจุบันเกมออนไลน์บน PC มีให้เลือกเล่นหลายแนวทั้งต่อสู้ จับผิด ผจญภัย และเอาชีวิตรอด หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าเล่นเกมแนวไหนดี บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมเกมออนไลน์ยอดฮิตมาฝาก รับรองว่าเล่นสนุกข้ามปีแน่นอน

เทคนิคการเล่นเกมออนไลน์ให้สนุก ไม่เสียสุขภาพจิต

- วางแผนเวลาเล่นให้ชัดเจนอย่างน้อยวันละ 2 - 3 ชั่วโมง และไม่ควรมากไปกว่านี้ เนื่องจากการเล่นเกม ติดต่อกันหลายชั่วโมงโดยไม่หยุดพักอาจส่งผลเสียสุขภาพร่างกาย
-ไม่ว่าการเล่นเกมในแต่ละวันจะหนักขนาดไหน เวลาพักผ่อนของคุณต้องไม่ต่ำกว่า 8 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน เพราะช่วงที่นอนหลับเป็นการเติมพลังให้ตัวเองดีที่สุด
- ศึกษากิจกรรมหรือเทคนิคการเล่นเกมออนไลน์ที่ชื่นชอบเยอะ ๆ จะได้ไม่เครียด เมื่อเล่นไม่ได้ และไม่เข้าใจรูปแบบการเล่น
- เล่นเกมเพื่อความสนุกสนาน ผ่อนคลาย และกระชับความสัมพันธ์กลุ่มเพื่อน ไม่ควรจริงจังกับการเล่นเกมมากเกินไปเพราะอาจเกิดปัญหาระหว่างเล่นเกมและความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างเพื่อน

แนะนำ 10 เกมออนไลน์ยอดฮิต เล่นเพลินทั้งวัน ไม่มีเบื่อ

1. Among US

เกม Among US

เกม Among US แนวจับผิด ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

เริ่มต้นกันที่เกม Among US เป็นเกมแนวจับผิดหาคนร้าย ในแต่ละคนจะมีบทบาทเป็นของตัวเอง เพิ่มความสนุกด้วยเรื่องราว สถานการณ์ และผู้เล่นจำนวนมาก ตัวเกมมีโหมดให้เลือก 5 ด่าน ภายในเกมมีทั้งโหมด Goose Hunt ที่เป็ดต้องไล่ฆ่าห่านภายในเวลาที่กำหนด โหมด Dine and Dash ที่ผู้เล่นจะถูกแบ่งออกเป็น 2 ทีม เพื่อต่อสู้กันสำหรับตามหาผู้ชนะที่มีชีวิตรอด และโหมด Trick Treat มีทั้งบทบาทแวมไพร์ สัตว์ประหลาด และชาวบ้าน จุดเด่นของเกมนี้คือการแปลภาษาไทย และสามารถเล่นแบบ Cross Platform ร่วมกับเพื่อน ๆ ได้สูงสุด 10 คน

2. PUBG

เกม PUBG

เกม PUBG แนว Survival ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

PUBG มีชื่อย่อมาจาก PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds เป็นเกมแนว Survival ที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุด โดยรูปแบบเกมผู้เล่นจะต้องเอาตัวรอดให้ได้ เพื่อเป็นคนสุดท้ายหรือทีมสุดท้ายจากทั้งหมด 100 คน บนแผนที่ใหญ่ ๆ ที่จะถูกบีบพื้นที่ให้เล็กลงเรื่อย ๆ แต่ละทีมจะต้องวางแผนการโจมตีให้ดีในการเล็งปืนยิงไปยังฝ่ายตรงข้าม และต้องวิ่งไล่ตามเก็บของตามบ้านเรือนหรือตามพื้น อาทิ ปืน กระสุน เพื่อใช้เป็นอาวุธ หมวกกันน็อคไว้ป้องกันการโดนยิงหัว และเสื้อเกราะ รับรองว่าเล่นเป็นกลุ่มสนุกทั้งวัน

3. Watch Dogs Legion

เกม Watch Dogs Legion

เกม Watch Dogs Legion แนวแอ็กชันผจญภัย ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

Watch Dogs Legion เกมแนวแอ็กชันผจญภัย พร้อมพาคุณและเพื่อน ๆ ไปสัมผัสกับโลกของเหล่าแฮกเกอร์ DedSec กลุ่มแฮกเกอร์ที่ถูกใส่ร้าย และพยายามที่จะปกป้องเมืองลอนดอนให้กลับมาสงบสุขอีกครั้ง โดยผู้เล่นจะควบคุมตัวละครได้หลายตัว โดยแต่ละตัวละครจะมีความสามารถที่ต่างกันออกไป ทั้งยังมีลูกเล่นในการแฮกที่หลากหลาย ให้คุณร่วมสนุกและผจญภัยไปกับเพื่อนของคุณ

4. It Takes Two

เกม It Takes Two

เกม It Takes Two ตะลุยด่าน ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

It Takes Two เกมแนว Platform Adventure ตะลุยด่าน ตัวเกมเป็นเรื่องราวของปัญหาคู่รักที่ผู้เล่นและเพื่อนจะได้ควบคุม Code และ May ตัวละครหลักทั้งสองในการร่วมมือกัน เพื่อผ่านอุปสรรคความสัมพันธ์ที่กำลังจะแตกหักของทั้งคู่ อารมณ์ของเกมมีทั้งความสนุกและฉากซึ้ง ๆ

5. Ready or Not

เกม Ready Or Not

เกม Ready Or Not แนววางแผนกลยุทธ์ ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.steampowered.com

เกมยิงแนววางแผนกลยุทธ์อย่าง Ready Or Not ภายในเกมผู้เล่นจะต้องสวมบทเป็นหน่วย Swat ออกจัดการกับเหล่าร้ายให้สิ้น ระบบการต่อสู้สมจริงเน้นการวางแผนการเข้าโจมตี ผู้เล่นจะต้องควบคุมสถานการณ์ให้ดี อัดแน่นไปด้วยความสนุก ฉากต่อสู้และเนื้อหาสุดมันส์ ภายในเกมมีอุปกรณ์ให้เลือกใช้หลากหลาย และในหนึ่งหน่วยสามารถรองรับผู้เล่นได้สูงสุด 5 คน

6. Moving Out

เกม Moving Out

เกม Moving Out เคลื่อนย้ายสิ่งของ ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.steampowered.com

Moving Out เกมเคลื่อนย้ายสิ่งของและจัดวางเฟอร์นิเจอร์ โดยผู้เล่นจะได้รับงานขนย้ายบ้านไปทั่วเมือง Packmore และต้องโต้ตอบเถียงกับเพื่อนไปมาว่าควรจะขนย้ายของยังไง เป็นเกม Co-op 4 สามารถเล่นกับเพื่อนได้ ความท้าทายของเกมผู้เล่นจะพบกับงานเสี่ยง งานแปลก งานวุ่น ตัวละครสีสันสดใสที่ปรับแต่งได้ และต้องปกป้องเมืองให้พ้นจากภัยอันตราย

7. Dead by Daylight

เกม Dead by Daylight

เกม Dead by Daylight เอาตัวรอด ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.steampowered.com

Dead by Daylight เป็นเกมออนไลน์มัลติเพลเยอร์แบบเอาตัวรอดที่ผู้เล่น 4 คน ต้องหนีฆาตกรโรคจิต 1 คน ให้สำเร็จ ท่ามกลางบรรยกาศความเงียบและน่ากลัวของป่า หากผู้เล่นอยากรอดชีวิตจะต้องคอยแอบฆาตรกรโรคจิต พร้อมซ่อมเครื่องปั่นไฟตามจุดต่าง ๆ บนแผนที่ประมาณ 5 จุด เมื่อสำเร็จประตูจะเปิดออกให้หลบหนี ทว่าเรื่องราวไม่ได้ง่ายขนาดนั้น เพราะฆาตรกรจะทำทุกวิถีทางที่จะขัดขวางการซ่อมเครื่องปั่นไฟของคุณ

8. Guild War 2

เกม Guild War 2

เกม Guild War 2 สำรวจโลกแฟนตาซี ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.steampowered.com

กิลด์วอร์ส 2 เป็นเกมออนไลน์แนว MMORPG ผู้เล่นสามารถเดินทางสำรวจไปบนโลกแฟนตาซี เพื่อค้นหาและเก็บทักษะ มีการสร้างตัวละครในแบบฉบับเฉพาะของตัวเอง และการร่วมประลองฝีมือต่อสู้กับผู้เล่นจากทั่วโลก เกมกิลด์วอร์สมีจุดประสงค์ในการเล่นแตกต่างไปจากเกมแนว MMORPG ทั่ว ๆ ไป คือไม่ได้เน้นการเพิ่มระดับความสามารถของตัวละคร แต่จะเน้นการทำภารกิจในเกมเพื่อปลดล็อกสกิลเท่านั้น

9. Raft

เกม Raft

เกม Raft เอาตัวรอดบนแพ ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.steampowered.com

เกมเอาตัวรอดบนแพกลางมหาสมุทรอย่าง Raft โดยผู้เล่นจะเริ่มต้นด้วยแพที่มีขนาดเล็กมาก ๆ ยืนได้เพียงช่องเดียวเท่านั้น และมีตะขอเกี่ยว 1 อันติดตัวมา เพื่อเอาไว้ใช้โยนไปเกี่ยวสิ่งของที่ลอยอยู่ในทะเลมาเพื่อคราฟท์เป็นของใหม่ ๆ โดยของที่ลอยอยู่ในทะเลจะมีตั้งแต่เศษไม้ ใบปาล์ม พลาสติก และวัสดุอื่น ๆ ทว่าสิ่งที่ต้องระวังคือแพอาจจะถูกกระแสน้ำพัดไปจนกลับไปไม่ได้ และอีกข้อที่อันตรายคือเกมนี้จะมีสัตว์ในท้องทะเลตามฆ่าตลอดเวลานั่นคือ ปลาฉลาม การโจมตีของมันคือพุ่งมาชนให้บาดเจ็บ และกัดกินพื้นที่แพให้เสียหาย เป็นเกมที่เหมาะกับการทำงานเป็นทีม ช่วยกันทำหน้าที่ต่าง ๆ เพื่อเอาชีวิตรอด

10. Fall Guys

เกม Fall Guys

เกม Fall Guys ฝ่าด่าน ขอบคุณภาพจาก : www.playstation.com

เกม Fall Guys มาพร้อมความสดใส ไร้ความรุนแรง ในหนึ่งรอบเกมจะมีผู้เล่นทั้งหมด 60 คน ต้องฝ่าด่านที่ลึกขึ้นไปเรื่อย ๆ เพื่อคว้าชัยชนะเป็นอันดับ 1 โดยแต่ละด่านจะทำการคัดคนออกไปเรื่อย ๆ จนเหลือผู้ชนะคนสุดท้ายเพียงคนเดียว โดยมีด่านและโหมดการเล่นมากกว่า 10 โหมด แนะนำ Race Modes โหมดการแข่งขันที่มีจำนวนฉากเยอะที่สุด ผู้เล่นจะต้องวิ่งเข้าเส้นชัยให้ทันก่อนคนอื่น ผ่านสิ่งขีดขวางให้ได้แล้วคุณจะเป็นผู้ชนะ

 

นอกจากเกมออนไลน์เล่นกับเพื่อนสนุก ๆ ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นแล้ว เพื่อเพิ่มอรรถรสในการเล่นเกม PC ให้สนุกสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้นคือ ภาพสวย จอขนาดใหญ่ เสียงดังฟังชัด เพราะฉะนั้นจึงต้องมีอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยซัพพอร์ตการเล่นเกมให้ดียิ่ง ๆ ขึ้นไป ขอแนะนำสินค้าไอที อาทิ แล็ปท็อป จอคอม หูฟัง และลำโพง จากแบรนด์ LG ดังนี้

แนะนำสินค้าไอที LG ตัวช่วยเล่นเกมให้สนุกสมจริง

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6

แล็ปท็อป LG

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram ภาพสวย สีสันสดใส

เริ่มกันที่แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6 มาพร้อมน้ำหนักเพียง 1.12 กิโลกรัม จอแสดงผลขนาด 15.6 นิ้ว มีความคมชัดระดับ Full HD ภาพสวย สีสันสดใสและแม่นยำในทุกมิติ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วย Windows 11 ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้งานแล็ปท็อป LG ได้หลายอย่างพร้อมกันโดยไม่ติดขัด ทั้งเสริมความแรงด้วย SSD ความจุ 512GB และ RAM 16GB เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ไม่มีสะดุด ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานของคุณ

จอคอม LG 4K รุ่น 27 UL600-W

จอคอม 4K ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอคอม 4K ภาพสวยสมจริง ไม่มีสะดุด

จอคอม 4K รุ่น 27UL600-W ขนาด 27 นิ้ว จอภาพรุ่นนี้รองรับ VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range แสดงผลสีและความสว่างในระดับที่เหนือกว่าจอภาพทั่วไป เพิ่มคอนทราสต์ระหว่างบริเวณที่สว่างที่สุดและมืดที่สุดบนหน้าจอ สเปกตรัม sRGB สูงถึง 99 % นับเป็นโซลูชั่นที่ดีเยี่ยมสำหรับช่างภาพ นักออกแบบกราฟิก รวมถึงการเล่นเกม หรือผู้ใช้ที่ต้องการการแสดงผลสีที่มีความแม่นยำสูง ให้คุณสัมผัสกับวิสัยทัศน์ได้อย่างเต็มที่ อีกทั้งจอภาพ LG 4K ยังรองรับการป้องกันการคัดลอก HDCP 2.2 แสดงผลวิดีโอจากบริการสตรีมมิ่ง 4K เกมคอนโซล และเครื่องเล่นดิสก์ Ultra HD Blu-ray ภาพเคลื่อนไหวราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุด

LG Sound Bar รุ่น SK10Y

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar คุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม

LG Sound Bar รุ่น SK10Y ช่วยสร้างสรรค์บรรยากาศระดับโรงภาพยนตร์ ด้วยระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง เสียงดังฟังชัด ให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับระบบเสียงที่เต็มอิ่มอย่างเหนือชั้น ประกอบด้วยเทคโนโลยี ‘Bass and Space' และ ‘Height Elevation' ที่ก้าวล้ำของ Meridian มอบประสบการณ์ด้านเสียงที่เหนือระดับ ผ่านการรับรอง Hi-Res สามารถเล่นเสียงสเตริโอแบบไม่สูญเสียคุณภาพได้ที่ระดับสูงสุด 192kHz/24 บิต. และสามารถทำงานร่วมกับสมาร์ทโฟนอย่างไร้รอยต่อ เพิ่มอรรถรสในการฟังเพลง เล่นเกม ให้เสียงที่ทรงพลังที่สุด

LG หูฟังไร้สาย TONE Free FP8

LG หูฟังไร้สาย TONE Free FP8

LG หูฟังไร้สาย TONE Free FP8 พลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8 มาพร้อมพลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด ด้วยไดรเวอร์ขนาดใหญ่ เพื่อทำให้หัวใจคุณเต้นระรัว เสียดังฟังชัด ใช้มิกซ์ผสมผสานแบบรอบทิศทางเพื่อขยายเวทีเสียงและมอบเสียงที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ตัวหูฟังสามารถตรวจจับและตัดเสียงรบกวนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เพิ่มความปลอดภัยด้วย UVnano™ ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย 99.9% เพียงแค่ใส่หูฟังในกล่องเพื่อชาร์จ มอบความสะอาด มั่นใจ ใช้งานได้ตลอดทั้งวัน

 

ทั้งหมดนี้คือเกมออนไลน์ยอดฮิต ภาพกราฟิกสวยเสมือนจริง หากคุณกำลังมองหาเกมออนไลน์สนุก ๆ ไว้เล่นกับเพื่อนลองหาเกมที่เราแนะนำมาเล่นดู เป็นกิจกรรมกระชับความสัมพันธ์ในกลุ่มเพื่อน รับรองเล่นเพลินได้ทั้งวันไม่มีเบื่อ อย่าลืม! เพิ่มอรรถรสให้เกมของคุณด้วยสินค้า LG ที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กิจกรรมของคุณไม่มีสะดุด หากสนใจ

 

สินค้าไอทีสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

